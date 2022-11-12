  • Home
Aunt Helen's Coffee House

Aunt Helen's Coffee House 800 8th Ave Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

800 8th Ave Suite 101

Greeley, CO 80631

Order Again

Espresso

Tall Dark & Handsome

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Dark Chocolate & Vanilla​

Tall Blonde & Beautiful

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate & Vanilla​

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Espresso, Caramel, Cinnamon, White Chocolate​

Sticky Sicilian

$4.00

Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel, & Milk

S'Mores

$4.00

Espresso, Mocha, Shortbread, & Toasted Marshmallow​

The Aunt Helen

$4.00

Aunt Helen’s Favorite Mocha – German Chocolate Cake​

The Cats Pajamas

$4.00

Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel, & Milk Served on Ice​ Drizzle with Caramel Sauce

Sassy/Spicy Pumpkin

$4.00

Espresso, pumpkin & choice of Milk. Ask for it Sassy to make it sweet!

Happiness is Temporary

$4.00

Frappe – Espresso, Milk, Choice of Flavor(s) & blended with ice!​

Peppermint Mocha

$4.00

Rome is Overrated

$4.00

Coffee

The Morning Routine

$2.25

Drip Coffee – House Dark Roast or Lighter Seasonal

The Captain Adventure

$2.25

Americano – Espresso & Hot Water

The Cold Shoulder

$2.75

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Not Coffee

Boo Moo

$3.50

Hot Cocoa – Dark Chocolate with Steamed

Bada Bing Italian Soda

$2.50

Traditional Italian Soda Add a splash of Cream

Steamers

$3.50

Steamed Milk with your choice of Flavor

Spice It Up Buttercup

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte – Black Tea with Indian Spices & Steamed Milk​

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Gray Tea, Steamed Milk. Add Lavender or Vanilla. Try it served over ice for something new!​

Steamy Britt

$2.50

Choose from several of our Hot Tea Sachets

Icy Britt

$2.50

Try One of Our Fresh Brewed Iced Teas:Black, Green or Hibiscus Lemon​ ​

Blast Energy Drink

$4.50

Plant Based, Natural Caffeinated Tea​ Blackberry Bold, Jumpin’ Juice & Power Peach

Freshies

$4.50

Refreshing Fruit Drink with Fresh Fruit & Natural Green Caffeine Served on Ice:​Strawberry Acai, Watermelon Mint, or Wildberry​

Lil Green Machine

$4.50

Matcha Tea, Steamed Milk, Add Vanilla or Peppermint

Smoothie

Mango Tango

$5.50

Mango, Strawberries & your choice of milk

Mucho Mango

$5.50

Mango, Mango Puree, & your choice of Milk

The Arty

$5.50

Beets, Banana, Strawberries, Cinnamon & Chia Seeds​

Cardio Bunny

$5.50

Strawberries, Banana, & your choice of Milk

Mr. Varsity

$5.50

Blueberries, Strawberries, & your choice of Milk

The Hulk

$5.50

Spinach, Mango, Chia Seeds, Banana, & Almond Milk

The Weekend Warrior

$5.50

Matcha Tea, Banana, Vanilla, Agave & your choice of Milk

The Gym Rat

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, & your choice of Milk

I Don't Carrot

$5.50

Carrots, Mango, Banana, Chia Seeds & your choice of Milk

Wrap

Wrap it Up Already

$5.50

Egg, Shredded Cheddar, & your choice of Meat; Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo all wrapped up in our Signature Waffle Wrap and Toasted

Rebel Rouser

$6.00

Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Chorizo & Green Chiles Toasted in Our Signature Waffle Wrap​

Hotsy Totsy

$5.50

Our Signature Waffle Wrap filled with Fresh Cooked Eggs, Gouda Cheese, & Avocado Slices​

Sandwich

Aim Low Avoid Disappointment

$5.50

Egg, Shredded Cheddar, & your choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo served on an English Muffin​

Bagel it Up

$6.25

Egg, Shredded Cheddar, & your choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo served on an English Muffin

Carb Free Bowl

$6.25

Fresh Cooked Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, & your choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo, add tomatoes and spinach & make it a

Drive Fast Take Chances

$6.00

Ham, Avocado, Gouda, & Egg served on an English Muffin

Hot Shot Toast

$5.75

Our Delicious Wheatberry Bread toasted up & topped with Fresh Avocado, a drizzle of Olive Oil, Sea Salt, & Pepper​

Peace Love & Veggies

$5.75

Egg, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado & Feta served on an English Muffin

Pigs on the Run

$6.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel schmeared with Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese,​ Egg, Bacon, Chorizo & your choice of Gouda or Cheddar Cheese.

The Burkholder

$6.50

Our Exclusive PRETZEL Bagel topped with Egg, Sausage, Green Chilis ​Our Exclusive PRETZEL Bagel topped with Egg, Sausage, Green Chilis ​and your choice of Cheddar or Gouda Cheese.

The Total Package

$6.50

An Everything Bagel schmeared with Chive Cream Cheese, Egg​ Shredded Cheddar & your choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo

Quinoa Bowls

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$6.50

Quinoa, Mango, Blueberry, & Granola served with Honey or Syrup​

Baked Good

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Fresh baked Oooey Gooey Deliciousness

Muffins

$3.75

Fresh Baked Muffins, Double Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Streuesel, Blueberry, Banana Nut

K.I.S.S.

$3.75

Fresh Baked Bagels, Plain, Everything, Jalapeno Cheddar, & Pretzel

Lemon Raspberry Rolls

$3.95

Fresh baked Lemon & Raspberry Deliciousness

Sweet & Sassies

$3.25

Sweet Breads offered in a Variety of Seasonal Flavors

Sticky Buns

$3.95

Fresh baked Oooey Gooey Deliciousness(Contains Nuts)

Bars

$2.95

Variety of Delicious Freshly baked seasonal bars

Brownies

$2.95

Monster Double Chocolate Chunk Brownies!

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Freshly Baked Sweet Cinnamon Style Coffee Cake

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

Delicious Fresh Baked Cookies

Love Bombs

$3.25

Sandwich

Perfect Pisano

$9.25

Roast Beef, Pesto, Spinach & Melted White Cheddar

The Philly Dilly

$9.25

Roast Beef, White Cheddar, Green Pepper, Onion & Cracked Pepper

Whats Buzzin Cousin

$9.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Gouda, Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix & Mayo

Bacon Chica Boom

$9.25

Egg Salad Sandwich with: Bacon, Avocado & Chive Aioli

Spicy Hen

$9.25

Chicken Salad made with Jalapeno Aioli, Cilantro & Fresh Grapes

Ring a Ding Ding

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Gouda & your choice of Ranch or Spicy Ranch

The Frisky Chicken

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno Aioli, Feta, Avocado, & Spinach

The Cheeky Pesto

$9.25

Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar & Feta Cheese Topped with Spinach, Onion, and Ranch

Pigs on Skates

$9.25

Smoked Ham, Bacon, & Cheddar with Mayo, Topped with Spring Mix

Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Beets, Goat Cheese, & Quinoa all on a bed of Spring Mix – Tarragon Balsamic Dressing

Swanky Folks Salad

$10.00

Cobb with: Grilled Chicken, Eggs, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar & Fresh Avocado – Blue Cheese Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado & Cheddar served on a bed of Spring Mix – Spicy Ranch Dressing

Grapes, Figs, & Feta Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Grapes, Figs and Feta Cheese with your choice of Dressing!

Spicy Hen Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad made with Jalapeno Aioli, Cilantro & Fresh Grapes

Bacon Chica Boom Salad

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich with: Bacon, Avocado & Chive Aioli

Quinoa Bowls

Fiesta Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Corn, Jalapeno Aioli, & Quinoa

Basil Pesto Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Feta, Spinach, Quinoa, and Pesto Sauce

Chipotle Aioli Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Chorizo, Onion, Cheddar, Jalapeno, & Fire Roasted Corn

Specialty

Soup

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Retail

Altoids/Gum

$2.25

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bubbly

$2.75

Candy

$1.50

Cards

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Colorado Beanies

$25.00

Cough Drops

$2.25

D-Bags

$15.00

F-Bombs

$15.00

DayQuil

$4.50

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Aunt Helens Hat

$25.00

John Fielder Book

$45.00

Kates Real Food Bar

$3.75

Kombucha

$4.50

Latte Mugs

$25.00

Lip Balm

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

T-Shirt

$25.00

Vive

$3.99

Retail Coffee Bags

$12.95

Alo Water

$2.95

Coffee TOGO

$16.50

Denver Chips

$4.00

Added Sides

Sweet & Spicy Chips

$1.50

Regular Chips

$1.50

Grapes

$1.50

Waffle Banana Split Sundae

Waffle Banana Split

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quick Service Coffeeshop and Cafe

Location

800 8th Ave Suite 101, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Gallery
Aunt Helen's Coffee House image

