Restaurant header imageView gallery

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6

Suite A6

Round Rock, TX 78681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Samosa
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Samosa

Samosa

$4.99

Flaky Pastry Puffs stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes and Green Peas. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

Classic Indian street fare! Samosas topped with Onions, Garbanzo Beans, Raita, Mint & Tamarind Chutneys & Sev.

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$4.99

Fried Potato Patties served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$6.99

Classic Indian street fare! Potato Pastries topped with Onions, Garbanzo Beans, Raita, Mint & Tamarind Chutneys & Sev.

Mozzarella Cheese Bites

Mozzarella Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Tandoori Sauce

Veggie Pakora

Veggie Pakora

$7.99

Potatoes, Spinach & Onions dipped in Seasoned Gram Flour & Roasted Cumin Batter and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Indian-style Cottage Cheese dipped in a Seasoned Gram Flour batter and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$8.99

Tender Chicken dipped in a Seasoned Gram Flour batter. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.

Fish Pakora

Fish Pakora

$9.99

Fish dipped in a Seasoned Gram Flour batter. Served with Tartar Sauce.

Indo-Chinese

Gobhi Manchurian

$13.99

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Paneer Chilly

$13.99

Chicken Chilly

$13.99

Tandoori Bahaar (Clay-pit oven specials)

Served on a Sizzling Skillet

Chicken Tandoori Tikka

$11.99

Barbecued Boneless Chicken marinated in Exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Paneer Tandoori Tikka

$11.99

Indian-Style Cottage Cheese marinated in Exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Chicken Malai Tikka

Chicken Malai Tikka

$11.99

Barbecued Boneless Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of Spices and Cream, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Paneer Malai Tikka

$11.99

Indian-Style Cottage Cheese marinated overnight in a blend of Spices and Cream, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Chicken Achari Tikka

Chicken Achari Tikka

$11.99

Boneless Chicken marinated in Indian Pickle mix, Spices, Yogurt, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Achari Sauce.

Paneer Achari Tikka

$11.99

Indian-Style Cottage Cheese marinated in Indian Pickle mix, Spices, Yogurt, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Achari Sauce.

Chicken Haryali Tikka

Chicken Haryali Tikka

$11.99

Boneless Chicken marinated in Fresh Green Herbs, Spices, Yogurt and Coriander.

Paneer Haryali Tikka

Paneer Cubes marinated in Fresh Green Herbs, Spices, Yogurt and Coriander.

Lamb Seekh Kebob

Lamb Seekh Kebob

$13.99

Minced Lamb marinated in Fresh Herbs & Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Tandoori Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp marinated in exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Salmon Tikka

$24.99

Chunks of Salmon marinated in Fresh Herbs & Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.

Paneer Platter

Paneer Platter

$16.99

Paneer Tandoori Tikka, Paneer Malai Tikka, Paneer Achari Tikka, and Paneer Haryali Tikka cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney & Achari Sauce.

Tandoori Mix Grill

$24.99

Chicken Malai Tikka, Chicken Achari Tikka, Chicken Haryali Tikka, Salmon Tikka and Lamb Seekh Kebob cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney & Achari Sauce.

Grande Naan Tacos with Fries

comes with masala fries
Tandoori Chicken Taco

Tandoori Chicken Taco

$9.99

Tandoori Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Tandoori Paneer Taco

$9.99

Malai Chicken Taco

$9.99

Malai Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Raita Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Malai Paneer Taco

$9.99

Achari Chicken Taco

$9.99

Achari Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Achari Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Achari Paneer Taco

$9.99
Haryali Chicken Taco

Haryali Chicken Taco

$9.99

Haryali Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Mint Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Haryali Paneer Taco

$9.99

Fried Mozz Cheese Tacos

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread

Veg Pakora Taco

$9.99

Vegetable Fritters, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tamarind & Mint Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Paneer Pakora Taco

$9.99

Paneer Fritters, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tamarind & Mint Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Chicken Pakora Taco

$9.99

Chicken Pakora, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tamarind & Mint Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Fish Pakora Taco

$10.99

Fish Pakora, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tartar Sauce on a Naan Bread.

Gobi Manchurian Taco

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian Taco

$10.99

Chicken Butter Masala Taco

$11.99

Butter Chicken, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Creamy Tomato Sauce & Mint Sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala Taco

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Masala Taco

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Masala, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Creamy Tomato Sauce & Mint Sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala Taco

$11.99

Non-Veg Curries

Comes with Rice

Chicken Butter Masala

$15.99

Boneless Chicken marinated in Herbs and Spices, Grilled in a Tandoor and finished in a Buttery Tomato Sauce.

Shrimp Butter Masala

$17.99

Shrimps marinated in Herbs and Spices and finished in a Buttery Tomato Sauce.

Fish Butter Masala

$18.99

Fish marinated in Herbs and Spices and finished in a Buttery Tomato Sauce.

Lamb Butter Masala

$18.99

Boneless Lamb marinated in Herbs and Spices, Grilled in a Tandoor and finished in a Creamy Tomato Sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chunks of Spicy marinated Boneless Chicken pieces grilled in a Tandoor and finished in a Creamy Tomato-based gravy.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Spicy marinated Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions and finished with a Creamy Tomato-based gravy.

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.99

Spicy marinated Fish sauteed with bell peppers and onions and finished with a Creamy Tomato-based gravy.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Chunks of Spicy marinated Boneless Lamb pieces sauteed with bell peppers & onions and finished in a Creamy Tomato Sauce.

Chicken kadhai

$15.99

Chicken marinated with exotic Indian spices and sauteed with bell peppers and onions in onion and tomato based gravy.

Shrimp kadhai

$17.99

Shrimp marinated with exotic Indian spices and sauteed with bell peppers and onions in onion and tomato based gravy.

Fish kadhai

$18.99

Fish marinated with exotic Indian spices and sauteed with bell peppers and onions in onion and tomato based gravy.

Lamb kadhai

$18.99

Lamb marinated with exotic Indian spices and sauteed with bell peppers and onions in onion and tomato based gravy.

Punjabi Chicken Curry

Punjabi Chicken Curry

$15.99

Marinated Boneless Chicken cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Marinated Shrimp cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Marinated Lamb cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$18.99

Marinated Goat cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.

Veg Curries

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Buttery preparation of mix of Whole Black Lentils and Red Beans cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Ginger and Garlic garnished with Cilantro.

Chana Masala

$14.99

Zesty Garbanzo Bean Curry with sautéed Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic and Ginger garnished with Cilantro.

Mix Veg Sabzi

Mix Veg Sabzi

$15.99

Chef's Choice of Mixed Veggies cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Ginger and Garlic garnished with Cilantro.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Indian-style Cottage Cheese marinated in Herbs and Spices and finished in a Buttery Tomato Sauce.

Mix Veg Butter Masala

$15.99

Chef's choice of Veggies marinated sauteed and finished in a Buttery Tomato Sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Cubes of Indian-style Cottage Cheese sauteed with bell peppers & onions finished in a Creamy Tomato based gravy.

Mix Veg Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chef's choice of Veggies sauteed and finished in a Creamy Tomato based gravy.

Paneer Kadhai

$15.99

Cubes of Paneer cooked in Onion and Tomato Sauce in a Kadhai

Sarson Ka Saag

$15.99

Leafy vegetable preparation of Mustard Greens & Spinach.

Saag Paneer

$16.99

Cubes of Paneer cooked with leafy vegetable preparation of Mustard Greens & Spinach.

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.99

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread.

Butter Naan

$3.49

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread served with a touch of Butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread seasoned with fresh Garlic and Cilantro, and served with a touch of Butter

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread stuffed with Onions seasoned with fresh Cilantro, served with a touch of Butter

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread stuffed with Cheese, and served with a touch of Butter

Plain Tandoori Roti

Plain Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Tandoor-Baked Wheat Flour Bread.

Amritsari kulcha

$5.49

Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes, served with a touch of Butter

Butter Tandoori Roti

$4.49

Raitas

Raita

Raita

$4.99
Cucumber Raita

Cucumber Raita

$4.99
Mint Raita

Mint Raita

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Masala Fries

$4.49

Plain Rice

$3.99

Jeera Rice

$4.49

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
Ras Malayi

Ras Malayi

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Gulab Jamun with Ice-Cream

$5.99Out of stock

CHEF's SPECIAL

Amritsari Naan Kulcha Plate

$11.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks with Fries

$5.99

Chicken Malai Boti with Rice

$7.99

Paneer Malai Tikka with Rice

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Suite A6, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ - Round Rock
orange starNo Reviews
2400 I-35 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
orange star4.5 • 65
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
El Estadio Sports Bar - 500 Parker Drive
orange starNo Reviews
500 Parker Drive Austin, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Besos Cocina & Cantina - 3107 S Interstate 35 Suite 820
orange starNo Reviews
3107 S Interstate 35 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Arepitas- Round Rock - 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280 Round rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 743
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 736
200 University Blvd #530 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Liberty Barbecue - Round Rock
orange star4.4 • 707
103 E Main Street Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Round Rock TX
orange star4.9 • 495
204 E. Main St. Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston