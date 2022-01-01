- Home
Augusta Kitchen
81 Reviews
$$
12 Old Oaks Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Smash Burgers
Smash Burger and Tots
Chuck Brisket Blend, White American, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Pickles, Potato Roll
Double Smashie Burger and Tots
Chuck Brisket Blend, White American, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Pickles, Potato Roll
Pimento Bacon Burger and Tots
Chuck brisket blend, House-made Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Cherry Pepper Mayo
Not a Burger (Chicken Sando) & Tots
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, White American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on a Potato Bun. Served with Tater Tots
Bang Up Sandwiches
BBQ Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Pepper Cabbage, Bread and Butter Pickles served on Potato Roll. Also available on Baguette.
Boss Hawg
Smoked Pork, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Chow Chow, Pickled Onions, Piedmont BBQ Vinaigrette.
Holy Cow
Smoked Pot Roast, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Pickles, Auggie Sauce.
Chicken Salad
Chilled Pulled Chicken Salad dressed with Mayo, Red Onion, Grainy Mustard. Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Baguette.
Smokehouse “Italian”
Smoked Beef Pot Roast, Smoked Pork, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Vinaigrette and Mayo served on Toasted Baguette
Cluck Cluck
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Bread & Butter Pickles, Spinach & Arugula Mix, Red Onion, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.
Chef’s Bowls and Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
The "BRB" (Blue Ridge Beef Bowl)
Smoked Pot Roast, Green Salad, Herb & Butter White Rice, Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Texas Caviar, Pepper Cabbage and Auggie Sauce.
The Yardbird Bowl
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Arugula + Spinach, Naked Brown Rice, Tomato Jam, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Roasted Beets, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Buttermilk Herb Dressing
The P.I.G.
Smoked Pork, Simple Pintos, Naked Brown Rice, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Caramelized Onion Dip, Ham & Smoked Onion Dip, Chow Chow, Pickled Onion, Piedmont Barbecue Vinaigrette
Farmer's Market Bowl
Rotisserie Veggies, Spinach & Arugula, Simple Pintos, Black Eyed Pea Dip, Tomato Jam, Roasted Beets, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Pepper Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette
BYO Bowls
Kiddos
Sides and Apps
Smoked Wings
Six Jumbo Chicken Wings, Rubbed and Smoked. Served with choice of dipping sauce and spicy garlic pickles.
All The Way Tots
Crispy Tater Tots, crumbled bacon, house-made cheese sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, jalapeno ranch, green onions
Rt. 11 Chips
Side Salad
Tots
Mac N Cheese - 4oz
Mac N Cheese - 12oz
Roasted Vegetables - 4oz
Roasted Vegetables - 12oz
Roasted Mush - 4oz
Roasted Mush - 12oz
Crispy Brussel Sprouts - 4oz
Crispy Brussel Sprouts - 12oz
BBQ Green Beans - 4oz
BBQ Green Beans- 12oz
Extra Biscuit
Scratch Dips & Sauces
Pickles - Spicy Garlic Pickles 12 oz
Pickles - Bread & Butter 12 oz
Dip - Pimento Chz, 12 oz
Dip - Tomato Jam, 12 oz
Dip - Bacon-Jalapeno-Chz, 12 oz
Dip - Blackeyed Pea, 12 oz
Dip - Caramelized Onion, 12 oz
Dip - Ham & Smoked Onion, 12 oz
Sauce - Buttermilk Herb 12 oz
Sauce - Auggie Sauce 12 oz
Sauce - Smoked Sweet Onion 12 oz
Sauce - Augusta Kitchen Vinaigrette 12 oz
Sauce - Piedmont BBQ Vinaigrette 12 oz
Tomato Cucumber Salad
Sweets
Family Meals
Family Meal (Feeds 4-6) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings
Party Platter (Feeds 8-12) - Choice of Base, Protein, Dips, Sauces, Toppings
Dip Platter - Regular (3-12oz Dips)
Dip Platter - Large (3-16oz Dips)
Your choice of 3 (16oz) Dips, Crackers & Raw Veggies. (Please allow 24 hours notice)
Family Size Smoked Jumbo Wings
24 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings served with choice of 2 dipping sauces and spicy garlic pickles.
Pulled Smoked Pork
House Smoked Pork Shoulder, pulled and chopped. Served Hot.
Pulled Roasted Chicken
Marinated and Rotisserie Chicken, pulled from the bone and chopped. Served Hot.
Chopped Smoked Pot Roast
Smoked Beef Pot Roast, chopped and served hot.
Milkshakes
Boozy Milkshakes
Beverages
Housemade Lemonade
Housemade Blackberry Punch
Housemade Sweet Tea
Housemade Iced Black Tea
FBRM Water - 16.9oz
Coke - 20oz
Diet Coke - 20oz
Coke Zero - 20oz
Cherry Coke - 20oz
Sprite - 20oz
Pibb Extra - 20oz
Powerade - Fruit Punch - 20oz
Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast - 20oz
Vitamin Water - XXX - 20oz
Vitamin Water - Focus - 20oz
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 8.45oz
Aha - Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water - 16oz
Aha - Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water (16 oz)
Honest Tea - Honey Green - 16.9oz
Honest Tea - 1/2 Lem 1/2 Tea - 16.9oz
Honest Tea - Peach Oolong - 16.9oz
Gold Peak Sweet Tea - 18.5oz
Gold Peak Unsweet - 18.5oz
Kiddo - Apple Juice
Kiddo - Milk (Whole)
Kiddo - Milk (Choc.)
Red Bull - 8.4oz
Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz
Beer/Cider
Basic City Sixth Lord IPA (5.3%) 12 oz can
Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can
Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl
Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl
Corona (4.6%) 12 oz btl
Muchen On Pumpkin Devils Backbone 12 Oz Bottle
Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can
Michelob Ultra (4.2%) 12 oz btl
Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl
Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 12 oz can
South Street Satan’s Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl
White Claw Mango (5%) - 16 oz can
4 PK Bold Rock VA Apple Cider (4.7%) 16 oz can
4 PK Skipping Rock Amber Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can
4 PK White Claw Mango (5%) 16 oz can
6 PK Bud Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl
6 PK Coors Light (4.2%) 12 oz btl
6 PK Corona (4.2%) 12 oz btl
6 PK Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA (6.4%) 12 oz can
6 PK Devils Backbone Vienna Lager (5.2%) 16 oz can
6 PK Michelob Ultra (4.2%) 12 oz btl
6 PK Miller Lite (4.2%) 12 oz btl
6 PK South Street Satan's Pony Lager (5.3%) 12 oz btl
Wine
BTL - Bubbly - Tiamo Prosecco (187 ml)
BTL - Bubbly - Montelliana Prosecco
BTL - Chardonnay - Oxford Landing
BTL - Moscato - Centorri
BTL - Pinot Grigio - Citra
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon - Oxford Landing
BTL - Pinot Noir - Root One
BTL - Shiraz - Jam Jar Sweet
The Box - "Chicken Rose" La Vieille Ferme
The Box - "Chicken White" La Vieille Ferme
The Box - "Chicken Red" - La Vieille Ferme
Signature Cocktails
White ClawGria
White Wine, White Claw Sangria, Orange, Lime, Apples.
Jammin Berry Sangria
Jam Jar Shiraz, Blackberry Puree, Crown Royal Apple, Orange Juice, Fresh Fruit.
Smoked Tomato Bloody Mary
House Made Bloody Mary Mix, Smoked Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic & Onions, Roasted Jalapenos, Plenty of Horseradish
House Rita
Juarez Tequila, House Triple Sec, Fresh Sour Mix
Spicy Rita
Sauza Hornitos, Cointreau, Jalapeno, Fresh Sour Mix
Augusta Tea
Elijah Craig Bourbon, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Blue Ridge Punch
Malibu, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Club Soda
Ginger Jar
Gin, Cucumber, Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Ravens Rooster
Absolut Vodka, Lemon Juice, Agave, Housemade Blueberry Syrup, Club Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Southern Fresh!
12 Old Oaks Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939