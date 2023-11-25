Auntie Em’s Coffee and Pie LLC
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Christian operated and owned shop that offers speciality coffees and homemade pies. Even down to the crust!
Location
113 E Main St, Centerville, IN 47330
