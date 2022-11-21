- Home
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler
Ste. C
El Paso, TX 79911
Starters/Shareables
Avocado Fries
Crispy house battered avocado slices served w/ our savory & spicy Cabo sauce
Farm Raised Wings
6 jumbo NAE farm raised chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Chips & Queso
Hatch green chile con queso with house-made tostadas
Creamy Green Chili Corn Dip
Warm creamed corn, w/ green chiles, mozzarella, scallions, topped w/ bacon and served w/ house tostadas
Green Chile Hummus
Toasted pita, Traditional chickpea hummus, Hatch Green Chile topped with hints of roasted garlic and lime
Black Bean Nachos - HALF
Black beans, Muenster, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cabbage, avocado, crema & Cotija cheese on house tostadas.
Black Bean Nachos - FULL
Black beans, Muenster, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cabbage, avocado, crema & Cotija cheese on house tostadas.
Cactus Fries
Tempura fried green beans w/ classic Tajin & side of ranch
Bavarian Pretzel Spread
Fresh baked Bavarian style pretzel served w/ beer mustard and your choice of queso or wildberry bacon jam
Jalapeno Popper Shrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with Jalapeno infused cream cheese, smothered in mozzarella, topped with crispy bacon bits, and baked in our stone oven
OG Fries
Beer battered and fried to a golden brown with proprietary seasoning, served w/ house spicy ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy thick cut sweet potato fries seasoned with paprika salt
Salads/Soups
Caesar Salad SMALL
Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan & black pepper tossed in our made-fresh traditional Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad LARGE
Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan & black pepper tossed in our made-fresh traditional Caesar dressing
Chicken Pozole CUP
Roasted Hatch Green Chile, white hominy, NAE chicken - Make it Ann’s style, add Muenster cheese and tostadas
Chicken Pozole BOWL
Roasted Hatch Green Chile, white hominy, NAE chicken - Make it Ann’s style, add Muenster cheese and tostadas
House Salad SMALL
Arugula, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, local candied pecans, dried cherries, parmesan, feta cheese, tossed in our house Green Goddess dressing
House Salad LARGE
Arugula, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, local candied pecans, dried cherries, parmesan, feta cheese, tossed in our house Green Goddess dressing
Chicken Tortilla Soup CUP
Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL
Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips
Tacos
Squid Belly Tacos - Chef Feature!
Lightly battered calamari and shrimp layered with house-made guacamole, mango Pico-De-Gallo, mixed cabbage, and topped with crema
IPA Beer Battered Fish Tacos
IPA beer battered sustainably sourced Haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos
Beer braised pork slow roasted for 12 hours and sauced up with house BBQ sauce, cabbage, and red onion
Brisket Tacos
Brisket, avocado guac, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
Fried Avocado Tacos
Our Fried Fish Taco setup with fried avocado in place of haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce
Small Pizzas
Margherita Pizza SMALL
Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan and olive oil
White Pizza SMALL
White sauce, Mozzarella, arugula, mushroom, red onion and Parmesan
Supremium Pizza SMALL
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, onions, olives, and sauteed mushrooms
Herbivore Pizza SMALL
Red sauce, Mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, arugula, olives, red onion, roasted garlic and goat cheese
Carnivore Pizza SMALL
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile
Spicy Hawaiian Pizza SMALL
Red sauce, Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, Hatch Green Chile
Hellboy Pizza SMALL
White sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, sriracha Honey Hot drizzle, chili-flake crust
Thursday 2-Topping Special SMALL
BYO Cheese Pizza SMALL
Build your own pizza! Note, most pizzas are best with 5 or less ingredients
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SMALL
Large Pizzas
Margherita Pizza LARGE
Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan and olive oil
White Pizza LARGE
White sauce, Mozzarella, arugula, mushroom, red onion and Parmesan
Supremium Pizza LARGE
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, onions, olives, and sauteed mushrooms
Herbivore Pizza LARGE
Red sauce, Mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, arugula, olives, red onion, roasted garlic and goat cheese
Carnivore Pizza LARGE
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile
Spicy Hawaiian Pizza LARGE
Red sauce, Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, Hatch Green Chile
Hellboy Pizza LARGE
White sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, sriracha Honey Hot drizzle, chili-flake crust
BYO Cheese Pizza LARGE
Build your own pizza! Note, most pizzas are best with 5 or less ingredients
Thursday 2-Topping Special LARGE
Only available Thursdays
Buffalo Chicken Pizza LARGE
Mains
Classic Cheeseburger
8oz. Angus Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, pickles, American cheese with special sauce on toasted potato bun
Bavarian Forest Burger
8oz Angus Beef, wildberry bacon jam, arugula, swiss cheese, fried mushrooms, beer mustard, on a toasted potato bun
Quesadilla Cheeseburger
A beautiful combo of Mexican-American fusion - Our 8oz juicy TX Angus beef smothered with melted American cheese, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, torreado onions and jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sweet and spicy Cabo sauce, all between two crispy fried flour tortillas and a little extra melted cheese for good measure
Fish & Chips
Sustainably sourced golden-fried haddock served with house tartar sauce and seasoned crispy fries
Cubano
Mojo Pork, smoked ham, pickles, swiss cheese, beer mustard on a toasted baguette
The Chicken Sandwich
Panko crusted NAE chicken cutlet, lettuce, thick-cut pickles, drizzled w/ your choice of sauce
The Bobbie Sandwich - Chef Feature
Sweet and savory Thanksgiving Dinner inspired sandwich w/ house-made cornbread sausage stuffing, jalapeno cranberry sauce, sliced turkey and arugula, all on top a sweet roll. Served w/ OG Fries
Extras
1.5oz House Ranch
1.5oz Buffalo Sauce
1.5oz Cabo Sauce
1.5oz Salsa Verde
Extra Caesar Dressing
Extra Green Goddess Dressing
1.5oz Spicy Ketchup
1.5oz Wildberry Bacon Jam
2oz House Tartar Sauce
Add 8oz Angus Beef Patty
Add Avocado
Add Crispy Chicken
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Lime Slices
Add Side Of Pickle
Add Toreado
Add Whole Jalapeño
Side of Crushed Red Pepper
Side of Parmesan
SD Beer Mustard 2oz
Desserts
Key Lime Pie - Slice
Made fresh every day and served w/ whipped cream
Key Lime Pie - Whole Pie (12 slices)
priced at 2 slices for free!
Dessert Pizza
Cinnamon sugar coated sourdough crust slathered in melted milk chocolate, cream cheese white chocolate, and topped with fresh strawberries and fresh mint
Chef Features/Seasonal
Tony's Strombolis
Loaded with shredded Mozzarella, stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, red peppers, onions, and olives, and rolled into our sourdough pizza crust, topped with herbs/spices, and served house made marinara.
Street Corn
Roasted sweet white corn, tossed in spicy srarcha mayo and light butter, lime juice, cotija cheese, crema, and topped with cilantro
Growler Fills 64oz
Aurellias Acai Bowl 64oz
Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla
Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale
Spiced Brown Ale
Aurellias Baseline IPA 64oz
West Coast IPA
Aurellias Bumble Baby 64oz
Honey Blonde
Aurellias Cool Water 64oz
Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse
Aurellias Dario 64oz
Italian Style Pilsner
Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 64oz
Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata
Aurellias EPTXPA 64oz
El Paso Style Pale Ale
Aurellias Futures Pils 64oz
German Style Pilsner
Aurellias Golden Age 64oz
Helles Lager
Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 64oz
German Style Amber Lager
Aurellias Local Wheat 64oz
Hefeweizen
Aurellias Memory 64oz
DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata
Aurellias Midnight Society 64oz
Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut
Aurellias Murmaider 64oz
Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut
Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 64oz
Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla
Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 64oz
Blue Corn Mexican Lager
Austin EC Pineapple Cider 64oz
Sweet Apple Cider
Bells Expedition Stout 64oz
Russian Imperial Stout
Great Divide Wild Raspberry 64oz
Blonde w/ Wild Raspberries
Marble Desert Fog 64oz
Hazy IPA
Martin House White Chocolate Pretzle 64oz
Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout
Odell Sippin Pretty 64oz
Sour w/ Acai, Guava, and Elderberry
Real Ale Citrus Got Real 64oz
Kviek IPA w/ Lemon and Orange Peel
16oz Draft Cans To Go (Canned to order with generic labels)
Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz Draft Can
Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla
Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz Draft Can
Spiced Brown Ale
Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz Draft Can
West Coast IPA
Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz Draft Can
Honey Blonde
Aurellias Cool Water 16oz Draft Can
Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse
Aurellias Dario 16oz Draft Can
Italian Style Pilsner
Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz Draft Can
Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata
Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz Draft Can
El Paso Style Pale Ale
Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz Draft Can
German Style Pilsner
Aurellias Golden Age 16oz Draft Can
Helles Lager
Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz Draft Can
German Style Amber Lager
Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz Draft Can
Hefeweizen
Aurellias Memory 16oz Draft Can
DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata
Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz Draft Can
Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut
Aurellias Murmaider 16oz Draft Can
Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut
Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz Draft Can
Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla
Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz Draft Can
Blue Corn Mexican Lager
Austin EC Pineapple Cider 16oz Draft Can
Sweet Apple Cider
Bells Expedition Stout 16oz Draft Can
Russian Imperial Stout
Firestone Parabola (2019) 16oz Draft Can
Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout
Great Divide Wild Raspberry 16oz Draft Can
Blonde w/ Wild Raspberries
Marble Desert Fog 16oz Draft Can
Hazy IPA
Martin House White Chocolate 16oz Draft Can
Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout
Odell Sippin Pretty 16oz Draft Can
Sour w/ Acai, Guava, and Elderberry
Real Ale Citrus Got Real 16oz Draft Can
Kviek IPA w/ Lemon and Orange Peel
Package Beer (Up to Half Off TO-GO)
3 Nations Lemon Meringue Pie 12oz
Pastry Gose
8th Wonder Dome Faux'm 12oz
Cream Ale
Athletic Free Wave 12oz
Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA
Athletic Upside Dawn 12oz
Non Alcoholic Golden Ale
Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz Can
Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla
Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz Can
Spiced Brown Ale
Aurellias Baku 16.9oz Bottle
Gin Barrel Aged Saison w/ Kabosu
Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz Can
West Coast IPA
Aurellias Birth of a Wish 16.9oz Bottle
Gin Barrel Aged Wild Ale w/ Pineapple and Ginger Syrup
Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz Can
Honey Blonde
Aurellias Cool Water 16oz Can
Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse
Aurellias Dario 16oz Can
Italian Style Pilsner
Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz Can
Hazy IPA 2/ Citra and Strata
Aurellias Engagingly Predictable, Delightfully Boring 16oz Can
Public 28 House Collaboration Amber Ale
Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz Can
El Paso Style Pale Ale
Aurellias Festbier 16oz Can
Celebration Helles Lager
Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz Can
German Style Pilsner
Aurellias Golden Age 16oz Can
Helles Lager
Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz Can
German Style Amber Lager
Aurellias Lemon Blueberry Bar 16oz Can
Imperial Pastry Sour w/ Lemon, Blueberry, Lactose, Graham Cracker, and Vanilla
Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz Can
Hefeweizen
Aurellias Louden Proud 16.9oz Bottle To Go
Aurellias Memory 16oz Can
DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata
Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz Can
Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut
Aurellias Murmaider 16oz Can
Aurellias Ni de Aqui, Ni de Alla 16oz Can
Mexican Lager
Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz Can
Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla
Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz Can
Blue Corn Mexican Lager
Austin EastCiders Blackberry 12oz
Blackberry Cider
Austin EastCiders Cherry Limeade 12oz
Cherry Limeade Cider
Austin EastCiders Passionfruit 12oz
Passionfruit Cider
Austin EastCiders Pineapple 12oz
Pineapple Cider
Bells 35th Anniversary Expedition Stout 12oz
Extra Special Russian Imperial Stout
Bishop Ciderdaze 12oz
European Style Dry Cider
Bishop Crackberry 12oz
Cranberry/Blackberry Cider
Bishop TX Mas-Mosa 12oz
Mimosa Inspired Cider
Bishop TX Strawberry 12oz
Cider w/ Texas Strawberries
Blanche de Braux 16.9oz
Belgian White w/ Lemon Peel
Bosque Elephants on Parade 12oz
Witbier w/ Raspberry and Tart Cherry
Bosque Pickle Down Economics 12oz
Sour Pickle Gose
Bosque Riverwalker 12oz
American IPA
Boulevard Tank 7 12oz
Farmhouse Saison
Buffalo Bayou Crush City 12oz
American IPA
Community Bock 12oz
Traditional German Style Bock
Community Citra Slice 12oz
Citrus Infused IPA
Community Commonwealth 16oz
Imperial Hazy IPA
Community Honey Citrus Blonde 12oz
Blonde Ale w/ Honey and Orange Citrus
Community Legion 16oz
Russian Imperial Stout
Community Medical Grade Haze 12oz
DDH Hazy IPA w/ Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops
Community Mosaic IPA 12oz
American IPA
Community Orange Dreamsicle 16oz
Imperial Hazy IPA w/ vanilla bean and orange peel
Community Snickerdoodle 12oz
Cinnamon and Vanilla Spiced Ale
Delirium Tremens 16.9oz
Imperial Belgian Strong Ale
Deschutes Coconut Abyss 12oz
Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ roasted coconut flakes, licorice, cherry bark & vanilla beans
Deschutes Hazetron 12oz
Imperial Hazy IPA
Deschutes Red Chair 12oz
Winter Pale Ale
Deschutes The Dissident 16.9oz
Oak Aged Sour Brown w/ Cherries
Firestone 805 12oz
American Blonde Ale
Firestone Cali Squeeze 12oz
Blood Orange Hefeweizen
Firestone Double Mind Haze 12oz
Double Hazy IPA
Firestone Hopnosis 12oz
West Coast IPA
Firestone Mocha Dolce 12oz
Nitro Milk Stout w/ Cacao Nibs, Vanilla Bean, and Coffee
Firestone Nitro Merlin 12oz
Nitro Milk Stout
Firestone Parabolita Salted Caramel 16oz
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla Bean, Cocoa Nibs, and Sea Salt
Firestone Tequila Sunrise 12oz
Tequila Barrel Aged Ale with Orange and Hibiscus
Great Divide BA Yeti 16oz
Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
Great Divide Chocolate Raspberry Yeti 19.2oz
Imperial Stout w/ Chocolate and Raspberries
Great Divide Margarita Gose 12oz
Tequila Barrel Aged Sour Gose w/ lime puree, makrut lime leaf and Himalayan pink salt
Great Divide Peanut Butter Yeti 19.2oz
Peanut Butter Imperial Stout
Hacker-Pschorr Munich Gold 11.2oz
Dortmunder Lager
Hofbrau Hefe 11.2oz
Hefeweizen
Hofbrau Original 11.2oz
Helles Lager
Independence Austin Amber 12oz
Amber Ale
Independence Highboy Lotus 19.2oz
Imperial IPA w/ Lotus Hops
Independence Native Texan 12oz
German Pilsner
Independence Redbud 12oz
Berliner Weisse
Independence Stash IPA 12oz
West Coast IPA
Lakewood Lager 12oz
Vienna Lager
Lakewood Mechanical Jackalope 12oz
Imperial Farmhouse w/ Prickly Pear
Lakewood Muy Importante 12oz
Mexican Lager w/ subtle orange, lime, agave and sea salt
Lakewood Smores Temptress 12oz
Imperial MIlk Stout w/ Chocolate, Graham Cracker, and Marshmallow
Lakewood Tangerine Queen 12oz
Tangerine Pale Wheat
Lakewood Temptress 12oz
Imperial Milk Stout
Left Hand French Toast Stout 12oz
Milk Stout w/ Vanilla and Maple Syrup
Left Hand Peanut Butter 12oz
Peanut Butter Milk Stout
Lindemans Framboise 12oz
Raspberry Sweet Lambic
Lone Pint Yellow Rose 12oz
Mosaic SMaSH IPA
Marble Cerveza 19.2oz
Mexican Style Lager
Marble Desert Fog 12oz
Hazy IPA
Marble Double White 12oz
Imperial Belgian Witbier
Marble Pilsner 12oz
German Style Pilsner
Martin House Acheron 12oz
Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
Martin House Best Maid Pickle 12oz
Best Maid Pickle Juice Sour
Martin House Colombiana 12oz
Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with Cherries and Coconut
Martin House Hakutaku 12oz
Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Rice Stout
Martin House Hyper Fast Jellyfish 12oz
Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Pineapple Sour with Lactose
Martin House Kokytus 12oz
Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ Cacao Nibs
Martin House La Paloma 12oz
Sour with Agave, Grapefruit, and Salt
Martin House Monolith 12oz
Whiskey Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Martin House Peanut Butter Pretzel 12oz
Pretzel Stout with Peanut Butter
Martin House Pineapple Splash 12oz
Sour Ale with Ginger, Pineapple, Lemon, and Vanilla
Martin House Pink Lemonade 16oz
Sour Ale with Lemon and Raspberries
Martin House Pretzel Stout: White Chocolate 12oz
Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout
Martin House S'mores Stout 12oz
Imperial Stout with Graham Crackers, Marshmallows, and Chocolate
Martin House Shell Shock 16oz
Imperial Stout with Pecans, Fudge, Caramel, and Vanilla
Martin House Statement of Purpose 12oz
Imperial Peanut Butter Golden Stout
Martin House The Castaway 12oz
Rum Barrel-Aged Sour with Orange, Pineapple, and Coconut
Martin House Tiger Lily 12oz
Mango Sour with Honey and Vanilla
Martin House Up On Watermelon Hill 12oz
Imperial Watermelon Sour
Martin House Utah, Get Me Two 16oz
Double Hazy IPA
Maui Big Swell 12oz
Tropical IPA
Montucky Cold Snacks 16oz
American Light Lager
North Coast Scrimshaw 12oz
German Style Pilsner
Odell 90 Shilling 12oz
American Amber/Red Ale
Odell Friek 12oz
Barrel Aged Wild Ale w/ Raspberries and Cherries
Odell Hazer Tag 12oz
Hazy IPA
Odell Juicy Tempo 12oz
Juicy Double IPA
Odell Sippin Tropical 12oz
Sour w/ pineapple, passion fruit, and tangerine
Pilsner Urquell 12oz
Czeck Pilsner
Prairie Cleveland Cowboy 12oz
Imperial Pastry Sour with tart cherries, sweet cherries, vanilla, cinnamon, and pecans
Prairie Just the Juice 12oz
Imperial pastry sour brewed with apricots, blood oranges, mangoes, and vanilla
Prairie PB&J Squeeze! 12oz
Sour Ale with Blackberry, Blueberry, Boysenberry, Dry Roasted Peanuts, and Peanut Butter
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet 12oz
Sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange
Prairie Tiny Esses 12oz
Sour ale with Skittles
Rahr Oktoberfest 12oz
Marzen Style Lager
Real Ale 25th Anniversary 22oz
Golden Stout w/ Cacao, Chocolate, Coffee and Lactose
Real Ale Axis IPA 12oz
Mosaic Hop IPA
Real Ale Citrus Got Real 12oz
Citrus Hazy Pale Ale
Real Ale Crispy Business 12oz
Helles Lager
Real Ale Devils Backbone 12oz
Belgian Style Tripel
Real Ale Firemans #4 12oz
American Blonde Ale
Real Ale Fresh Kicks 12oz
Juicy IPA
Real Ale Hans Pils 12oz
German Style Pilsner
Real Ale Hop Sprocket 12oz
Hazy IPA
Rogue Hazelnut Brown 12oz
Hazelnut Infused Brown Ale
Saint Arnold BBA French Press 12oz
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Porter
Saint Arnold Htown Pils 12oz
Bohemian Style Pilsner
Saint Arnold Oktoberfest 12oz
Marzen Style Lager
Sam Smith Organic Oatmeal Stout 12oz
Organic Oatmeal Stout
Samuel Smiths Chocolate Stout 12oz
Organic Chocolate Stout
Santa Fe 7K 12oz
American IPA
Santa Fe Freestyle Pils 12oz
New-Age Style Pilsner
SpindleTap Heavy Hands 12oz
Imperial Juicy Hazy IPA
SpindleTap Hop Gusher 12oz
American IPA
SpindleTap Houston Haze 12oz
Hazy IPA
SpindleTap Proper Pils 12oz
German Style Pilsner
Stiegl Grapefruit 16.9oz
Grapefruit Juiced Wheat Radler
Stiegl Lemon 16.9oz
Lemon Radler/Shandy
Symbol Ocean Water 16oz
Berliner Weisse w/ Coconut and Blue Raspberry
Tupps BA Full Grown Beast 12oz
Bourbon Barrel Aged IMperial Stout w/ Coffee and Chocolate
Tupps DDH All Citra 12oz
Imperial DDH IPA with 100% Citra hops
Tupps Evil Dankster 12oz
IPA w/ Citra Cryo and Mosaic Cryo Hops
Tupps For Ella 12oz
Imperial IPA brewed with Ella, Galaxy, and Vic Secret
Tupps Juice Pack 12oz
DDH Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale
Warstiener Pilsner 12oz
German Pilsner
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen 11.2oz
German Wheat Beer
Weihenstephaner Original 11.2oz
German Helles Lager
Wiehenstephaner Pils 11.2oz
German Pilsner
Yuengling Lager 12oz
American Amber Lager
Aurellias 4 Pack cans
Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz 4 Pack
Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla
Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz 4 Pack
Spiced Brown Ale
Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz 4 Pack
West Coast IPA
Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz 4 Pack
Honey Blonde
Aurellias Cool Water 16oz 4 Pack
Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse
Aurellias Dario 16oz 4 Pack
Italian Style Pilsner
Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz 4 Pack
Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata
Aurellias Engagingly Predictable, Delightfully Boring 16oz 4 Pack
Public 28 House Collaboration Amber Ale
Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz 4 Pack
El Paso Style Pale Ale
Aurellias Festbier 16oz 4 Pack
Celebration Helles Lager
Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz 4 Pack
German Style Pilsner
Aurellias Golden Age 16oz 4 Pack
Helles Lager
Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz 4 Pack
German Style Amber Lager
Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz 4 Pack
Hefeweizen
Aurellias Memory 16oz 4 Pack
DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata
Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz 4 Pack
Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut
Aurellias Murmaider 16oz 4 Pack
Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut
Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz 4 Pack
Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla
Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz 4 Pack
Blue Corn Mexican Lager
Small Bottle Wine
Bottle Wine
101 North - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Lodi, CA (2021)
Acre - Sauvignon Blanc 2017 BTL
Napa Valley, CA (2017)
Acre - Zinfandel 2017 BTL
Nappa Valley, CA (2017)
Aix Provence - Rosé 2021BTL
Provence, France (2021)
Amici - Chardonnay 2019 BTL
Sonoma Coast, CA (2019)
Ammunition - Chardonnay 2018 BTL
Sonoma County, CA (2018)
Anciano 5yr - Tempranillo 2013 BTL
Valdepeñas, Spain (2013)
Badger Hound - Zinfandel 2016 BTL
Sonoma County, CA (2016)
Boomtown - Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL
Dusted Valley, WA (2018)
Bramare, by Viña Cobos - Malbec 2018 BTL
Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina (2018)
Cloudline - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL
Willamette Valley, WA (2018)
Cult - Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BTL
Lodi, CA (2019)
Cycles - Merlot 2019 BTL
Central Coast, CA (2019)
Felino Malbec 2019 BTL
Mendoza, Argentina (2019)
Field Recordings - Pet Nat Chardonnay 2019 BTL
Paso Robles, CA (2019)
Force Celeste - Natural Chenin Blanc 2019 BTL
Natural Wine, by Mother Rock (2019)
Gio - Pinot Grigio 2020 BTL
Delle Venezie, Italy (2020)
Juggernaut - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL
Russian River, CA (2018)
Juvenile, by Turley - Zinfandel 2018 BTL
Lodi/Napa, CA (2018)
Karl Erbes Riesling Kabinett 2018 BTL
Mosel, Germany (2018)
La Bastide Saint Dominique - Syrah BTL
Cotes du Rhone, France (2018)
Lady Herminia Viña Rioja - Tempranilo 2014 BTL
La Rioja, Spain (2104)
Las Jaras - Sweet Berry Wine (Natural Red Blend) 2018 BTL
Mendocino, CA (2018)
Lion Tamer, by Hess - Red Blend 2016 BTL
Napa Valley, CA (2016)
Mirth by Corvidae - Chardonnay BTL
Columbia Valley, WA (2018)
Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz 2018 BTL
McLaren Vale, Australia (2018)
Mollydooker Boxer Shiraz 2017 BTL
McLaren Vale, Australia (2017)
Mr Pink - Rose 2019 BTL
Columbia Valley, WA (2019)
Lucci Rustico - Prosecco BTL
Veneto, Italy (2019)
Obsidian Ridge - Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 BTL
Red Hills, CA (2017)
Ontogeny, by Bevan Cellars - Red Blend 2017 BTL
Bordeaux Oakville, CA (2017)
Paul Hobbs Napa Cab - Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 BTL
Coombsville, CA (2016)
Prisoner Red - 2018 BTL
Napa Valley, CA (2018)
Rimapere - Sauvignon Blanc 2018 BTL
Marlborough, NZ (2018)
Rosa Mystica - Cab Franc 2017 BTL
Yakima Valley, CA (2017)
Réunis, M Reserve - Malbec 2019 BTL
Pays d’Oc, France (2019)
Serol Eclat de granite - Gamay BTL
Cote Roannaise, France (2019)
Spellbinder - Red Blend 2017 BTL
Columbia Valley, WA (2017)
Texas Lovers, by Reddy Vineyards - Semi-Sweet Red 2019 BTL
Texas High Plains (2019)
The Calling - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL
Russian River Valley, CA (2018)
Tortoise Creek - Pinot Noir BTL
California (2019)
Vipra Rosso Dolce - Sweet Red BTL
Romagna, Italy (NV)
Tarot - Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL
Napa Valley, CA (2018)
Silenus - Merlot 2017 BTL
Matera Vineyard, CA (2017)
Neoprene 6 Pack Carrier - with bonus discounts!
Gift Baskets
Growlers
Glassware
Stickers
Posters
Shirts/Hoodies - Small
Hoodie (S) - Astaroth (Black)
Hoodie (S) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Shirt (S) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (S) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (S) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (S) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (S) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (S) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
Shirt (S) - Baku (Heather Grey)
Shirts/Hoodies - Medium
Hoodie (M) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Hoodie (M)- Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (M) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (M) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (M) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (M) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (M) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (M) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
Shirt (M) - Baku (Heather Grey)
Shirts/Hoodies - Large
Hoodie (L) - Astaroth (Black)
Hoodie (L) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Shirt (L) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (L) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (L) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (L) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (L) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (L) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
Shirt (L) - Baku (Heather Grey)
Shirts/Hoodies - XL
Hoodie (XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Hoodie (XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Shirt (XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (XL) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
Shirt (XL) - Baku (Heather Grey)
Shirts/Hoodies - 2XL
Hoodie (2XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Hoodie (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Shirt (2XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (2XL) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (2XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (2XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
Shirt (2XL) - Baku (Heather Grey)
Shirts/Hoodies - 3XL
Hoodie (3XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Hoodie (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)
Shirt (3XL) - Astaroth (Black)
Shirt (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)
Shirt (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)
Shirt (3XL) - Beer By Design (Black)
Shirt (3XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)
Shirt (3XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1620 North Resler, Ste. C, El Paso, TX 79911