Main picView gallery

Aurelio's Pizza Woodridge

review star

No reviews yet

6430 Main St.

Suite 130

Woodridge, IL 60517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

13" Med Calabrese
Baked Apple Pie Pizza
Bosco Sticks

Pizza

6" Lil Thin

6" Lil Thin

$7.25

Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

10" Small Thin

10" Small Thin

$13.00

Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

13" Med Thin

13" Med Thin

$20.00

Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

15" Large Thin

15" Large Thin

$24.50

Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

18" Fiesta Thin

18" Fiesta Thin

$29.50

Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

10" Small Thin Quarters

10" Small Thin Quarters

$13.00
10" Small Stuffed

10" Small Stuffed

$16.50

Our Stuffed pizza, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

13" Med Stuffed

13" Med Stuffed

$23.50

Our Stuffed pizza, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

15" Large Stuffed

15" Large Stuffed

$28.50

Our Stuffed pizza, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

10" Small Calabrese

10" Small Calabrese

$13.00

Our famous Calabrese, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

13" Med Calabrese

13" Med Calabrese

$20.00

Our famous Calabrese, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

15" Large Calabrese

15" Large Calabrese

$24.50

Our famous Calabrese, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)

6" Lil GF Pizza

6" Lil GF Pizza

$9.00

A Gluten Free crust topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.

9" Small GF Pizza

9" Small GF Pizza

$15.50

A Gluten Free crust topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.

11" Med GF Pizza

11" Med GF Pizza

$21.00

A Gluten Free crust topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.

Super Six

Super Six

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

Taco Beef, Green Chili, Cheddar. Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives and Tomato

Spinach, Tomato & Mushroom

Spinach, Tomato & Mushroom

Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple

Margherita Pizza

Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.25

Six breaded Italian mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a side of Marinara.

Wings

Wings

$11.00

Eight chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Boneless pieces of breaded chicken, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Breaded mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$9.50

Breaded zucchini, fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Six breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

4-Cheese Toasted Ravioli

4-Cheese Toasted Ravioli

$9.50

Eight crispy breaded ravioli’s, stuffed with our four-cheese blend. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$16.50

Choose three (3) delicious appetizers and create your custom Combo Platter. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$5.00

A shareable portion of french fries, served golden brown.

Loaded Fries

$9.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Four pieces of fresh bread with our special garlic seasoning.

Soft Bread Sticks

Soft Bread Sticks

$6.00

Four soft bread sticks seasoned with our special garlic seasoning, topped with Romano cheese, served with a side of Marinara.

Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$9.50

Four soft, mozzarella cheese stuffed bread sticks seasoned with our special garlic seasoning. Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Tomato Bread

Tomato Bread

$8.00

Four pieces of bread, layered with sliced tomato and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

Fresh diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil & balsamic vinegar. Served on 8 pieces of toasted Italian bread.

Salads

Individual Antipasto Salad

Individual Antipasto Salad

$9.50

A side portion of fresh crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green olives, black olives, sweet red peppers, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.

Individual Dinner Salad

Individual Dinner Salad

$6.75

A side portion of fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Individual Caesar Salad

Individual Caesar Salad

$7.50

A side portion of crispy romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese with herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken, upcharges apply.

Individual Spinach Salad

Individual Spinach Salad

$8.00

A side portion of fresh spinach leaves with slices of hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, fresh sliced mushrooms and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Small Antipasto Salad

Small Antipasto Salad

$14.75

A shareable portion of fresh, crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Small Dinner Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$10.00

Fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Small Cobb Salad

Small Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar, Egg, and Diced Tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crispy romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese with herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach leaves with slices of hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, fresh sliced mushrooms and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.75

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with spicy buffalo chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and our herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Italian Wedge Salad

$11.00
Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$15.00

A tender mix of field greens topped with sweet mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Field Green

$15.00
Large Antipasto Salad

Large Antipasto Salad

$16.75

A family sized portion of fresh, crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Large Dinner Salad

Large Dinner Salad

$12.00

A family sized portion of fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Sub Sandwich

Sub Sandwich

$11.00

The Original! Imported ham, salami, and Italian beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection with shredded lettuce and house dressing. Chips incl.

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Tender and delicious Italian Beef served on a fresh toasted roll. Chips incl.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.50

Two huge homemade Italian style meatballs smothered in marinara and served on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh homemade Italian sausage broiled to perfection and served with marinara on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.

Combo Sandwich

Combo Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh homemade Italian sausage and Italian Beef with marinara served on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled boneless breast of chicken marinated in Italian spices and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Breaded chicken available upon request. Chips incl.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded (or grilled) chicken tenderloin covered with aged mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a toasted bun. Chips incl.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Breaded boneless breast of chicken with buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing. Bleu cheese dressing and grilled chicken available upon request. Chips incl.

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.50

Fresh cooked Spaghetti pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$12.50

Aurelio's very own homemade sauces over fresh cooked mostaccioli pasta. Choose your sauce to create your perfect meal.

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$12.50

Fresh cooked Fettuccine pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.50

Fresh cooked Cheese Ravioli pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.

Jumbo Tortellini

Jumbo Tortellini

$14.50

Fresh cooked Jumbo Tortellini pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.50

Breaded boneless breast of chicken with baked mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served over Spaghetti pasta. Mostaccioli or Fettuccine pasta and grilled chicken available upon request.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Grilled boneless breast of chicken covered with a rich, creamy, cheese sauce served over your choice of Fettuccini, Spaghetti or Mostaccioli pasta.. Breaded chicken also available.

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

20oz Pepsi

$3.00

20oz bottle of Pepsi

20oz Diet Pepsi

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20oz bottle of Diet Pepsi

20oz Sierra Mist

20oz Sierra Mist

$3.00

20oz bottle of Sierra Mist

20oz Mountain Dew

20oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

20oz bottle of Mountain Dew

20oz Mug Root Beer

20oz Mug Root Beer

$3.00

20oz bottle of Mug Root Beer

20oz Bottled Water

20oz Bottled Water

$3.00
2L Pepsi

2L Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter bottle of Pepsi

2L Diet Pepsi

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter bottle of Diet Pepsi

2L Sierra Mist

2L Sierra Mist

$4.00

2 Liter bottle of Sierra Mist

2L Mountain Dew

2L Mountain Dew

$4.00

2 Liter bottle of Mountain Dew

2L Mug Root Beer

2L Mug Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter bottle of Mug Root Beer

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00
Cannoli Dippin' Tray

Cannoli Dippin' Tray

$7.50
Baked Apple Pie Pizza

Baked Apple Pie Pizza

$9.50

Extras/Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side of Peppers

$0.75
Side Meatball

Side Meatball

$3.25
Side Sausage Link

Side Sausage Link

$3.25
Side Chicken Breast

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00
Parmesan Packets

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Packets

Crushed Red Packets

Plates

Plates

Napkins

Napkins

Utensils

Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6430 Main St., Suite 130, Woodridge, IL 60517

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lima Fresca
orange starNo Reviews
6320 Route 53 Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Ike & Oak Brewing Company - 6315 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
6315 Main St Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
orange starNo Reviews
5328 Main Street, Unit 114 Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Mojo's East Coast Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,215
2758 Maple Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Mud and Char
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
orange star3.0 • 67
7520 janes ave woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodridge

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
orange star4.2 • 374
1999 75th St Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodridge
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston