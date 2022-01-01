Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Southern

Augusta Kitchen

81 Reviews

$$

12 Old Oaks Drive

Fishersville, VA 22939

Smash Burger and Tots
Bowl - Roasted Pulled Chicken
Tots

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger and Tots

$11.00

Chuck Brisket Blend, White American, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Pickles, Potato Roll

Double Smashie Burger and Tots

$14.00

Chuck Brisket Blend, White American, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Pickles, Potato Roll

Pimento Bacon Burger and Tots

Pimento Bacon Burger and Tots

$14.00

Chuck brisket blend, House-made Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Cherry Pepper Mayo

Not a Burger (Chicken Sando) & Tots

Not a Burger (Chicken Sando) & Tots

$16.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, White American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on a Potato Bun. Served with Tater Tots

Bang Up Sandwiches

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$9.95

Smoked Pulled Pork, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Pepper Cabbage, Bread and Butter Pickles served on Potato Roll. Also available on Baguette.

Boss Hawg

Boss Hawg

$9.95

Smoked Pork, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Chow Chow, Pickled Onions, Piedmont BBQ Vinaigrette.

Holy Cow

Holy Cow

$10.95

Smoked Pot Roast, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Pickles, Auggie Sauce.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chilled Pulled Chicken Salad dressed with Mayo, Red Onion, Grainy Mustard. Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Baguette.

Smokehouse “Italian”

Smokehouse “Italian”

$10.95

Smoked Beef Pot Roast, Smoked Pork, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Vinaigrette and Mayo served on Toasted Baguette

Cluck Cluck

Cluck Cluck

$9.95

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Bread & Butter Pickles, Spinach & Arugula Mix, Red Onion, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.

Chef’s Bowls and Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

The "BRB" (Blue Ridge Beef Bowl)

The "BRB" (Blue Ridge Beef Bowl)

$12.00

Smoked Pot Roast, Green Salad, Herb & Butter White Rice, Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Texas Caviar, Pepper Cabbage and Auggie Sauce.

The Yardbird Bowl

The Yardbird Bowl

$11.00

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Arugula + Spinach, Naked Brown Rice, Tomato Jam, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Roasted Beets, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Buttermilk Herb Dressing

The P.I.G.

The P.I.G.

$11.00

Smoked Pork, Simple Pintos, Naked Brown Rice, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Caramelized Onion Dip, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Chow Chow, Pickled Onion, Piedmont Barbecue Vinaigrette

Farmer's Market Bowl

Farmer's Market Bowl

$11.00

Rotisserie Veggies, Spinach & Arugula, Simple Pintos, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Tomato Jam, Roasted Beets, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Pepper Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

BYO Bowls

Bowl - Smoked Pot Roast

Bowl - Smoked Pot Roast

$12.00
Bowl - Smoked Pork

Bowl - Smoked Pork

$11.00
Bowl - Roasted Pulled Chicken

Bowl - Roasted Pulled Chicken

$11.00
Bowl - Roasted Veggies

Bowl - Roasted Veggies

$11.00

Bowl - Roasted Mushrooms

$11.00

Kiddos

Two Beef Burger sliders, American cheese, choice of side and drink.

Kid's Bowl

$7.95

Kid's BBQ Chop Pork

$7.95

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Sliders

$7.95

Sides and Apps

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.99

Six Jumbo Chicken Wings, Rubbed and Smoked. Served with choice of dipping sauce and spicy garlic pickles.

All The Way Tots

$10.99

Crispy Tater Tots, crumbled bacon, house-made cheese sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, jalapeno ranch, green onions

Rt. 11 Chips

$1.75

Side Salad

$1.99

Tots

$4.00

Mac N Cheese - 4oz

$1.99

Mac N Cheese - 12oz

$5.79

Roasted Vegetables - 4oz

$1.99

Roasted Vegetables - 12oz

$5.79

Roasted Mush - 4oz

$1.99

Roasted Mush - 12oz

$5.79

Crispy Brussel Sprouts - 4oz

$2.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts - 12oz

$6.79

BBQ Green Beans - 4oz

$2.50

BBQ Green Beans- 12oz

$6.79

Extra Biscuit

$1.00

Scratch Dips & Sauces

Pickles - Spicy Garlic Pickles 12 oz

$5.99
Pickles - Bread & Butter 12 oz

Pickles - Bread & Butter 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Pimento Chz, 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Tomato Jam, 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Bacon-Jalapeno-Chz, 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Blackeyed Pea, 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Caramelized Onion, 12 oz

$5.99

Dip - Ham & Smoked Onion, 12 oz

$5.99

Sauce - Buttermilk Herb 12 oz

$6.50

Sauce - Auggie Sauce 12 oz

$6.50

Sauce - Smoked Sweet Onion 12 oz

$6.50

Sauce - Augusta Kitchen Vinaigrette 12 oz

$6.50

Sauce - Piedmont BBQ Vinaigrette 12 oz

$6.50

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Sweets

Dutchies

$7.00
Brownie

Brownie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.99

Smore's Cookie

$1.99

Family Meals

Family Meal (Feeds 4-6) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings

Family Meal (Feeds 4-6) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings

$44.00
Party Platter (Feeds 8-12) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings

Party Platter (Feeds 8-12) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings

$88.00
Dip Platter - Regular (3-12oz Dips)

Dip Platter - Regular (3-12oz Dips)

$35.00

Dip Platter - Large (3-16oz Dips)

$56.00

Your choice of 3 (16oz) Dips, Crackers & Raw Veggies. (Please allow 24 hours notice)

Family Size Smoked Jumbo Wings

Family Size Smoked Jumbo Wings

$30.99

24 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings served with choice of 2 dipping sauces and spicy garlic pickles.

Pulled Smoked Pork

Pulled Smoked Pork

House Smoked Pork Shoulder, pulled and chopped. Served Hot.

Pulled Roasted Chicken

Marinated and Rotisserie Chicken, pulled from the bone and chopped. Served Hot.

Chopped Smoked Pot Roast

Chopped Smoked Pot Roast

Smoked Beef Pot Roast, chopped and served hot.

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Seasonal Milkshake

$7.00

Boozy Milkshakes

Spicy Chocolate

$11.00

Beverages

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$2.29
Housemade Blackberry Punch

Housemade Blackberry Punch

$2.29
Housemade Sweet Tea

Housemade Sweet Tea

$2.29
Housemade Iced Black Tea

Housemade Iced Black Tea

$2.29

FBRM Water - 16.9oz

$1.99
Coke - 20oz

Coke - 20oz

$2.59
Diet Coke - 20oz

Diet Coke - 20oz

$2.59
Coke Zero - 20oz

Coke Zero - 20oz

$2.59
Cherry Coke - 20oz

Cherry Coke - 20oz

$2.59
Sprite - 20oz

Sprite - 20oz

$2.59
Pibb Extra - 20oz

Pibb Extra - 20oz

$2.59

Powerade - Fruit Punch - 20oz

$2.99
Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast - 20oz

Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast - 20oz

$2.99

Vitamin Water - XXX - 20oz

$2.99

Vitamin Water - Focus - 20oz

$2.99
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 8.45oz

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 8.45oz

$2.49
Aha - Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water - 16oz

Aha - Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water - 16oz

$2.99
Aha - Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water (16 oz)

Aha - Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water (16 oz)

$2.99

Honest Tea - Honey Green - 16.9oz

$3.29

Honest Tea - 1/2 Lem 1/2 Tea - 16.9oz

$3.29

Honest Tea - Peach Oolong - 16.9oz

$3.29

Gold Peak Sweet Tea - 18.5oz

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet - 18.5oz

$2.99

Kiddo - Apple Juice

$1.99

Kiddo - Milk (Whole)

$2.49

Kiddo - Milk (Choc.)

$2.49
Red Bull - 8.4oz

Red Bull - 8.4oz

$4.00
Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

$4.00

Beer/Cider

Basic City Sixth Lord IPA (5.3%) 12 oz can

Basic City Sixth Lord IPA (5.3%) 12 oz can

$5.50
Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can

Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can

$5.50
Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$4.00
Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$4.00
Corona (4.6%) 12 oz btl

Corona (4.6%) 12 oz btl

$4.50
Muchen On Pumpkin Devils Backbone 12 Oz Bottle

Muchen On Pumpkin Devils Backbone 12 Oz Bottle

$4.50
Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

$5.50
Michelob Ultra (4.2%) 12 oz btl

Michelob Ultra (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$4.00
Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl

Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$4.00
Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 12 oz can

Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 12 oz can

$5.50
South Street Satan’s Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl

South Street Satan’s Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl

$5.50
White Claw Mango (5%) - 16 oz can

White Claw Mango (5%) - 16 oz can

$5.50
4 PK Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can

4 PK Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can

$10.00
4 PK Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

4 PK Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

$12.50Out of stock

4 PK White Claw Mango (5%) 16 oz can

$10.00Out of stock
6 PK Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

6 PK Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$10.00
6 PK Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

6 PK Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$10.00

6 PK Corona (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$10.00
6 PK Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA (6.4%) 12 oz can

6 PK Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA (6.4%) 12 oz can

$9.50
6 PK Devils Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

6 PK Devils Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can

$14.00

6 PK Michelob Ultra (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$10.00Out of stock
6 PK Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl

6 PK Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl

$10.00
6 PK South Street Satan's Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl

6 PK South Street Satan's Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl

$12.00

Wine

BTL - Bubbly - Tiamo Prosecco (187 ml)

BTL - Bubbly - Tiamo Prosecco (187 ml)

$7.00
BTL - Bubbly - Montelliana Prosecco

BTL - Bubbly - Montelliana Prosecco

$27.00
BTL - Chardonnay - Oxford Landing

BTL - Chardonnay - Oxford Landing

$27.00
BTL - Moscato - Centorri

BTL - Moscato - Centorri

$30.00
BTL - Pinot Grigio - Citra

BTL - Pinot Grigio - Citra

$24.00
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon - Oxford Landing

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon - Oxford Landing

$24.00
BTL - Pinot Noir - Root One

BTL - Pinot Noir - Root One

$28.00
BTL - Shiraz - Jam Jar Sweet

BTL - Shiraz - Jam Jar Sweet

$29.00
The Box - "Chicken Rose" La Vieille Ferme

The Box - "Chicken Rose" La Vieille Ferme

$25.00
The Box - "Chicken White" La Vieille Ferme

The Box - "Chicken White" La Vieille Ferme

$25.00
The Box - "Chicken Red" - La Vieille Ferme

The Box - "Chicken Red" - La Vieille Ferme

$25.00

Signature Cocktails

White ClawGria

$9.00

White Wine, White Claw Sangria, Orange, Lime, Apples.

Jammin Berry Sangria

$9.00

Jam Jar Shiraz, Blackberry Puree, Crown Royal Apple, Orange Juice, Fresh Fruit.

Smoked Tomato Bloody Mary

Smoked Tomato Bloody Mary

$9.00

House Made Bloody Mary Mix, Smoked Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic & Onions, Roasted Jalapenos, Plenty of Horseradish

House Rita

$7.00

Juarez Tequila, House Triple Sec, Fresh Sour Mix

Spicy Rita

$9.00

Sauza Hornitos, Cointreau, Jalapeno, Fresh Sour Mix

Augusta Tea

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Blue Ridge Punch

$8.00

Malibu, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Club Soda

Ginger Jar

$9.00

Gin, Cucumber, Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Ravens Rooster

$9.00

Absolut Vodka, Lemon Juice, Agave, Housemade Blueberry Syrup, Club Soda

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Southern Fresh!

Website

Location

12 Old Oaks Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939

Directions

