- Home
- /
- Auroras Pizza & Spaghetti House Westside 300 Second Line West
This restaurant does not have any images
Auroras Pizza & Spaghetti House Westside 300 Second Line West
300 Second Line West
Sault Ste. Marie, CN P6C 2J5
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Grocery & Deli
- Deli Sauces
- Meatballs
- Frozen Specialty Pasta
- Deli Lasagna
Layers of homemade noodles, sauce, meat and ricotta cheese.
- Frozen soup
- Salad Dressing$5.99
- Deli Garlic Bread$5.99
- Deli Garlic Bread with Cheese$7.25
- Deli Bruschetta bread$10.99
- Deli Chicken Cutlets (4 cutlets)$14.99
- Deli Ribs (Full rack)$19.99
- Frozen Pizza (assorted sizes)
- Deli Chili Con Queso
Takeout Dinner Specials
Takeout Pizza & Panzerotti's
- Baby Pizza (8 slices)$9.99
- Small Pizza (10 slices)$13.99
- Medium Pizza (15 slices)$16.99
- Large Pizza (18 slices)$18.99
- Cajun Chicken Pizza (assorted sizes)
Cajun chicken, tomato, green onions and extra Cajun spice on our traditional crust.$17.99
- Greek Pizza (assorted sizes)
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigian cheese, sliced olives and tomatoes on our traditional crust.$15.99
- Chicken Parmigian Pizza (assorted sizes)
Chicken lightly breaded and baked in sauce and then covered with cheese cooked on our traditional pizza crust.$17.99
- Pesto Pizza (assorted sizes)
Pesto sauce, parmigian cheese, tomatoes, onion and basil on our traditional crust.$15.99
- Bruschetta Pizza (assorted sizes)
Our bruschetta mix of tomatoes, onions, basil and parmigian cheese covered with mozzarella on our traditional crust.$16.99
- Mexican Pizza (assorted sizes)
Salsa, tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, sausage, onions, and mushrooms on our traditional crust.$18.50
- Panzerotti
Wrap your favourite toppings in our wonderful dough.$12.51
- Lg 2 Topping Pizza + 20 Wings$46.99
- Lg 2 Topping Pizza + 30 wings$55.99
- Super Slice combo + 30 Wings$59.99
Takeout Soup & Salad
- Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken broth, chicken pieces and homemade noodles.$5.75
- Italian Wedding Soup
Homemade chicken broth, noodles, tiny meatballs and spinach.$5.75
- Capaletti Soup
Homemade chicken broth with meat filled noodles.$8.25
- Garden Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and a pepperoncini pepper served with our house Italian dressing.$6.99
- Large Garden Salad$10.99
- Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, bacon bits and croutons served with our house Caesar dressing.$7.99
- Large Caesar Salad$13.59
- Greek Salad
A mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, olives, green onions and feta cheese served with our House Italian dressing.$8.59
- Large Greek Salad$13.59
- California Caesar Salad
Our Caesar Salad topped with crab meat and a crispy chicken breast.$20.59
- Taco Salad
A delicious taco salad with tomatoes, green onions, olives, cheese, jalapenos and your choice of chicken or beef.$19.99
Takeout Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch.$13.59
- Breaded Cappalletti
Lightly breaded meat filled noodle served with marinara sauce.$12.99
- Bruschetta Bread
Our homemade bruschetta mixture includes: tomatoes, onions, cheese, and spices baked on a long Ciabatta and topped with more cheese.$13.99
- Cheese Fingers
Served with salsa.$14.59
- Chili Con Queso
A delicious mixture of cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers served with homemade tortilla chips.$14.99
- Deep Fried Pickles
Served with ranch.$12.49
- Garlic Bread$8.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Potato Skins
Four potato skins filled with bacon and cheese and served with sour cream.$13.59
- Spicy Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken sliced and shaken with Sweet Chili Sauce.$14.59
Takeout Wings & Things
Takeout Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmigian Sandwich
A lightly breaded chicken breast cooked in pasta sauce and smothered in cheese on a ciabatta bun.$17.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A lightly breaded chicken breast served on a ciabatta bun.$15.59
- Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich
A lightly breaded chicken breast smothered in cheese and topped with bacon served on a ciabatta bun.$17.99
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich
A grilled Cajun chicken breast served on ciabatta bun.$17.59
- Italian Meatball Sandwich
Our homemade meatballs covered in cheese and served on a ciabatta bun.$14.99
- Roast Beef On A Ciabatta
Thinly sliced roast beef sauteed with mushrooms and smothered in cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bun.$17.59
- Philadelphia Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef sauteed with mushrooms and onions and smothered in mozzarella cheese served on a ciabatta bun.$17.59
- Firecracker Chicken Sandwich
A chicken breast coated in a spicy breading and topped with crispy onions, Cajun bacon and Cajun Mayo and served on a Brioche bun.$17.99
Takeout Burgers & Wraps
Takeout Pasta
Takeout Entrees
- Ribs & Wings
Half a rack of baby back ribs and 5 chicken wings served with potato and vegetable.$29.99
- Ribs & Ravioli
Half a rack of baby back ribs and a side of ravioli.$29.59
- 1/2 Rib Dinner
A half rack of baby back ribs served with potato and vegetable.$26.59
- Full Rib Dinner
A full rack of baby back ribs served with potato and vegetable.$31.59
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken breasts lightly floured and sauteed in a white wine and mushroom sauce served with potato and vegetable.$26.99
- Chicken Parmigian
A lightly breaded chicken breast baked in sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese and served with fettuccine in a marinara sauce.$27.59
- Blackened Cajun Chicken
Two chicken breasts blackened with Cajun spices served with potato and vegetables.$26.99
- Combo Platter
A combination of ribs, chicken fingers, chicken wings and fantail shrimp served with potato and vegetable.$34.99
- Chicken Cutlet Dinner
Two lightly breaded chicken cutlets served with potato and vegetable.$25.59
Takeout Seafood
Takeout Side Orders
Takeout Desserts
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 Second Line West, Sault Ste. Marie, CN P6C 2J5