Austin Rotisserie Fareground 111 Congress Avenue P400

Popular Items

Poulet Roti Baguette
Qtr Chicken
The Parisian

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$21.99

Parisian style whole rotisserie chicken. Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.

Half Bird

Half Bird

$16.99

Parisian style half rotisserie chicken. Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.

Qtr Chicken

Qtr Chicken

$9.99

quarter bird (choose dark or white meat) served with potatoes cooked under chickens drippings. includes salsa verde and house roti.

Qtr Chicken (No Sides)

$6.99

Meals

Family Meal

Family Meal

$38.99

Parisian style whole rotisserie chicken. Includes an extra side of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 large salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and homemade French vinaigrette), half baguette, 1 house roti sauce, 1 salsa Verde and 1 chipotle sauce.

Quarter Special

Quarter Special

$14.99

Parisian style quarter rotisserie chicken (must choose dark or white meat). Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, a side salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and house vinaigrette) 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.

Salads, Soups, Sides and Bowls

Salade De Chèvre

Salade De Chèvre

$5.99+

Organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and homemade French vinaigrette.

Roti Bowl

Roti Bowl

$12.99

Bed of organic arugula with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red cabbage, panela cheese, guacamousse (avocado mousse/spread), walnuts and homemade French vinaigrette.

French Carrot Soup

French Carrot Soup

$5.99+

Creamy blended soup of roasted carrots, chicken broth, ginger, yellow onion and garlic.

Petites Patates (rotisserie potatoes)

Petites Patates (rotisserie potatoes)

$6.99

Roasted baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings (includes 1 house roti sauce)

French Lentil Soup (soupe aux lentilles)

French Lentil Soup (soupe aux lentilles)

$5.99+Out of stock

Traditional French lentil soup made from scratch using in-house bone broth and organic veggies.

Baguette Sandwiches

Poulet Roti Baguette

Poulet Roti Baguette

$11.99

Baguette with house roti spread, shredded rotisserie chicken, organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.

Le Veggie Baguette

Le Veggie Baguette

$10.99

Baguette with house roti spread, chopped red cabbage, guacamousse (avocado mousse/spread), organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.

French Club Sandwich

French Club Sandwich

$13.99

French baguette sandwich with roti spread (mayo + parsley) uncured ham, sliced avocado, bacon and brie cheese

The Parisian

The Parisian

$10.99

Freshly baked baguette with French salted butter, uncured ham and Swiss cheese. Such a simple yet delicious French staple!

Norwegian Baguette

Norwegian Baguette

$13.99

French Baguette with house roti sauce, smoked salmon, crumbled goat cheese, organic arugula, sliced tomatoes and homemade French vinaigrette.

Caprese Baguette

Caprese Baguette

$12.99

Fresh baguette with roti sauce (house mayo) with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, organic arugula and house vinaigrette.

Drinks

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Perrier sparkling water

San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

orange flavor sparkling san pellegrino water

Coca - Cola

Coca - Cola

$3.00

coca cola soda

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

sprite soda

Tea (Sweet) Peach

$3.00
Bottled Still

Bottled Still

$3.00

Ozarka Texas water

Sparkling Bottled Water

Sparkling Bottled Water

$3.00

sparkling water topo Chico

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

diet Coca Cola soda

San pellegrino Blood Orange

San pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

blood orange flavor sparkling san Pellegrino

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coca Cola Zero soda

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

lemon flavor sparkling san pellegrino

Mint Tea Unsweet

Mint Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Extras

Half Baguette with side butter

Half Baguette with side butter

$3.00

half French baguette served with side of butter

House Roti

House Roti

$0.50

house mayo, parsley.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$0.50

salsa verde

Chipotle

Chipotle

$0.50

chipotle sauce

32 oz bone broth

32 oz bone broth

$14.99

Our very own bone broth from our rotisserie chicken! This is concentrated triple-brewed bone broth in a 32oz glass mason jar

Fresh Croissant

Fresh Croissant

$4.99

Freshly baked croissant

Chips

Jalapeno Chips

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00
Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Sweets

Macarons

Macarons

French macaron flavors: pistachio, lemon, chocolate, caramel, raspberry and vanilla. Please specify in comments flavor selection and we will try our best to accomodate based on availabilty.

Nutella Cheese Cake

Nutella Cheese Cake

$6.00
Eclair

Eclair

$4.50
Famous Amos Choc Chip Cookies

Famous Amos Choc Chip Cookies

$1.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.99
