Austintown Pizza & Chicken

Pizza

Old World Pizza - Slice

$2.10

Topped with Romano cheese and green peppers.

White Pizza - Slice

$2.10

Greek Pizza - Slice

$2.10

Monterey Chicken Pizza - Slice

$2.10

Spinach Pizza - Slice

$2.10

Deep Dish Pizza - Slice

$5.25

5 Pepper - Slice

$2.10

Meatball - Slice

$2.10

Buffao - Slice

$2.10

Meatlover - Slice

$2.10

Chicken Parm - Slice

$2.10

Bbq Chicken - Slice

$2.10

Supreme - Slice

$2.10

Spicy White - Slice

$2.10

Sm Old World Pizza

$5.50

Sm White Pizza

$6.50

Sm Greek Pizza

$6.75

Sm Monterey Chicken Pizza

$6.75

Sm Spinach Pizza

$6.75

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.50

Small 5 Pepper

$7.50

Sm MeatBall Pizza

$7.25

Sm Buffalo Pizza

$6.75

Sm Bbq Chicken

$6.75

Sm Chicken Parm Pizza

$7.25

Sm Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Sm Italian Garden Pizza

$6.75

Sm Garden Ranch Pizza

$6.75

Sm Spicy White

$6.75

Sm Deep Dish Pizza

$16.95

Sm Supreme

$8.75

Med Old World Pizza

$10.25

Med White Pizza

$11.25

Med Greek Pizza

$12.75

Med Monterey Chicken Pizza

$12.75

Med Spinach Pizza

$12.75

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Med 5 Pepper

$12.75

Med MeatBall Pizza

$12.75

Med Buffalo Pizza

$12.75

Med Bbq Chicken

$12.75

Med Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.75

Med Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Med Garden Pizza

$12.75

Med Spicy White

$12.75

Med Supreme

$15.95

Lg Old World Pizza

$10.95

Lg White Pizza

$12.75

Lg Greek Pizza

$14.99

Lg Monterey Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Lg Spinach Pizza

$14.99

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

Lg 5 Pepper

$14.99

Lg MeatBall Pizza

$14.99

Lg Buffalo Pizza

$14.99

Lg Bbq Chicken

$14.99

Lg Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$12.25

Lg Garden Pizza

$14.99

Lg Spicy White

$14.99

Lg Plain Thin Pizza 14

$11.75

Lg Deep Dish Pizza

$28.95

Case

$14.99

Lg Supreme

$17.95

Wings

Single Regular

$13.95

Choice of flavor.

Single Boneless

$10.95

Choice of flavor.

Single Pig Wing

$10.95

Double Regular

$25.95

Choice of flavor.

Double Boneless

$19.95

Choice of flavor.

Double Pig Wing

$19.95

Regular 40

$46.95

Choice of flavor.

Boneless 40

$36.95

Choice of flavor.

Pig Wing 40

$33.95

Regular 50

$51.95

Choice of flavor.

Boneless 50

$43.95

Choice of flavor.

Pig Wing 50

$39.95

Garlic Chicken

Wing

$1.95

Breast

$3.85

Leg

$2.75

Thigh

$2.75

8 Piece Chicken

$18.95

12 Piece Chicken

$26.25

16 Piece Chicken

$33.45

20 Piece Chicken

$37.95

All White Dinner

$10.65

2 breasts, 4 Texas potatoes, coleslaw, bread and butter.

All Dark Dinner

$10.65

2 thighs, 2 legs, 4 Texas potatoes, coleslaw, bread and butter.

2 Piece Dinner Leg

$7.45

3 Piece Dinner Leg

$8.99

4 Piece Dinner

$9.99

4 Piece Wing Dinner

$7.95

2 Piece Dinner Wing

$7.45

3 Piece Dinner Wing

$8.99

Desserts

Desserts

$3.95

Pasta & Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

With mostaccioli, or cavatelli, side salad, bread and butter.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

5 chicken fingers, fries, and coleslaw.

Cavatelli

$10.49

With meatball, side salad, bread and butter.

Cavatelli Bread Bowl

$14.25

Cavatelli in a bread bowl, side salad, bread and butter

Mostaccioli

$10.49

With meatball, side salad, bread and butter.

Mostaccioli Bread Bowl

$14.25

Fish Dinner

$10.99

With fries, coleslaw.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Large salad with iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomato, black olives, cucumbers and onion. Served with choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Large salad with iceberg lettuce, ham, cheddar cheese, turkey, mozzarella cheese, onion, olives, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Romano and mozzarella cheese and croutons and strips of chicken.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Large lettuce salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives and feta cheese.

Chicken Walnut Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, carmalized walnuts, roasted red peppers. Choice of dressing.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, sun-dried cranberries, carmalized walnuts, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad Lg

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad Sm

$2.25

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, cucumber, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.

1\2 Tray Tossed

$23.00

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Ham & Provolone

$5.95

Ham, provolone, lettuce, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

All Provolone

$4.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Ham, Turkey & Provolone

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Turkey & Provolone

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Pepperoni & Provolone

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Salami & Provolone

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

All Veggie

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served cold.

Hot Subs

Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions

$7.95

Served hot.

Meatball Sub

$7.95

Meatballs, cheese,sauce

Cheese Steak

$7.95

Steak and cheese. Served hot

Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served hot

Chicken Parm Sub

$7.95

Chicken, cheese and sauce.

Hamburger Sub

$6.95

Italian Specialties

Pepperoni Roll

$7.99+

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. Side of sauce

Sandwiches w/Fries

Pizzaburger Splash

$9.59

2 slices of red pizza with hamburger, hot sausage or meatballs and mozzarella, splashed with sauce and served with fries

Gyro

$7.49

With lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce and served with fries

Sides & Extras

Br Mushrooms

$6.25

With ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 with side of sauce

Hot Cheese Balls

$6.99

French Fries

$2.25

Add Fries

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

Pt Sauce

$2.90

Qt Sauce

$5.50

Pt Potato Salad

$3.25

Qt Potato Salad

$5.75

Pt Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Qt Macaroni Salad

$5.75

Pt Pasta Salad

$3.25

Qt Pasta Salad

$5.75

Pt Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Hot Peppers In Oil Pt

$6.95

Chips

$1.00

Meatball

$1.25

Side Sauce

$1.00

Choice of flavor.

Bread Bowl

$3.00

Homemade seasoned bread bowl.

Dippin Ranch

$0.60

Ziki Sauce

$0.60

Carrots & Ranch

$1.25

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Party Packages

Lasagna

$76.00

Chicken Parmesan

$76.00

Sausage & Peppers

$76.00

Parsley Potatoes

$57.00

Mostaccioli

$52.00

Cavatelli

$67.00

1/2 Lasagna

$39.00

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$39.00

1/2 Sausage & Peppers

$39.00

1/2 Parsley Potatoes

$29.00

1/2 Mostaccioli

$27.00

1/2 Cavatelli

$33.00

100 Pieces of Chicken, 6 lg 1 Topping Pizzas

$196.00

200 Pieces of Chicken, 10 lg 1 Topping Pizzas

$329.00

300 Pieces of Chicken, 12 lg 1 Topping Pizzas

$444.00

30 Chicken

$42.00

40 Chicken

$49.00

50 Chicken

$69.00

75 Chicken

$95.00

100 Chicken

$121.00

150 Chicken

$164.00

200 Chicken

$194.00

250 Chicken

$255.00

100 Wings

$99.00

200 Wings

$199.00

300 Wings

$299.00

400 Wings

$399.00

500 Wings

$499.00

Caesar

$49.00

Chicken Caesar

$55.00

Tossed Salad

$47.00

Cole Slaw

$45.00

Pasta Salad

$45.00

Potato Salad

$45.00

Greek Salad

$52.00

4 Texas

$2.75

8 Texas

$4.00

12 Texas

$5.25

16 Texas

$6.95

20 Texas

$9.25

50 Texas

$20.75

100 Texas

$35.95

150 Texas

$62.25

200 Texas

$67.00

250 Texas

$79.00

300 Texas

$86.00

Texas Potatoes

4 Texas

$2.75

8 Texas

$4.00

12 Texas

$5.25

16 Texas

$6.95

20 Texas

$9.25

50 Texas

$20.75

100 Texas

$35.95

150 Texas

$62.25

200 Texas

$67.00

250 Texas

$79.00

300 Texas

$86.00

Lunch Specials

$4 Lunch

$5.00

$5 Lunch

$5.00

$6 Lunch

$6.00

Daily Specials

Monday Plain Thin Pizza

$5.99

Monday 12 Piece Chicken Bucket

$21.99

Tuesday 20 Wings BL

$13.99

Thursday 2 Large Old World 1 Topping Pizza

$21.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5205 Mahoning Ave, Austintown, OH 44515

Directions

Gallery
Austintown Pizza & Chicken image
Austintown Pizza & Chicken image

