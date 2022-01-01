Restaurant header imageView gallery

Austin City Taco

230 Reviews

$

517 University Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Popular Items

#17 Migas
#3 State Fair
#10 Revolution

Breakfast Tacos

Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla

#17 Migas

$3.95

Scrambled eggs, tortilla chips, diced potatoes, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, corn tortilla

#18 Bacon & Egg

$4.75

Scrambled eggs, brown sugar and black pepper thick bacon slices, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla

#19 Chorizo & Egg

$3.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla

#20 Potato & Egg

$3.95

Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheee, flour tortilla

Additional Sauce

Guajillo Sauce

Smokey with subtle acidity

Jalapeño vinegar-glaze

Sweet, spicy and zesty

Fresh jalapeño sauce

Versatile with moderate spice

Habanero Sauce

Tangy, spicy and slightly fruity

Spicy BBQ Sauce

Original with a spicy Texas kick

Ranch

Homemade buttermilk ranch

NO Additional Sauce

Lunch/Dinner Tacos

Shiner Bock beer battered red snapper on a bed of crispy fries smothered in our in-house made jalapeno-ranch dressing, fresh cabbage and pico de gallo, wrapped in our home made corn tortilla.

#1 Zydeco

$5.95

Hot and spicy fried chicken battered with Louisiana hot sauce, ranch, tangy slaw, cotija cheese, flour tortilla

#2 The Go-To

$5.55

Slow smoked chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapeno sauce, corn tortilla

#3 State Fair

$5.95

Crispy fried chicken, house diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla

#4 Al Carbon

$5.75

Slow smoked chicken, guacamole, queso fresco, shredded cabbage, pickled carrots, fresh jalapeno sauce, corn tortilla

#5 Al Pastor

$4.95

Marinated pork, chopped onion, chopped grilled pineapple, cilantro, fresh jalapeno sauce, lime wedge, corn tortilla

#6 Baja

$5.95

Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro, sweet jalapeno glaze, lime wedge, corn tortilla

#7 SoCo

$4.25

Crispy avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, queso fresco, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla

#8 Guilt-Free

$4.75

Spicy battered fresh cauliflower, chopped cabbage, cilantro, buttermilk ranch and queso fresco on a fresh flour tortilla.

#9 The Bohemian

$6.95

Chopped brisket, guacamole, queso fresco, shredded cabbage, fresh jalapeno sauce, corn tortilla

#10 Revolution

$6.75

Chopped brisket, fried onion strings, buttermilk ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla

#11 Cowboy

$6.75

Chopped pork brisket, spicy house BBQ sauce, chopped onion, pickled cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge, flour tortilla.

#12 The Original

$4.75

Seasoned ground beef, fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese, smoky guajillo sauce, pico de gallo on a fresh flour tortilla.

#13 Midnight Craving

$5.85

Scrambled eggs, chopped brisket, diced potatoes, queso fresco, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla

Taco of The Month- Winchester

$7.25

Toasted coconut shrimp with a sweet and spicy orange marmalade glaze, topped with fresh cabbage, queso fresco and cilantro on a flour tortilla

Salads/ Bowls

#14 Chicken Bowl

$9.95

(for a carb-free, substitute the rice with shredded lettuce) Bowl of slow smoked chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, corn elote, cheddar cheese, cilantro, sliced jalapeno

#15 Brisket Bowl

$12.95

(for a carb-free, substitute the rice with shredded lettuce) Bowl of Oak-smoked Texas brisket, cilantro rice, black beans, corn elote, cheddar cheese, cilantro, sliced jalapeno

Sides

#16 Queso

$6.95

#25 Cilantro Rice

$2.95

# 26 Black Beans

$3.95

#27 Elote

$3.95

#28 Salsa W/Chips

$4.95

#29 Guacamole W/Chips

$7.50

Fries

$3.50

Side of 2 Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Chips

$1.25

Beverages

Bottle/Canned Soft Drink

Cup o' Water

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Lite Lemonade, Dr.Pepper, Coke Zero, Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke

Hot Brew Coffee

$2.75

Alcohol

Wild Acre Blonde

$5.50

Bishop Crack Berry

$5.50

Revolver

$5.50

Mosaic IPA

$5.50

Bud BTL

$4.50

Miller BTL

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.95

Dos X BTL

$4.95

Rahr Dadgum IPA

$5.50

Local Buzz

$5.50Out of stock

Negra Modelo

$5.50Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.95

Truly Assorted Flavors

$5.50

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Sangria Swirl Margarita

$5.50

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Draft

Modelo

$6.00

Draft

Single

Guajillo

$4.95

Smokey with subtle acidity

Sweet Jalapeno Glaze

$4.95

Sweet, spicy and zesty

Fresh Jalapeno

$4.95

Versatile with moderate spice

Spicy Habanero

$4.95

Tangy, spicy and slightly fruity

Spicy BBQ

$4.95

Original with a spicy Texas kick

5 Pack

Traditional 5 pack

$19.95

Each of our signature house made sauces

Holiday Box

2 sauce bottles of your choice in our Holiday gift box

Guajillo

$4.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$4.50

Sweet Jalapeno Glaze

$4.50

Habanero

$4.50

Spicy BBQ

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
"Choosing Happiness"

Website

Location

517 University Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Austin City Taco Co. image
Austin City Taco Co. image
Austin City Taco Co. image

