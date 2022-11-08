  • Home
Austin Kolache & Koffee Shoppe 8127 Mesa Drive B-202

No reviews yet

8127 Mesa Drive B-202

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

Sausage Klobasneks
Egg Bacon Cheese
Egg Sausage Cheese

Drinks

House Koffee

$2.75

Locally Roasted Greater Goods Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

2 parts House Koffee/1 part steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

Double Kickstart

Americano

$3.25

Double Kickstart/2 part water

Macchiato

$3.75

Double Kickstart/1 oz. foam

Cortado

$3.75

Double Kickstart/2 oz. steamed milk

Flat White

$3.25

Double Kickstart/6 oz. steam milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double Kickstart/4 oz. foam

Latte

$4.25

Double Kickstart/10 oz. steam milk

Iced Latte

$4.00

Double Kickstart/10 oz. cold milk

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Double Kickstart/10 oz. cold milk

Cold Brew

$4.00

Ghiradelli Hot Chocolate

$3.50

with steamed milk

Water

$1.60

Topo Chico

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

16 oz.

Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz.

Gatorade

$2.50

Sodas

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Chai Tea

$4.00

Arizona

$1.00

Snapple

$2.15

Welchs Juice

$1.75

Food

Fruit Kolaches

$1.75

Fruit Filled

Cream Cheese Kolaches

$1.95

Cream Cheese Filled

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.65

Cinnamon Twist

$1.95

Cinnamon Bread

$6.25

Sausage Klobasneks

$3.05

Hudson Meats

Bacon Popper

$2.05

Bacon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno

Meat Rolls

$3.05

Friday/Saturday Food

Sticky Buns

$2.95

Cinnamon Roll with Caramel & Pecans

Friday & Saturday Kolaches

$2.15

Breakfast Egg

Egg & Cheese Vegetarian

$3.45

Egg Bacon Cheese

$3.45

Egg Sausage Cheese

$3.45

Egg ONLY

$3.45

Bacon and Egg

$3.45

Specialty Pizza 18"

4 Cheese

$25.00

Tomato Basil Sauce with Feta, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Asiago Cheeses.

Bueno Pizza

$25.00

Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomatoes and Corn

Loaded Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushrooms and Black Olive

Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Olive Oil Rub, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Basil

Meat Buster

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon

Mediterranean Pizza

$25.00

Greek Marinaded Chicken, Black Olives, Feta, Artichoke

Pizza By The Slice 11am-2pm

$3.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke, Black Olives, Greek Vinegarette

Two 14' 2 Topping Pizzas

$33.00

Pickup or dine in. Must present Valpak coupon. Cannot be combined with other offers. Expires 11/30/22.

Buy a Large Specialty, Get a Large 2 Topping Pizza 50% off.

$37.50

Pick up or dine in only. Must present Valpak coupon. Cannot be combined with other offers. Expires 11/30/22.

Daily Lunch Special

$8.00

Two Slices of Pizza and a Soda

Build Your Own Pizza

14" Pizza

$16.00

18" Pizza

$19.00
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
8127 Mesa Drive B-202, Austin, TX 78757

