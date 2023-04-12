Authentic Jamaican Food 3188 Via Ponte Tresa

Restaurant info

Authentic Jamaican Food cooked by an expert Jamaican Chef. We bring you the true authentic oxtail, curry goat, jerk chicken and jerk pork made with all natural ingredients , made fresh daily. Platters consist of a heaping portion of slow cooked meats, rice and peas, fresh steamed vegetables and plantains. All meals prepared in a home based kitchen, licensed by the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality, Food and Housing Division. We are currently serving lunch only, Mon - Sat, 11 am to 3 pm, PST. Delivery Only. Come in and enjoy!

