Augustines

review star

No reviews yet

327 memorial drive

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Tequila Sunrise
Lemonade

Signature Cocktails

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$14.00

Bacardi Anejo Cuatro Rum, Triple Sec, Lime, Orgeat Syrup

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Essence Watermelon Basil Vodka, Watermelon, Lime, Simple Syrup

D'usse Peach Margarita

D'usse Peach Margarita

$16.00

D'usse, Peach, Triple Sec, Lime juice

ATLAS

ATLAS

$17.00

818 Anejo Tequila, Strawberry, Lime, Agave, Club Soda

The 6th Man

The 6th Man

$17.00

D'usse, Blueberry, Lemonade

Grand Luis Lobos Margarita

$20.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup

Peach Mule

$14.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary , Peach Snapps , Lime  juice, Ginger beer  

Teremana Margarita pitcher

$35.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

*Limited Per Person | 90 Minute Limit Orange or Peach Flavor (additional cost)

French 75

$12.00

Gin, St. Germain, Prosecco, Lemon, Simple Syrup

Augustine's Lychee Lemon Drop

Augustine's Lychee Lemon Drop

$14.00

Grey Goose, Soho Lychee, Lemon juice, Lychee puree

Peach Cosmo

Peach Cosmo

$15.00

Grey Goose Essence Peach Rosemary Vodka, Peach Snapps, Lime, Cranberry

Bottomless Mimosa Refill

Rum Punch

Rum Punch

$14.00

Bacardi anejo quatro, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Grenadine, Lime juice

Coco Mojito

Coco Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Coconut , Lime juice , Simple syrup, Soda , Sprite

Call Drinks

Side Car

$16.00

D'usse, Grand Manier, Lemon Juice

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, Gin, Bacardi Rum

Long Island

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

The 44 Old Fashion

$15.00

Bourbon, Agave, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Jager martini espresso

$9.00

Holiday Specialty Cocktails

Monster Mike

$10.00

Jason

$10.00

Blood Bag

$10.00

Hot Apple Cider

$15.00

Spooky Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Draft Beers

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Coors light

$6.00

Lager/ Pilsners

Coors light bottle

$7.00

Miller lite bottle

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Ciders/ Seltzers

High Noon

$7.00

Vizzy

$7.00

Non- Alcoholic

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fiji

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger beer

$6.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Moctail

$8.00

Soda Water

mystery beer

mystery beer

$4.00Out of stock

Liquor

818

Angels Envy

$12.00+

Bacardi

Casamigos

Cincoro

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Gold

$40.00

Crown

Dalmore 12

$15.00

Dalmore 15

$27.00

Don Fulano

Don Julio

Dusse

$14.00+

Evan Williams 1783

$10.00

Fiddler

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Grand Marnier

Grey goose

Herradura legend

$26.00

Jack Daniels

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00+

Lobos

Makers Mark

Mercer & Prince

$14.00

NA Gin

$9.00

Slane

$9.00

Teremana

Titos

$11.00+

Tullamore

$8.00

Whistlepig

$12.00

Woodford

$15.00+

Dusse XO

$36.00

Old forester

$8.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Prosecco

$8.00

NA vodka

$9.00

Lunazul Repo

$11.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$9.00

Wine

House Wine Red Blend

$10.00

House Wine Rose Bubbles

$10.00

Cognac

Dusse bottle

$250.00

Tequila

818 blanco bottle

$190.00Out of stock

818 repo bottle

$230.00

818 anejo bottle

$280.00

CASAMIGOS blanco bottle

$350.00

CASAMIGOS repo bottle

$395.00Out of stock

CASAMIGOS anejo bottle

$420.00

Lobos extra anejo bottle

$620.00

Teremana blanco bottle

$170.00

Teremana repo bottle

$190.00

Teremana Anjeo bottle

$225.00Out of stock

1942 bottle

$750.00

Vodka

Titos bottle

$130.00

Champagne

House BRUT bottle

$60.00

Belaire Luxe bottle

$125.00

Belaire Rose bottle

$125.00Out of stock

Asti bottle

$80.00

Monday-Thursday Teremana Blanco special

$100 Teremana blanco

$100.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Carmel Pecan Praline Cheesecake w/Sweet Potato

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie & Ice Cream

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Tuesday

Fried Shrimp & Tender Basket

$12.00

House seasoned & fried shrimp (4) & chicken tenders (2), with a side of fries.

Wednesday

$1 wings (minimum of 10)

$1.00

Friday

Fish and Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Wings

$1 Wings

$1.00

Thursday Football Wings

$1.50

Drinks

Jack N' Coke

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Shot

$5.00

Coors Lite Draft

$3.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Falcons

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Upscale sports bar and grill

327 memorial drive, Atlanta, GA 30312

