Authentic Jamaican Food 3188 Via Ponte Tresa
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Jamaican Food cooked by an expert Jamaican Chef. We bring you the true authentic oxtail, curry goat, jerk chicken and jerk pork made with all natural ingredients , made fresh daily. Platters consist of a heaping portion of slow cooked meats, rice and peas, fresh steamed vegetables and plantains. All meals prepared in a home based kitchen, licensed by the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality, Food and Housing Division. We are currently serving lunch only, Mon - Sat, 11 am to 3 pm, PST. Delivery Only. Come in and enjoy!
Location
3188 Via Ponte Tresa, Chula Vista, CA 91914
