Food Trucks
Auntie Ning's Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.
Location
Authentic Filipino Food, Richmond, VA 23294
Gallery
Photos coming soon!