Austin's Saloon 481 Peterson Road

SODA\BEER\CARRYOUT

CAN Diet Coke

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50
CAN Sprite

CAN Sprite

$1.50
CAN Coke

CAN Coke

$1.50
Golden Apple Spiked Cider 32oz Jug

Golden Apple Spiked Cider 32oz Jug

$13.00
Mai Tai 64oz Growler

Mai Tai 64oz Growler

$34.00

Get Austin's amazing homemade Mai Tai's with dark Rum and our real juice blend to go in 64 oz jugs! Perfect fit for your cooler or fridge! This one not available for delivery, Curb Side Only. This product comes with a tamper-proof cap

ZOMBIE DUST GROWLER 64oz

ZOMBIE DUST GROWLER 64oz

$40.00

This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Created with our marvelous friends in the comic industry. Style: Pale Ale IBU 62 ABV 6.5%

MAI TAI 32oz

$15.50

PELLEGRINO BOTTLE

$7.00

STARTERS

ASADA FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$14.99

Hand cut potatoes fried crisp, loaded up with ghost pepper, pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled marinated carne asada strips, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.50

Half pound of wings in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, sweet Sriracha, or Jack Daniel’s whiskey sauce. Served with celery sticks and dipping sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.50

Strips of tender and juicy chicken, lightly breaded, deep-fried, and served with BBQ sauce.Try it buffalo style .50

COCONUT/FRIED/GRILLED SHRIMP

COCONUT/FRIED/GRILLED SHRIMP

$14.50

Eight plump cold water shrimp, breaded with our sweet coconut flakes and fried to perfection. Served with marmalade sauce.(If you don't like coconut, try our jumbo breaded shrimp)

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.99

Fresh spinach and artichoke hearts blended with cheeses in a cream base served in fresh bread bowl.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$13.99

Crisp chips layered with cheese, piled high with spicy beef or chicken, topped with all the fixin’s.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$13.99

A 12” flour tortilla grilled with bell peppers, sweet onions, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, then finished over an open flame and served with sour cream. Add chicken, beef, BBQ brisket, pork, or spinach and mushrooms $2.00, Add steak $ 4.00

POT ROAST CHEESE WEDGES

POT ROAST CHEESE WEDGES

$13.00

4-6” flour tortillas loaded with Chihuahua Cheese, Ghost pepper cheese, and tender Pot roast, then folded and pressed and cut into 8 pot roast wedges.

BUCKET OF GOLD

BUCKET OF GOLD

$9.75

A bucket stuffed full of golden fried fresh beer dough nuggets, tossed with powdered parmesan cheese, and drenched in garlic butter. Served with snappy tomato sauce and ranch dressing.

MINI GYRO'S

MINI GYRO'S

$9.75

3 mini gyro’s served with onion, tomato and homemade tzatziki sauce.

PARMESAN CALAMARI

PARMESAN CALAMARI

$14.50

Lightly battered calamari, fried golden brown and tossed with parmesan cheese, peppers, onions, and garlic butter. Served with Austin’s dipping sauce.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.50

Homemade crispy chips and Austin's signature Salas

THE BIG DIPPER

THE BIG DIPPER

$10.00

Crisp corn tortilla chips served with Austin’s freshly made guacamole and salsa.

BEER LOOPS

BEER LOOPS

$8.50

Large sweet onion loops beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with cajun dressing.

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$8.99

Hot soft pretzels served with spicy cheese sauce for dipping.

SAGANAKI

SAGANAKI

$14.50

Served with pita bread to scoop up the cheese.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.99

Served with pita bread, feta cheese, and veggies.

BURGER STACK SLIDERS

BURGER STACK SLIDERS

$12.99

Four sirloin burgers grilled and served on steamed buns with all the fixin’s (+Add Cheese .50)

SUPER BURGER STACK SLIDERS

SUPER BURGER STACK SLIDERS

$16.99

Four of our famous sliders doubled up with meat and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

CHICKEN STACK SLIDERS

CHICKEN STACK SLIDERS

$12.99

Four tender chicken breast grilled and served on a steamed bun with chipotle mayo. Add cheese .50

AUSTIN'S HAM CHEESE SLIDERS

AUSTIN'S HAM CHEESE SLIDERS

$12.99

Four sliders topped with grilled Ham, Grilled Tomato, American Cheese and Mayo served on a steamed bun.

BERRY BERRY COCONUT

BERRY BERRY COCONUT

$17.50

Four types of berries make the perfect mix of sweet and crisp. Raspberries, blueberries, cranberries, and strawberries tossed with bleu cheese, pecans, mixed greens, cucumber, and tomato, topped with a 7-oz. coconut chicken breast or coconut shrimp. Served with our berry ranch dressing.

CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$15.75

Romaine mixed with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, jack, and cheddar cheeses tossed with a tangy tomato bacon dressing.

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$15.75

Cubed chicken tossed with bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peas, and pasta with our sweet and tangy dressing.

CHICKEN APPLE WALNUT SALAD

CHICKEN APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$15.75

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, fresh apple, candied walnuts, cranberries, tomato and fresh mozzarella. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

STEAK SPINACH SALAD

STEAK SPINACH SALAD

$17.50

Fresh baby spinach and tender steak tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, beef steak tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, avocado and red onions. Served with creamy bleu cheese dressing.

SANTA FE SALAD

$15.75

A chicken breast grilled over an open flame on top of a bed of romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips mixed with a BBQ ranch dressing and drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$15.75

Sweet pea's, Eggs, Roasted Corn, Beets, Cucumber, Vine ripe tomato, Cubed Chicken all laid atop crisp Romaine lettuce and your choice of dressing.

AUSTIN'S CAESAR SALAD

$15.75

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with seasoned croutons, homemade dressing and garnished with Romano cheese. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken breast or garlic shrimp. Garlic shrimp $14.99

MY BIG FAT GREEK SALAD

MY BIG FAT GREEK SALAD

$15.75

Hearts of romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, braised steak or chicken tossed with traditional greek dressing. Choice of Chicken $11.50 or Steak $14.99

TUNA STUFFED AVOCADO HALVES

TUNA STUFFED AVOCADO HALVES

$12.99

A just ripened avocado split and served with fine white tuna salad. Topped with tomato and cheddar cheese and served with cottage cheese.

DOOR COUNTY SALAD

DOOR COUNTY SALAD

$15.75

Mixed greens, maple roasted walnuts, Door County cherries, goat cheese, topped with sliced Chicken Breast and cherry vinaigrette.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Austin's house Salad tossed with cucunmber, tomato, eggs and croutons

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Our small ceasar dinner salad

SOUP CHOICES

$3.00

Austin's soups are made fresh daily

SANDWICHES

BIG PIG OUT

BIG PIG OUT

$15.99

In house smoked tender pork pulled from baby back ribs blended with our sweet sticky sauce and served in a steamed pita or on a fresh homemade bun. TRY IT SLOPPY served on torta bread stuffed with BBQ pork and coleslaw. Try It sloppy .50

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.50

Wood roasted pork and sweet ham topped with thin-sliced pickles, Austin’s sauce, and Swiss cheese all pressed together in a hot press.

MONSTER MELT

MONSTER MELT

$16.50

A monster of a sandwich. All natural grass fed tenderloin tips grilled together with mushrooms and onions, topped with bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese.

POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE

POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE

$16.50

Homemade pot roast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and roasted red pepper sauce on toasted white bread and garnished with shredded lettuce and pickles.

ITALIAN BEEF

ITALIAN BEEF

$16.50

Lean beef thinly sliced and stuffed into toasted French bread with au jus and hot peppers on the side. Add cheese .50 extra

KANSAS CITY BRISKET

KANSAS CITY BRISKET

$16.50

Slow-cooked beef brisket lightly brushed with BBQ sauce and piled high on a bun.

TRADITIONAL TUNA MELT

TRADITIONAL TUNA MELT

$13.99

Homemade creamy tuna loaded on sour dough bread smothered with cheddar cheese.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$16.50

Thinly sliced beef tossed in pepper jack cheese sauce, topped with peppers and onions stuffed into toasted French bread.

TUNA PITA

$13.99

White tuna salad stuffed in a steamed pita pocket with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$15.99

A pita stuffed with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing tossed together to make this specialty complete.

TEXAS GRILLED CLUB

TEXAS GRILLED CLUB

$16.50

Roasted Turkey & Ham or Texas Tuna. Three pieces of bread grilled with three types of cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

IRON SKILLET STEAK SANDWICH

$18.75

8-oz. tender iron skillet cut steak cooked over hot coals, placed onto a sizzling skillet with sweet onions and crusted cheddar. Served with a Texas garlic roll.

TURKEY NINE

$12.99

Fresh baked turkey stacked high on nine grain bread with red onion, sliced avocado, tomato, dijon mustard, and mayo. This sandwich is served cold. Try it wrapped up!

BADBOY BRISKET

$16.50

8 oz. slow roasted barbecued brisket piled high between Texas toast topped with mac and cheese and apple wood bacon.

GREASY SPOON BURGER

$16.50

In the tradition of the greasy spoon diners, a half-pound burger fried on our flat top with butter. Served on a soaked bun with grilled onions

PLAIN JANE BURGER

$15.50

Half pound of ground Prime Sirloin grilled over an open flame and served on an warm egg washed bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and choice of side.

BEYOND BURGER

$16.50

The Beyond BurgerTM is the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef burger. It has all the juicy, meat deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond BurgerTM packs 30 g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy or gluten into a 60 oz.

PATTY MELT

$16.50

Half-pound ground chuck sirloin, grilled to your liking, topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served on grilled sourdough.

FAJITA BURGER

$16.50

Half-pound ground chuck sirloin grilled with peppers, onions, fajita seasoning, and topped with ghost pepper cheese. Served on a fajita skillet with an warm bun.

BLACK + BLUE BURGER

$16.50

Half-pound burger grilled over an open flame and blackened, topped with melted bleu cheese. Served on an egg bun with grilled onions and green peppers.

THE MAN BURGER

$16.50

Half-pound ground chuck sirloin topped with an over easy egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

CHEESEBURGER CLUB

$16.50

A triple decker of hand-patted ground sirloin sliders, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo piled high on grilled sourdough.

DINER DOUBLE BURGER

$18.50

2-1\3lb. angus patty’s cooked the old fashion way on our flat top grill topped with 2 slices of cheese, raw onion, ripe tomato, and crisp shredded lettuce.

DIABLO TURKEY BURGER

$15.50

CHICKEN AVOCADO B.L.T.

$15.99

7-oz. marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame, served on a ciabatta roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, and mayo.

SANTA FE CHICKEN

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa. and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh baked bun.

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast loaded with cajun spices and roasted on a cast skillet with onions and peppers.

PORKY CHICKEN

$15.99

It's a grilled chicken breast smothered with lean bacon and cheddar cheese, served on an egg bun with BBQ sauce on the side.

CHICKEN PRETZEL SANDWICH

$15.99

7 oz. grilled chicken breast served on a fresh baked pretzel bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our saloon mustard sauce.

CHICKEN MONSTER MELT

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms stuffed into a roll.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

Grilled plump breast of chicken served on a fresh baked bun. Extra choices : Cheddar. american jack, swiss, or mozzarella .30

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.25

7 oz. chicken breast breaded with southern style panko crumbs then pan fried and topped with chipotle mayo, ripe tomato, and crisp shredded lettuce.

STUFFED CHICKEN BURGER

$15.50

8oz ground chicken breast stuffed with feta cheese and spinach grilled over an open flame and topped with mayo, crisp shredded lettuce and vine ripe tomato. You Pick the side

DIABLO TURKEY BURGER

$15.99

Half-pound ground white and dark meat turkey seared to keep the juices in. Topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, ripe tomato, and jalapeno mayo

FAJITA WRAP

$14.99

Marinated, charbroiled steak or chicken with onions, green peppers, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pico de gallo, and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a 13” flour tortilla.

TURKEY B.L.T. WRAP

$14.75

Thick Cut Apple wood smoked Bacon, Vine ripe Tomato, shredded Lettuce and creamy Mayo all wrapped in a 12" steamed wheat Tortilla.

BRISKET WRAP

$14.99

Lean tender slow cooked brisket wrapped in a wheat tortilla with cheddar cheese and roasted garlic pepper sauce.

BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN WRAP

$14.75

Tomato basil tortilla rolled up with buffalo grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, crunchy onion, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch dressing.

ENTREES

ULTIMATE STIR-FRY

$24.99

Tender steak, plump shrimp, and tasty chicken stir-fried with homemade Asian sauce and crisp veggies laid over a bed of steamed rice. (Rice is the side on this plate, no side choice available)*contains sesame seeds

CHICKEN CHOP STEAK

$15.99

8oz Chicken breast ground and stuffed with fetta cheese and spinach, then grilled over an open flame and topped with sauteed spinach and your choice of side.

CORONA COD

$16.99

Icelandic cod dipped in our homemade beer batter and fried golden.

GRILLED SALMON

$25.95

Wild caught Pacific Salmon cooked over our wood fired grill. Try it with snappy bbq, sweet bourbon sauce or blackened, add .50

CAMP FIRE CHICKEN

$24.99

A whole chicken deboned and grilled over an open flame then brushed with a hint of BBQ chipotle.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$24.99

Our chef debones the chicken, marinates it in fine olive oil and Mediterranean spices. Then grilled, skin on, over an open flame and served with Greek rice, village salad (cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives in olive oil, and spices) (Special side and Salad included with this plate) No choice necessary.

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$18.99

4pc Chicken lightly breaded fried perfectly! served with Butter Milk Biscuit, cole slaw, corn and fries.

CHICKEN IN THE DARK

$16.99

De-boned Chicken Thigh grilled over an open flame topped with our Parmesan Cream sauce. Served over a heap of fresh whipped mashed potatoes, spicy corn, biscuit and served with soup or salad.

ACAPULCO SALMON

$25.95

7 oz. salmon grilled over an open ¬flame served on cilantro rice and topped with our creamy chipotle pico sauce.

CHIMMI CHURRI STEAK

$30.00

12 oz. slow-cooked marinated skirt steak grilled over an open flame to sear in all the flavor topped with our Chimmi Churri and served with White Rice and Red Beans and choice of soup or salad

SALOON SKIRT STEAK

$28.99

Only The Best Quality Skirt Steak Makes it to Austin's Kitchen! 12 oz. slow cooked marinated skirt steak grilled over an open flame to sear in all the flavor. That's When Our Hand Crafted Chimichuri Tops This Perfect Cut.Served With Red Bean And White Rice And Your Choice Of Soup Or Salad.

TEXAS STYLE BABY BACKS

$17.99

Not Boiled, Not Steamed! A full slab of hickory smoked baby back ribs smothered in our thick, sweet BBQ sauce or tangy chipotle sauce. Half Slab $13.99

MIXED GRILL

$23.95

5 oz. of our house sirloin, 7 oz. of glazed whiskey chicken and 3 of our wood roasted rib bones.

TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP

$28.99

15oz Bone in! pork chop lightly seasoned and grilled over an open flame.

GRANDMA'S BRISKET PLATE

$17.99

Slow roasted beef brisket piled high atop mashed potatoes and topped with home made gravy and mushrooms.

AUSTIN'S HOUSE SIRLOIN

$24.99

This 10-oz.steak lives up to its name! Thick, juicy and grilled over an open flame.

WILD WEST STEAK

$28.99

Austin’s famous skirt steak grilled over an open flame. Glazed with a hint of BBQ and smothered in grilled sweet onions and mushrooms.

MARK’S PASTA BOWL

$21.00

Grilled tenderloin tips with mushrooms, onions and bacon, topped with cheese and served over fettuccine with a cream veal stock

HOT GARLIC SHRIMP

$21.00

Fresh, plump shrimp, sautéed with red chilies, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and rich cream, topped with red peppers. WARNING This one will be your new favorite

THE BAKED MAC DADDY

$14.99

This mac & cheese creation has a mixture of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, blended with beer bourbon bacon and al dente macaroni. Baked with crumb crust and served with garlic bread. With chicken fingers, grilled chicken, shrimp, or smoked BBQ pork, Add 4.00

EAT TEX-MEX

ULTIMATE FAJITAS

$46.99

WGN CHICAGO'S BEST Marinated, charbroiled steak, chicken, and shrimp on a sizzling skillet over green peppers and onions, served with tortillas and all the toppings. Serves three, no problem.

AUSTIN'S FAJITAS

$19.99

Marinated, charbroiled steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet over green peppers and onions, served with tortillas and all the toppings you need. Steak $17.50, Add shrimp $4.00

FIESTA FAJITAS BOWL

$15.99

Grilled chicken or steak, a heap of lemon cilantro rice with black beans, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Steak $15.50

FISH TACOS

$15.99

Fresh grilled Mahi Mahi served on corn tortillas with Jalapeño slaw and a creamy avocado sauce with a side of rice and beans.

BAJA FISH TACOS

$14.50

Atlantic cod dipped in our beer badder and fried golden served on Flour Flat Bread with Jalapeño slaw and a creamy avocado sauce with a side of rice and beans.

STEAK TACOS

$16.99

3 marinated skirt steak tacos, pico de gallo, shredded Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes served with rice and refried beans.

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.99

3 marinated chicken tacos, pico de gallo, shredded chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes served with rice and refried beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.99

Plump shrimp marinated and grilled, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and our spicy sauce, served with cilantro rice and black beans.

PIZZA

14" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$18.99

This Cauliflower crust will fulfill all the taste you love with pizza

9" TRADITIONAL THIN CRUST

$12.00

Hand Tossed crust with our imported fine cheeses and finished on hot bricks, you pick your toppings.

12" TRADITIONAL THIN CRUST

$15.00

Hand Tossed crust with our imported fine cheeses and finished on hot bricks, you pick your toppings.

16" TRADITIONAL THIN CRUST

$19.00

Hand Tossed crust with our imported fine cheeses and finished on hot bricks, you pick your toppings.

16" THE VEGIE SUPREME

$21.95

Hand Tossed crust covered in our white sauce topped with our imported fine cheeses Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Green Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Spinach finished on hot bricks

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.99

Old fashioned ice cream coated with our special mix then deep fried golden brown and topped with caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream.

BIG FAT CHOCOLATE CAKE

$16.99

Three types of premium imported chocolate on Three Layers blend together to make this masterpiece served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serves 2-4

CARROT CAKE

$16.99

Homemade Three layer Big carrot cake with all the great stuff. Walnuts, carrots, and cream cheese. Who could ask for more! Serves 2-4

HOMEMADE BEIGNETS

$8.95

Straight from the French quarter, fluffy pillows fried then dusted with powdered sugar and served with caramel, raspberry marmalade, and chocolate.

CHURROS

$8.99

Fresh made doughnut sticks with cake-like centers filled with Dulce de Leche (caramel), surrounded by a crispy shell, then lightly rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream.

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$8.99

Just like the county fair but we make ours in to sticks like fries, served with Caramel,Chocolate and raspberry sauce.

SALTED CARAMEL COOKIE

$10.99

8” fresh made cookie with white chocolate chunks, Maca Damien nuts, caramel chunks, and sea salt, topped with more caramel and served piping hot with vanilla ice cream.

PRETZEL BREAD PUDDING

$11.99

This one is a must try, bread pudding made with our pretzel rolls, served hot and topped with whiskey sauce, raspberry marmalade, and vanilla ice cream.

ONE BIG SCOOP

$4.50

One large scoop of our old fashioned vanilla ice cream.

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SIDE ORDERS AND EXTRA'S

AVACADO SLICES SIDE

$3.00

$$BACON BITS

$1.49

BAKE POTATO (After 4PM) SIDE

$4.00

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE

$0.75

BREAD SIDE

$1.85

CHEDDAR SHREDDED

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE SIDE

$0.75

COLE SLAW SIDE

$4.00

CORN TORTILLA SIDE

$2.00

COTTAGE CHEESE SIDE

$3.00

DRESSING EXTRA

ELOTE SIDE

$5.00

FLOUR TORTILLA SIDE

$2.00

FRUIT SIDE

$4.00

FRY BASKET

$4.50

GAUCAMOLIE SIDE

$0.95

LOADED BAKE POTATO SIDE

$5.00

LOADED MASHED SIDE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES SIDE

$4.00

ONION GRAVY FRIES BASKET

$4.50

PICKLES EXTRA

$0.30

RICE & BEANS SIDE

$4.50

SAUCE EXTRA

SIDE JALALEPENO

$0.75

SIDE OF CHICKEN BREAST

$8.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SWEET POT FRY BASKET

$5.00

TATER TOTS BASKET

$5.00

VEGGIE SIDE

$4.00

KIDS

MAC & CHEESE

$7.50

Plain Mac & Cheese Served with bread

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$7.50

Cheddar & Motz melted on a flour tortilla

TACOS

$7.50

3 Tacos made with ground beef and served with chips and cheese

KIDS PIZZA

$7.50

Hand tossed pizza. Add sausage or pepperoni .50 extra

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

Includes your choice of fries or fruit

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.50

Includes your choice of fries or fruit

HOT DOG

$7.50

Includes your choice of fries or fruit

CORN DOGS

$7.50

Includes your choice of fries or fruit

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

Our kid's sized ground sirloin patty cooked over an open flame and served with lettuce, pickles and tomato and you pick the rest. Served with fries or fruit.

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.95

HOME REPLACEMENT MEAL

Two Large Pizzas w/Two Toppings, Choice O Cobb Or Caesar Salad and 10 Chicken Fingers Or 10 Chicken Wings

12 PIECE CHICKEN

$39.95

12 pieces of plump chicken fried or baked and served w/ your choice of 2 pints from the following: Mac & Cheese (Spicy Style or Kid's Style), Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, White Rice and Red Beans. Also includes a pint of veggie of the day and tossed salad or coleslaw. Add a 1/2 Slab of Ribs for $10.00 or a Full Slab for $20.00 (For baked chicken, please give us at least 45 minutes of cooking time)

FAMILY FAJITA FIESTA

$73.99

Marinated charbroiled steak, chicken and shrimp on a sizzling skillet over green peppers and onions. Served with tortillas, rice and beans and all the toppings plus salsa and sour cream. Serves six, no problem.

PIZZA COMBO

$34.95

One large pizza 2 Toppings, choice of Cobb or Caesar salad and choice of 10 Chicken Fingers or 10 Chicken Wings

KID'S BOX

$34.95

6 Cheeseburger Sliders, 6 Hot Dogs, 6 Chicken Fingers. Your choice of two sides Includes Ketchup, Mustard and Dipping Sauc

POT ROAST DINNER (4LB)

$45.00

(COOK TIME 30 40 MIN) Served w/ your choice of 2 pints from the following Mac & Cheese (Spicy or Kids Style), Mashed Potatoes, White Rice & Red Beans. Also includes a pint of veggie of the day and tossed salad or coleslaw. Add 8 piece fried of baked chicken for $14.50

TORTELLINI CARBONARA

$26.96

Cheese stuffed tortellini mixed together Bacon and Garden Peas, All tossed in our white sauce.

SKY BOX

$45.95

Two large pizza 2 toppings, choice of Cobb or Caesar salad and choice of 10 Chicken Fingers or 10 Chicken Wings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Dine-in Urben American Restaurant with great Patio dining, lounge, and music venue attached

Website

Location

481 Peterson Road, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

Austin's Saloon image
Austin's Saloon image

