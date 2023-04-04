Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Aunt Dyann's

152 Reviews

104 Hwy 9 N

Dawsonville, GA 30534

FOOD

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad without side

$5.00

Chicken salad sandwich w/fries

$7.00

chicken salad w/pot. salad

$7.00

chicken club fried without side

$5.00

chicken club fried w/fries

$8.50

chicken club fried w/pot.salad

$8.50

chicken club grilled without side

$5.00

chicken club grilled w/fries

$8.50

chicken club grilled w/pot.salad

$8.50

(2) grilled cheese without side

$5.00

(2) grilled cheese w/fries

$7.50

(2) grilled cheese w/pot.salad

$7.50

BLT without side

$5.00

BLT w/fries

$7.75

BLT w/pot.salad

$7.75

Add bacon

$1.50

Add ham

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

BBQ Chix sandwich

$9.00

Pork Chop sandwich

$6.50

Burger

Single Burger

$10.50

Double Burger

$12.50

BASKETS

Served with fresh cut fries

Meatball Slider

$7.00

Cheese Slider

$7.00

Chicken Farm Sliders

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$7.00

Hamburger Sliders

$7.00

The "TRIO"

$8.00

Any 3 sliders

Add cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Bites w/fries

$9.00

Buffalo Bites w/pot.salad

$9.00

(4) fried tenders w/fries

$9.00

(4) grilled tenders w/fries

$9.00

(4) buffalo tenders w/fries

$9.00

Steak Sliders w/fries

$9.00

"My Place Favorites"

Fried porkchops

$11.50

Grilled porkchops

$11.50

meatloaf

$11.50

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast (eggs)

$3.50

One egg, one bacon/ sausage, spuds/ hashbrowns

Kids Breakfast (pancakes)

$3.50

Kids Breakfast ( French toast)

$3.50

Kids Lunch ( 2 tenders)

$5.00

Kids Lunch (one hamburger slider/fries

Kids Lunch ( grilled cheese / fries)

$5.00

Kids Lunch ( one chicken salad slider/ fries)

$5.00

Desserts ( pudding/ ice-cream)

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Peanut Butter Cake

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Apple Pie And Icecream

$5.00

Slice Of Cake

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Drowned Brownie

$4.99

Floats

$3.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cake

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Lemon Cake

$3.99

Strawberry Cake

$3.99

Vanilla Pudding

$1.00

Peach cvobbler w/icecream

$7.99

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Burger Patty

$1.00

Entree

$6.99

Extra Corn Bread

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.29

Corn

$1.99

Cheese

$0.75

Green Beans

$1.99

Mac And Cheese

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Potato Salad

$2.29

Pork Chop

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Daily Special

Pork chop sliders with fries

BRUNSWICKSTEW

$4.99

steak & fries

$12.00

Pork Chop Sliders

$7.00

Ham & cheese sliders

$7.00

Gigi Banana Bread

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.50

Starters

fried mushrooms

$5.00

fried mozzarella

$5.00

House salad

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Veggie Plates

slaw, green beans, pot. salad

$3.99

DRINKS

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke 12oz Btl

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.00

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Grape 12oz Btl

$2.49

Fanta Orange 12oz Btl

$2.49

Fanta Strawberry 12oz Btl

$2.49

IBC Root Beer 12oz Btl

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pibb Extra

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite 12oz Bottle

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.00

T-Shirts

Gold Rush

Shirt

$25.00

Water Fall

Shirt

$25.00

Jack

Shirt

$25.00

Name Tags

Name tag

Name Tag

$1.00

Breakfast

EGG PLATTERS

one egg w/bacon, spuds4

$5.00

one egg w/bacon, hash

$5.00

one egg w/ sausage, spuds

$5.00

one egg w/sausage, hash

$5.00

two eggs w/bacon, spuds

$5.75

two eggs w/bacon, hash

$5.75

two eggs w/sausage, spuds

$5.75

two eggs w/sausage, hash

$5.75

SCRAMBLERS

The Everything

$10.00

Three eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

The Meat Lovers

$8.50

Two eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, and cheese.

The Veggie

$7.75

Two eggs scrambled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.

PANCAKES

My Place Platter

$10.00

2 eggs, 2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 slices of bacon and sausage

two stacks w/bacon, spuds

$7.00

two stacks w/bacon, hash

$7.00

two stacks w/sausage, spuds

$7.00

two stacks w sausage, hash

$7.00

three stacks w/bacon, spuds

$8.00

three stacks w/bacon, hash

$8.00

three stacks w/sausage, spuds

$8.00

three stacks w/sausage, hash

$8.00

French toast w/bacon, spuds

$5.00

french toast w/bacon, hash

$5.00

french toast w/sausage, spuds

$5.00

french toast w/sausage, hash

$5.00

ADD 2 EGGS

$1.50

Single stack w/bacon/hash

$6.00

Single stack w/bacon/spuds

$6.00

Single stack w/sausage/hash

$6.00

Single stack w/sausage/spuds

$6.00

Single stack

$3.50

BISCUITS & STUFF

Egg biscuit

$2.00

egg biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

egg biscuit w/hash

$5.75

egg & cheese biscuit

$3.75

egg & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

egg & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

cheese biscuit

$2.50

cheese biscuit w/ spuds

$5.75

cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

bacon biscuit

$3.75

bacon biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

bacon biscuit w/hash

$5.75

bacon & egg & cheese biscuit

$3.75

bacon & egg & cheese biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

bacon & egg & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

bacon & eggs biscuit

$3.75

bacon & eggs biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

bacon & eggs biscuit w/hash

$5.75

bacon & cheese biscuit

$3.50

bacon & cheese biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

bacon & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

ham biscuit

$3.75

ham biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

ham biscuit w/hash

$5.75

ham & egg biscuit

$3.75

ham & egg biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

ham & egg biscuit w/hash

$5.75

ham & cheese biscuit

$3.50

ham & cheese biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

ham & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

sausage biscuit

$3.75

sausage biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

sausage biscuit w/hash

$5.75

sausage & egg & cheese biscuit

$3.50

sausage & egg & cheese biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

sausage & egg & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

sausage & egg biscuit

$3.50

sausage & egg biscuit w/hash

$5.75

sausage & egg biscuit w/hash

$5.00

sausage and cheese biscuit

$3.75

sausage & cheese biscuit w/spuds

$7.00

sausage & cheese biscuit w/hash

$5.75

1 gravy biscuit w/spuds

$5.50

1 gravy biscuit w/hash

$5.50

2 gravy biscuits w/spuds

$6.50

2 gravy biscuits w/hash

$6.50

steak & eggs w/spuds, toast

$12.50

steak & eggs w/spuds, biscuit

$12.50

steak & eggs w/hash, toast

$12.50

steak & eggs w/hash, biscuit

$12.50

steak, egg, and cheese biscuit

$7.00

chorizo sausage biscuit

$3.75

chorizo sausage biscuit w/spuds

$5.75

chorizo sausage biscuit w/hash

$5.75

one gravy biscuit without side

$3.75

SIDES

one egg

$1.00

2 strips bacon

$2.49

sausage

$2.49

hash browns

$1.75

spuds

$1.75

toast

$0.75

biscuit

$0.75

One strip bacon

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

104 Hwy 9 N, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Directions

Gallery
Aunt Dyann's image
Aunt Dyann's image
Aunt Dyann's image

