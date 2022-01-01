Aussie Grind 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120

Aussie Grind imageView gallery
Coffee Bar

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25+

Created in Oz, Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk, dusted with chocolate powder

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, chocolate powder and steamed milk

White Choc Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, chocolate powder and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Chocolate powder and steamed milk

Long Black

$3.05+

Espresso poured over hot water

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Medium to dark roast, Guatemalan blend from the legends at Full CIty Rooster

Long Macchiato

$3.95

Served traditionally, espresso poured over hot water, marked with steamed milk

Short Macchiato

$3.25

Served traditionally, espresso shot, marked with steamed mik

Espresso

$2.75

Double restricted shot of espresso

Piccolo Latte

Piccolo Latte

$3.95

A short latte, restricted shot of espresso with steamed milk, served in a 4.5oz glass

V60

$4.65

Featuring an Ethiopian blend, slow brew method using a cone shaped filter

Aussie Iced Coffee

Aussie Iced Coffee

$5.05

Aussie style! Scoop of icecream, 2 shots of espresso and ice cold milk

Iced Latte

$4.55

Espresso, ice and cold milk

Cold Brew

$4.55

Served with ice

Iced Long Black

$3.55

Espresso, ice and cold filtered water

Iced Matcha

$5.15

Matcha powder, a hint of vanilla with ice and cold filtered water

Iced Chai

$5.15

Chai powder, ice and cold milk

Iced Mocha

$5.15

Espresso, chocolate sauce, ice and cold milk

Iced White Choc Mocha

$5.15

Espresso, chocolate sauce, ice and cold milk

Iced Tea

$2.95

Black tea with ice

Frappe

$5.05

Espresso or chocolate sauce, ice cream, ice cubes and milk bended

Affogato

$6.50

Espresso poured over ice cream

Cuppa Tea

Cuppa Tea

$3.05

Loose leaf tea in a silk pyramid bag

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+

David Rio Tiger Spice Chai powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.55+

Matcha powder, a hint of vanilla and steamed milk

Bailey's Shot

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Brisbane

Brisbane

$7.95

Orange, apple and pineapple

Sydney

Sydney

$7.95

Apple, pineapple, lemon and basil

Melbourne

Melbourne

$7.95

Celery, spinach, green apple, spirulina

Perth

Perth

$7.95

Orange, mint and strawberry

Darwin

Darwin

$7.95

Carrot, apple and ginger

Orange

$7.25

Banana and Honey

$7.95

Banana, icecream, ice, honey, milk

Banana and Strawberry

$7.95

Banana, strawberry, icecream, ice, honey, milk

Banana and Blueberry

$7.95

Banna, blueberry, icecream, ice, honey, milk

Banana and Peanut Butter

$7.95

Banana, peanut butter, ice cream, ice, honey, milk

Banana and Espresso

$7.95

Banana, espresso, icecream, ice, honey, milk

Mixed Berry

$7.95

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, ice cream, ice, honey, milk

Milkshakes

$4.25

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Fanta

$2.65

Topo Chico

$2.65

Lemonade

$3.95

Adult Milk

$1.95

Tim Tam Shake

$6.25

Chocolate sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, Tim Tam crumbs

Iced Vovo

$6.25

Strawberry sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, coconut flakes, graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows

Caramel Tart

$6.25

Caramel sauce, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, caramel chunks

Breaky

Crispy house polenta, field mushrooms, grilled with house confit garlic oil , baby rocket (arugula) and house blended dukkah
Salmon Bagel*

Salmon Bagel*

$13.95

Atlantic smoked salmon on a bagel with beet whipped cream cheese, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, capers, baby rocket (arugula)

Bubble & Squeak*

Bubble & Squeak*

$13.95

Medley of baby potatoes, mushrooms, tomatillos, grape tomatoes, spinach and caramelised onions, pan fried and placed on 2 pieces of hippy toast. Sprinkled with feta and topped with a sunny side up egg.

Avo Smash (The Staple)*

Avo Smash (The Staple)*

$11.95

Smashed avo on hippie loaf with cherry tomatoes, charred corn, pickled onion, Danish feta, baby rocket (arugula), beet whipped cream cheese

Narn’s on Toast*

Narn’s on Toast*

$12.95

Fresh sliced bananas on a bed of whipped ricotta. Honey drizzle, cinnamon, sprinkled chia, walnut, mint and fresh berries on top of two slices of toasted hippie loaf

Breaky Gnocchi*

$13.95

Hand rolled potato gnocchi, fried with sautéed bacon, Spanish onion and sage, tossed through baby spinach with freshly grated parmesan and 2 poached eggs

House Made Granola*

$10.95

Maple roasted oats, almonds and pecans, with berry compote, seasonal fruit and Greek style vanilla yogurt

Hotcakes*

Hotcakes*

$11.95

Stacked and served with vanilla ice cream, grilled peaches, house berry compote and cheesecake crumbs

Rocky Road French Toast*

$11.95

Thick cut challah loaf, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallows, peanuts and mini jube lollies

Breakfast Pizza*

Breakfast Pizza*

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, fried eggs, cherry tomato, cheddar, arugula, smokey bbq sauce

T.A.G Big Breaky*

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, cage free eggs, pork & sage sausage link, avocado, roasted field mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, house chutney and sourdough toast

Omelettes*

Omelettes*

$12.95

Served with sourdough toast and a house side salad

Sourdough + Eggs Your Way*

$7.95

Build your own breaky!

Angie's House Baked Banana Bread

$5.95

Toasted and served with whipped cream and house berry coulis

Eggs Benny*

$12.95

Cage free poached eggs, served on toasted sourdough with house hollandaise, smoked paprika and a side salad

Sides

Side Eggs

$3.55

Side Egg (1)

$1.75

Side Bacon

$3.55

Side Avo Smash with Feta

$3.95

Side 1/4 Avo slice

$1.50

Toast (1)

$1.50

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$3.95

Grilled Halloumi

$3.95

Smoked Ham

$4.55

Spinach

$3.95

Beyond Sausage

$3.95

Sausage Links

$3.55

Rosemary Fries

$3.55

Side Hotcake (1)

$3.50

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.95

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Side Grilled Salmon*

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Grilled Prawns

$5.95

Jam Straw

$0.50

Jam Blue

$0.50

Tartare

$0.50

Hollindaise

$0.75

Ice Cream scoop

$1.50

Scoop vanilla ice cream

Side Salad

$2.95

Salt and Pepper Potatoes

$3.95

French Toast Slice Side

$3.50

1 slice French toast only

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Lunch/Dinner

Prawn Linguine*

$15.95

Prawns, sautéed in white wine, garlic butter and lemon, tossed through linguine with cherry tomatoes, Thai chili, baby rocket (arugula) and Italian parmesan

Fish N' Chips*

$15.95

Atlantic cod, battered with Shiner beer tempura, served with chunky rosemary fries, house tartare and a side salad

The Chicken Sanga*

$15.95

Panko breaded chicken breast, sriracha mayo, balsamic caramalised onions, rocket with chunky rosemary fries

Chicken Parmy (Aussie Style)*

$17.95

Panko breaded chicken, topped with Napoli sauce (marinara), applewood smoked ham, and mozzarella, served with rosemary chunky fries and house side salad

The Chick N' Brie*

$15.95

Grilled chicken, Brie, Cranberry Sauce, Arugula, mayo,

Crispy Pancetta Salad *

$13.95

Romaine, house Caesar dressing, sourdough toast fingers, parmesan and a poached egg

Grilled Salmon*

$18.95

Panko breaded Atlantic salmon seared with sweet chilli sauce, house wasabi slaw, salt and pepper roasted potatoes

Beef Burger*

$14.95

Certified Angus beef patty, cheddar, romaine, pickles, house chutney with chunky rosemary fries

Grilled Prawn Salad

$13.95

Arugula (rocket) and baby spinach, tossed with Leo's avo dressing with cherry tomato, cucumber and black sesame seeds

Alcohol

Tito's vodka, vanilla, whipped cream and 100's and thousands on top of a hand mixed vanilla shake.

Long Island Ice Coffee

$10.95

House Specialty, Espresso, Tito's, Cartivo rum, Agavales tequila, Kahlua, chocolate drizzle, topped off with milk and served over ice

Fraser Island Iced Tea

$9.95

House sweetened ice tea, Agavales Tequila, Tito’s Vodka, Appleton Estate Rum, Triple sec

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Tito's, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco, garnished with celery dipped in Vegemite

The Caxton

$11.95

Green apple sour - Rittenhouse Rye, fresh granny smith apple juice, tripple sec, lemon juice and bitters

The Graceville

$9.95

Espresso Martini - Espresso, Kahlua, Tito's vodka and a touch of vanilla ice cream

Bunnings Firewater

$10.95

Fresh Screwdriver - Tito's vodka and freshly squeezed orange juice

The Bridestowe

$11.95

Gin and Tonic - Beefeater gin, lavender, fresh lemon jucie and tonic water

The Tasman

$6.95

Bellini - Prosecco, raspberry puree and fresh basil

The Bundy

$9.95

Dark and Stormy - Rum, lime juice and bundaberg ginger beer

The Riverina

$11.95

Old Fashioned - Wild Turkey 101, bitters, orange essence and sage

The Eureka

$11.95

Old Fashioned - Wild Turkey 101, bitters, orange essence and sage

The Rabbiteye

$11.95

Highball - Agavales tequila, blueberries, lime juice and Topo Chico

The Nightcap

$9.95

Bailey's Hot Chocolate - Bailey's spiked hot chocolate accompanied by a toasted marshallow

Spiked Juices

$11.95

Shot

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$9.95

Miller Lite

$4.75

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.95

Dallas Blonde

$5.95

Coopers Pale Ale

$5.95

Aussie Pale Ale, brewed in its bottle

Bishop Cider

$5.45

Brin De Rose

$7.95

Mallee Point Shiraz

$6.95

Mr Soo’s

$10.95

Cold Brew, Licor 43

Gumdale Chardonnay

$6.95

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$6.95

Mimosa

$16.95+

Freshly juiced oranges with sparkling white wine

Salted caramel Bourbon shake

$8.95

Wild turkey, caramel, whipped cream and Himalayan pink salt on top of a hand mixed caramel shake

Choc Rum shake

$8.95

Appleton Estate Rum, chocolate, whipped cream and a dusting of cappuccino chocolate on top of a hand mixed chocolate shake

Vanilla Vodka shake

$8.95

Tito's vodka, vanilla, whipped cream and 100's and thousands on top of a hand mixed vanilla shake

Dessert

Pav Smash

$8.95

Smashed pavlova pieces (meringue) served with fresh whipped cream, Tim Tam pieces and chocolate drizzle

Vanilla Slice

$8.95

Custard wedged between flaky puff pastry with icing sugar and berry coulis

Affogato

$5.95

2 shots of fresh espresso with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Kiddos

Kids Shakes

$3.75

Kids Juices

$3.95

Freshly sqeezed juice

Kids Hot Choc

$3.55

Chocolate powder combined with steamed milk

Babyccino

$1.00

Milk foam, chocolate powder and marshmallows

Kids Cage Free Eggs*

$4.95

Served on toast, poached, fried or scramble

Kids Hotcake*

$4.95

One hotcake, served with syrup, berry compote, fairy floss (cotton candy) and vanilla ice cream

Kids Fish N' Chips*

$7.50

Shiner battered cod fingers served with a side of fries and ketchup

Kids Beef Burger *

$8.95

100% certified Angus beef patty on our southern bun, with cheddar, ketchup and a side of our fries

Granola Cup

$5.50

Maple roasted oats, almonds and pecans, with Greek style vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit

Fairy Bread!

$2.25

An Australian kid's delicacy, fresh sourdough, butter and hundreds and thousands (sprinkles)

Kids Smoothies

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Evening Small Plates

Sweet Potato Fries*

$7.95

Bowl of sweet potato fries, served with sweet chilli sauce an sour cream

Salt and Pepper Prawns*

$14.95

House seasoned prawns (10) served with house wasabi slaw and sriracha aioli

Crispy Brie*

$13.95

Panko breaded brie triangles, cooked and served with Napoli sauce

Salmon Bruschetta*

$11.95

Toasted hippie loaf, with sour cream, Atlantic smoked salmon, shaved asparagus, dukkah and pickled onions

Flatbread*

$14.95

Pancetta, caramelised balsamic onions, mozzarella, rocket (arugula) parmesan, confit garlic oil

Tasting Board*

$17.95

Selection of cheese, cured meats, pickled vegetables, house dips, sourdough points

FOH Items

Bacon and Egg Roll

$6.95

Applewood smoked bacon, fried cage free egg, smokey bbq sauce, and cheddar served on a southern bun with house side salad

Croissant with Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Applewood smoked ham, cheddar and house side salad

Croissant with House Jam

$3.55

Toasted and served with house strawberry jam

Angie’s Banana Bread Toasted

$5.95

House baked

Angies Banana Bread Untoasted

$5.95

Sweet Muffin

$3.50

Baked Daily

Gluten Free Treats

$3.50

Toast with Spreads

$2.75

Sourdough with house strawberry jam

Granola Cup

$5.50

Vanilla yougurt, house made granola, seasonal fruit

Meat Pie

$6.95

Salted Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

M&M Cookie

$2.00

Cornflake Cookie

$2.00

Anzac Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Yogurt

$4.50

Chocolate Orange

$4.50

Raspberry

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Blueberry Lime

$4.50

Lamington

$3.50

Espresso Cake

$4.50

Orange Yogurt

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$4.50

Retail/Merch

Mug

$15.00

16oz Balck Ceramic Mug w/ Color Logo

Snapback Cap

$22.00

Snapback Cap

Sticker

$1.00

Various Stickers

T-Shirt Black

$22.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Logo

Stubby Holder

$8.00

(Beer Cooler) Black w/ White Logo

T-Shirt Grey

$22.00

Grey T-Shirt w/ Full Color Logo

Pull Over Hoodie

$32.00

White w/ Black Logo

Black Zip Hoodie

$32.00

Black w/ Zipper Ad White Logo

Guatamalan

$17.50

Roasted weekly from our friends at Full City Rooster.

Bandana

$12.00

Black w/ White Logo

Badge

$2.00

Various Pins

Beanie

$16.00

Black w/ White Logo

Yoga top

$15.00

Tank

$12.00

Decaf Beans

$18.50

Miracle

Christmapolitan

$14.00

Christmas Cricket

$14.00

Holiday Spiked Chai

$15.00

Santa’s Little Helper

$14.00

Hot Buttered Run

$15.00

Snowball Old Fashioned

$14.00

Elfing Around

$14.00

Santa Rex

$15.00

Yippie Ki Yay

$15.00

Jingle Balls Nog

$13.00

Nice Shot

$6.00

Naughty Shot

$6.00

Miracle Retail

SantaRex Mug

$18.95

Double Rocks Glasses

$18.95

Santa Pants Mug

$16.95

Shot Glasses

$7.95

Holiday Mugs

$16.95

Christmas Carol Barrel

$16.95

Santa Head Mug

$16.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120, Frisco, TX 75035

Directions

Gallery
Aussie Grind image

