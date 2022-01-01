Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

review star

No reviews yet

100 W Mountain Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Baby Bleu Salad

Family Pack options

Rotisserie Chicken Family Pack

Rotisserie Chicken Family Pack

$32.95

Whole Rotisserie chicken, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides

Pork Ribs Family Pack

Pork Ribs Family Pack

$36.95

Full Rack pork ribs, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides

Family Garden Salad

Family Garden Salad

$24.95

Fresh mixed greens with all the garden vegetables and a fresh cornbread skillet. Serves 4 people.

Family Caesar Salad

$24.95
Family Cobb Salad

Family Cobb Salad

$32.95

Mixed greens topped with the traditional favorites, tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and rotisserie chicken. Served with a fresh cornbread skillet. Enough for 4 people.

Appetizers

Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$7.95

Made fresh in an iron skillet, green chilies, sweet corn and honey butter

Chorizo Queso

Chorizo Queso

$11.95

Blend of cheeses, house made chorizo, Hatch green chilies, pico de gallo, crisp tortillas

Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$11.95

White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

One full pound, spicy Buffalo style, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Hot Artichoke Dip

Hot Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Fresh vegetables, crisp tortillas

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

House breaded, sweet Thai chili sauce

Crispy Crab Stuffed Avocado

Crispy Crab Stuffed Avocado

$14.95

Crab and cheese filled avocado, salsa cruda, lime cilantro aioli

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Fried Brussels sprouts, bacon, bleu cheese vinaigrette, Marcona almonds, granny Smith Apples

Daily Soups

French onion soup - cup

French onion soup - cup

$5.95
French onion soup - bowl

French onion soup - bowl

$7.95
Fat Tire Beer Cheese - cup

Fat Tire Beer Cheese - cup

$5.95
Fat Tire Beer Cheese - bowl

Fat Tire Beer Cheese - bowl

$7.95
Chicken Tortilla - cup

Chicken Tortilla - cup

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla - bowl

$7.95

Entree Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Edamame, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes, soy nuts, garlic parmesan croutons

Hill Country Salad

Hill Country Salad

$11.95

Candied pecans, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onion straws, lime cilantro vinaigrette

Baby Bleu Salad

Baby Bleu Salad

$11.95

Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles

House Caesar

House Caesar

$10.95

Tomatoes, fried capers, garlic parmesan croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.95
Side Hill Country Salad

Side Hill Country Salad

$5.95
Side Baby Bleu Salad

Side Baby Bleu Salad

$5.95
Side House Caesar Salad

Side House Caesar Salad

$5.95

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$14.95

Brioche bun, served with French fries

Colorado Cheeseburger

Colorado Cheeseburger

$15.95

Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with French fries

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.95

All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.95

Char-grilled plant-based burger, brioche bun

Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$15.95

House roasted beef, Swiss cheese, toasted baguette

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread

Haystack Chicken Sandwich

Haystack Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli

Avocado Egg Sandwich

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$14.95

Smashed avocado, fresh eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy hashbrowns, chipotle aioli

Entrees

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken

$15.95

Coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$20.95

Coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Half Rack Pork Ribs

Half Rack Pork Ribs

$19.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Full Rack Pork Ribs

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$26.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$24.95

Quarter rotisserie chicken and slow roasted pork ribs

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$30.95

Grilled choice Angus, roasted garlic butter, crispy onions

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

$21.95

All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup

Bison Stirrup Steak

Bison Stirrup Steak

$24.95

All natural Bison flank steak, salsa cruda

Short Smoked Pork Tenderloin

Short Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$21.95

Grilled and basted, Northwest soy barbeque sauce

Northwest BBQ Salmon

Northwest BBQ Salmon

$24.95

Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

Flaky pastry crust, wedge of cornbread

Pork Ribs Family Pack

Pork Ribs Family Pack

$36.95

Full Rack pork ribs, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides

Lunch Entree Sides

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.95
Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

$5.95
Wedge of Cornbread

Wedge of Cornbread

$2.00
Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.95
Side Baby Bleu Salad

Side Baby Bleu Salad

$5.95
Side Hill Country Salad

Side Hill Country Salad

$5.95
Side House Caesar Salad

Side House Caesar Salad

$5.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Croissant Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.95

House made custard, caramelized sugar

Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie

Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie

$7.95

Peanut butter, butterscotch and chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Graham cracker crust, whipped cream, lime zest

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.95

Dark Chocolate mousse with creme anglaise and espresso bean "crunch"

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.95

Hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, cherry

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

IBC Rootbeer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Arnie Palmer

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ala Carte

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$20.95

Whole Rotisserie chicken

Family Garden Salad

Family Garden Salad

$24.95

Family Cobb Salad

$32.95

Mixed greens topped with the traditional favorites, tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and rotisserie chicken. Served with a fresh cornbread skillet. Enough for 4 people.

Whole Rack of Ribs

Whole Rack of Ribs

$24.95
Quart of French Onion

Quart of French Onion

$11.95

Quart Beer Cheese

$11.95
Quart of Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Quart of Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.95
Quart of Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Quart of Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

$10.95

Quart of Seasonal Veggies

$10.95

Pint of Salad Dressing

$7.95

Quart of Salad Dressing

$11.95

Pint of French Onion

$7.95

Pint of Beer Cheese

$7.95

Pint of Chicken Tortilla

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Roasted Chicken

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Corndog

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Chicken Street Tacos

$11.95

White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro

Gluten Free Hot Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Served gratin style with fresh vegetables

Gluten Free Garden Salad

$10.95

Edamame, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, radishes, soy nuts

Gluten Free Baby Bleu Salad

$11.95

Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles

Gluten Free Hill Country Salad

$11.95

Candied Pecans, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, lime cilantro vinaigrette

Gluten Free Cobb Salad

$15.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber

Gluten Free Colorado Cheeseburger

$17.95

All natural beef, Swiss cheese

Gluten Free Bison Burger

$19.95

All natural Bison, white cheddar

Gluten Free Rotisserie Chicken

$20.95

Half chicken, coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Gluten Free Combo Plate

$24.95

Quarter chicken with slow roasted pork ribs

Gluten Free 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$19.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Gluten Free Pork Ribs

$26.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Gluten Free Short Smoked Salmon

$24.95

Short smoked with Hickory, grilled

Gluten Free New York Strip Steak

$30.95

Grilled choice Angus, roasted garlic butter

Gluten Free Short Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$21.95

Grilled and basted, Northwest soy barbeque sauce

Juices

Apple juice

$2.75

Tomato juice

$2.75

Orange juice

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Pineapple juice

$2.75

Grapefruit juice

$2.75

Beer

Ace Cider

$5.50

Athletic Golden Ale N/A

$5.00

Athletic IPA N/A

$5.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Drumroll

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

High Hops Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Myrcenary

$6.00

New Belgium Rotating

$5.00Out of stock

Nutrl Cranberry Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Nutrl Cranberry Orange Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Odell Rotating

$6.00

Seattle Dry

$6.00

Sippin' Pretty

$5.50

Snowbank Snow Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.50

Stella Cidre

$5.50Out of stock

The Heart Seltzer Key Lime

$6.00Out of stock

The Heart Seltzer Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

The Heart Seltzer Orange

$6.00Out of stock

White Wine By The Glass

A by Acacia

$9.50

Eufloria

$7.00

Hess Chardonnay

$11.00

Hogue Riesling

$9.50

Horse Heaven Hills Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Korbel

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Rainstorm Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sterling Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Taster White

Wycliff Glass

$7.00

Di Lenardo Pinot Gris

$10.00

Red Wine By The Glass

Bonanza

$12.00

Conundrum Red

$12.00

Evolution Pinot Noir

$13.50

Federalist Red Blend

$13.00

House Red Glass

$7.00

Indian Wells Cabernet

$14.50

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$11.00

Red Rock Malbec

$9.50Out of stock

Taylor Fladgate Port Wine

$7.00

Alamos Malbec

$10.50

J Lohr Merlot

$11.00

Lucky Country Syrah

$13.00

White Wine By The Bottle

A by Acacia

$36.00Out of stock

Chateau Souverain Savignon Blanc

$10.00

Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Dog Point Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Domaine William Fevre Chardonnay

$67.00

Eufloria

$32.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$78.00

Hess Chardonnay

$42.00

Hogue Riesling

$36.00

Horse Heaven Hills 'H3' Sauv Blanc

$46.00

La Marca Prosecco

$42.00

OBC Pinot Gris Blend Can

$10.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$50.00

Rainstorm Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Stag's Leap Chardonnay

$60.00

Sterling Chardonnay

$34.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$79.00

Domaine William Fevre Chardonnay

$72.00

Stryker Sonoma Chardonnay

$72.00

Santa Margerita Pinot Grigio BTL

$55.00

Wycliff Bottle

$25.00

Freix Cava

$30.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Bonanza Cabernet

$46.00

Caymus Cabernet

$120.00

Chateau Lascalle Bordeaux Blend

$50.00

Clarendelle Bordeaux

$30.00Out of stock

Colome Malbec

$60.00

Conundrum Red

$46.00

Domaine des Romarins Blend

$39.00

Eight Years in the Desert

$77.00

Etude Pinot Noir

$82.00

Evolution Pinot Noir

$52.00

Federalist Red Blend

$50.00

Indian Wells Cabernet

$56.00

Jordan Cabernet

$115.00

Legende Medoc Blend

$65.00

Montecillo Tempranillo

$49.00

North Star Merlot

$72.00

OBC Red Blend Can

$10.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$36.00

Piattelli Malbec

$35.00

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$42.00

Red Rock Malbec

$36.00Out of stock

Sample Red

$32.00

San Vincenti Chianti

$40.00

Snoqualmie Syrah

$35.00

The Pundit Syrah

$54.00Out of stock

Villa Antinori Chianti

$68.00

Burgess Merlot

$67.00

Louis M. Martini

$72.00

Abstract Red Blend

$72.00

Mischief & Mayhem Pinot Noir

$72.00

Location Cabernet

$28.00Out of stock

Alamos Malbec

$42.00

J Lohr Merlot

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Austin’s American Grill is the quintessential taste of Colorado. With two great Fort Collin’s locations—one in the heart of Old Town and another on Harmony Road, we’ll have you wondering why mom’s food never tasted so good and when you can come back for more. Savory roasts and chicken cooked over an open flame in our front-of-the-house rotisserie. All-natural buffalo seasoned to perfection. Cornbread baked in iron skillets and drizzled with honey and butter. Signature cocktails sweetened with fresh-squeezed fruit juice. Plus, our decadent desserts are made fresh daily, giving you an excuse to stop in for a slice that reminds you of home. So grab a friend and make plans to meet at the red umbrellas. There’s a reason Austin’s is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite destinations.

Austin's American Grill - Old Town image
Austin's American Grill - Old Town image
Austin's American Grill - Old Town image
Austin's American Grill - Old Town image

