American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Auntie Skinners
1,403 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
107 W AUSTIN ST, Jefferson, TX 75657
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon - Clarion Hotel - Marshall
No Reviews
5301 E End Blvd S Marshall, TX 75672
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jefferson
More near Jefferson