Chinese

Authentic Kosher Chinese - Lakewood, NJ

937 Reviews

$

105 Clifton Ave

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Sesame Chicken
Sesame Chicken Combo
Vegetable Egg Roll

Children's Menu

*in store only kids under 3 eat free (chicken nugget lo mien)*
Chicken Nugget Lo Mein

Chicken Nugget Lo Mein

$4.99
Children' 1 Chicken Stik

Children' 1 Chicken Stik

$3.99
Children's 2 Hot Dogs

Children's 2 Hot Dogs

$4.99

Children Under 3 Eat For Free

in store only

Children F/F

$2.99

Delivery Lakewood

$3.00

Jackson Delivery

$7.00

Tom River Delivery

$10.00

Howell Delivery

$3.00

New Bags

$0.45

Appetizers

all of our appetizers are always fresh and always tasty!

Extra Kosher

Hot Oil

Beef Egg Roll

$3.50

Chicken Egg Roll

$3.50

Pastrami Egg Roll

$4.50

Vegetable Egg Roll

$3.50

5 Chicken Wing & Small Rice

$6.99

Small Homemade Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Small Hot Poppers

$9.99

Small Bbq Spare Ribs

$25.99

Beef Sticks 3

$9.99

Chicken Sticks 3

$9.99

Chinese Scallion Pan Cakes

$7.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Wings

$5.99

Small Chicken Wings

$5.99

Small BBQ Chicken Wings

$5.99

Small Chinese Nuggets

$7.99

G F Chicken Nuggets 7 Nuggets

$7.99

Dumpling Steamed

$9.99

Pan Seared Dumpling

$9.99

Wontons Fried With Sweet And Sour Sauce (10)

$8.99

Pu Pu Platter

$19.99

Large Homemade Chicken Nuggets

$15.99

Beef Stick 6

$18.99

Chicken Sticks 6

$17.99

Fried Wanton W/garlic Sauce (10) p

$8.99

Dim Sum (5)

$9.99

Large Bbq Chicken Wings

$10.99

Extra Kosher

Steamed Wonton W/ Garlic Sauce

$8.99

Hot Poppers Large

$16.99

Large Chicken Wings

$10.99

G F Chicken Nugets (6) P

$7.99

Large BBQ Spare Ribs

$45.99

Steam Wanton (10) Sweet Sauce

$8.99

American Style Hot Popers

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings Large

$10.99

Large Chinese Nuggets

$14.99

Garlic Sauce On The Sied

Soups

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.55

Small Wonton Soup

$4.55

Small Egg Drop Soup

$4.55

Small Egg Drop Soup W/ Wonton

$4.55

Small Chicken Rice Soup

$4.55

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$4.55

Small Matzo ball soup

$4.55

Small Plain chicken soup

$4.55

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99

Large Wonton Soup

$7.99

Large Egg Drop Soup

$7.99

Large Egg Drop Soup W/ Wonton

$7.99

Large Chicken Rice Soup

$7.99

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$7.99

Large House Special Soup

$10.99

Large Vegetable W/ Tofu Soup

$10.99

Large Vegetable Soup

$9.99

Japanese Uden Noodle Soup

$11.99

Large Matzo ball

$7.99

Large Plain chicken soup

$7.99

Chow Mein

we use a white sauce, ginger based, bean sprout chow mein. choose from our tasty variety!

Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.99

White Meat Chicken Chow Mein

$14.99

Beef Chow Mein

$15.99

Veal Chow Mein

$16.99

House Special Chow Mein

$16.99

Lo Mein/ Ho fan

spicy options available

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.99

Beef Lo Mein

$15.99

Veal Lo Mein

$16.99

House Special Lo Mein

$17.99

Ho Fan

$16.99

Chow Fun / Mai Fun

mai fun noodles made from rice, choices of protein.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$14.99

Chicken Chow Fun

$15.99

Beef Chow Fun

$15.99

Veal Chow Fun

$16.99

House Special Chow Fun

$16.99

Singapor Style Mai Pan

$16.99

Chicken Mai fun

$14.99

Beef Mai fun

$15.99

Veal Mai fun

$15.99

House Mai fun Chicken,beef, Vail

$16.99

Vegetabel Mai fun

$14.99

Ho Fan

$16.99

Beef Pad Thia

$18.99

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.99

Vagy Pate With Tofu

$15.99

Vgy Pat Ti Wjth Tofu

$14.99

Vagtabel Pad Thia With Tofu

$14.99

Mapo Meat Sauce Over Abead Of Chwo Fan Rice Noodels

$18.99

Egg Foo Young

Asian style omelet served with a choice of rice.

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$15.99

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.99

Beef Egg Foo Young

$16.99

Veal Egg Foo Young

$17.99

House Special Egg Foo Young

$17.99

Vegetables

Sauteed String Beans

$14.99

Eggplant W/ Garlic Sauce

$14.99

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$14.99

Tofu Home Style

$14.99

Tofu Szechuan Style

$14.99

Broccoli W/ Garlic Sauce

$14.99

Snow Peas W/ Mushrooms

$14.99

Moo Shu Vegetables

$14.99

Hot & Spicy Tofu

$14.99

Ma Po Tofu Garlic Sauce

$14.99

General Tso's Tofu

$14.99

Steamed Broccoli

$14.99

Steam Green Beans

$14.99

Sauteed Mix Vagetabel/ Tofu

$14.99

Kong Po Tofu

$14.99

tofu /Steamed Broccoli Garlic Sauce Mushrooms No Sugar

$16.99

Steamed Tofu Sweet And Sour

$15.99

Broccoli Tofu And Sesame Sauce w/ Sesame Seeds

$15.99

Chicken

served with a choice of rice

Small Chicken W/ Broccoli

$13.99

Small Pepper Chicken W/ Onions

$13.99

Small Chicken W/ Bean Sprouts

$13.99

Small Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.99

Small Chicken W/ Mixed Vegetables

$13.99

Small Curry Chicken W/ Onions

$13.99

Small Chicken W/ String Beans

$13.99

Small Chicken W/ Snow Peas

$13.99

Small Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.99

Small Chicken With Mushrooms

$13.99

Large Chicken W/ Broccoli

$17.99

Large Pepper Chicken W/ Onions

$17.99

Large Chicken W/ Bean Sprouts

$17.99

Large Moo Goo Gai Pan

$17.99

Large Chicken W/ Mixed Vegetables

$17.99

Large Curry Chicken W/ Onions

$17.99

Large Chicken W/ String Beans

$17.99

Large Chicken Eggplant

$17.99