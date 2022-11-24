A map showing the location of Aura - South Lincoln 2500 TAMARIN RIDGE WAYView gallery
American

Aura - South Lincoln 2500 TAMARIN RIDGE WAY

review star

No reviews yet

2500 TAMARIN RIDGE WAY

LINCIOLN, NE 68512

SPECIALTIES

ALL-AMERICAN SKILLET

$11.50+

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, BREAKFAST POTATOES WITH BITS OF BACON, SAUSAGE, HAM, MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS AND ONION.

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$10.00+

FRESHLY BAKED BISCUIT TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY AND SERVED WITH TWO EGGS COOKED TO ORDER AND CHOICE OF MEAT.

SUNRISE SANDWICH

$8.50

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND CHOICE OF MEAT ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN, SERVED WITH BREAKFAST POTATOES.

HOTEL FAVORITES

INNJOYABLE BREAKFAST

$9.50+

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH BREAKFAST POTATOES, CHOICE OF MEAT AND TOAST

MORNING BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.50+

TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH ONION, PEPPERS, BACON, CRISP POTATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE STUFFED INTO A WARM FLOUR TORTILLA.

TAILOR MADE 3 EGG OMELET

$11.50+

MADE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUSAGE, HAM OR BACON, CHEDDAR OR SWISS CHEESE, AND PEPPERS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH SERVED WITH BREAKFAST POTATOES AND TOAST.

MALTED MINI WAFFLES

$8.50

CRISPY WAFFLES SERVED WITH BERRIES, WHIPPED CREAM AND WARM SYRUP.

BUILD YOUR PERFECT BREAKFAST

$10.50+

CHOOSE YOUR EGGS, MEAT AND A SIDE.

SIDES

FRUIT

$4.50

BACON

$4.50

SAUSAGE

$4.50

Wheat Toast

$3.50

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

YOGURT

$4.00

EXTRA EGG

$3.50

Bagel W/ Cream Chz

$4.50

English Muffin

$3.50

White Toast

$3.50

HAM

$4.50

Muffin

$3.00

BEVERAGES

OATMEAL

$5.50

COFFEE

$3.50

JUICE

$4.00

TEA

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

ASSORTED SOFT DRINKS

$3.50

Water

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Buffet

$12.99

APPETIZERS

Nightly Feature Appetizer

$7.95

PRETZELS W CHEESE

$8.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

ROASTED PEANUTS

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Southwest Nachos

$14.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$13.00+

8 OZ OF CHAR-BROILED ANGUS, SEASONED AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF THE FOLLOWING TOPPINGS, CHEDDAR, SWISS, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS SAUTEED MUSHROOM, JALAPENO PEPPERS, PICO DE GALLO, ADD BACON $

GRILLED CHK SLIDERS

$15.00

SALADS

House SALAD

$14.00

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN $. ADD STEAK $. ADD SHRIMP $

ENTREES

Chicken Penne

$14.00+

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

RED SKIN MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ceasar

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.50

TEA

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

ASSORTED SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

Nightly Feature's

Nightly Feature Crete

$9.60

Nightly Feature Regular

$11.95

Nightly Feature #2 Crete

$9.60

Nightly Feature #2 Regular

$11.95

Nightly Feature #3 Crete

$9.60

Nightly Feature #3 Regular

$11.95

Nightly Feature Appetizer

$5.50

NA BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

DECAF

DIET COKE

$3.50

HOT TEA

ICED TEA

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Sweet Sour

$3.00

ALCOHOLIC

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

WHITECLAW BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

STELLA

$2.00

HEINEKEN

$2.00

BLUE MOON

$2.00

SPACE CAMPER

$8.00

TANK 7

$8.00

BOULEVARD WHEAT

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$7.00

BRICKWAY SEASONAL

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BRICKWAY PILS

$6.00

BRICKWAY OMAHA STYLEE

$7.00

VOODOO RANGER IPA

$7.00

LAGUNITA'S IPA

$2.00

BRICKWAY COFFEE VANILLA STOUT

$2.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$2.00

UPSTREAM FIREHOUSE RED LAGER

$6.00

HOLIDAY INN ICED TEA

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

SINGLE BRICKWAY VODKA

$9.00

SINGLE TITO'S

$9.00

SINGLE SVEDKA RASPBERRY

$2.00

SINGLE BACARDI

$9.00

SINGLE CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

SINGLE BRICKWAY RUM

$9.00

SINGLE BRICKWAY GIN

$9.00

SINGLE SAUZA

$9.00

SINGLE PATRON

$11.00

SINGLE JOSE CUERVO

$11.00

SINGLE JIM BEAM

$9.00

SINGLE MAKERS MARK

$9.00

SINGLE BRICKWAY BOURBON

$9.00

SINGLE JACK DANIELS

$9.00

SINGLE CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

SINGLE JAMESON

$9.00

SINGLE KAHLUA

$7.00

SINGLE FIREBALL

$7.00

SINGLE DEKUYPER ORANGE CURACAO

SINGLE COINTREAU

$7.00

SINGLE AMARETTO

$7.00

DOUBLE BRICKWAY

$11.00

DOUBLE TITO'S

$11.00

DOUBLE SVEDKA RASPBERRY

$2.00

DOUBLE BACARDI

$11.00

DOUBLE CAPTAIN MORGAN

$11.00

DOUBLE BRICKWAY

$11.00

DOUBLE BRICKWAY GIN

$11.00

DOUBLE SAUZA

$11.00

DOUBLE PATRON

$13.00

DOUBLE JIM BEAM

$11.00

DOUBLE MAKERS MARK

$11.00

DOUBLE BRICKWAY BOURBON

$11.00

DOUBLE JACK DANIELS

$11.00

DOUBLE CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

DOUBLE JAMESON

$11.00

DOUBLE KAHLUA

$8.00

DOUBLE FIREBALL

$8.00

DOUBLE DEKUYPER ORANGE CURACAO

DOUBLE COINTREAU

$8.00

DOUBLE AMARETTO

$8.00

BRICKWAY SINGLE MALT

$16.00

GLENLIVIT 12

$16.00

OBAN 14

$16.00

Cocktails

Sample Vodka Drink

$4.00

Beer

Sample Draft

$2.00

Sample Draft

$4.00

Sample Draft

$6.00

Sample Bottle

$4.00

Sample Canned

$4.00

Wine

Table Rose

$5.00

House Champagne

$5.00

BREAKFAST BITES

Kids MINI MALTED WAFFLES W/bacon

$7.50

OATMEAL

$3.89

FRESH FRUIT

$3.89

CEREAL W YOGURT

$5.50

Scrambled Eggs W/Bacon

$7.50

EVENING EATS

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.89

MAC & CHEESE

$4.89

CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.89

CHEESEBURGER

$4.89

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.89

PIZZA

$4.89

MONDAY

BURGER

$9.50

TUESDAY

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.50

WEDNESDAY

CHICKEN PENNE

$9.50

THURSDAY

SPECIAL

$9.50

FRIDAY

SOUTHWEST NACHOS

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 TAMARIN RIDGE WAY, LINCIOLN, NE 68512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
