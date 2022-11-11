Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

531 Reviews

$$

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212

San Antonio, TX 78212

Order Again

Popular Items

White Chicken 1/4
2 meat Combo
Regular Sausage

Pig Out Packs

Small Pig Out Pack

$71.50

1 1/2 lb Brisket 4 Sausage links Pint of Pinto Beans Pint of Potato Salad Pint of Cole Slaw Gallon of tea

Large Pig Out Pack

$105.50

2 lb Brisket 6 Links Sausage Quart of Pinto Beans Quart of Potato Salad Quart of Coleslaw Gallon of Tea

Augie's Combos

Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo

Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich. Comes with Fries & Drink

The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)

The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)

$13.49

THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Cheeseburger Combo

Augie's Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side

Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo

Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$12.99

Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

Augie's Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

$11.99

Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!

Augie's BBQ Sausage Sandwich Combo (your choice of regular or jalapeno sausage)

Augie's BBQ Sausage Sandwich Combo (your choice of regular or jalapeno sausage)

$11.99

Our hand-cut sausage sandwich is soaking in BBQ sauce. With your choice of our spicy jalapeno or our mild regular its sure to appeal to all taste buds. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Yard Bird Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

Augie's Yard Bird Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

$11.99

Our Yard Bird Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal includes fries and a drink

Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)

Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)

$12.99

Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink

Augie's CHICKADEE Sandwich Combo (w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

Augie's CHICKADEE Sandwich Combo (w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

$11.99

This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that comes with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple of pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off. Comes with Fries & Drink

Brunch Sand

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Plates

A variety of our Fresh cast iron pit smoked BBQ served plate style for your convenience.
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$13.50

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our melt in your mouth pulled pork. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Sausage Plate

$11.50

Two Links of our smoked sausage cut just right. Choose from either Regular or Jalapeño . Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Smoked Dark Chicken Plate

Smoked Dark Chicken Plate

$10.99

A filling moist, fall off the bone 1/4 chicken leg quarter that is SMOKED to perfection. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Grilled White Chicken Plate

$11.99

Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

SMOKED Beef Rib Plate

$14.49

Two tender smoked BEEF back ribs.Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

SMOKED Pork Rib Plate

$15.49

3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

BBQ Combo Plates

One meat not enough or you cant decide which meat to get? Our combo plates are just for you.
2 meat Combo

2 meat Combo

$15.99

2 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

3 meat Combo

3 meat Combo

$18.99

3 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Rib Combo Plate

$17.99

2 ribs YOUR CHOICE plus one other meat choice. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

Augie's Sandwiches

Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage

$11.24

A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.

Rocky's Brisket Sandwich w/Sausage

$11.24

A local FAVORITE!!! a combination of our legendary brisket chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

A generous portion of our FAMOUS hand sliced slow smoked brisket cut to your specification on a toasted 5 inch bun. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

Carolina Pulled Pork Sand

Carolina Pulled Pork Sand

$10.75

Our Famous Smoked Pulled Pork topped with our hand chopped home-made creamy cole-slaw. Served on a butter toasted 5 inch bun served with bbq sauce, pickles and onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$8.24

Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.

El Matador

$10.75

A thick slice of our FAMOUS slow smoked brisket battered and deep fried on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Augie's BBQ cream sauce, onions and pickles

Southern Comfort

$10.75

Deep fried Smoked Pork Belly topped with our creamy hand cut coleslaw. Served with pickles onions and BBQ sauce

Sausage Sandwich

$8.24

Choose from our smoked Regular,our Spicy jalapeno Sausage or a mixture of both. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce

Dark Chicken Sandwich

$9.24

Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

White Chicken Sandwich

$9.74

Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

El Pablo Regular

$11.74

Augie's version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.

El Pablo Hot

$11.74

Augie's version of a SPICY grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork topped with HABANERO sauce in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.

Chickadee Sandwich

$7.25

This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that come with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off.

A La Carte BBQ

Want ot add a little EXTRA meat? No problem we have you covered.

1 lb Pulled Pork

$18.99

MOIST, TENDER AND FINGER LICKING GOOD pulled pork One pound of our famous pulled pork served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat and white bread!

Pork Rib Rack

Pork Rib Rack

$29.99

FALL OFF THE BONE! One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs. Serves 4-6 people. Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

Beef Rib Rack

Beef Rib Rack

$26.50Out of stock

One full rack of our Cast iron pit smoked Beef Back Ribs! Serves 2-4 people. Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.50

MOIST, TENDER AND FINGER LICKING GOOD pulled pork One half pound of our famous pulled pork served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat and white bread!

White Chicken 1/4

$4.75

Our 1/4 lb portion Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.

Dark Chicken 1/4

$4.75

A filling moist, fall off the bone 1/4 chicken leg quarter that is SMOKED to perfection.

Regular Sausage

$4.49

One Regular Sausage Link

Jalapeño Sausage

$4.49

One Jalapeno Sausage Link

Beef Rib

$4.50

One Beef Rib

Pork Rib

$3.50Out of stock

One Pork Rib

1 lb Brisket

1 lb Brisket

$25.00

One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

1/2 lb Brisket

1/2 lb Brisket

$13.00

A half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

Hamburgers

Please allow 15 -20 minutes for all Burger orders. All 100% Beef Burgers are Made Fresh per Order and come with Fries

Regular Burger

$9.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and fresh brisket chili Served with fries

Chili Cheese Frito

$11.75

Our Chili Cheeseburger with a CRUNCH!!!

Bacon Cheese

$11.99

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

BBQ Burger

$11.99

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with Augie's Specialty BBQ cream sauce. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Izaac's Fat Burger

$12.99

Old Fashioned style TWO 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patties with a mound of melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

The Texan Brisket Burger

$12.99

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Oinker Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our melt in your mouth pulled pork. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

SMOKED Pork Rib Plate

$15.49

3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

Pork Chop Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Oinker Sandwiches

Southern Comfort Sand

$10.75

DEEP FRIED SMOKED PORK BELLY on a toasted hoagie bun topped with our hand cut creamy coleslaw. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sand

Carolina Pulled Pork Sand

$10.75

Our Famous Smoked Pulled Pork topped with our hand chopped home-made creamy cole-slaw. Served on a butter toasted 5 inch bun served with bbq sauce, pickles and onions

Pulled Pork Sand

$9.74

This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.

Piglet Meals

Kids Dog

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids BBQ Slider

$7.50

1/2 lb Foot-Long Hotdogs

An Augies staple. 1/2 lb all beef hotdogs grilled to perfection served with fries

Augie Dog (plain) Footlong

$10.50

1/2 lb All Beef Foot Long HotDog served with fries

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

$11.99

An Augie Doggie Foot Long topped with Chili and Cheese (Comes with Fries, Onions and Jalapeños)

Alamo Dog Bacon Wrapped

$12.49

Our original 1/2 lb Aug-Dog wrapped in 2 slices of bacon then deep FRIED to perfection placed onto a toasted hotdog bun. Topped with brisket chili, onions and jalapeños.

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Our French Fries Topped with Chili and Cheese

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Borracho Beans

$2.99+

Cole-Slaw

$2.99+

Mexican Rice

$2.99+

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.99+

Pinto Beans

$2.99+

Honey Baked Beans

$2.99+Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.99+

Cream Corn

$2.99+

Chips

$1.50

Drinks

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke 16oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.50

Sprite 16oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 16oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 16 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper 16 0z

$2.50

Hi-C 16 oz

$2.50

Big Red Bottle

$3.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea Gallon

$8.00

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Bun Ala Carte

$1.50

Jalapeño

$0.35

Cheese

$1.99

Chili

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

White Bread Slice

$0.25

Wheat bread slice

$0.25

Salads

House Salad

$8.75

This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with tomatoes, dried cranberries, croutons, red onion, carrots, cheese and topped with your choice of dressing!!

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$9.99

Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!

Desserts

1/4 lb Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

1/4 lb Reese's Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Eli's Rocky Road Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.49Out of stock

Merch

Augies Sauce (Glass BTL)

Augies Sauce (Glass BTL)

$9.00
Little Riblet Onesie

Little Riblet Onesie

$19.99+Out of stock
This Little Piggy Onesie

This Little Piggy Onesie

$19.99+Out of stock

T-Shirt Pork Butt

$17.99+

T-Shirt License Plate

$17.99+Out of stock

T-Shirt Come & Take it

$17.99+Out of stock

Logo Mask

$14.00Out of stock

Brazed Koozie

$4.00Out of stock

Brazed Mask

$14.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chili cheese fries

$7.50

Pigs pie

$8.50

2 Sand + 2 Fries + 2 Drinks

A new limited time menu option Augie's Brown Bag Special An affordable meal option for 2 people. The brown bag comes with 2 Sandwiches, 2 Fries and 2 Drinks for only $13.99!!!!!!!! Augie's Brown Bag is a rotational promotion that changes weekly!!

Chickadee Brown Bag

$13.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio, TX 78212

