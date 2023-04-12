Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aunt Berta's Kitchen- Delaware 198 N Dupont Hwy

No reviews yet

198 N Dupont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Store + Drive-Thru

Mix and Match

Mix and Match

$17.95

2 Meats + 2 Sides

Sides

Sides

Old Standbys

Fried Whiting Fish Platter

$15.95

3-4 Pc + 2 Sides

White Meat Chicken Platter

$15.95

Includes 2 Sides

Dark Meat Chicken Platter

$14.95

Includes 2 Sides

5 Chicken Wings Platter

$17.95

Includes 2 Sides

Signature Jenna Cajun Turkey Wing Platter (2)

$16.95

Includes 2 Sides

Signature Jenna Cajun Turkey Wing Platter (4)

$22.95

Includes 2 Sides

Smothered Pork Chop Platter

$16.95

Includes 2 Sides

Half Chicken Meal

$18.95

Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh, 3 Sides

3 Pork Rib Platter

$16.95

6 Pork Rib Platter

$22.95

Mega Fried Whiting Fish Platter

$19.95

1 pc Catfish Platter

$18.95

2 pc Catfish Platter

$23.95

Pig Feet Platter

$15.95

Veggie Platter

$15.95

Includes 4 Sides

4 Hooked Drumstick Meal

$16.95

2 Salmon Cake Platter

$15.95

8pc Signature XJumbo Shrimp Platter

$25.00

8 pc Signature XJumbo Shrimp w Fries

$20.00

12 pc Signature XJumbo Shrimp Platter

$33.00

12 pc Signature XJumbo Shrimp w Fries

$29.00

8 Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.95

8 Fried Shrimp w Fries

$11.95

12 Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.95

12 Fried Shrimp w Fries

$15.95

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.95

3pc Catfish Plater

$30.00

SS Plater

$16.95

Kids Meals

Kharrins Corner- Kids Meal Double Drummie

$7.00

Includes 2 petite sides

Kharrins Corner- Veggie Meal

$7.00

Includes 4 petite sides

Jennys Corner- Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Includes 2 petite sides

Jennys Corner- Fried Whiting Fish

$7.00

Includes 2 petite sides

Extra Touches

Slice of Plain Cornbread

$1.50

Slice of Speciality Cornbread

$2.50

Cranberry + Pineapple

1 Soul Roll

$3.50

3 Soul Rolls

$10.00

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$6.95

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.95

Chicken Soul Ramen Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Soul Ramen Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Fried Dark Meat Sandwich

$6.95

Fried White Meat Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.50

Smothered Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.50

Small Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Mega Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich

$11.95

3 Rib Sandwich

$10.00

5 Rib Sandwich

$15.95

Catfish Sandwich

$12.95

Salisbury Steak Sandwich

$5.95

Mega Catfish Sandwich

$24.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.00

Bread Pudding Cup

$4.00

Bread Pudding Slice

$6.00

Cherry Slice of Cheesecake

$6.00

Fresh Baked Cakes

$4.50

Large Banana Pudding

$5.50

Large Strawberry Banana Pudding

$5.50

Peach Cobbler Cup

$4.00

Peach Cobbler Slice

$6.00

Pineapple Slice of Cheesecake

$6.00

Plain Slice of Cheesecake

$5.00

Small Banana Pudding

$4.00

Small Strawberry Banana Pudding

$4.00

Strawberry Cake

$4.50

Strawberry Pound Cake

$5.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

XL Banana Pudding

$9.50

Yanni Snickers Cheesecake

$7.50

Yanni sweet potato cheesecake

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Cheese cake banna pudding

$6.00

Wings

5 pc Party Wing

$8.25

8 pc Party Wing

$13.95

12 pc Party Wing

$19.25

20 pc Party Wing

$32.00

30 pc Party Wing

$47.00

50 pc Party Wing

$77.00

Family Meals

(F1) One Whole Chicken (8pc)

$30.95

3 Lg Sides + Rolls

(F2) 6 Pc Cajun Jenna Wings

$39.95

3 Lg Sides + Rolls

(F3) 10 pc Dark Meat

$29.95

3 Lg Sides + Rolls

(F4) 18 oz Fried Whiting Fish

$32.99

3 Lg Sides + Rolls

(F5) One Whole Chicken XL

$37.99

2 XL Sides + Rolls

(F6) Half Chicken + 8 Rib Bones

$52.99

2 XL Sides + Rolls

(F7) Serves 5-6 (12) Rib Bones

$60.99

2 XL Sides + Rolls

(F8) Serves 6-8 One Whole Chicken +8 Rib Bones

$89.99

4 XL Sides + Rolls

(F3) 12 pc Dark Meat

$31.95

3 Lg Sides + Rolls

A La Carte

1 Cajun Jenna Turkey Wing

$4.00

1 Pork Rib Bone

$3.50

1 Chicken Tender

$2.25

1 Chicken Wing

$2.00

1 Chicken Drum

$2.25

One Chicken Breast

$3.70

One Chicken Thigh

$1.60

2 Pig feet

$6.00

1 Pigs Foot

$4.00

Lg BBQ Sauce

$7.00

2 Piece Smothered Chicken

$6.25

Fried Pork Chop

$4.00

Smothered Pork Chop

$4.00

Salisbury Steak

$3.00

Salmon Cake

$3.50

1 Piece Whiting Fish

$3.00

2 oz Gravy

$0.50

Small Side of Gray

$2.00

2 Slices of Bread

$1.00

2 oz BBQ

$0.50

1 Piece catfish

$7.95

8PC XJumbo Shrimp

$17.00

8 Pc Shrimp

$13.00

5 Pc XJumbo Shrimp

$13.00

5 Pc Shrimp

$11.00

1 Roll

$0.75

2 oz tartar Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2 oz Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

NA Beverages

Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$1.75

Specialty Beverages

$2.50

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern comfort food just like grandma used to make! We serve everything from fried chicken, to okra, corn and tomato and even slow simmered pig feet. Order Now to experience Homestyle Cooking At Its' Best!

Location

198 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720

Directions

