Food Menu

Veggies & Veggie Combo

Beets + Chilis
Beets + Chilis
$8.00

Ginger Roasted Beets, shredded with fresh Serrano Chili

Seasonal Vegan Selection
$7.00

Yvette's personal touch on the seasonal bounty of California

Red & Green Cabbage
Red & Green Cabbage
$8.00

Green & Red Cabbage

Ethiopian salad
Ethiopian salad
$6.00

Tomato, Garlic, Jalapeno, EVOO

Yam, Carrot, Potato
Yam, Carrot, Potato
$9.00

Yam, Carrot, Yellow Potato in a Vegan Kibbeh spiced confit

Gomen
Gomen
$9.00

Stewed Kale & Collards with Onion & Garlic

Shiro Wat
Shiro Wat
$12.00

Fragrant ground Chickpea Flour stew

Kik Alicha
Kik Alicha
$9.00

Tumeric stewed yellow split pea

Misir Wat
Misir Wat
$9.00

Berbere stewed Red Lentil

Veggie combo
Veggie combo
$28.00

This includes 7 of our vegan veggies + our seasonal vegan selection (excludes Tofu Tibs & Shiro Wat)

Tofu Tibs
Tofu Tibs
$22.00

Fresh Organic Tofu, Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & A Hint Of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Beef

Dereq Tibs
Dereq Tibs
$24.00

Pan Fried Crispy Beef, Serrano, Rosemary, Onion, Served With Senafich Sauce & Mitmita A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Beef Awaze Tibs
Beef Awaze Tibs
$24.00

Bite Sized Tender Brisket, With House Fermented Pepper Sauce, Red Wine, Fresh Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Kitfo, Ayib
$24.00

Ethiopian Beef Tartare Served With Homemade Fresh Ethiopian Ricotta

Poultry

Chicken Tibs
Chicken Tibs
$22.00

Sauteed Bite sized Mary's Organic Chicken Breast with Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & a hint of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Doro Wat
Doro Wat
$24.00

Ethiopia's National Dish of Berbere braised Mary's Organic Chicken with Hard boiled Egg, Onions & Ethiopian Spices A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Fish

Whole Crispy Trout
Whole Crispy Trout
$25.00

Whole Crispy Trout served with Senafich & Tomato-Chili Sauce A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Salmon Tibs
Salmon Tibs
$23.00

Sauteed Bite sized Salmon with Tomato, Onion & Ethiopian Spices A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Sweets

Basque Cheesecake
Basque Cheesecake
$11.00

Burnt Caramel Sauce

Banana Split
Banana Split
$12.00

House made Banana Ice Cream, Bruleed Banana, Ethiopian Coffee Spiked Chocolate Sauce, Cardamom Chantilly Cream, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Sunflower Seed

Beverages

Bottled Water/Soda

Mexican Coke
$5.00
7Up
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Hibiscus Iced Tea
$6.00
Bottled Water (flat lrg)
$9.00
Bottled Water (sparkling lrg)
$9.00
Bottled Water (flat small)
$6.00
Bottled Water (sparkling small)
$6.00

Coffee

Espresso
$3.60
Macchiato
$4.00
Chocolate Macchiato
$4.25
Americano
$4.00
Cold Brew Coffee
$6.00
Cappuccino
$4.30
Latte
$4.00

Extra Injera

Injera

Injera
$2.00
GF Injera
$4.00