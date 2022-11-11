Restaurant header imageView gallery

Austin Java - Manchaca

213 Reviews

$$

5404 Manchaca Dr

Austin, TX 78745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Potato, Egg, Cheese
Breakfast Quesadilla

Starters

Want something to share or to get the appetite going? Look in here, we got something for ya!
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.75Out of stock

roasted hummus, feta, pita chips, carrots, cucumbers, bell pepper

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.75

ciabatta, basil pesto, queso fresco, blistered cherry tomato, bacon, poached egg

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.75

mixed cheese, cilantro, side sour cream, guacamole, salsa chicken $3

Loaded Queso

$7.75

Chips and Salsa

$5.75

Chips And Guac

$10.00

Tacos

Our Tacos are made to order! Make them your own by adding different veggies or proteins! Tacos are served on Flour or Corn with Salsa, side of beans.
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.75

marinated chicken, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$11.75

pork, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, mojo sauce, queso fresco

Veggie Tacos

$9.75

NO PLASTIC WARE

Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

Potato, Egg, Cheese

$3.99

Potato, Black Bean, Cheese

$3.99

Black Bean, Pico, Avocado

$3.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$3.99

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese

$3.99

Bean and Cheese

$2.50

Migas Taco

$5.00

Burgers

Mmmmm Burgers.... Try one of our spectacular burgers! All served on a warm and soft Brioche Bun with your choice of side! All of our Beef Patties come cooked Medium Well!
Hill Country

Hill Country

$12.00

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion bacon +1 cheddar +1

Ladybird Burger

Ladybird Burger

$12.75

turkey patty, goat cheese, basil pesto, tomato jam, lettuce, avocado

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo

Benedicts

Benne Benne do we have some wonderful Benedicts for you! Served with side of breakfast potatoes or cup of fruit
Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$11.25

ham, poached egg, hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.75

Avocado Benedict

$12.75

Breakfast

Normally eaten in the Morning, but at Austin Java we like to serve Breakfast all day everyday!
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Served on a house-made buttermilk biscuit with egg, cheese, & your choice of bacon, ham, or avocado

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00Out of stock
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

3 pancakes, fresh berries, maple syrup, cinnamon butter add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1

Texas French Toast

Texas French Toast

$10.00

tx challah , maple syrup, whipped cream add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1

White Chocolate Pecan Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.00

daily bagel selection, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onions

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

fried chicken, waffles, maple syrup, cinnamon butter

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.00

red or green salsa, tortilla chips, queso fresco, crema, 2 fried eggs

Migas

$11.00
Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

egg, potato, jalapeno, tomato, mixed cheese

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

sausage breakfast patty, fried egg, hash browns, tomato jam add bacon $1, add avocado $1

Sweet Pancake Brunch Box (To-Go Only)

Sweet Pancake Brunch Box (To-Go Only)

$25.00

Full serving of petite pancakes, one waffle broken into four pieces, fruit cup, serving of breakfast potatoes, four pieces of tender belly bacon, cinnamon butter, syrup and two drip coffees.(please allow 45 minutes for prep time)

Savory Quesadilla Brunch Box (To Go Only)

$25.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Wow! These Sandwiches are the bomb.com Served with your choice of side and crispy pickle spear
B.L.T Sandwich

B.L.T Sandwich

$10.75

Your choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.75

white or wheat bread, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

tx challah, cheddar, gouda, american

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

bolillo, house smoked pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

white or wheat bread, hummus, pesto, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, red bell pepper, red oinion

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, honey habanero mayo

Chipotle Turkey Sandwich

Chipotle Turkey Sandwich

$11.75

Sriracha Hummus Wrap

$10.50

Omelettes

Om-e-lette these Omelettes speak for them selves... served with side of fruit or toast.
Californian Omelette

Californian Omelette

$12.00

2 eggs, house smoked turkey, avocado, gouda, spinach, tomato

Hippie Omelette

Hippie Omelette

$11.00

2 eggs, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, bell pepper.

PB&J

$12.00

2 eggs, pulled pork, bell pepper, jalapeno, cheddar, and avocado.

Build.Your.Own Omelette

$10.00
Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$12.00

2 eggs, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomato, black olive, feta

In A Hurry

Bagels

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Muffins

$3.25

Parfait

$4.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.50

Soups

Soup makes everything better. Come get your self a nice delicious bowl of soup!
Cup Roasted Chicken

Cup Roasted Chicken

$3.00

Bowl Roasted Chicken

$6.00
Cup Spicy African Peanut

Cup Spicy African Peanut

$3.00

Creamy Peanut soup garnished with toasted peanuts

Bowl Spicy African Peanut

$6.00

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

House Salad

$10.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Spinach Cobb

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

A La Carte

Looking for one particular Item or just want a little extra of something? Its probably here!

Avocado

$2.75

Bacon SD

$4.00

Black Beans SD

$2.50

Chorizo SD

$4.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Fries

$3.75

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Ham SD

$4.00

One Egg

$2.50

Pancake SD

$3.75

Potatoes SD

$3.00

Sausage SD

$4.00

Toast SD

$1.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Waffle SD

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.75

Plant Based Chorizo

$4.00

Plant Based Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Tortillas

$0.50

Classics

Gotta love the classics Here live your regular Espresso/ Coffee Drinks!

Americano

$2.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$4.00+
Solo Espresso

Solo Espresso

$1.00

Doppio Espresso

$2.00

Con Panna

$2.50

Cortado

$2.50

Hielo

$2.25

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Gallon Coffee

$25.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00+

To-Go Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Lavender Matcha

$4.50+

LOLO Latte

Signatures

Try one of our wonderful Espresso creations! These creative drinks are made with love and passion!
Honey Nut Latte

Honey Nut Latte

$4.25+
French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$4.25+
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.25+

Texas Pecan Latte

$4.25+

Maple Cinnamon Oat Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Machiatto

$4.25+
Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$4.25+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Pecan Cold Brew

$4.00+

Orange Cold Brew

$4.00+

Frappes

Turtle Delight

$4.25+

Mocha Frappe

$4.25+

Dreamscicle

$4.25+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.25+

Romeo and Juliet

$4.25+

BYO

$4.25+

Seasonal Drinks

Iced Lavender Matcha

$4.50+

London Fog

$3.25+
Liquid Candy Frappe

Liquid Candy Frappe

$4.00+Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Peppermint Cocoa Latte

$4.25+

Campfire Mocha Latte

$5.00+
Jr. Mint Latte

Jr. Mint Latte

$4.00+

Suga Cookie Latte

$4.25+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Hazelnut Oat Milk Chai latte

$4.75+

Holy Hojicha Green Tea

$5.50+

Raspberry Lemonade Matcha Soda

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

Lapsang Souchong

$7.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Rooibos

$4.25+

Smoothies

Tropic

$6.00

Pineapple Punch

$6.00

Barry's Berries

$6.00

Bluebs on the Green

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Tea

Texas and Tea.... Can't think of a better combination!

Hot Tea

$3.00

Prickly Pear Tea Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Tea of the Day

$3.00

Peachy Peony White Cold brew Tea

$5.00+Out of stock

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$15.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Java On

Website

Location

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

