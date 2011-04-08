Restaurant header imageView gallery
Austin Daily Press

8023 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

LUCILLE
JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES
CANADIAN TUXEDO

Righteous Tortas

LUCILLE

LUCILLE

$11.00

Lemongrass Braised Pork, Cucumber, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot And Jalapeno), White Onion, Aji Aioli, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad

CUBAN

CUBAN

$12.00

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Black Forest Ham, House Pickles, Aioli, Spicy Mustard, Cheddar and Swiss

CANADIAN TUXEDO

CANADIAN TUXEDO

$10.00

Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss

EDWARD (VEGAN)

EDWARD (VEGAN)

$10.00

Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chilis, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegan

Classic Tortas

BRAISED CHICKEN TORTA

BRAISED CHICKEN TORTA

$9.50

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco

Righteous Tacos

LUCY TACO

LUCY TACO

$4.75

Lemongrass Braised Pork, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot & Jalapeno), Aji Aioli, Ginger Chimi, & Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO

$4.75

Braised Chicken, Pork Belly Carnitas, Grilled Pineapple, Ginger Chimichurri, Spicy Ranch, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco. Served On Gluten-Free-White Corn Tortillas

EDWARD TACO (VEGAN)

EDWARD TACO (VEGAN)

$4.25

Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chili, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegan

Street Tacos

PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO

PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO

$4.50

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

BRAISED CHICKEN TACO

BRAISED CHICKEN TACO

$4.50

Braised Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO TACO (V)

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO TACO (V)

$4.00

Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegetarian

Nacho Nachos

PORK BELLY CARNITAS NACHOS

PORK BELLY CARNITAS NACHOS

$12.00

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, ADP Queso, Black Bean Refritos, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Red Onion, and Queso Fresco.

BRAISED CHICKEN NACHOS

BRAISED CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.00

Braised Chicken, ADP Queso, Black Bean Refritos, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Red Onion, and Queso Fresco.

Snacks & Sides

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES

$2.00

Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian

CHIPS AND QUESO

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.50

Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian

CHILI LIME CHIPS

CHILI LIME CHIPS

$2.50

Add Salsa Roja Or Spicy Verde For Additional Charge

Drinks

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$3.00

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$3.00

Sauces a la Carte

Aioli

$0.50

Ginger Chimichurri

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Beet & Ginger Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation. With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.

Location

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

