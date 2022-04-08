Authentikka 42070 ford rd
42070 ford rd
Canton, MI 48187
Popular Items
Fun Finger: Veg
Samosa 2pcs
A fried pastry with a savoury filling, such as mildly spiced potatoes and peas
Masala peanuts
Deep fried peanuts mixed with onions, tomatoes and spices.
Cut Mirchi
Chilli dipped in Indian batter and deep fried. Then these are stuffed with onions, tomatoes and spices.
Crispy sesame veg
Batter fried veggies sautéed with house made sauce and sesame seeds.
Gobi Manchurian
Batter fried cauliflower sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chili sauce.
Chilli Paneer
Marinated paneer cubes Sautee with onion, green pepper, garlic, soy sauce and chili sauce.
Samosa Chat
A popular street food variation made by deep fried samosa, chat chutney's and chickpeas gravy
Mixed Veg Pakoda
Paneer 65
Fun Finger: Non-Veg
Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed with house made sauce
Chilli Chicken
Chicken sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chilli sauce
Hyderabad Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in Hyderabadi spices, sauteed with garlic curry leaves and chillis.
Chicken Roast
Chicken heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.
Chatpata Fish
Fried fish in spicy freshly grounded masala and touch of crushed pepper powders.
Goat Roast
Goat heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.
Apollo Shrimp
Shrimp is dredged in flour and then batter, then fried and coated with a spicy mayo sauce
Chicken Majestic
Authentikka Fish
Soup
Authentic Entrees - Veg
Tadka Dal
Yellow lentil cooked and tempered with special spices.
Dal Makhani
Creamed black lentils cooked in spices and herbs.
Bagara Baingan
Egg plant and spices cooked in tamarind,cocunut,peanut and sesame gravy
Methi Malai Mutter Paneer
Peppers and spices cooked in tamarind,cocnut, peanut and sesame gravy
Aloo Gobi Mutter
Traditional dish with cauliflower and potatoes stir fried with tomato based sauce
Malai Kofta
Mildly spiced vegetables and homemade cheese dumpling cooked in house gravy with a dash of cream
Palak Paneer
Currey cooked in lightly seasoned chopped spinach with paneer pieces
Navaratan Korma
Tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual cream based sauce cooked with nuts, vegetables, paneer cheese.
Chole Masala
Chick peas cooked in onion,tomatoes, ginger, garlic sauces with spices.
Authentic Entrees - Make Your Own Dish
Butter Masala
Traditional exotic Indian spices & herbs cooked in a buttery creamy tomato based sauce.
Tikka Masala
Combination of spices into creamy, onion & tomato based sauce is so perfect that makes your curry explode with flavor.
Vindaloo
Tomato sauce spiked up with sautéed green chillies, potatoes, ginger, onions and such flavorful ingredients.
Roganjosh
A palatable curry from north India cooked in a gravy of exotic Indian spices.
Chettinad
Mouth watery Southern dish simmered in black pepper, curry leaves, tomato & dried red chillis.
Kadai
Special combination of peppers, onions & tomatoes; tempered with ginger, garlic & green chillis.
Korma
Biryani
AuthenTIKKA Special Chicken Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken Tikka, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with boneless chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Chicken Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Egg Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with egg, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Vegetable Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with steamed rice, veggies and aromatic spices
Lamb/ Goat Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Lamb, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Shrimp biryani
Paneer w/veg Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Paneer , Vegies, steamed rice and aromatic spices
Family Veg Pack
Family Chicken Pack
1/4 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert
Family Mutton Pack
Guest Veg Pack
Guest Chicken Pack
1/2 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert
Guest Goat Pack
Rice & Noodle:
Veg Fried Rice
Long grain basmati rice tossed with assorted vegetables.
Egg Fried Rice
Egg and vegetables tossed with basmati rice.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken pieces tossed with basmati rice.
Shrimp Fried rice
Shrimp pieces tossed with basmati rice
Veg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables.
Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with shrimp
Egg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables and egg.
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Chicken pieces and hakka noodles sauteed with soy sauce.
Cocktail Fried Rice
Cocktail Hakka Noodles
Bread
Plain Naan
Butter Naan
Soft flour bread with butter on top.
Garlic Naan
Soft flour bread stuffed with fresh garlic.
Onion Kulcha
A light flat bread stuffed with fresh onions and green corianders
Malabhar Paratha 2 PCs
Two layered flatbread, crispy and flaky bread made from wheat flour.
Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
Bullet Naan
Authentikka basket
Basket of butter naan,garlic naan,onion kulcha &roti
Authentikka Signature Special
Paneer Tikka Kabob
Cubes of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken(w/bone) marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juice and cooked to tender perfection.
Chicken Tikka Kabob
Succulent cubes of boneless white chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices then roasted in clay oven.
Reshmi Kabab
Marinated chicken pieces in Mint,coriander,spinach and methi leaves.
Lamb Sheek Kabob
Kabobs made from minced lamb meat, slathered in a bowl of spices and grilled to perfection.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in herbs and spices then roasted.
Tandoori Pomfret
Marinated whole fish cooked in special earth oven.
House platter
A combination of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Shrimp, Lamb Sheek Kabob with a butter or garlic naan.
Refreshments/Drinks
Sides
Beers
Spirits/ Liquors
1800 Silver
Belvenie 12yrs
Black Dog
Black Label
Blue Label
Crown Royal
Fireball Cinnamon
Glenfiddich 12yrs
Glenlivet 12yrs
Grey Goose
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Macallan 12yrs
Patron Silver
Punjabi Club
Teacher's
House Special Whisky
H. S. Vodka
H. S. Rum
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
42070 ford rd, Canton, MI 48187