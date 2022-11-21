Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Aurellia's

review star

No reviews yet

1620 North Resler

Ste. C

El Paso, TX 79911

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
House Salad SMALL
Bavarian Forest Burger

Starters/Shareables

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$10.00

Crispy house battered avocado slices served w/ our savory & spicy Cabo sauce

Farm Raised Wings

Farm Raised Wings

$12.00

6 jumbo NAE farm raised chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.50

Hatch green chile con queso with house-made tostadas

Creamy Green Chili Corn Dip

Creamy Green Chili Corn Dip

$10.00

Warm creamed corn, w/ green chiles, mozzarella, scallions, topped w/ bacon and served w/ house tostadas

Green Chile Hummus

Green Chile Hummus

$8.00

Toasted pita, Traditional chickpea hummus, Hatch Green Chile topped with hints of roasted garlic and lime

Black Bean Nachos - HALF

Black Bean Nachos - HALF

$8.00

Black beans, Muenster, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cabbage, avocado, crema & Cotija cheese on house tostadas.

Black Bean Nachos - FULL

Black Bean Nachos - FULL

$14.00

Black beans, Muenster, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cabbage, avocado, crema & Cotija cheese on house tostadas.

Cactus Fries

Cactus Fries

$8.50

Tempura fried green beans w/ classic Tajin & side of ranch

Bavarian Pretzel Spread

Bavarian Pretzel Spread

$8.00

Fresh baked Bavarian style pretzel served w/ beer mustard and your choice of queso or wildberry bacon jam

Jalapeno Popper Shrooms

Jalapeno Popper Shrooms

$10.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with Jalapeno infused cream cheese, smothered in mozzarella, topped with crispy bacon bits, and baked in our stone oven

OG Fries

OG Fries

$6.00

Beer battered and fried to a golden brown with proprietary seasoning, served w/ house spicy ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Crispy thick cut sweet potato fries seasoned with paprika salt

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad SMALL

Caesar Salad SMALL

$6.25

Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan & black pepper tossed in our made-fresh traditional Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad LARGE

Caesar Salad LARGE

$10.50

Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan & black pepper tossed in our made-fresh traditional Caesar dressing

Chicken Pozole CUP

Chicken Pozole CUP

$6.25

Roasted Hatch Green Chile, white hominy, NAE chicken - Make it Ann’s style, add Muenster cheese and tostadas

Chicken Pozole BOWL

Chicken Pozole BOWL

$10.50

Roasted Hatch Green Chile, white hominy, NAE chicken - Make it Ann’s style, add Muenster cheese and tostadas

House Salad SMALL

House Salad SMALL

$7.25

Arugula, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, local candied pecans, dried cherries, parmesan, feta cheese, tossed in our house Green Goddess dressing

House Salad LARGE

House Salad LARGE

$12.75

Arugula, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, local candied pecans, dried cherries, parmesan, feta cheese, tossed in our house Green Goddess dressing

Chicken Tortilla Soup CUP

Chicken Tortilla Soup CUP

$7.25

Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips

Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL

Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL

$12.75

Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips

Tacos

Squid Belly Tacos - Chef Feature!

Squid Belly Tacos - Chef Feature!

$15.00

Lightly battered calamari and shrimp layered with house-made guacamole, mango Pico-De-Gallo, mixed cabbage, and topped with crema

IPA Beer Battered Fish Tacos

IPA Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$12.50

IPA beer battered sustainably sourced Haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.50

Beer braised pork slow roasted for 12 hours and sauced up with house BBQ sauce, cabbage, and red onion

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Brisket, avocado guac, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla

Fried Avocado Tacos

Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.50

Our Fried Fish Taco setup with fried avocado in place of haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce

Small Pizzas

Margherita Pizza SMALL

Margherita Pizza SMALL

$12.50

Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan and olive oil

White Pizza SMALL

White Pizza SMALL

$11.50

White sauce, Mozzarella, arugula, mushroom, red onion and Parmesan

Supremium Pizza SMALL

Supremium Pizza SMALL

$12.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, onions, olives, and sauteed mushrooms

Herbivore Pizza SMALL

Herbivore Pizza SMALL

$13.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, arugula, olives, red onion, roasted garlic and goat cheese

Carnivore Pizza SMALL

Carnivore Pizza SMALL

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza SMALL

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza SMALL

$11.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, Hatch Green Chile

Hellboy Pizza SMALL

Hellboy Pizza SMALL

$12.00

White sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, sriracha Honey Hot drizzle, chili-flake crust

Thursday 2-Topping Special SMALL

$8.00
BYO Cheese Pizza SMALL

BYO Cheese Pizza SMALL

$8.50

Build your own pizza! Note, most pizzas are best with 5 or less ingredients

Buffalo Chicken Pizza SMALL

$12.00

Large Pizzas

Margherita Pizza LARGE

Margherita Pizza LARGE

$19.75

Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan and olive oil

White Pizza LARGE

White Pizza LARGE

$18.00

White sauce, Mozzarella, arugula, mushroom, red onion and Parmesan

Supremium Pizza LARGE

Supremium Pizza LARGE

$19.75

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, onions, olives, and sauteed mushrooms

Herbivore Pizza LARGE

Herbivore Pizza LARGE

$20.50

Red sauce, Mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, arugula, olives, red onion, roasted garlic and goat cheese

Carnivore Pizza LARGE

Carnivore Pizza LARGE

$20.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza LARGE

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza LARGE

$18.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, Hatch Green Chile

Hellboy Pizza LARGE

Hellboy Pizza LARGE

$19.00

White sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, sriracha Honey Hot drizzle, chili-flake crust

BYO Cheese Pizza LARGE

BYO Cheese Pizza LARGE

$13.00

Build your own pizza! Note, most pizzas are best with 5 or less ingredients

Thursday 2-Topping Special LARGE

$12.00

Only available Thursdays

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LARGE

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LARGE

$19.00

Mains

All our beef is USDA Choice TX Black Angus, our protein is sustainably sourced, and ethically farmed whenever possible
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.75

8oz. Angus Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, pickles, American cheese with special sauce on toasted potato bun

Bavarian Forest Burger

Bavarian Forest Burger

$16.25

8oz Angus Beef, wildberry bacon jam, arugula, swiss cheese, fried mushrooms, beer mustard, on a toasted potato bun

Quesadilla Cheeseburger

Quesadilla Cheeseburger

$17.00

A beautiful combo of Mexican-American fusion - Our 8oz juicy TX Angus beef smothered with melted American cheese, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, torreado onions and jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sweet and spicy Cabo sauce, all between two crispy fried flour tortillas and a little extra melted cheese for good measure

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.75

Sustainably sourced golden-fried haddock served with house tartar sauce and seasoned crispy fries

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Mojo Pork, smoked ham, pickles, swiss cheese, beer mustard on a toasted baguette

The Chicken Sandwich

The Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Panko crusted NAE chicken cutlet, lettuce, thick-cut pickles, drizzled w/ your choice of sauce

The Bobbie Sandwich - Chef Feature

$16.50

Sweet and savory Thanksgiving Dinner inspired sandwich w/ house-made cornbread sausage stuffing, jalapeno cranberry sauce, sliced turkey and arugula, all on top a sweet roll. Served w/ OG Fries

Extras

1.5oz House Ranch

$0.50

1.5oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

1.5oz Cabo Sauce

$0.50

1.5oz Salsa Verde

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Extra Green Goddess Dressing

$0.75

1.5oz Spicy Ketchup

$0.35

1.5oz Wildberry Bacon Jam

$2.00

2oz House Tartar Sauce

$0.65

Add 8oz Angus Beef Patty

$6.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Lime Slices

$0.45

Add Side Of Pickle

$0.25

Add Toreado

$1.00

Add Whole Jalapeño

$0.75

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.50

Side of Parmesan

$1.00

SD Beer Mustard 2oz

$2.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie - Slice

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$8.00

Made fresh every day and served w/ whipped cream

Key Lime Pie - Whole Pie (12 slices)

$60.00Out of stock

priced at 2 slices for free!

Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar coated sourdough crust slathered in melted milk chocolate, cream cheese white chocolate, and topped with fresh strawberries and fresh mint

Chef Features/Seasonal

Rotating and seasonal menu items

Tony's Strombolis

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded with shredded Mozzarella, stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, red peppers, onions, and olives, and rolled into our sourdough pizza crust, topped with herbs/spices, and served house made marinara.

Street Corn

$9.00

Roasted sweet white corn, tossed in spicy srarcha mayo and light butter, lime juice, cotija cheese, crema, and topped with cilantro

Growler Fills 64oz

Aurellias Acai Bowl 64oz

$24.00

Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla

Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale

$16.00

Spiced Brown Ale

Aurellias Baseline IPA 64oz

$13.00

West Coast IPA

Aurellias Bumble Baby 64oz

$13.00

Honey Blonde

Aurellias Cool Water 64oz

$14.00

Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse

Aurellias Dario 64oz

$14.00

Italian Style Pilsner

Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 64oz

$18.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata

Aurellias EPTXPA 64oz

$12.00

El Paso Style Pale Ale

Aurellias Futures Pils 64oz

$12.00

German Style Pilsner

Aurellias Golden Age 64oz

$11.00

Helles Lager

Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 64oz

$12.00

German Style Amber Lager

Aurellias Local Wheat 64oz

$11.00

Hefeweizen

Aurellias Memory 64oz

$20.00

DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata

Aurellias Midnight Society 64oz

$32.00

Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut

Aurellias Murmaider 64oz

$24.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut

Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 64oz

$18.00

Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla

Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 64oz

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Corn Mexican Lager

Austin EC Pineapple Cider 64oz

$15.00

Sweet Apple Cider

Bells Expedition Stout 64oz

$26.00

Russian Imperial Stout

Great Divide Wild Raspberry 64oz

$18.00

Blonde w/ Wild Raspberries

Marble Desert Fog 64oz

$16.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA

Martin House White Chocolate Pretzle 64oz

$32.00

Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout

Odell Sippin Pretty 64oz

$18.00

Sour w/ Acai, Guava, and Elderberry

Real Ale Citrus Got Real 64oz

$18.00

Kviek IPA w/ Lemon and Orange Peel

16oz Draft Cans To Go (Canned to order with generic labels)

Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz Draft Can

$7.00

Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla

Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz Draft Can

$5.00

Spiced Brown Ale

Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz Draft Can

$4.50

West Coast IPA

Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz Draft Can

$4.25

Honey Blonde

Aurellias Cool Water 16oz Draft Can

$4.50

Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse

Aurellias Dario 16oz Draft Can

$4.50

Italian Style Pilsner

Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz Draft Can

$5.50Out of stock

Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata

Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz Draft Can

$4.25

El Paso Style Pale Ale

Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz Draft Can

$4.00

German Style Pilsner

Aurellias Golden Age 16oz Draft Can

$4.00

Helles Lager

Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz Draft Can

$4.00

German Style Amber Lager

Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz Draft Can

$4.00

Hefeweizen

Aurellias Memory 16oz Draft Can

$6.00

DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata

Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz Draft Can

$9.00

Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut

Aurellias Murmaider 16oz Draft Can

$7.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut

Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz Draft Can

$6.00

Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla

Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz Draft Can

$4.50Out of stock

Blue Corn Mexican Lager

Austin EC Pineapple Cider 16oz Draft Can

$4.75

Sweet Apple Cider

Bells Expedition Stout 16oz Draft Can

$7.50

Russian Imperial Stout

Firestone Parabola (2019) 16oz Draft Can

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

Great Divide Wild Raspberry 16oz Draft Can

$5.50

Blonde w/ Wild Raspberries

Marble Desert Fog 16oz Draft Can

$5.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA

Martin House White Chocolate 16oz Draft Can

$9.00

Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout

Odell Sippin Pretty 16oz Draft Can

$5.50

Sour w/ Acai, Guava, and Elderberry

Real Ale Citrus Got Real 16oz Draft Can

$5.50

Kviek IPA w/ Lemon and Orange Peel

Package Beer (Up to Half Off TO-GO)

Up to HALF OFF when purchased To Go

3 Nations Lemon Meringue Pie 12oz

$6.25

Pastry Gose

8th Wonder Dome Faux'm 12oz

$5.00

Cream Ale

Athletic Free Wave 12oz

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA

Athletic Upside Dawn 12oz

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Golden Ale

Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz Can

$9.25

Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla

Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz Can

$7.25

Spiced Brown Ale

Aurellias Baku 16.9oz Bottle

$19.00

Gin Barrel Aged Saison w/ Kabosu

Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz Can

$6.25

West Coast IPA

Aurellias Birth of a Wish 16.9oz Bottle

$15.00

Gin Barrel Aged Wild Ale w/ Pineapple and Ginger Syrup

Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz Can

$6.25

Honey Blonde

Aurellias Cool Water 16oz Can

$6.75

Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse

Aurellias Dario 16oz Can

$6.50

Italian Style Pilsner

Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz Can

$7.75Out of stock

Hazy IPA 2/ Citra and Strata

Aurellias Engagingly Predictable, Delightfully Boring 16oz Can

$5.75

Public 28 House Collaboration Amber Ale

Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz Can

$5.75

El Paso Style Pale Ale

Aurellias Festbier 16oz Can

$6.00

Celebration Helles Lager

Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz Can

$5.75

German Style Pilsner

Aurellias Golden Age 16oz Can

$5.25

Helles Lager

Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz Can

$5.75

German Style Amber Lager

Aurellias Lemon Blueberry Bar 16oz Can

$12.25

Imperial Pastry Sour w/ Lemon, Blueberry, Lactose, Graham Cracker, and Vanilla

Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz Can

$5.25

Hefeweizen

Aurellias Louden Proud 16.9oz Bottle To Go

$12.00

Aurellias Memory 16oz Can

$8.25

DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata

Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz Can

$11.50

Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut

Aurellias Murmaider 16oz Can

$9.25

Aurellias Ni de Aqui, Ni de Alla 16oz Can

$5.25

Mexican Lager

Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz Can

$7.75

Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla

Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz Can

$6.50Out of stock

Blue Corn Mexican Lager

Austin EastCiders Blackberry 12oz

$5.25

Blackberry Cider

Austin EastCiders Cherry Limeade 12oz

$5.25

Cherry Limeade Cider

Austin EastCiders Passionfruit 12oz

$5.25

Passionfruit Cider

Austin EastCiders Pineapple 12oz

$5.00

Pineapple Cider

Bells 35th Anniversary Expedition Stout 12oz

$7.50

Extra Special Russian Imperial Stout

Bishop Ciderdaze 12oz

$5.00

European Style Dry Cider

Bishop Crackberry 12oz

$5.00

Cranberry/Blackberry Cider

Bishop TX Mas-Mosa 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Mimosa Inspired Cider

Bishop TX Strawberry 12oz

$5.00

Cider w/ Texas Strawberries

Blanche de Braux 16.9oz

$7.75Out of stock

Belgian White w/ Lemon Peel

Bosque Elephants on Parade 12oz

$5.00

Witbier w/ Raspberry and Tart Cherry

Bosque Pickle Down Economics 12oz

$5.25

Sour Pickle Gose

Bosque Riverwalker 12oz

$5.00

American IPA

Boulevard Tank 7 12oz

$5.50Out of stock

Farmhouse Saison

Buffalo Bayou Crush City 12oz

$5.50

American IPA

Community Bock 12oz

$4.75

Traditional German Style Bock

Community Citra Slice 12oz

$5.00

Citrus Infused IPA

Community Commonwealth 16oz

$8.50Out of stock

Imperial Hazy IPA

Community Honey Citrus Blonde 12oz

$4.75

Blonde Ale w/ Honey and Orange Citrus

Community Legion 16oz

$8.25

Russian Imperial Stout

Community Medical Grade Haze 12oz

$5.50

DDH Hazy IPA w/ Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops

Community Mosaic IPA 12oz

$5.50

American IPA

Community Orange Dreamsicle 16oz

$7.75

Imperial Hazy IPA w/ vanilla bean and orange peel

Community Snickerdoodle 12oz

$5.00

Cinnamon and Vanilla Spiced Ale

Delirium Tremens 16.9oz

$9.25

Imperial Belgian Strong Ale

Deschutes Coconut Abyss 12oz

$10.75

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ roasted coconut flakes, licorice, cherry bark & vanilla beans

Deschutes Hazetron 12oz

$5.75

Imperial Hazy IPA

Deschutes Red Chair 12oz

$5.50

Winter Pale Ale

Deschutes The Dissident 16.9oz

$19.75Out of stock

Oak Aged Sour Brown w/ Cherries

Firestone 805 12oz

$3.75

American Blonde Ale

Firestone Cali Squeeze 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Hefeweizen

Firestone Double Mind Haze 12oz

$5.50

Double Hazy IPA

Firestone Hopnosis 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA

Firestone Mocha Dolce 12oz

$5.50

Nitro Milk Stout w/ Cacao Nibs, Vanilla Bean, and Coffee

Firestone Nitro Merlin 12oz

$5.00

Nitro Milk Stout

Firestone Parabolita Salted Caramel 16oz

$11.25

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla Bean, Cocoa Nibs, and Sea Salt

Firestone Tequila Sunrise 12oz

$12.75Out of stock

Tequila Barrel Aged Ale with Orange and Hibiscus

Great Divide BA Yeti 16oz

$15.75

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Great Divide Chocolate Raspberry Yeti 19.2oz

$15.75

Imperial Stout w/ Chocolate and Raspberries

Great Divide Margarita Gose 12oz

$6.25

Tequila Barrel Aged Sour Gose w/ lime puree, makrut lime leaf and Himalayan pink salt

Great Divide Peanut Butter Yeti 19.2oz

$15.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Imperial Stout

Hacker-Pschorr Munich Gold 11.2oz

$5.50Out of stock

Dortmunder Lager

Hofbrau Hefe 11.2oz

$5.50

Hefeweizen

Hofbrau Original 11.2oz

$5.50Out of stock

Helles Lager

Independence Austin Amber 12oz

$5.00

Amber Ale

Independence Highboy Lotus 19.2oz

$8.00

Imperial IPA w/ Lotus Hops

Independence Native Texan 12oz

$4.75

German Pilsner

Independence Redbud 12oz

$5.00

Berliner Weisse

Independence Stash IPA 12oz

$5.50

West Coast IPA

Lakewood Lager 12oz

$5.00

Vienna Lager

Lakewood Mechanical Jackalope 12oz

$7.50

Imperial Farmhouse w/ Prickly Pear

Lakewood Muy Importante 12oz

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Lager w/ subtle orange, lime, agave and sea salt

Lakewood Smores Temptress 12oz

$8.75

Imperial MIlk Stout w/ Chocolate, Graham Cracker, and Marshmallow

Lakewood Tangerine Queen 12oz

$4.75

Tangerine Pale Wheat

Lakewood Temptress 12oz

$6.25

Imperial Milk Stout

Left Hand French Toast Stout 12oz

$6.00

Milk Stout w/ Vanilla and Maple Syrup

Left Hand Peanut Butter 12oz

$5.75

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Lindemans Framboise 12oz

$12.00

Raspberry Sweet Lambic

Lone Pint Yellow Rose 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Mosaic SMaSH IPA

Marble Cerveza 19.2oz

$6.75

Mexican Style Lager

Marble Desert Fog 12oz

$5.00

Hazy IPA

Marble Double White 12oz

$4.75

Imperial Belgian Witbier

Marble Pilsner 12oz

$4.25

German Style Pilsner

Martin House Acheron 12oz

$10.75

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Martin House Best Maid Pickle 12oz

$5.25

Best Maid Pickle Juice Sour

Martin House Colombiana 12oz

$10.75

Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with Cherries and Coconut

Martin House Hakutaku 12oz

$10.75Out of stock

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Rice Stout

Martin House Hyper Fast Jellyfish 12oz

$10.75

Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Pineapple Sour with Lactose

Martin House Kokytus 12oz

$10.75Out of stock

Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ Cacao Nibs

Martin House La Paloma 12oz

$6.00

Sour with Agave, Grapefruit, and Salt

Martin House Monolith 12oz

$10.75

Whiskey Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Martin House Peanut Butter Pretzel 12oz

$5.75

Pretzel Stout with Peanut Butter

Martin House Pineapple Splash 12oz

$6.25

Sour Ale with Ginger, Pineapple, Lemon, and Vanilla

Martin House Pink Lemonade 16oz

$7.50

Sour Ale with Lemon and Raspberries

Martin House Pretzel Stout: White Chocolate 12oz

$6.25Out of stock

Imperial White Chocolate Golden Stout

Martin House S'mores Stout 12oz

$7.25

Imperial Stout with Graham Crackers, Marshmallows, and Chocolate

Martin House Shell Shock 16oz

$8.25

Imperial Stout with Pecans, Fudge, Caramel, and Vanilla

Martin House Statement of Purpose 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Imperial Peanut Butter Golden Stout

Martin House The Castaway 12oz

$10.75

Rum Barrel-Aged Sour with Orange, Pineapple, and Coconut

Martin House Tiger Lily 12oz

$6.25Out of stock

Mango Sour with Honey and Vanilla

Martin House Up On Watermelon Hill 12oz

$6.50Out of stock

Imperial Watermelon Sour

Martin House Utah, Get Me Two 16oz

$7.75

Double Hazy IPA

Maui Big Swell 12oz

$5.00

Tropical IPA

Montucky Cold Snacks 16oz

$3.75

American Light Lager

North Coast Scrimshaw 12oz

$5.25Out of stock

German Style Pilsner

Odell 90 Shilling 12oz

$5.50

American Amber/Red Ale

Odell Friek 12oz

$10.75

Barrel Aged Wild Ale w/ Raspberries and Cherries

Odell Hazer Tag 12oz

$6.00

Hazy IPA

Odell Juicy Tempo 12oz

$6.50

Juicy Double IPA

Odell Sippin Tropical 12oz

$5.50

Sour w/ pineapple, passion fruit, and tangerine

Pilsner Urquell 12oz

$5.25Out of stock

Czeck Pilsner

Prairie Cleveland Cowboy 12oz

$9.50Out of stock

Imperial Pastry Sour with tart cherries, sweet cherries, vanilla, cinnamon, and pecans

Prairie Just the Juice 12oz

$10.75

Imperial pastry sour brewed with apricots, blood oranges, mangoes, and vanilla

Prairie PB&J Squeeze! 12oz

$10.75

Sour Ale with Blackberry, Blueberry, Boysenberry, Dry Roasted Peanuts, and Peanut Butter

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet 12oz

$6.25

Sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange

Prairie Tiny Esses 12oz

$8.25

Sour ale with Skittles

Rahr Oktoberfest 12oz

$5.00

Marzen Style Lager

Real Ale 25th Anniversary 22oz

$12.75

Golden Stout w/ Cacao, Chocolate, Coffee and Lactose

Real Ale Axis IPA 12oz

$4.75

Mosaic Hop IPA

Real Ale Citrus Got Real 12oz

$5.00

Citrus Hazy Pale Ale

Real Ale Crispy Business 12oz

$5.00

Helles Lager

Real Ale Devils Backbone 12oz

$5.00

Belgian Style Tripel

Real Ale Firemans #4 12oz

$4.25

American Blonde Ale

Real Ale Fresh Kicks 12oz

$5.00

Juicy IPA

Real Ale Hans Pils 12oz

$4.75

German Style Pilsner

Real Ale Hop Sprocket 12oz

$5.00

Hazy IPA

Rogue Hazelnut Brown 12oz

$5.25Out of stock

Hazelnut Infused Brown Ale

Saint Arnold BBA French Press 12oz

$12.25

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Porter

Saint Arnold Htown Pils 12oz

$4.75

Bohemian Style Pilsner

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest 12oz

$4.75Out of stock

Marzen Style Lager

Sam Smith Organic Oatmeal Stout 12oz

$6.75

Organic Oatmeal Stout

Samuel Smiths Chocolate Stout 12oz

$6.75

Organic Chocolate Stout

Santa Fe 7K 12oz

$4.50

American IPA

Santa Fe Freestyle Pils 12oz

$4.75

New-Age Style Pilsner

SpindleTap Heavy Hands 12oz

$6.25

Imperial Juicy Hazy IPA

SpindleTap Hop Gusher 12oz

$4.75

American IPA

SpindleTap Houston Haze 12oz

$6.25Out of stock

Hazy IPA

SpindleTap Proper Pils 12oz

$5.00

German Style Pilsner

Stiegl Grapefruit 16.9oz

$6.75

Grapefruit Juiced Wheat Radler

Stiegl Lemon 16.9oz

$6.75

Lemon Radler/Shandy

Symbol Ocean Water 16oz

$10.25

Berliner Weisse w/ Coconut and Blue Raspberry

Tupps BA Full Grown Beast 12oz

$11.75

Bourbon Barrel Aged IMperial Stout w/ Coffee and Chocolate

Tupps DDH All Citra 12oz

$6.75

Imperial DDH IPA with 100% Citra hops

Tupps Evil Dankster 12oz

$5.25

IPA w/ Citra Cryo and Mosaic Cryo Hops

Tupps For Ella 12oz

$6.50

Imperial IPA brewed with Ella, Galaxy, and Vic Secret

Tupps Juice Pack 12oz

$5.50Out of stock

DDH Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale

Warstiener Pilsner 12oz

$5.25Out of stock

German Pilsner

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen 11.2oz

$5.50

German Wheat Beer

Weihenstephaner Original 11.2oz

$5.50

German Helles Lager

Wiehenstephaner Pils 11.2oz

$5.50Out of stock

German Pilsner

Yuengling Lager 12oz

$3.75Out of stock

American Amber Lager

Aurellias 4 Pack cans

Aurellias Acai Bowl 16oz 4 Pack

$24.00

Sour Ale w/ Acai, Cherries, Granola, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla

Aurellias Apple Cinnamon Brown Ale 16oz 4 Pack

$16.00

Spiced Brown Ale

Aurellias Baseline IPA 16oz 4 Pack

$13.00

West Coast IPA

Aurellias Bumble Baby 16oz 4 Pack

$13.00

Honey Blonde

Aurellias Cool Water 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00

Cucumber Lime Berliner Weisse

Aurellias Dario 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00

Italian Style Pilsner

Aurellias Desert Rain IPA 16oz 4 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA w/ Citra and Strata

Aurellias Engagingly Predictable, Delightfully Boring 16oz 4 Pack

$12.00

Public 28 House Collaboration Amber Ale

Aurellias EPTXPA 16oz 4 Pack

$12.00

El Paso Style Pale Ale

Aurellias Festbier 16oz 4 Pack

$13.00

Celebration Helles Lager

Aurellias Futures Pils 16oz 4 Pack

$12.00

German Style Pilsner

Aurellias Golden Age 16oz 4 Pack

$11.00

Helles Lager

Aurellias Lagerhaus: Vienna Lager 16oz 4 Pack

$12.00

German Style Amber Lager

Aurellias Local Wheat 16oz 4 Pack

$11.00

Hefeweizen

Aurellias Memory 16oz 4 Pack

$20.00

DDH DIPA w/ Citra, Mosaic, and Strata

Aurellias Midnight Society 16oz 4 Pack

$32.00

Candy Bar Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate, Almonds, and Coconut

Aurellias Murmaider 16oz 4 Pack

$24.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple and Coconut

Aurellias Upper Valley Pecan Stout 16oz 4 Pack

$18.00

Pecan Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla

Aurellias/Taconeta Maiz Azul 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Corn Mexican Lager

Small Bottle Wine

Castello Sweet Red 6.3oz BOTTLE

$5.00

Piemonte, Italy (NV)

Mia Rose 6.3oz BOTTLE

$5.00

Sparkling Moscato Valdepeñas, Spain (NV)

Poquito Moscato 12.6oz BOTTLE

$9.00

Valencia,Spain (NV)

Zonin Prosecco 6.3oz BOTTLE

$5.25

(Cuvée 1821) Veneto (NV)

Tiamo Prosecco 6.8oz BOTTLE

$7.25

Veneto, Italy NV

Bottle Wine

101 North - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$15.20

Lodi, CA (2021)

Acre - Sauvignon Blanc 2017 BTL

$18.80

Napa Valley, CA (2017)

Acre - Zinfandel 2017 BTL

$48.60

Nappa Valley, CA (2017)

Aix Provence - Rosé 2021BTL

$26.40

Provence, France (2021)

Amici - Chardonnay 2019 BTL

$46.20

Sonoma Coast, CA (2019)

Ammunition - Chardonnay 2018 BTL

$29.60

Sonoma County, CA (2018)

Anciano 5yr - Tempranillo 2013 BTL

$17.80

Valdepeñas, Spain (2013)

Badger Hound - Zinfandel 2016 BTL

$29.80

Sonoma County, CA (2016)

Boomtown - Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL

$24.50

Dusted Valley, WA (2018)

Bramare, by Viña Cobos - Malbec 2018 BTL

$60.00

Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina (2018)

Cloudline - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL

$28.70

Willamette Valley, WA (2018)

Cult - Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BTL

$31.90

Lodi, CA (2019)

Cycles - Merlot 2019 BTL

$18.40

Central Coast, CA (2019)

Felino Malbec 2019 BTL

$31.60

Mendoza, Argentina (2019)

Field Recordings - Pet Nat Chardonnay 2019 BTL

$33.60

Paso Robles, CA (2019)

Force Celeste - Natural Chenin Blanc 2019 BTL

$24.80

Natural Wine, by Mother Rock (2019)

Gio - Pinot Grigio 2020 BTL

$17.60

Delle Venezie, Italy (2020)

Juggernaut - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL

$32.40

Russian River, CA (2018)

Juvenile, by Turley - Zinfandel 2018 BTL

$62.00

Lodi/Napa, CA (2018)

Karl Erbes Riesling Kabinett 2018 BTL

$21.80

Mosel, Germany (2018)

La Bastide Saint Dominique - Syrah BTL

$25.60

Cotes du Rhone, France (2018)

Lady Herminia Viña Rioja - Tempranilo 2014 BTL

$19.90

La Rioja, Spain (2104)

Las Jaras - Sweet Berry Wine (Natural Red Blend) 2018 BTL

$46.40

Mendocino, CA (2018)

Lion Tamer, by Hess - Red Blend 2016 BTL

$66.40

Napa Valley, CA (2016)

Mirth by Corvidae - Chardonnay BTL

$23.10

Columbia Valley, WA (2018)

Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz 2018 BTL

$73.50

McLaren Vale, Australia (2018)

Mollydooker Boxer Shiraz 2017 BTL

$47.60

McLaren Vale, Australia (2017)

Mr Pink - Rose 2019 BTL

$31.50

Columbia Valley, WA (2019)

Lucci Rustico - Prosecco BTL

$23.40

Veneto, Italy (2019)

Obsidian Ridge - Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 BTL

$51.50

Red Hills, CA (2017)

Ontogeny, by Bevan Cellars - Red Blend 2017 BTL

$155.40

Bordeaux Oakville, CA (2017)

Paul Hobbs Napa Cab - Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 BTL

$147.00

Coombsville, CA (2016)

Prisoner Red - 2018 BTL

$51.80

Napa Valley, CA (2018)

Rimapere - Sauvignon Blanc 2018 BTL

$35.70

Marlborough, NZ (2018)

Rosa Mystica - Cab Franc 2017 BTL

$42.00

Yakima Valley, CA (2017)

Réunis, M Reserve - Malbec 2019 BTL

$21.90

Pays d’Oc, France (2019)

Serol Eclat de granite - Gamay BTL

$33.40

Cote Roannaise, France (2019)

Spellbinder - Red Blend 2017 BTL

$31.20

Columbia Valley, WA (2017)

Texas Lovers, by Reddy Vineyards - Semi-Sweet Red 2019 BTL

$24.20

Texas High Plains (2019)

The Calling - Pinot Noir 2018 BTL

$45.50

Russian River Valley, CA (2018)

Tortoise Creek - Pinot Noir BTL

$19.40

California (2019)

Vipra Rosso Dolce - Sweet Red BTL

$17.40

Romagna, Italy (NV)

Tarot - Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL

$67.20

Napa Valley, CA (2018)

Silenus - Merlot 2017 BTL

$63.00

Matera Vineyard, CA (2017)

Aurellias Craft Sodas

Aurellias Craft Root Beer 16oz

$3.50

Non Alcoholic Fresh Root Beer

Bottled/Canned Soda

Coca Cola 12oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.25Out of stock

Dr Pepper 12oz

$2.25

Sprite 12oz

$2.25

Artisanal Water

Liquid Death 16.9oz - Still

$4.00

Still Mineral Water - Appalachian Mountain

Neoprene 6 Pack Carrier - with bonus discounts!

Aurellias Brand Neoprene 6 Pack Carrier

Aurellias Brand Neoprene 6 Pack Carrier

$25.00

Enjoy 10% off Build Your Own 6 Pack when you bring this carrier back into the restaurant!

Gift Baskets

Various gift baskets - please allow 24 hours for pickup!

Small

$25.00

2 x 16oz beers, commemorative glass, chocolates and nuts wrapped in gift box

Medium

$45.00

4 x 16oz beers, commemorative glass, chocolates and nuts wrapped in gift box

Large

$65.00

6 x 16oz beers, 2 commemorative glasses, chocolates and nuts, Aurellias T-shirt wrapped in gift box

Growlers

Aurellias Hand Hop Limited 64oz

$10.00

Alacran Ale *Limited Edition* 64oz

$8.00

Benefitting Scorpions Rugby

Glassware

Aurellias Rastal 20oz German Pilsner Flute

$10.00

Aurellias 16oz Lager Glass

$7.00

Aurellias Oktoberfest 20oz Stein 2022

$15.00

Rastal 16oz IPA Glass - Aurellian Growth

$9.00

6oz Aurellias Glass

$4.00

Aurellias 13oz Tulip

$5.00

Stickers

Beer By Design - Clear

$1.00

Posters

Oktoberfest 2020

$8.00

Shirts/Hoodies - Small

Hoodie (S) - Astaroth (Black)

$40.00

Hoodie (S) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$32.00

Shirt (S) - Astaroth (Black)

$20.00

Shirt (S) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (S) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (S) - Beer By Design (Black)

$22.00

Shirt (S) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$22.00

Shirt (S) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$22.00

Shirt (S) - Baku (Heather Grey)

$26.00

Shirts/Hoodies - Medium

Hoodie (M) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$32.00

Hoodie (M)- Astaroth (Black)

$40.00

Shirt (M) - Astaroth (Black)

$20.00

Shirt (M) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (M) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (M) - Beer By Design (Black)

$22.00

Shirt (M) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$22.00

Shirt (M) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$22.00

Shirt (M) - Baku (Heather Grey)

$26.00

Shirts/Hoodies - Large

Hoodie (L) - Astaroth (Black)

$40.00

Hoodie (L) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$32.00

Shirt (L) - Astaroth (Black)

$20.00

Shirt (L) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (L) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (L) - Beer By Design (Black)

$22.00

Shirt (L) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$22.00

Shirt (L) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$22.00Out of stock

Shirt (L) - Baku (Heather Grey)

$26.00

Shirts/Hoodies - XL

Hoodie (XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$40.00

Hoodie (XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$32.00

Shirt (XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$20.00

Shirt (XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$22.00

Shirt (XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$22.00Out of stock

Shirt (XL) - Beer By Design (Black)

$22.00

Shirt (XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$22.00

Shirt (XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$22.00

Shirt (XL) - Baku (Heather Grey)

$26.00Out of stock

Shirts/Hoodies - 2XL

Hoodie (2XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$42.00

Hoodie (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$34.00

Shirt (2XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$22.00

Shirt (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$24.00

Shirt (2XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$24.00

Shirt (2XL) - Beer By Design (Black)

$24.00

Shirt (2XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$24.00

Shirt (2XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$24.00Out of stock

Shirt (2XL) - Baku (Heather Grey)

$30.00Out of stock

Shirts/Hoodies - 3XL

Hoodie (3XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$44.00

Hoodie (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - Hoodie (Black)

$36.00

Shirt (3XL) - Astaroth (Black)

$24.00

Shirt (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - Racerback Tank Top (Charcoal)

$26.00Out of stock

Shirt (3XL) - Aurellias Logo - T Shirt (Charcoal)

$26.00

Shirt (3XL) - Beer By Design (Black)

$26.00

Shirt (3XL) - Sour Beer People (Heather Grey)

$26.00

Shirt (3XL) - Yeast We Can Do (Heather Green)

$26.00

Delivery Charge

6 Mile Delivery

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
1620 North Resler, Ste. C, El Paso, TX 79911

