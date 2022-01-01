Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Auntie Skinners

1,403 Reviews

$$

107 W AUSTIN ST

Jefferson, TX 75657

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Queso Basket
CFSteak Sandwich

Appetizer As Entree

Nachos

$10.99

Bone-In Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Onion Rings

$10.49

Battered Mushrooms

$10.49

Chili Queso Fries

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Bottle Caps

$9.99

Bacon Macaroni Cheese Bites

$9.49

Cowboy Corn Bites

$8.49

Jumbo Tater Tots

$8.49

Tater Twist

$10.99

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$10.99

Mozzarella Stix

$10.99

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.99

Chicken Salad Dip

$9.99

Boudin Balls

$9.49

Hot Sauce Basket

$7.49

Queso Basket

$8.49

Family Hot Sauce

$9.49

Family Queso

$10.49

Quesadillas

$11.49

Burgers

BBQ Queso Burger

$14.99

Dive Bar Burger

$13.99

The Ultimate Burger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Swiss & Mushroom

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Entrees

Poorman Steak

$18.99

Chicken Auntie Skinner

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.49

Baked Chicken Dinner

$13.49

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.99

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$13.49

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Chicken Breast Only

$6.99

Fish n’ Shrimp

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$14.49

4 Catfish Dinner

$16.99

(3) Hushpuppies

$2.99

Steaks

Rib-Eye Steak Dinner

$26.99

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$19.99

Sandwiches

Sissy Muffaletta

$11.49

Half Muffaletta

$16.49

Whole Muffaletta

$24.49

Off the Chain

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

CFChicken Sandwich

$12.99

CFSteak Sandwich

$13.99

Classic Club

$13.49

Skinner's "Philly" Steak

$15.99Out of stock

Texas Steak Melt

$15.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lil’ Spicy Pimento Cheese

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cold Cut Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Skinner Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.49

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$11.49

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$12.49

Shrimp Salad

$13.49

Dinner Salad

$10.49

Summer Salad

$12.99

Soup

Soup\Salad

$9.99

Broccoli And Cheese

$7.99+Out of stock

Taco Soup

$7.99+

Dessert

4oz cup Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Old Fashion Bread Pudding

$6.49

4oz Cup Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.99

Pecan Cobbler

$6.49Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.49Out of stock

Brownie Alamode

$7.49Out of stock

Sauces Extra

$Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

$Ranch

$0.75

$Blue Cheese

$0.75

$Italian

$0.75

$Honey Mustard

$0.75

$Thousand Island

$0.75

$Caesar

$0.75

$Skinner's Sauce

$0.75

$Cocktail

$0.75

$Tartar

$0.75

$Marinara

$0.75

$Salsa

$1.00

$Sweet BQQ

$0.75

$Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

$Spicy BBQ

$0.75

$Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

$Cj’s Atomic Sauce

$0.75

$2oz Queso

$0.75

$4oz Queso

$1.50

$Brown Gravy

$0.75

$White Gravy

$0.75

$Au Jus

$0.75

$Guac

$1.75

$Sour Cream

$0.75

Asian Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

2 oz Jalapeno

$0.75

Raw Onion Slices

$0.75

Chestnut Joe Sauce

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

A La Cart Sides

Broccoli

$5.49

Green Beans

$5.49

Cole Slaw

$5.49

Fried Okra

$5.49

French Fries

$5.49

Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Loaded Mash Potato

$7.49

Lays Chips

$1.25

Side Salad

$5.49

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Baked Potato (Fridays/Saturdays Only)

$5.49Out of stock

Seasonal Veggies

$5.49

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.49

Specials

Hotdog

$4.99

Chili Hotdog

$5.99

Frito Pie

$3.99

Frito Pie w/Cheese & Onions

$4.99

Chili Queso Fries

$8.99

Quesadilla Burrito

$11.99

Appetizers

Bone-In Buffalo Wings

Bone-In Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Wings deep fried and tossed in our homemade hot sauce

Nachos

$10.99

Onion Rings

$10.49

Battered Mushrooms

$10.49

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$10.99

Mozzarella Stix

$10.99

Boudin Balls

$9.49

Lil’ Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.99

Chicken Salad Dip

$9.99

Hot Sauce Basket

$7.49

Queso Basket

$8.49

Family Hot Sauce

$9.49

Family Queso w/ Hot Sauce

$10.49

Quesadillas

$11.49

Jumbo Tater Tots

$8.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Sandwhiches

Cold Cut Sandwich

$11.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Blue PowerAde

$2.49

Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Un-sweet Tea

$2.49

Sm Milk

$1.50

Lg Milk

$2.50

Water

Water Bottle

$1.50

To Go Ice Water

$0.92

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

T-Shirts

Dive Bar Burger Shirt

$20.00+

Live Behind Bars Shirt

$20.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 W AUSTIN ST, Jefferson, TX 75657

Directions

Gallery
Auntie Skinners image
Auntie Skinners image

Map
