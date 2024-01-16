- Home
203 Old Tappan Road Aurora Restaurant
203 Old Tappan Road
Old Tappan, NJ 07675
Lunch Menu
Lunch Raw Bar and Salads
- Blue Point Oysters 1/2 Dozen*$16.50
- Colossal Shrimp Cocktail 3 Pieces*$19.50
- Clams, 1 Dozen*$13.50
- Ice Tower for Two*$59.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp cocktail, crab meat cocktail, and blue point oysters
- Ice Tower for Four*$110.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp cocktail, crab meat cocktail, and blue point oysters
- Caesar Salad*$10.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and traditional Caesar dressing
- Aurora Salad*$12.50
Baby spinach, avocado, mango, and pomegranate goat cheese
- Greek Salad*$12.50
Beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Beets Salad*$12.50
Red and gold beets, mixed greens, candy almonds, asian pear, goat cheese, and honey balsamic vinaigrette
Lunch Appetizers
- Lobster Bisque*$12.50
- Onion Soup*$10.50
- Greek Spreads*$13.50
Tzatziki, melitzanosalata, spicy feta cheese, and pita bread
- Mozzarella en Carozza*$11.50
Breaded mozzarella served with homemade marinara
- Tuna Tartare*$17.50
Avocado, mini tostados, with ponzo sauce and spicy mayo
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake*$16.50
Jumbo lump crab meat, mixed green salad, lemon, and mayo
- Saganaki*$13.50
Pan fried cheese, watermelon, honey drizzle, and sesame seeds
- Baked Shrimp*$16.50
Garlic, ouzo, fresh tomato sauce, bell peppers, feta cheese, and pita bread
- Aurora Chips*$14.50
Zucchini and eggplant chips with tzatziki
- Baked Clams*$14.50
Breadcrumbs, garlic, and white wine sauce
- Aurora Bifteki*$13.50
Mediterranean bifteki with pita bread and tzatziki sauce
- Calamari Fritti*$14.50
Tomato sauce
- Shishito Peppers*$11.50
Lightly fried, cilantro ponzu, feta cheese, toasted sesame seeds, and lemon zest
- Grilled Octopus*$20.50
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers
Lunch Pizza
- Aurora Pizza*$15.50
Mozzarella cheeze, tomato sauce, spicy sausage, and bell peppers
- Margherita*$13.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza*$15.50
Chicken cutlet with buffalo sauce
- Prosciutto Di Parma*$16.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella, topped with arugula and prosciutto
- Quattro Formaggi*$15.50
Mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola, parmigaino, reggiano, and goat cheese
- Mushroom Pizza*$15.50
Deluxe mixed mushrooms, bel paese cheese, finished with truffle oil
Lunch Side Dishes
Lunch Pasta
- Penne Vodka*$19.50
Vodka sauce, Parmesan cheese
- Cheese Ravioli*$17.50
Fresh tomato sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese*$20.50
Rigatoni beef ragu
- Lamb Pappardelle*$24.50
Fresh egg noodles with braised lamb, topped with burrata
- Paglia E Fieno*$22.50
Fresh pasta, shrimp, mushrooms, and lobster pink sauce
- Perciatelli Cacio E Pepe*$22.50
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese
- Mushroom Ravioli*$22.50
Creamy mushroom sauce
- Seafood Pasta*$27.50
Shrimp, clams, scallops, and calamari, over pappardelle in pink sauce
- Linguine Vongole*$23.50
Linguine white clam sauce
- Linguine & Shrimp Aribiatta*$23.50
Shrimp, garlic olive oil, Italian hot peppers over linguine
Lunch Fish Market
- Filet of Sole*$30.50
Pistachio crusted, cauliflower risotto, and asparagus
- Scallops*$34.50
Butternut squash risotto topped with crispy prosciutto
- Wild Salmon*$28.50
Roasted beets and spinach
- Tuna Seared*$32.50
7 spices, soba noodles, vegetables, soy, and wasabi cream sauce
- Filet of Branzino*$28.50
Mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus scampi sauce, and risotto
- Grilled Tiger Shrimp*$30.50
Lemon potatoes, sauteed spinach
- Tiger Shrimp Scampi*$30.50
Colossal shrimp, scampi sauce, and over rice
- Tiger Shrimp Santorini*$30.50
Garlic, ouzo, chopped fresh tomato, and feta cheese over linguine
- Angry Lobster 1.25Lb*$35.50
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and linguini
- Newburg Lobster 1.25Lb*$35.50
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto
- Santorini Lobster 1.25Lb*$37.50
Tomato sauce, feta cheese over pappardelle
- Grilled Lobster 1.25Lb*$35.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
Lunch The Land
- Aurora Chicken*$22.50
Pieces of chicken, roasted potatoes, peppers, balsamic sauce, and vegetables
- Chicken Souvlaki*$22.50
Rice pilaf, salad, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread
- Chicken Parmesan*$22.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pasta
- Chicken Scarpiello*$22.50
White wine, lemon garlic sauce, and lemon potatoes
- Chicken Francaise*$22.50
Breast of chicken, lemon sauce, vegetables, and lemon potatoes
- Chicken Milanese*$22.50
Arugula, tomato, and onions
- Pork Chop Milanese*$25.50
Arugula salad, cherry tomato, red onion, and shaved Parmesan
- Lamb Shank*$29.50
Braised lamb ozobuco, orzo, and feta cheese
- Cheese Burger*$18.50
Aioli, arugula, onions, tomato, and ff
- Berkshire Pork Chop*$32.50
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach sweet zinfandel sauce
- Bone in Prime Rib Eye Steak*$62.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Bone in Prime New York Strip Steak*$52.50
Roasted potatoes and asparagus
- Prime Filet Mignon 8Oz*$45.50
Mashed potatoes. Sauteed spinach with a port wine reduction
- Grilled Veal Chop*$46.50
Spinach and potatoes
- Lamb Chops*$39.50
Sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes with peppercorn sauce
Dessert Menu
- Chocolate Lava$12.00
Vanilla ice cream
- Baklava$12.00
Delicious, flaky dessert made with thin sheets of dough soaked in honey layered with nuts and baklava ice cream
- Key Lime Pie$12.00
- Cheesecake$12.00
Cherry compote
- Tartufo$11.00
Fresh mixed berries, cherry compote
- Ekmek Kataifi$12.00
Syrup kataifi base, creamy custard, whipped vanilla cream brulee bananas, and pistachios
- Tiramisu$12.00
- Gelato$10.00
Vanilla-chocolate-baklava
- Sorbet$10.00
Mango, lemon or strawberry
$28.50 Lunch 3 Course Pre-Fix
Pre fix lunch$28.50
- Fix caesar
- Fix lob.bisque
- Fix onion soup
- Fix beefteki
- Fix artichokes
- Fix Penn's vodka
- Fix g.chicken
- Fix chicken parmesan
- Fix cheese burger
- Fix salmon
- Fix lamb shank
- Fix branzino$7.50
- Fix filet$7.50
- Fix tiramisu
- Fix gelato
- Fix cheesecake$4.50
- House cab$8.50
- House pinot.n$8.50
- House pinot .g$8.50
- House s.blanc$8.50
- Prosecco$8.50
Dinner Menu
Dinner Raw Bar and Salads
- Blue Point Oysters 1/2 Dozen$19.50
- Colossal Shrimp Cocktail 3 Pieces$22.50
- Clams, 1 Dozen$16.50
- Ice Tower for Two$69.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp cocktail, crab meat cocktail, and blue point oysters
- Ice Tower for Four$130.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp cocktail, crab meat cocktail, and blue point oysters
- Caesar Salad$14.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and traditional Caesar dressing
- Aurora Salad$15.50
Baby spinach, avocado, mango, and pomegranate goat cheese
- Greek Salad$16.50
Beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Beets Salad$15.50
Red and gold beets, mixed greens, candy almonds, asian pear, goat cheese, and honey balsamic vinaigrette
Dinner Appetizers
- Lobster Bisque$13.50
- Onion Soup$10.50
- Greek Spreads$16.50
Tzatziki, melitzanosalata, spicy feta cheese, and pita bread
- Mozzarella en Carozza$14.50
Breaded mozzarella served with homemade marinara
- Tuna Tartare$22.50
Avocado, mini tostados, with ponzo sauce and spicy mayo
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$20.50
Jumbo lump crab meat, mixed green salad, lemon, and mayo
- Saganaki$16.50
Pan fried cheese, watermelon, honey drizzle, and sesame seeds
- Baked Shrimp$18.50
Garlic, ouzo, fresh tomato sauce, bell peppers, feta cheese, and pita bread
- Aurora Chips$18.50
Zucchini and eggplant chips with tzatziki
- Baked Clams$17.50
Breadcrumbs, garlic, and white wine sauce
- Aurora Bifteki$17.50
Mediterranean bifteki with pita bread and tzatziki sauce
- Calamari Fritti$18.50
Tomato sauce
- Shishito Peppers$14.50
Lightly fried, cilantro ponzu, feta cheese, toasted sesame seeds, and lemon zest
- Grilled Octopus$26.50
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers
Dinner Pizza
- Aurora Pizza$19.50
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, spicy sausage, and bell peppers
- Margherita$17.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.50
Chicken cutlet with buffalo sauce
- Prosciutto Di Parma$20.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella, topped with arugula and prosciutto
- Quattro Formaggi$19.50
Mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola, parmigaino reggiano, and goat cheese
- Mushroom Pizza$19.50
Deluxe mixed mushrooms, bel paese cheese, finished with truffle oil
Dinner Side Dishes
Dinner Pasta
- Penne Vodka$25.50
Vodka sauce, Parmesan cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$22.50
Fresh tomato sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$26.50
Rigatoni beef ragu
- Lamb Pappardelle$29.50
Fresh egg noodles with braised lamb, topped with burrata
- Paglia E Fieno$27.50
Fresh pasta, shrimp, mushrooms, and lobster pink sauce
- Perciatelli Cacio E Pepe$28.50
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese
- Mushroom Ravioli$26.50
Creamy mushroom sauce
- Seafood Pasta$34.50
Shrimp, clams, scallops and calamari, and over pappardelle in pink sauce
- Linguine & Shrimp Aribiatta$29.50
Shrimp, garlic olive oil, Italian hot peppers over linguini
- Linguine Vongole$30.50
Linguine white clam sauce
Dinner Fish Market
- Filet of Sole$35.50
Pistachio crusted, cauliflower risotto, and asparagus
- Scallops$42.50
Butternut squash risotto topped with crispy prosciutto
- Wild Salmon$35.50
Roasted beets and spinach
- Tuna Seared$42.50
7 spices, soba noodles, vegetables, soy, and wasabi cream sauce
- Filet of Branzino$37.50
Mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus, scampi sauce, and risotto
- Grilled Tiger Shrimp$36.50
Lemon potatoes, sauteed spinach
- Tiger Shrimp Scampi$36.50
Colossal shrimp, scampi sauce, and over rice
- Tiger Shrimp Santorini$36.50
Garlic, ouzo, chopped fresh tomato, and feta cheese over linguine
- Angry Lobster 1.25Lb$42.50
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and linguini
- Newburg Lobster 1.25Lb$42.50
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto
- Santorini Lobster 1.25Lb$45.50
Tomato sauce, feta cheese over pappardelle
- Grilled Lobster 1.25Lb$42.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
Dinner The Land
- Aurora Chicken$28.50
Pieces of chicken, roasted potatoes, peppers, balsamic sauce, and vegetables
- Chicken Souvlaki$28.50
Rice pilaf, salad, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread
- Chicken Parmesan$28.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pasta
- Chicken Scarpiello$28.50
White wine, lemon garlic sauce, lemon, and potatoes
- Chicken Francaise$28.50
Breast of chicken, lemon sauce, vegetables, and lemon potatoes
- Chicken Milanese$30.50
Arugula, tomato, and onions
- Pork Chop Milanese$32.50
Arugula salad, cherry tomato, red onion, and shaved Parmesan
- Lamb Shank$36.50
Braised lamb ozobuco, orzo, and feta cheese
- Cheese Burger$22.50
Aioli, arugula, onions, tomato, and ff
- Berkshire Pork Chop$39.50
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach sweet zinfandel sauce
- Bone in Prime Rib Eye Steak$75.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Bone in Prime New York Strip Steak$65.50
Roasted potatoes and asparagus
- Prime Filet Mignon 8Oz$55.50
Mashed potatoes. Sauteed spinach with a port wine reduction
- Grilled Veal Chop$55.50
Spinach, potatoes
- Lamb Chops$48.50
Sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes with peppercorn sauce
Dinner Specials
- W.tuna tacos$22.50
- G.Artichokes$18.50
- Burrata$19.50
- Shrimp&Avocado$20.50
- Pistachio G.Ch$17.50
- PEI Mussels$16.50
- B.Meatballs$17.50
- Eggplant Rollatini$16.50
- Lobster Raviolli$32.50
- Gnocchi Bolognese$27.50
- Gnocchi Vodka$27.50
- Gnocchi Cutlets$29.50
- Tuna Sp$42.50
- G.Shrimp&Scallops$39.50
- Branzino sp$44.50
- Halibut sp$44.50
- CH.Bass$47.50
- Seafood Paella$69.50
- Veal Chop parmesan$55.50
Wines by the Glass
White and Rose Wines
- Glass Chardonnay, Hacienda, CA$12.00
- Bottle Chardonnay, Hacienda, CA$40.00
- Glass Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma$16.00
- Bottle Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma$62.00
- Glass Riesling, Schmit Sohne, Germany$12.00
- Bottle Riesling, Schmit Sohne, Germany$40.00
- Glass Rose, Whispering Angel$16.00
- Bottle Rose, Whispering Angel$60.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott, NZ$13.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott, NZ$47.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford$16.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford$55.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, CA$12.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, CA$40.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$18.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$68.00
- Glass Sancerre, France$19.00
- Bottle Sancerre, France$72.00
Red Wines
- Glass Malbec, Kaiken, Argentina$16.00
- Bottle Malbec, Kaiken, Argentina$53.00
- Glass Merlot, Canyon Road, CA$12.00
- Bottle Merlot, Canyon Road, CA$40.00
- Glass Shiraz, Lindeman's, Australia$12.00
- Bottle Shiraz, Lindeman's, Australia$40.00
- Glass Chianti, Ruffino Tan Label, Italy$12.00
- Bottle Chianti, Ruffino Tan Label, Italy$40.00
- Glass Cabernet, Canyon Road, CA$12.00
- Bottle Cabernet, Canyon Road, CA$40.00
- Glass Cabernet, Decoy by Duckhorn, CA$17.00
- Bottle Cabernet, Decoy by Duckhorn, CA$57.00
- Glass Cabernet, Postmark by Duckhorn, Paso Robles$19.00
- Bottle Cabernet, Postmark by Duckhorn, Paso Robles$79.00
- Glass Pinot Noir, 3 Thieves, CA$12.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir, 3 Thieves, CA$40.00
- Glass Pinot Noir, the Calling, CA$16.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir, the Calling, CA$62.00
Bar Menu
Bar Food Menu
- Aurora Chips$10.00
Tzatziki sauce
- Aurora Bifteki$9.00
Seasoned Mediterranean ground beef served with pita and tzatziki sauce
- Lamb Gyros$10.00
Two small braised lamb gyros, tzatziki, red onion, and lettuce
- Baked Shrimp$11.00
Tomato sauce, garlic, chili, feta, and crostini
- Cheese Burger$10.00
House aioli, arugula, red onions, tomato, and french fries
- Wonton Tuna Tacos$14.00
Avocado and chipotle aioli
- Fried Calamari & Garbanzo$12.00
Tomato sauce and fresh lemon
- Grilled Octopus$16.00
Kalamata olives, onions, capers, and roasted red peppers
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$14.00
Jumbo lump meat, small mix green salad, and lemon mayo
Bar Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.00
Fresh chicken cutlet with homemade buffalo sauce
- Proscuitto Di Parma Pizza$9.00
Tomato sauce, prosciuotto, and arugula
- Margherita Pizza$9.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, and extra virgin olive oil
- Mushroom Pizza$9.00
Deluxe mix mushrooms, red onions, bel paese cheese, roasted portobello, finish with truffle oil
- Eggplant Parmigiana$9.00
Fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes, and red roasted peppers
- Pizza Bianca$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, topped with dried figs, arugula, and honey drizzle
After Dinner Drinks
Cocktails
- Aurora Sunrise$16.00
Ketel one citrus vodka, oj, and cranberry juice
- Old Fashioned$16.00
Redemption bourbon, cherries, orange, bitter, and club soda
- Spiced Pear Margarita$16.00
Patron silver tequila, st. George spiced pear liqueur, lime juice, and agave nectar
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
Aperol, prosecco, and club soda
- Aurora Passion$16.00
Don Julio blanco tequila, chinola passion fruit liqueur, cointreau, and lime juice
- Classic Negroni$16.00
Fords gin, campari, and sweet vermouth
- Cucumber Martini$16.00
Cucumber vodka, fresh lime juice simple syrup, and cucumber
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
Ketel one citron, cointreau, cranberry, and lime juice
- Espresso Martini$16.00
Stoli vanilla, espresso, and Kahlua
- Lychee Martini$16.00
Bols lychee, simple syrup, and lime
- Pomagranate Martini$16.00
Ketel one citroen, triple sec pomagranate, and fresh lemon juice
Beverages
- Pellegrino$10.00
- Panna water$10.00
- Coke$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Club Soda$3.95
- Ginger Ale$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Tonic$3.95
- Iced tea$3.95
- Arnold palmer$3.95
- Grapefruit juice$4.50
- Lemonade$3.95
- Orange juice$4.50
- Shirley temple$3.95
- Ginger beer$5.50
- Mocktail$8.00
- Virgin mary$7.00
- Pineapple juice$4.50
- Milk$4.00