Auntie Ning's Food Truck

Authentic Filipino Food

Richmond, VA 23294

Entrée: All Entrees Come w/ 2 Lumpia!

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$12.00

Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.

Bistek

Bistek

$14.00

Tender steak and onions marinated in soy sauce and lemon juice.

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$14.00Out of stock

Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.

Pancit

Pancit

$13.00+

Savory glass noodles cooked in a homemade beef bone broth and stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, and celery.

Side

Empanada

$4.00+

Fried empanadas (Filipino style) filled with ground beef, potatoes, peas, raisins and carrots.

Lumpia

Lumpia

$2.00+

The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.

Siopao

$4.00+

Freshly baked buns stuffed with a sweet pork adobo filling

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

Authentic Filipino Food, Richmond, VA 23294

