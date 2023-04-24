Restaurant header imageView gallery

Augie's Trattoria

112 La Roche Avenue

Harrington Park, NJ 07640

Popular Items

Fig & Burrata
Fig di Sicilia Pizza
Chicken Francese


Starters

Spiedini Alla Romano

$15.95

Eggplant Tower

$13.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Baked Clams Oreganata

$15.95

Meatball Trio

$13.95

Crispy Calamari

$17.95

Fig & Burrata

$17.95

Steamed Mussels

$17.95

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Fig di Sicilia Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.95

Zuppe di Clams

$17.95

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$11.95

Salads

House Salad

$11.95

Csr Salad

$13.95

Arugula Salad

$13.95

Rst Beet Salad

$13.95

Pasta Classics

Mafaldine Bolognese

$23.95

Baked Lasagna

$27.95

Lobster Ravioli

$31.95

Rigatoni Vodka

$21.95

Orecchiette Aglio e Olio

$23.95

Angel Hair with Meatballs

$20.95

Short Rib Ravioli

$23.95

Zuppe di Pesce

$47.95

Specialty Pasta

Pasta Limon

$31.95

Tuscan Pasta

$27.95

Rigatoni Monachina

$25.95

Pasta Rustica

$29.95

Angel Hair Primavera

$23.95

Gnocchi di Casa

$27.95

La Zanabella

$23.95

Meat & More

Veal Parmigiana

$27.95

Veal Marsala

$27.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.95

Veal Piccata

$27.95

Veal Capri

$29.95

Veal Milanese

$27.95

Pork Chop Arrabiata

$27.95

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.95

Chicken Francese

$23.95

Chicken Arrabiata

$23.95

Chicken Milanese

$25.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$25.95

Chicken Murphy

$25.95

Nikki Beach Chicken

$25.95

Seafood

Dijon Salmon

$30.95

Stuffed Salmon

$37.95

Flounder Francese

$35.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.95

Twin Lobster Tails

$43.95

Vegetarian

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.95

Drunken Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$23.95

Spinach Ravioli

$22.95

Gluten Free Menu

GLUTEN FREE Spinach Ravioli

$23.95

GLUTEN FREE Pasta Primavera

$24.95

GLUTEN FREE Zuppe Di Pesce

$47.95

GLUTEN FREE Pasta Limon

$31.95

GLUTEN FREE La Zanabella

$23.95

GLUTEN FREE Tuscan Salmon

$23.95

GLUTEN FREE Chicken Arrabiata

$23.95

GLUTEN FREE Chicken Murphy

$25.95

GLUTEN FREE Twin Lobster Tails

$43.95

GLUTEN FREE Cheese Ravioli

$22.95

Kids Menu

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Pasta with Butter

$8.95

Pasta with Meatball Kids

$10.95

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.95

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Sides

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$9.95

Sautéed Spinach

$7.95

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.95

Side Of Mush Risotto

$7.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 La Roche Avenue, Harrington Park, NJ 07640

Directions

