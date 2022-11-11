- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
531 Reviews
$$
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212
San Antonio, TX 78212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Augie's Combos
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich. Comes with Fries & Drink
The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)
THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce. Comes with Fries & Drink
Augie's Cheeseburger Combo
1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños. Comes with Fries & Drink
Augie's Grilled Chicken Salad Combo
Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!
Augie's BBQ Sausage Sandwich Combo (your choice of regular or jalapeno sausage)
Our hand-cut sausage sandwich is soaking in BBQ sauce. With your choice of our spicy jalapeno or our mild regular its sure to appeal to all taste buds. Comes with Fries & Drink
Augie's Yard Bird Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)
Our Yard Bird Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal includes fries and a drink
Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)
Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink
Augie's CHICKADEE Sandwich Combo (w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)
This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that comes with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple of pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off. Comes with Fries & Drink
Brunch Sand
BBQ Plates
Brisket Plate
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Plate
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our melt in your mouth pulled pork. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Sausage Plate
Two Links of our smoked sausage cut just right. Choose from either Regular or Jalapeño . Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Smoked Dark Chicken Plate
A filling moist, fall off the bone 1/4 chicken leg quarter that is SMOKED to perfection. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Grilled White Chicken Plate
Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
SMOKED Beef Rib Plate
Two tender smoked BEEF back ribs.Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
SMOKED Pork Rib Plate
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
BBQ Combo Plates
2 meat Combo
2 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
3 meat Combo
3 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Rib Combo Plate
2 ribs YOUR CHOICE plus one other meat choice. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
Augie's Sandwiches
Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage
A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
Rocky's Brisket Sandwich w/Sausage
A local FAVORITE!!! a combination of our legendary brisket chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
A generous portion of our FAMOUS hand sliced slow smoked brisket cut to your specification on a toasted 5 inch bun. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Carolina Pulled Pork Sand
Our Famous Smoked Pulled Pork topped with our hand chopped home-made creamy cole-slaw. Served on a butter toasted 5 inch bun served with bbq sauce, pickles and onions
Pulled Pork Sandwich
This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
El Matador
A thick slice of our FAMOUS slow smoked brisket battered and deep fried on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Augie's BBQ cream sauce, onions and pickles
Southern Comfort
Deep fried Smoked Pork Belly topped with our creamy hand cut coleslaw. Served with pickles onions and BBQ sauce
Sausage Sandwich
Choose from our smoked Regular,our Spicy jalapeno Sausage or a mixture of both. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce
Dark Chicken Sandwich
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
White Chicken Sandwich
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
El Pablo Regular
Augie's version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.
El Pablo Hot
Augie's version of a SPICY grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork topped with HABANERO sauce in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.
Chickadee Sandwich
This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that come with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off.
A La Carte BBQ
1 lb Pulled Pork
MOIST, TENDER AND FINGER LICKING GOOD pulled pork One pound of our famous pulled pork served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat and white bread!
Pork Rib Rack
FALL OFF THE BONE! One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs. Serves 4-6 people. Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Beef Rib Rack
One full rack of our Cast iron pit smoked Beef Back Ribs! Serves 2-4 people. Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
MOIST, TENDER AND FINGER LICKING GOOD pulled pork One half pound of our famous pulled pork served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat and white bread!
White Chicken 1/4
Our 1/4 lb portion Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Dark Chicken 1/4
A filling moist, fall off the bone 1/4 chicken leg quarter that is SMOKED to perfection.
Regular Sausage
One Regular Sausage Link
Jalapeño Sausage
One Jalapeno Sausage Link
Beef Rib
One Beef Rib
Pork Rib
One Pork Rib
1 lb Brisket
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
1/2 lb Brisket
A half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Hamburgers
Regular Burger
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
Cheeseburger
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
Chili Cheeseburger
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and fresh brisket chili Served with fries
Chili Cheese Frito
Our Chili Cheeseburger with a CRUNCH!!!
Bacon Cheese
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
BBQ Burger
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with Augie's Specialty BBQ cream sauce. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
Izaac's Fat Burger
Old Fashioned style TWO 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patties with a mound of melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
The Texan Brisket Burger
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries
Oinker Plates
Pulled Pork Plate
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our melt in your mouth pulled pork. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
SMOKED Pork Rib Plate
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
Pork Chop Plate
Oinker Sandwiches
Southern Comfort Sand
DEEP FRIED SMOKED PORK BELLY on a toasted hoagie bun topped with our hand cut creamy coleslaw. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sand
Our Famous Smoked Pulled Pork topped with our hand chopped home-made creamy cole-slaw. Served on a butter toasted 5 inch bun served with bbq sauce, pickles and onions
Pulled Pork Sand
This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Piglet Meals
1/2 lb Foot-Long Hotdogs
Augie Dog (plain) Footlong
1/2 lb All Beef Foot Long HotDog served with fries
Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog
An Augie Doggie Foot Long topped with Chili and Cheese (Comes with Fries, Onions and Jalapeños)
Alamo Dog Bacon Wrapped
Our original 1/2 lb Aug-Dog wrapped in 2 slices of bacon then deep FRIED to perfection placed onto a toasted hotdog bun. Topped with brisket chili, onions and jalapeños.
Fries & Sides
Drinks
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweet Ice Tea
Tea 1/2 & 1/2
Bottled Water
Coke 16oz
Diet Coke 16oz
Sprite 16oz
Dr. Pepper 16oz
Coke Zero 16 oz
Diet Dr. Pepper 16 0z
Hi-C 16 oz
Big Red Bottle
Unsweet Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
1/2 & 1/2 Tea Gallon
Extras
Salads
House Salad
This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with tomatoes, dried cranberries, croutons, red onion, carrots, cheese and topped with your choice of dressing!!
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!
Desserts
Merch
Augies Sauce (Glass BTL)
Little Riblet Onesie
This Little Piggy Onesie
T-Shirt Pork Butt
T-Shirt License Plate
T-Shirt Come & Take it
Logo Mask
Brazed Koozie
Brazed Mask
Appetizers
2 Sand + 2 Fries + 2 Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio, TX 78212