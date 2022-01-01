- Home
Aussie Grind 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
Frisco, TX 75035
Coffee Bar
Flat White
Created in Oz, Espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk, dusted with chocolate powder
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso, chocolate powder and steamed milk
White Choc Mocha
Espresso, chocolate powder and steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate powder and steamed milk
Long Black
Espresso poured over hot water
Drip Coffee
Medium to dark roast, Guatemalan blend from the legends at Full CIty Rooster
Long Macchiato
Served traditionally, espresso poured over hot water, marked with steamed milk
Short Macchiato
Served traditionally, espresso shot, marked with steamed mik
Espresso
Double restricted shot of espresso
Piccolo Latte
A short latte, restricted shot of espresso with steamed milk, served in a 4.5oz glass
V60
Featuring an Ethiopian blend, slow brew method using a cone shaped filter
Aussie Iced Coffee
Aussie style! Scoop of icecream, 2 shots of espresso and ice cold milk
Iced Latte
Espresso, ice and cold milk
Cold Brew
Served with ice
Iced Long Black
Espresso, ice and cold filtered water
Iced Matcha
Matcha powder, a hint of vanilla with ice and cold filtered water
Iced Chai
Chai powder, ice and cold milk
Iced Mocha
Espresso, chocolate sauce, ice and cold milk
Iced White Choc Mocha
Espresso, chocolate sauce, ice and cold milk
Iced Tea
Black tea with ice
Frappe
Espresso or chocolate sauce, ice cream, ice cubes and milk bended
Affogato
Espresso poured over ice cream
Cuppa Tea
Loose leaf tea in a silk pyramid bag
Chai Latte
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder, a hint of vanilla and steamed milk
Bailey's Shot
Cold Drinks
Brisbane
Orange, apple and pineapple
Sydney
Apple, pineapple, lemon and basil
Melbourne
Celery, spinach, green apple, spirulina
Perth
Orange, mint and strawberry
Darwin
Carrot, apple and ginger
Orange
Banana and Honey
Banana, icecream, ice, honey, milk
Banana and Strawberry
Banana, strawberry, icecream, ice, honey, milk
Banana and Blueberry
Banna, blueberry, icecream, ice, honey, milk
Banana and Peanut Butter
Banana, peanut butter, ice cream, ice, honey, milk
Banana and Espresso
Banana, espresso, icecream, ice, honey, milk
Mixed Berry
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, ice cream, ice, honey, milk
Milkshakes
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta
Topo Chico
Lemonade
Adult Milk
Tim Tam Shake
Chocolate sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, Tim Tam crumbs
Iced Vovo
Strawberry sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, coconut flakes, graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows
Caramel Tart
Caramel sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, caramel chunks
Breaky
Salmon Bagel*
Atlantic smoked salmon on a bagel with beet whipped cream cheese, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, capers, baby rocket (arugula)
Bubble & Squeak*
Medley of baby potatoes, mushrooms, tomatillos, grape tomatoes, spinach and caramelised onions, pan fried and placed on 2 pieces of hippy toast. Sprinkled with feta and topped with a sunny side up egg.
Avo Smash (The Staple)*
Smashed avo on hippie loaf with cherry tomatoes, charred corn, pickled onion, Danish feta, baby rocket (arugula), beet whipped cream cheese
Narn’s on Toast*
Fresh sliced bananas on a bed of whipped ricotta. Honey drizzle, cinnamon, sprinkled chia, walnut, mint and fresh berries on top of two slices of toasted hippie loaf
Breaky Gnocchi*
Hand rolled potato gnocchi, fried with sautéed bacon, Spanish onion and sage, tossed through baby spinach with freshly grated parmesan and 2 poached eggs
House Made Granola*
Maple roasted oats, almonds and pecans, with berry compote, seasonal fruit and Greek style vanilla yogurt
Hotcakes*
Stacked and served with vanilla ice cream, grilled peaches, house berry compote and cheesecake crumbs
Rocky Road French Toast*
Thick cut challah loaf, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallows, peanuts and mini jube lollies
Breakfast Pizza*
Applewood smoked bacon, fried eggs, cherry tomato, cheddar, arugula, smokey bbq sauce
T.A.G Big Breaky*
Applewood smoked bacon, cage free eggs, pork & sage sausage link, avocado, roasted field mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, house chutney and sourdough toast
Omelettes*
Served with sourdough toast and a house side salad
Sourdough + Eggs Your Way*
Build your own breaky!
Angie's House Baked Banana Bread
Toasted and served with whipped cream and house berry coulis
Eggs Benny*
Cage free poached eggs, served on toasted sourdough with house hollandaise, smoked paprika and a side salad
Sides
Side Eggs
Side Egg (1)
Side Bacon
Side Avo Smash with Feta
Side 1/4 Avo slice
Toast (1)
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Halloumi
Smoked Ham
Spinach
Beyond Sausage
Sausage Links
Rosemary Fries
Side Hotcake (1)
Cherry Tomatoes
Smoked Salmon
Side Grilled Salmon*
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Prawns
Jam Straw
Jam Blue
Tartare
Hollindaise
Ice Cream scoop
Scoop vanilla ice cream
Side Salad
Salt and Pepper Potatoes
French Toast Slice Side
1 slice French toast only
Fruit Cup
Lunch/Dinner
Prawn Linguine*
Prawns, sautéed in white wine, garlic butter and lemon, tossed through linguine with cherry tomatoes, Thai chili, baby rocket (arugula) and Italian parmesan
Fish N' Chips*
Atlantic cod, battered with Shiner beer tempura, served with chunky rosemary fries, house tartare and a side salad
The Chicken Sanga*
Panko breaded chicken breast, sriracha mayo, balsamic caramalised onions, rocket with chunky rosemary fries
Chicken Parmy (Aussie Style)*
Panko breaded chicken, topped with Napoli sauce (marinara), applewood smoked ham, and mozzarella, served with rosemary chunky fries and house side salad
The Chick N' Brie*
Grilled chicken, Brie, Cranberry Sauce, Arugula, mayo,
Crispy Pancetta Salad *
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, sourdough toast fingers, parmesan and a poached egg
Grilled Salmon*
Panko breaded Atlantic salmon seared with sweet chilli sauce, house wasabi slaw, salt and pepper roasted potatoes
Beef Burger*
Certified Angus beef patty, cheddar, romaine, pickles, house chutney with chunky rosemary fries
Grilled Prawn Salad
Arugula (rocket) and baby spinach, tossed with Leo's avo dressing with cherry tomato, cucumber and black sesame seeds
Alcohol
Long Island Ice Coffee
House Specialty, Espresso, Tito's, Cartivo rum, Agavales tequila, Kahlua, chocolate drizzle, topped off with milk and served over ice
Fraser Island Iced Tea
House sweetened ice tea, Agavales Tequila, Tito’s Vodka, Appleton Estate Rum, Triple sec
Bloody Mary
Tito's, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco, garnished with celery dipped in Vegemite
The Caxton
Green apple sour - Rittenhouse Rye, fresh granny smith apple juice, tripple sec, lemon juice and bitters
The Graceville
Espresso Martini - Espresso, Kahlua, Tito's vodka and a touch of vanilla ice cream
Bunnings Firewater
Fresh Screwdriver - Tito's vodka and freshly squeezed orange juice
The Bridestowe
Gin and Tonic - Beefeater gin, lavender, fresh lemon jucie and tonic water
The Tasman
Bellini - Prosecco, raspberry puree and fresh basil
The Bundy
Dark and Stormy - Rum, lime juice and bundaberg ginger beer
The Riverina
Old Fashioned - Wild Turkey 101, bitters, orange essence and sage
The Eureka
Old Fashioned - Wild Turkey 101, bitters, orange essence and sage
The Rabbiteye
Highball - Agavales tequila, blueberries, lime juice and Topo Chico
The Nightcap
Bailey's Hot Chocolate - Bailey's spiked hot chocolate accompanied by a toasted marshallow
Spiked Juices
Shot
Espresso Martini
Miller Lite
Deep Ellum IPA
Dallas Blonde
Coopers Pale Ale
Aussie Pale Ale, brewed in its bottle
Bishop Cider
Brin De Rose
Mallee Point Shiraz
Mr Soo’s
Cold Brew, Licor 43
Gumdale Chardonnay
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Mimosa
Freshly juiced oranges with sparkling white wine
Salted caramel Bourbon shake
Wild turkey, caramel, whipped cream and Himalayan pink salt on top of a hand mixed caramel shake
Choc Rum shake
Appleton Estate Rum, chocolate, whipped cream and a dusting of cappuccino chocolate on top of a hand mixed chocolate shake
Vanilla Vodka shake
Tito's vodka, vanilla, whipped cream and 100's and thousands on top of a hand mixed vanilla shake
Dessert
Kiddos
Kids Shakes
Kids Juices
Freshly sqeezed juice
Kids Hot Choc
Chocolate powder combined with steamed milk
Babyccino
Milk foam, chocolate powder and marshmallows
Kids Cage Free Eggs*
Served on toast, poached, fried or scramble
Kids Hotcake*
One hotcake, served with syrup, berry compote, fairy floss (cotton candy) and vanilla ice cream
Kids Fish N' Chips*
Shiner battered cod fingers served with a side of fries and ketchup
Kids Beef Burger *
100% certified Angus beef patty on our southern bun, with cheddar, ketchup and a side of our fries
Granola Cup
Maple roasted oats, almonds and pecans, with Greek style vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit
Fairy Bread!
An Australian kid's delicacy, fresh sourdough, butter and hundreds and thousands (sprinkles)
Kids Smoothies
Kids Milk
Evening Small Plates
Sweet Potato Fries*
Bowl of sweet potato fries, served with sweet chilli sauce an sour cream
Salt and Pepper Prawns*
House seasoned prawns (10) served with house wasabi slaw and sriracha aioli
Crispy Brie*
Panko breaded brie triangles, cooked and served with Napoli sauce
Salmon Bruschetta*
Toasted hippie loaf, with sour cream, Atlantic smoked salmon, shaved asparagus, dukkah and pickled onions
Flatbread*
Pancetta, caramelised balsamic onions, mozzarella, rocket (arugula) parmesan, confit garlic oil
Tasting Board*
Selection of cheese, cured meats, pickled vegetables, house dips, sourdough points
FOH Items
Bacon and Egg Roll
Applewood smoked bacon, fried cage free egg, smokey bbq sauce, and cheddar served on a southern bun with house side salad
Croissant with Ham and Cheese
Applewood smoked ham, cheddar and house side salad
Croissant with House Jam
Toasted and served with house strawberry jam
Angie’s Banana Bread Toasted
House baked
Angies Banana Bread Untoasted
Sweet Muffin
Baked Daily
Gluten Free Treats
Toast with Spreads
Sourdough with house strawberry jam
Granola Cup
Vanilla yougurt, house made granola, seasonal fruit
Meat Pie
Salted Choc Chip Cookie
M&M Cookie
Cornflake Cookie
Anzac Cookie
Lemon Yogurt
Chocolate Orange
Raspberry
Strawberry
Blueberry Lime
Lamington
Espresso Cake
Orange Yogurt
Pineapple
Pumpkin Spice Cake
Retail/Merch
Mug
16oz Balck Ceramic Mug w/ Color Logo
Snapback Cap
Snapback Cap
Sticker
Various Stickers
T-Shirt Black
Black T-Shirt w/ White Logo
Stubby Holder
(Beer Cooler) Black w/ White Logo
T-Shirt Grey
Grey T-Shirt w/ Full Color Logo
Pull Over Hoodie
White w/ Black Logo
Black Zip Hoodie
Black w/ Zipper Ad White Logo
Guatamalan
Roasted weekly from our friends at Full City Rooster.
Bandana
Black w/ White Logo
Badge
Various Pins
Beanie
Black w/ White Logo
Yoga top
Tank
Decaf Beans
Miracle
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120, Frisco, TX 75035