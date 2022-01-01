Restaurant header imageView gallery

Austin Kitchen

4385 Austin Boulevard

Island Park, NY 11558

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Chicken Roll
French Fries
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

DINNER PLATTERS

**NEW - 1/2 Rack Boneless Ribs

**NEW - 1/2 Rack Boneless Ribs

$24.95

8 hour smoked baby back ribs, with smoked bbq sauce, choice of two sides

**NEW - Turkey & Sweet Potato Meatloaf

**NEW - Turkey & Sweet Potato Meatloaf

$21.95

house rolled turkey and sweet potato meatloaf, w/ smoked chicken gravy, choice of two sides

**NEW - 1/2 Herb Roasted Chicken

**NEW - 1/2 Herb Roasted Chicken

$18.95

with smoked chicken gravy, choice of two sides

**NEW - Boneless Fried Chicken Platter

**NEW - Boneless Fried Chicken Platter

$21.95

two of our signature crispy boneless fried chicken breasts, w/ smoked chicken gravy, choice of two sides

Egg Rolls

Nashville Chicken Roll

Nashville Chicken Roll

$3.97

crispy fried chicken, jalapeños, red peppers, pepper jack cheese, nashville hot sauce, crispy egg roll wrapper

Chicken & Artichoke Roll

$3.97

smoked & roasted chicken, creamy artichoke, havarti cheese, crispy egg roll wrapper, w/ ranch sauce

Chicken Wings & Tenders

Crunchy Chicken Tenders

our original 2 layer crust

Smoked Crispy Wings

our signature 3 step preparation, lightly smoked, super crispy texture

Burgers

Maple Bacon BBQ Burger

$13.95

crispy maple glazed bacon, shaved onions, pepper jack cheese, sweet bbq sauce

Oklahoma Burger

$12.95

two smashed patties grilled in shaved onions, w/ American cheese, house sauce

House Burger

$11.95

two smashed patties, pickles, house sauce

Build a Burger

$10.95

Austin Turkey Burger

$13.95

house rolled turkey burger, melted swiss, smoked bbq sauce

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.95

4oz smashed burger, toasted martins bun, french fries

Folded Lavash Bread Melts

**NEW Steak & Artichoke Melt

$15.95

blackened thin sliced steak, creamy artichoke and havarti spread, folded on toasted lavash bread, w/ ranch sauce

**NEW Monterey Melt

**NEW Monterey Melt

$15.95

roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, smashed avocado, tortilla strips, roasted peppers, black beans, folded on toasted lavash bread, w/ spicy ranch

**NEW Blackened BBQ Melt

$15.95

blackened chicken, shredded mozzarella, grilled onions, chopped tomato, folded on toasted lavash bread, w/ garlic aioli

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$13.95

chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and yogurt, with feta, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, radish, lemon tahini dressing, rolled in lavash bread

Cutlet Classic

$15.95

breaded chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, aged balsamic vinegar, evoo, served on toasted panini bun

Korean Smoked Rib Sandwich

$19.55

8 hour smoked boneless baby back ribs, Go-Pao glaze, pickles, onions, blue cheese sauce, served on toasted panini bun

Austin Classic Rib Sandwich

$19.55

8 hour smoked boneless baby back ribs, chipotle bbq sauce, white cheddar, pickled cabbage slaw, served on toasted panini bun

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

buttermilk fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, vinegar slaw, toasted potato bun

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

korean fried chicken, Go-Pao sauce, bean sprouts, sesame-soy cucumbers

Austin Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

buttermilk fried chicken, smoked aioli, pickle chips, toasted potato bun

Chopped Salads

**NEW Harvest Salad

$13.95

shaved brussel sprouts, sliced apples, radicchio, shredded cabbage & romaine, craisins, walnuts, roasted red onions, figs, w/ sherry apple vinaigrette

Avocado & Greens

$12.95

shredded romaine lettuce & cabbage, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, red onion, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Austin Cobb Salad

$12.95

shredded romaine, slab cut bacon, grilled baby corn, avocado, black beans, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, spicy ranch dressing

Korean Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

korean fried chicken, shredded romaine & red cabbage, marinated sesame cucumbers, grilled baby corn, bean sprouts, croutons, scallions, Go-Pao ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

shredded romaine & cabbage, feta, crispy chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, toast pita roints, oregano dressing

Kale Caesar

$11.95

shredded kale & romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Warm Bowls

Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

$14.95

roasted chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and yogurt, roasted corn, bean sprouts, marinated shredded kale and cabbage, toasted cashews, pickled red peppers, hardboiled egg, spicy cashew dressing

Baby Back Rib Bowl

$15.95

8 hour smoked boneless baby back ribs, grilled pineapple, marinated shredded green & red cabbage, cucumbers, grilled onions, hardboiled egg, sesame garlic sauce

Korean Chicken Bowl

$14.95

korean fried chicken breast, shredded cabbage, roasted corn, bean sprouts, hard boiled egg, grilled pineapple, Go-Pao sauce, spicy cashew dressing

Chipotle Bacon BBQ Chicken Bowl

$14.96

roasted chicken w/ chipotle bbq bacon sauce, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese, marinated shredded kale & cabbage, scallions, Mexican goddess dressing, tortilla chips

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.95

roasted seasoned chicken breast, marinated cabbage & kale, feta cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy chickpeas, hummus, lemon tahini dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$10.95

three crispy chicken fingers & french fries, w/ ketchup

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.95

smashed burger & fries, w/ ketchup

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Soups & Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.95
Garlic Mash Potato

Garlic Mash Potato

$9.95

Creamy Artichoke Dip w/ Pita

$8.95

creamy artichoke dip, with toasted pita points

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Corn Chowder

$8.95

French Fries

$3.25

Warm Grains

$4.95

Basmati Rice

$4.95

Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Our Famous Sauces & Dressings

Blue Cheese Dressing 4oz

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Caesar Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Chipotle BBQ Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Garlic Aioli 4oz

$0.95

Go-Pao Ranch 4oz

$0.95

Go-Pao Sauce 4oz

$0.95

House Burger Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Lemon Tahini Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Lemongrass Yogurt Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Lime Jalapeno Vinaigrette 4oz

$0.95

Mexican Goddess Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Nashville Hot Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Oregano Vinaigrette 4oz

$0.95

Ranch Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Sesame Garlic Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Sherry Apple Vinaigrette 4oz

$0.95

Smoked Bacon BBQ Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Smoked BBQ Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Smoked Paprika Aioli 4oz

$0.95

Spicy Cashew Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Spicy Ranch Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Drinks, Treats & Chips

Wild Bill's Orange Cream Soda

Wild Bill's Orange Cream Soda

$2.95
Wild Bill's Root Beer

Wild Bill's Root Beer

$2.95
Wild Bill's Vanilla Cream Soda

Wild Bill's Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.95
Wild Bill's Grape Soda

Wild Bill's Grape Soda

$2.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Polar Seltzer

Polar Seltzer

$2.55
Schweppes Ginger Ale

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.95
Moutain Dew

Moutain Dew

$2.95
Pure Leaf Ice Tea PEACH

Pure Leaf Ice Tea PEACH

$2.95
Pure Leaf Ice Tea RASPBERRY

Pure Leaf Ice Tea RASPBERRY

$2.95
Pure Leaf Ice Tea UNSWEETENED

Pure Leaf Ice Tea UNSWEETENED

$2.95
Pure Leaf Ice Tea LEMON

Pure Leaf Ice Tea LEMON

$2.95

Red Bull Energy 8.4oz

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz

$3.95

Brisk Lemonade

$2.95

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.95

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.95

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.95

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.95

Gatorade Orange

$2.95
Fudge Brownies

Fudge Brownies

$2.25

Dense chocolate fudge brownie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Baked fresh daily

White Cheddar Jalapeño Potato Chips

White Cheddar Jalapeño Potato Chips

$1.99

Hen of the Woods kettle cooked potato chips, white cheddar jalapeño

Buttermilk & Chive Potato Chips

Buttermilk & Chive Potato Chips

$1.99

Hen of the Woods kettle cooked potato chips, buttermilk & chive

Dill Pickle Potato Chips

Dill Pickle Potato Chips

$1.95

Route 11 Potato Chips, kettle cooked dill pickle flavor

Sea Salt Potato Chips

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.95

Dirty Deli Style Potato Chips, sea salt

Hot Habanero Potato Chips

Hot Habanero Potato Chips

$1.95

Mama Zuma's Revenge Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, hot habanero

Beer

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$5.25

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.25

Kona Big Wave

$5.25

Montauk Cold Day Indian Pale Ale

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

White Claw

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

In our lifetime of working in restaurants throughout the country we have arrived at one undeniable and delicious conclusion, the American pallet is vast. Our menu reads like a cross country road trip. We hope you enjoy it.

Location

4385 Austin Boulevard, Island Park, NY 11558

Directions

