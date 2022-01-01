A map showing the location of Aunt Lulu’s ny style pizzeria llc 19785 Hampton drive B6View gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Aunt Lulu's ny style pizzeria llc 19785 Hampton drive B6

19785 Hampton drive

B6

Boca raton, FL 33434

Appetizers

10 Wings

$17.00

Aunt Lulu's Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe & Cervallata

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Fresh Mozz & Tomato

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

Grilled Artichokes

$15.00

Josephines Bread

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Baked Clams

$17.00

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Rice Balls

$15.00

App Calamari Arribiata

$20.00

Stuffed Artichoke

$18.00

Mussels App

$18.00

App Escarole And Beans

$17.00

Salads

Sm House Salad

$9.00

Lg House Salad

$12.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$13.00

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$16.00

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Spin Salm Salad

$21.00

Tuna Salad

$16.00

Sides

SOD

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Garlic Rolls

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Plain Rolls

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$8.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Side Br RABE Sauteed

$13.00

Side Br Rabe Steamed

$13.00

Side Spinach Sauteed

$9.00

Side Spinach Steamed

$9.00

4 Oz Dressing

$1.00

4 Oz Sauce

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Side Sausage

$9.00

Side Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Side Salmn Well Done

$10.00

2 Oz Fresh Garlic

$1.50

4 Oz Shredded Mozz

$3.00

4oz Ricotta

$3.00

Side Anchovies

$3.50

2 Oz Bal Glaze

$2.00

Side Of Hcp

$2.00

Side 8 Oz Sauce

$4.00

SIDE 16 OZ SAUCE

$6.00

16 Oz Vodka

$8.00

2 Oz Pesto

$1.50

Side Salad Do Not Use

$6.00

2oz Side Aioli

$2.00

4oz CI

$1.00

4oz BC

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

4oz House OV

$1.00

4oz BV

$1.00

4oz Greek Ving

$1.00

4oz HM

$1.00

4oz Caesar Dressing

$1.00

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz BBQ

$1.00

4oz Mild

$1.00

4oz Hot

$1.00

4oz Medium

$1.00

4oz Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

2oz Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

4oz Balsamic Glaze

$3.00

4oz Garlic Aioli

$3.00

8 Oz Sauce

$4.00

Cheesesteaks & Handhelds

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Bronx Bomb

$17.00

Italian Cheesesteak

$18.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$16.00

Wraps/ Paninis

Chx Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Caprese Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chx Wrap

$14.00

Chx Cutlet Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chx Pesto Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chx Caprese Panini

$15.00

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Subs

Lg Buffalo Chx Sub

$15.00

Lg Chx Cutlet ( Cold) Sub

$15.00

Lg Chx Parm Sub

$15.00

Lg Eggplant Parm Sub

$14.00

Lg Grilled Chx Sub

$15.00

Lg Italian Combo Sub

$14.00

Lg Meatball Parm Sub

$15.00

Lg Sausage Parm Sub

$15.00

Lg Sausage, GP, Onion Sub

$15.00

Lg Shrimp Parm Sub

$18.00

Lg Sicilian Combo Sub

$17.00

Lg Tuna Sub

$14.00

Lg Veal Parm Sub

$17.00

Lg Ham And Cheese Sub

$14.00

Chicken Entrees/ Specialties

Chx Parm DINNER

$22.00

Chx Francese

$23.00

Chx Marsala

$23.00

Chx Matteo

$20.00

Chx Piccata

$23.00

Chx Scarpariello

$25.00

GRILLED Chx Parm DINNER

$22.00

Veal Entrees/ Specialties

Veal Parm

$24.00

Veal Francese

$25.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Piccata

$25.00

EP/ Fish Entrees/Specialties

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp Francese

$26.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Shrimp Piccata

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Salmon Livernese

$28.00

Pasta

All Day Bolognese

$25.00

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Capellini Caprese

$21.00

Fett. Alfredo

$19.00

Gina's Primavera

$19.00

Ling Clam Sauce

$25.00

Mema's Meat Lasagna

$23.00

Orecch Brocc Rabe & Sausage

$26.00

Pasta Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Pasta Garlic and Oil

$18.00

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Pasta Meatball

$19.00

Pasta Sausage

$19.00

Pasta Alla Vodka

$19.00

Pasta Brocc

$19.00

Ravioli Dinner

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Slice

$3.50

Kids Chx Fingers W/ FF

$11.00

Kids Pasta Meatball

$10.00

Kids Pasta Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Natalie's Nutellini Stromboli

$14.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Frittelle al la Nutella

$11.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

BYO Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

12" Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Brooklyn Square

$24.00

FreshMozzTom Square

$26.00

Bianca Sicilian Pizza

$26.00

14" Half and Half

14" Margherita

$22.00

14" Bianca

$22.00

14" Max Supreme

$23.00

14" Oliva's Veggie

$22.00

14" Meat Lovers

$23.00

14" Hawaiian

$22.00

14" Chicken Alla Rancho

$23.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

14" Raegan's White

$23.00

14" Cheesesteak

$25.00

14" Norah's Favorite

$23.00

14" Arugula Prosciutto

$23.00

14" Sammy's Specialty

$23.00

14" Chx Parm Pizza

$23.00

14" Chicken Caesar Pizza

$23.00

18" Half and Half

18" Margherita

$26.00

18" Bianca

$26.00

18" Max Supreme

$27.00

18" Olivia's Veggie

$26.00

18" Meat Lovers

$27.00

18" Hawaiian

$26.00

18" Chicken Alla Rancho

$27.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

18" Raegan's White

$27.00

18" Cheesesteak

$28.00

18" Norah's Favorite

$27.00

18" Arugula Prosciutto

$27.00

18" Sammy's Specialty

$27.00

18" Creamy Spinach

$27.00

18" Chx Parm Pizza

$27.00

18" Vodka Marg

$30.00

18" Chicken Caesar Pizza

$27.00

Cauliflower Bianca

$21.00

Cauliflower Max Supreme

$22.00

Cauliflower Olivia's Veggie

$22.00

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

$22.00

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$21.00

Cauliflower Chicken alla Rancho

$23.00

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Cauliflower Raegan's White

$22.00

Cauliflower Cheesesteak

$25.00

Cauliflower Norah's Favorite

$23.00

Cauliflower Sammy's Specialty

$22.00

Califlower Grandma

$21.00

12" Cauliflower Margerita

$21.00

12" Cauliflower Arugula And Proscuitto

$22.00

Cauliflower Nickys Classico

$22.00

Cauliflower Chx Parm

$23.00

Gourmet PIzza ( Takes 1 Hour)

Nicky's Classico

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$30.00

Grandma Pizza

$25.00

Picante

$30.00

Grandpa Pizza

$30.00

Chicken Reggiano Pizza

$30.00

Calzone/Stromboli

SM Cheese CALZONE

$15.00

LG Cheese CALZONE

$18.00

SM Cheese Stromboli

$13.00

LG Cheese STROMBOLI

$15.00

New York Stromboli

$26.00

Phillipo's Stromboli

$30.00

Mia's Veggie Stromboli

$26.00

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$26.00

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$30.00

Pizza of the week

14" Pizza of Week

$23.00

18" Pizza of Week

$27.00

Fountain Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

1 Slice LS Soda

$1.50

2 Slice LS Soda

$1.00

Beer

Bud

$4.25

Budlight

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Modelo

$5.25

Peroni

$5.25

Sam Adams

$5.25

Shocktop

$5.25

Stella

$5.25

White Claw

$7.50

Yuengling

$5.25

Wine

Cork Fee

$15.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Chianti

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Single Cabernet

$7.50

Pino Noir

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Reisling

$11.00

Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Single Chardonnay

$7.50

Single Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Red Sangria

$10.00

Cooler Drinks

Coke 20oz

$2.75

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.75

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50

20 Oz Sprite Zero

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Can Gingerale

$2.75

Dr Browns Black Cherry

$2.75

Dr Browns Cream Soda

$2.75

16oz Acqua Panna

$3.25

Large Aqua Panna

$5.95

Pelligrino 16oz

$3.50

Large Pelligrino

$5.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Manhattan Special

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

2L Coke

$4.00

2Liter Sprite

$4.00

2Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.50

Espresso

$2.75

Aquapanna 750

$4.50

20 Oz Sprite Zero

$2.75

half subs

1/2 Buffalo Chx Tender Sub

$9.00

1/2 Chx Cutlet Sub

$9.00

1/2 Chx Parm Sub

$9.00

1/2 Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.00

1/2 Grilled Chx Sub

$9.00

1/2 Italian Combo Sub

$9.00

1/2 Meatball Parm Sub

$9.00

1/2 Sausage Parm Sub

$9.00

1/2 Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion Sub

$9.00

1/2 Tuna Sub

$9.00

LS Greek

LS Antipasto

LS Mediterraen

LS Tuna

Sandwiches/ Pasta

LS 1/2 Italian Combo

LS 1/2 Tuna Sub

LS 1/2 Chx Parm Sub

LS 1/2 MB Parm Sub

LS 1/2 Sausage Parm Sub

LS 1/2 Ep Parm Sub

LS Spag Meatball

Chx Parm Pizza Roll

S, GP, O Pizza Roll

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

Spin Feta Roll

Mini Calzone

Slice Special

Single Chardonney

$5.00

Single Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Single Cabernet

$5.00

Garlic Rolls (12)

$5.00

Plain Rolls (12)

$5.00

1/2 Tray Fried Ravioli

$45.00

1/2 Tray Chx Fingers

$60.00

1/2 Tray French Fries

$30.00

1/2 Tray Sauteed Broccoli

$30.00

1/2 Housemade Meatballs

$65.00

Full Tray Fried Ravioli

$80.00

Full Tray Chx Fingers

$120.00

Full Tray French Fries

$45.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$100.00

1/2 Tray House Salad

$30.00

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray Antipasto Salad

$55.00

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mediterranean Salad

$45.00

1/2 Tray Kale Salad

$55.00

1/2 Tray Apple Gorg Salad

$45.00

1\2 Tray Grilled Chicken Sliced

$50.00

Full Tray House Salad

$45.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Antipasto

$75.00

Greek Salad

$65.00

Full Tray Mediterranean Salad

$65.00

Full Tray Kale Salad

$75.00

Full Tray Apple Gorg Salad

$65.00

1/2 Tray Pasta Marinara

$40.00

1/2 Tray Penne Brocc Garlic

$60.00

1/2 Tray Penne Vodka

$60.00

1/2 Tray Fett Bolognese

$65.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ravioli

$65.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti

$60.00

1/2 Tray Lulus Mac & Cheese

$65.00

1/2 Tray Ling Clams

$80.00

1/2 Tray Meat Lasagna

$70.00

Pasta Marinara

$70.00

Full Tray Penne Brocc Oil

$100.00

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$100.00

Full Tray Fett Bolognese

$110.00

Full Tray Baked Ravioli

$110.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$95.00

Full Tray Lulu Mac & Cheese

$110.00

Full Tray Ling Clam Sauce

$140.00

Full Tray Meat Lasagna

$130.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parm

$60.00

1/2 Tray Chx Parm

$70.00

1/2 Tray Chx Francese

$80.00

1/2 Tray Chx Marsala

$80.00

1/2 Tray Chx Scarpariello

$90.00

1/2 Tray Sausage, gp, on

$65.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parm

$100.00

Full Tray Chx Parm

$130.00

Full Tray Chx Marsala

$140.00

Full Tray Chx Francese

$140.00

Full Tray Chx Scarpariello

$150.00

Full Tray Sausage, GP, Onion

$120.00

14” cheese

$10.00

18” cheese

$13.00

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Sicilian slice

$5.00

Grandma Slice

$5.50

Cup and Char Slice

$5.50

BBQ Chk Slice

$5.50

Bianca Slice

$5.00

Brooklyn Slice

$5.00

Buff Chx Hot Honey Slice

$5.50

BZ Slice

$5.50

Chicken Alla Rancho Slice

$5.50

Chicken Reggiano Slice

$5.50

Chx Brocc Rabe Slice

$5.50

Chx Parm Slice

$5.50

Grandpa Slice

$5.50

Hawaiian Slice

$5.50

Hot Honey Pep Slice

$5.50

Long Hot Crum Sausage Slice

$5.50

Margarita Slice

$5.50

Max Supreme Slice

$5.50

MB Ricotta Slice

$5.50

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.50

Nicky's Classico Slice

$5.50

Phil Storm Slice

$5.50

Picante Slice

$5.50

Raegan's White Slice

$5.50

Sammy's Specialty Slice

$5.50

Sesame Chx Slice

$5.50

Sicilian Vodka Slice

$5.50

Slice Josephina

$5.50

Slice S GP O

$5.50

Sofia Loren Slice

$5.50

Spicy Vodka Slice

$5.50

Spin Ricotta Garlic Slice

$5.50

Spinach Artichoke Slice

$5.50

Strom Chx Parm IND

$5.50

Strom NY IND

$5.50

Veggie Slice

$5.50

Cs Slice

$5.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

12" Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Brooklyn Square

$24.00

Sicilian Pizza

$20.00

14" Arugula Prosciutto

$22.00

14" BBQ Chx

$21.00

14" Bianca

$20.00

14" Cheesesteak

$24.00

14" Chx Alla Rancho

$21.00

14" Chx Parm Pizza

$22.00

14" Hawaiian

$20.00

14" Margherita

$20.00

14" Max Supreme

$21.00

14" Meat Lovers

$21.00

14" Norahs Pizza

$21.00

14" Olivia's Veggie

$19.00

14" Raegan's White

$21.00

14" Sammy's Pizza

$19.00

14" Half and Half

1/2 marg

1/2 cheese

18" Arugula Prosciutto

$26.00

18" BBQ Chx

$25.00

18" Bianca

$24.00

18" Cheesesteak

$27.00

18" Chx Alla Rancho

$25.00

18" Chx Parm Pizza

$26.00

18" Hawaiian

$24.00

18" Margherita

$24.00

18" Max Supreme

$25.00

18" Meat Lovers

$25.00

18" Norah's Favorite

$25.00

18" Olivia's Veggie

$23.00

18" Raegan's White

$25.00

18" Sammy's Specialty

$23.00

Chx Reggiano Pizza

$26.00

Grandma Pizza

$25.00

Grandpa Pizza

$26.00

Nicky's Classico

$26.00

Picante

$26.00

Pizza Sausage Brocc Rabe

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$28.00

SM Stromboli

$13.00

LG Stromboli

$15.00

Sm Calzone

$15.00

LG Calzone

$18.00

New York Stromboli

$23.00

Phillipo's Stromboli

$25.00

Mia's Veggie Stromboli

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

19785 Hampton drive, B6, Boca raton, FL 33434

