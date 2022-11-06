Aurelio's Pizza Woodridge
6430 Main St.
Suite 130
Woodridge, IL 60517
Pizza
6" Lil Thin
Our award-winning Thin crust pizza made for you with our signature sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)
10" Small Thin
13" Med Thin
15" Large Thin
18" Fiesta Thin
10" Small Thin Quarters
10" Small Stuffed
Our Stuffed pizza, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)
13" Med Stuffed
15" Large Stuffed
10" Small Calabrese
Our famous Calabrese, filled with your choice of toppings and 100% mozzarella cheese, topped with our signature sauce. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.)
13" Med Calabrese
15" Large Calabrese
6" Lil GF Pizza
A Gluten Free crust topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. (Please note: You MUST make a topping selection, even if it's Cheese Only. If you select Right Half or Left Half, you MUST make a topping selection.
9" Small GF Pizza
11" Med GF Pizza
Super Six
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Taco Pizza
Taco Beef, Green Chili, Cheddar. Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives and Tomato
Spinach, Tomato & Mushroom
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom
Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple
Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Cheese Sticks
Six breaded Italian mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a side of Marinara.
Wings
Eight chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings
Boneless pieces of breaded chicken, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms, fried golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Zucchini Sticks
Breaded zucchini, fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Six breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
4-Cheese Toasted Ravioli
Eight crispy breaded ravioli’s, stuffed with our four-cheese blend. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Combo Platter
Choose three (3) delicious appetizers and create your custom Combo Platter. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.
French Fry Basket
A shareable portion of french fries, served golden brown.
Loaded Fries
Cheese Curds
Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Four pieces of fresh bread with our special garlic seasoning.
Soft Bread Sticks
Four soft bread sticks seasoned with our special garlic seasoning, topped with Romano cheese, served with a side of Marinara.
Bosco Sticks
Four soft, mozzarella cheese stuffed bread sticks seasoned with our special garlic seasoning. Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.
Tomato Bread
Four pieces of bread, layered with sliced tomato and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Bruschetta
Fresh diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil & balsamic vinegar. Served on 8 pieces of toasted Italian bread.
Individual Antipasto Salad
A side portion of fresh crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green olives, black olives, sweet red peppers, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.
Individual Dinner Salad
A side portion of fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Individual Caesar Salad
A side portion of crispy romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese with herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken, upcharges apply.
Individual Spinach Salad
A side portion of fresh spinach leaves with slices of hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, fresh sliced mushrooms and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Small Antipasto Salad
A shareable portion of fresh, crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Small Dinner Salad
Fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Small Cobb Salad
Fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar, Egg, and Diced Tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese with herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach leaves with slices of hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, fresh sliced mushrooms and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with spicy buffalo chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and our herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Italian Wedge Salad
Citrus Salad
A tender mix of field greens topped with sweet mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Field Green
Large Antipasto Salad
A family sized portion of fresh, crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large Dinner Salad
A family sized portion of fresh and crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Tomato, cucumber, red onion, diced red peppers, and herbed croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sub Sandwich
The Original! Imported ham, salami, and Italian beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection with shredded lettuce and house dressing. Chips incl.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Tender and delicious Italian Beef served on a fresh toasted roll. Chips incl.
Meatball Sandwich
Two huge homemade Italian style meatballs smothered in marinara and served on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.
Sausage Sandwich
Fresh homemade Italian sausage broiled to perfection and served with marinara on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.
Combo Sandwich
Fresh homemade Italian sausage and Italian Beef with marinara served on toasted Italian bread. Chips incl.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled boneless breast of chicken marinated in Italian spices and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Breaded chicken available upon request. Chips incl.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded (or grilled) chicken tenderloin covered with aged mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a toasted bun. Chips incl.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded boneless breast of chicken with buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing. Bleu cheese dressing and grilled chicken available upon request. Chips incl.
Spaghetti
Fresh cooked Spaghetti pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.
Mostaccioli
Aurelio's very own homemade sauces over fresh cooked mostaccioli pasta. Choose your sauce to create your perfect meal.
Fettuccine
Fresh cooked Fettuccine pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.
Cheese Ravioli
Fresh cooked Cheese Ravioli pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.
Jumbo Tortellini
Fresh cooked Jumbo Tortellini pasta, served with our homemade Marinara sauce. Homemade Alfredo sauce and Meat sauce also available.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded boneless breast of chicken with baked mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served over Spaghetti pasta. Mostaccioli or Fettuccine pasta and grilled chicken available upon request.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled boneless breast of chicken covered with a rich, creamy, cheese sauce served over your choice of Fettuccini, Spaghetti or Mostaccioli pasta.. Breaded chicken also available.
20oz Pepsi
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Mug Root Beer
20oz Mug Root Beer
20oz Bottled Water
2L Pepsi
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Sierra Mist
2L Sierra Mist
2L Mountain Dew
2L Mountain Dew
2L Mug Root Beer
2L Mug Root Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6430 Main St., Suite 130, Woodridge, IL 60517