Authentic Jamaican Food 3188 Via Ponte Tresa

3188 Via Ponte Tresa

Chula Vista, CA 91914

Popular Items

Dahl - 8oz
Curried Goat Platter
Oxtail Platter


Lunch Menu

Curried Goat Platter

$15.00

Seasoned with high quality curry, cooked to perfection with potatoes, scallion, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, garlic and thyme. Served with a side of rice and peas, seasonal vegetables and fried plantains.

Jerk Chicken Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated Chicken seasoned with authentic Walker’s Wood Jerk Seasoning. Served with a side of rice and peas, seasonal vegetables and fried plantains.

Jerk Pork Platter

$15.00

Marinated Pork seasoned with authentic Walker’s Wood Jerk Seasoning and slow cooked for 3 plus hours. Served with a side of rice and peas, seasonal vegetables and fried plantains.

Oxtail Platter

$20.00

Seasoned with onions, scallion, garlic, scotch bonnet peppers, thyme and butter beans, slow cooked for 3 plus hours. Served with a side of rice and peas, seasonal vegetables and fried plantains.

Dahl - 8oz

$5.00

Yellow or green split peas, seasoned in curry, geera (cumin), onion, scallion, thyme and a touch of scotch bonnet pepper. 8 oz serving.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Jamaican Food cooked by an expert Jamaican Chef. We bring you the true authentic oxtail, curry goat, jerk chicken and jerk pork made with all natural ingredients , made fresh daily. Platters consist of a heaping portion of slow cooked meats, rice and peas, fresh steamed vegetables and plantains. All meals prepared in a home based kitchen, licensed by the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality, Food and Housing Division. We are currently serving lunch only, Mon - Sat, 11 am to 3 pm, PST. Delivery Only. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3188 Via Ponte Tresa, Chula Vista, CA 91914

Directions

