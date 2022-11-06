Chinese
Authentic Kosher Chinese - Lakewood, NJ
937 Reviews
$
105 Clifton Ave
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Popular Items
Children's Menu
*in store only kids under 3 eat free (chicken nugget lo mien)*
Appetizers
all of our appetizers are always fresh and always tasty!
Extra Kosher
Hot Oil
Beef Egg Roll
$3.50
Chicken Egg Roll
$3.50
Pastrami Egg Roll
$4.50
Vegetable Egg Roll
$3.50
5 Chicken Wing & Small Rice
$6.99
Small Homemade Chicken Nuggets
$8.99
Small Hot Poppers
$9.99
Small Bbq Spare Ribs
$25.99
Beef Sticks 3
$9.99
Chicken Sticks 3
$9.99
Chinese Scallion Pan Cakes
$7.99
Small Buffalo Chicken Wings
$5.99
Small Chicken Wings
$5.99
Small BBQ Chicken Wings
$5.99
Small Chinese Nuggets
$7.99
G F Chicken Nuggets 7 Nuggets
$7.99
Dumpling Steamed
$9.99
Pan Seared Dumpling
$9.99
Wontons Fried With Sweet And Sour Sauce (10)
$8.99
Pu Pu Platter
$19.99
Large Homemade Chicken Nuggets
$15.99
Beef Stick 6
$18.99
Chicken Sticks 6
$17.99
Fried Wanton W/garlic Sauce (10) p
$8.99
Dim Sum (5)
$9.99
Large Bbq Chicken Wings
$10.99
Chinese Scallion Pan Cakes
$7.99
Extra Kosher
Steamed Wonton W/ Garlic Sauce
$8.99
Hot Poppers Large
$16.99
Large Chicken Wings
$10.99
G F Chicken Nugets (6) P
$7.99
Large BBQ Spare Ribs
$45.99
Steam Wanton (10) Sweet Sauce
$8.99
American Style Hot Popers
$16.99
Buffalo Chicken Wings Large
$10.99
Large Chinese Nuggets
$14.99
Garlic Sauce On The Sied
Soups
Small Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.55
Small Wonton Soup
$4.55
Small Egg Drop Soup
$4.55
Small Egg Drop Soup W/ Wonton
$4.55
Small Chicken Rice Soup
$4.55
Small Hot & Sour Soup
$4.55
Small Matzo ball soup
$4.55
Small Plain chicken soup
$4.55
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.99
Large Wonton Soup
$7.99
Large Egg Drop Soup
$7.99
Large Egg Drop Soup W/ Wonton
$7.99
Large Chicken Rice Soup
$7.99
Large Hot & Sour Soup
$7.99
Large House Special Soup
$10.99
Large Vegetable W/ Tofu Soup
$10.99
Large Vegetable Soup
$9.99
Japanese Uden Noodle Soup
$11.99
Large Matzo ball
$7.99
Large Plain chicken soup
$7.99
Chow Mein
we use a white sauce, ginger based, bean sprout chow mein. choose from our tasty variety!
Lo Mein/ Ho fan
spicy options available
Chow Fun / Mai Fun
mai fun noodles made from rice, choices of protein.
Vegetable Chow Fun
$14.99
Chicken Chow Fun
$15.99
Beef Chow Fun
$15.99
Veal Chow Fun
$16.99
House Special Chow Fun
$16.99
Singapor Style Mai Pan
$16.99
Chicken Mai fun
$14.99
Beef Mai fun
$15.99
Veal Mai fun
$15.99
House Mai fun Chicken,beef, Vail
$16.99
Vegetabel Mai fun
$14.99
Ho Fan
$16.99
Beef Pad Thia
$18.99
Chicken Pad Thai
$18.99
Vagy Pate With Tofu
$15.99
Vgy Pat Ti Wjth Tofu
$14.99
Vagtabel Pad Thia With Tofu
$14.99
Mapo Meat Sauce Over Abead Of Chwo Fan Rice Noodels
$18.99
Egg Foo Young
Asian style omelet served with a choice of rice.
Vegetables
Sauteed String Beans
$14.99
Eggplant W/ Garlic Sauce
$14.99
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
$14.99
Tofu Home Style
$14.99
Tofu Szechuan Style
$14.99
Broccoli W/ Garlic Sauce
$14.99
Snow Peas W/ Mushrooms
$14.99
Moo Shu Vegetables
$14.99
Hot & Spicy Tofu
$14.99
Ma Po Tofu Garlic Sauce
$14.99
General Tso's Tofu
$14.99
Moo Shu Vegetables
$14.99
Steamed Broccoli
$14.99
Steam Green Beans
$14.99
Sauteed Mix Vagetabel/ Tofu
$14.99
Kong Po Tofu
$14.99
tofu /Steamed Broccoli Garlic Sauce Mushrooms No Sugar
$16.99
Steamed Tofu Sweet And Sour
$15.99
Broccoli Tofu And Sesame Sauce w/ Sesame Seeds
$15.99
Chicken
served with a choice of rice
Small Chicken W/ Broccoli
$13.99
Small Pepper Chicken W/ Onions
$13.99
Small Chicken W/ Bean Sprouts
$13.99
Small Moo Goo Gai Pan
$13.99
Small Chicken W/ Mixed Vegetables
$13.99
Small Curry Chicken W/ Onions
$13.99
Small Chicken W/ String Beans
$13.99
Small Chicken W/ Snow Peas
$13.99
Small Sweet & Sour Chicken
$13.99
Small Chicken With Mushrooms
$13.99
Large Chicken W/ Broccoli
$17.99
Large Pepper Chicken W/ Onions
$17.99
Large Chicken W/ Bean Sprouts
$17.99
Large Moo Goo Gai Pan
$17.99
Large Chicken W/ Mixed Vegetables
$17.99
Large Curry Chicken W/ Onions
$17.99
Large Chicken W/ String Beans
$17.99
Large Chicken Eggplant
$17.99