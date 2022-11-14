Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Austin Daily Pres

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B

Austin, TX 78722

Order Again

Popular Items

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES
DEVILLE BOWL
CANADIAN TUXEDO

Righteous Tortas

GOBBLE GOBBLE

GOBBLE GOBBLE

$14.00Out of stock

Braised Turkey, Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Aioli, with Baby Kale

DEVILLE

DEVILLE

$12.00

Braised Chicken, Plantain Chips, Grilled Pineapple, Adp Queso, Ginger Chimichurri, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad

EDWARD (VEGAN)

EDWARD (VEGAN)

$12.00

Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chilis, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegan

CANADIAN TUXEDO

CANADIAN TUXEDO

$12.00

Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss

CUBAN

CUBAN

$14.00

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Black Forest Ham, House Pickles, Aioli, Spicy Mustard, Cheddar and Swiss

CAUL ME (V)

CAUL ME (V)

$12.00

Cauliflower Chorizo, Grilled Carrots, Pickled Onion, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegetarian

THE O.G.

THE O.G.

$10.00

Black Forest Ham, Grilled Onions, Spicy Ranch, Cheddar And Swiss

CHICKEN TORTA

CHICKEN TORTA

$12.00

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) TORTA

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) TORTA

$12.00

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco. Vegetarian

LUCILLE

LUCILLE

$12.00

Lemongrass Braised Pork, Cucumber, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot And Jalapeno), White Onion, Aioli, Sriracha, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad

PORK BELLY TORTA

PORK BELLY TORTA

$14.00

Pork Belly Carnitas, Black Bean Refritos, Smashed Avocado, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Slaw

Slow Your Bowl

Braised Turkey, Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Aioli, Mixed Greens
LUCILLE BOWL

LUCILLE BOWL

$12.00

Lemongrass Braised Pork, Cucumber, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot And Jalapeno), White Onion, Aioli, Sriracha, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad

DEVILLE BOWL

DEVILLE BOWL

$12.00

Braised Chicken, Plantain Chips, Grilled Pineapple, Adp Queso, Ginger Chimichurri, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad

EDWARD BOWL (VEGAN)

EDWARD BOWL (VEGAN)

$12.00

Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chilis, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, Toasted Peanuts And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegan

CANDIAN TUX BOWL

$12.00

CAUL ME BOWL

$12.00
BRAISED CHICKEN BOWL

BRAISED CHICKEN BOWL

$12.00

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Onion, And Queso Fresco.

PORK BELLY CARNITAS BOWL

PORK BELLY CARNITAS BOWL

$12.00

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Onion, And Queso Fresco.

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) BOWL

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) BOWL

$12.00

Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Onion, And Queso Fresco. Vegetarian

GOBBLE GOBBLE

GOBBLE GOBBLE

$14.00Out of stock

Braised Turkey, Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Aioli, with Baby Kale

Righteous Tacos

LUCY TACO

LUCY TACO

$5.25

Lemongrass Braised Pork, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot & Jalapeno), Aji Aioli, Ginger Chimi, & Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO

$5.50

Braised Chicken, Pork Belly Carnitas, Grilled Pineapple, Ginger Chimichurri, Spicy Ranch, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco. Served On Gluten-Free-White Corn Tortillas

EDWARD (VEGAN) TACO

EDWARD (VEGAN) TACO

$4.75

Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chili, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegan

Street Tacos

PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO

PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$4.50

Braised Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO TACO

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO TACO

$4.50

Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegetarian

Snacks & Sides

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES

$2.00

Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian

FRIED BRUSSELS

FRIED BRUSSELS

$6.75

Smoked Jalapeno And Apple Jam, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegetarian

CHIPS AND QUESO

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.75

Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian

CHILI LIME CHIPS

CHILI LIME CHIPS

$2.75

Add Salsa Roja Or Spicy Verde For Additional Charge

Nacho Nachos

PORK BELLY CARNITAS NACHOS

PORK BELLY CARNITAS NACHOS

$14.00

Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Refried Black Beans, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Salad, And Pickled Onion

BRAISED CHICKEN NACHOS

BRAISED CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

Braised Chicken, Refried Black Beans, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Salad, And Pickled Onion

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO NACHOS

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO NACHOS

$14.00

Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Refried Black Beans, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Salad, And Pickled Onion. Vegetarian

Pressed Tortas (Panini)

GRILLED PINEAPPLE AND CHIMICHURRI

GRILLED PINEAPPLE AND CHIMICHURRI

$7.00

Panini Style Sandwich With Grilled Pineapple, Ginger Chimichurri, Melted Cheddar And Swiss. Add Protein For Additional Charge

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO AND PICKLED ONIONS

CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO AND PICKLED ONIONS

$7.00

Panini Style Sandwich With Cauliflower Chorizo, Pickled Onions, Melted Cheddar And Swiss. Add Protein For Additional Charge

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar

GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHICKEN

$7.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Chicken

Bottled Drinks

BOTTLE COKE

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

House Made Drinks

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.00
Lemonada

Lemonada

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar

GRILLED CHEESE WITH AVOCADO

$6.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Avocado

GRILLED CHEESE WITH BLACK BEAN REFRITOS

$6.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Black Bean Refritos

GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHICKEN

$7.00

Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Chicken

Pickles By The Cup

ADP HOUSE PICKLES

ADP HOUSE PICKLES

$6.50

Signature Made Dill Pickle Mix

PICKLED RED ONION

PICKLED RED ONION

$6.50

Signature Pickled Red Onions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation. With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.

Location

Austin Daily Press image
Austin Daily Press image
Austin Daily Press image
Austin Daily Press image

