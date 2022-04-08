Authentikka 42070 ford rd

Main picView gallery
Indian

Authentikka

1,047 Reviews

$$

42070 ford rd

Canton, MI 48187

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Masala
Samosa 2pcs
Tikka Masala

Fun Finger: Veg

Samosa 2pcs

$4.99

A fried pastry with a savoury filling, such as mildly spiced potatoes and peas

Masala peanuts

$5.99

Deep fried peanuts mixed with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Chilli dipped in Indian batter and deep fried. Then these are stuffed with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Crispy sesame veg

$10.99

Batter fried veggies sautéed with house made sauce and sesame seeds.

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Batter fried cauliflower sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chili sauce.

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Marinated paneer cubes Sautee with onion, green pepper, garlic, soy sauce and chili sauce.

Samosa Chat

$7.99

A popular street food variation made by deep fried samosa, chat chutney's and chickpeas gravy

Mixed Veg Pakoda

$6.99

Paneer 65

$12.99

Fun Finger: Non-Veg

Chicken 555

$12.99

Chicken sautéed with house made sauce

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Chicken sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chilli sauce

Hyderabad Chicken 65

$12.99

Boneless chicken marinated in Hyderabadi spices, sauteed with garlic curry leaves and chillis.

Chicken Roast

$12.99

Chicken heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.

Chatpata Fish

$13.99

Fried fish in spicy freshly grounded masala and touch of crushed pepper powders.

Goat Roast

$14.99

Goat heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.

Apollo Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp is dredged in flour and then batter, then fried and coated with a spicy mayo sauce

Chicken Majestic

$12.99

Authentikka Fish

$14.99

Soup

Creamy tamoto soup

$4.99

Tomato soup with cream, fresh herbs and spices.

Corn soup

$4.99

Corn soup made with vegetables or chicken of your choice

Hot and sour soup

$4.99

A delicious soup made of spicy and sour combination of veggies or chicken of your choice

Manchow Soup

$4.99

Authentic Entrees - Veg

Tadka Dal

$9.99

Yellow lentil cooked and tempered with special spices.

Dal Makhani

$10.99

Creamed black lentils cooked in spices and herbs.

Bagara Baingan

$10.99

Egg plant and spices cooked in tamarind,cocunut,peanut and sesame gravy

Methi Malai Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Peppers and spices cooked in tamarind,cocnut, peanut and sesame gravy

Aloo Gobi Mutter

$12.99

Traditional dish with cauliflower and potatoes stir fried with tomato based sauce

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Mildly spiced vegetables and homemade cheese dumpling cooked in house gravy with a dash of cream

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Currey cooked in lightly seasoned chopped spinach with paneer pieces

Navaratan Korma

$13.99

Tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual cream based sauce cooked with nuts, vegetables, paneer cheese.

Chole Masala

$10.99

Chick peas cooked in onion,tomatoes, ginger, garlic sauces with spices.

Authentic Entrees - Make Your Own Dish

Butter Masala

Traditional exotic Indian spices & herbs cooked in a buttery creamy tomato based sauce.

Tikka Masala

Combination of spices into creamy, onion & tomato based sauce is so perfect that makes your curry explode with flavor.

Vindaloo

Tomato sauce spiked up with sautéed green chillies, potatoes, ginger, onions and such flavorful ingredients.

Roganjosh

A palatable curry from north India cooked in a gravy of exotic Indian spices.

Chettinad

Mouth watery Southern dish simmered in black pepper, curry leaves, tomato & dried red chillis.

Kadai

Special combination of peppers, onions & tomatoes; tempered with ginger, garlic & green chillis.

Korma

Biryani

AuthenTIKKA Special Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken Tikka, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with boneless chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with egg, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with steamed rice, veggies and aromatic spices

Lamb/ Goat Biryani

$15.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with Lamb, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Shrimp biryani

$14.99

Paneer w/veg Biryani

$13.99

Dum flavorful biryani made with Paneer , Vegies, steamed rice and aromatic spices

Family Veg Pack

$45.99

Family Chicken Pack

$49.99

1/4 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert

Family Mutton Pack

$59.99

Guest Veg Pack

$65.99

Guest Chicken Pack

$69.99

1/2 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert

Guest Goat Pack

$89.99

Rice & Noodle:

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Long grain basmati rice tossed with assorted vegetables.

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Egg and vegetables tossed with basmati rice.

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken pieces tossed with basmati rice.

Shrimp Fried rice

$14.99

Shrimp pieces tossed with basmati rice

Veg Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables.

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with shrimp

Egg Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables and egg.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Chicken pieces and hakka noodles sauteed with soy sauce.

Cocktail Fried Rice

$14.99

Cocktail Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Bread

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.49

Soft flour bread with butter on top.

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Soft flour bread stuffed with fresh garlic.

Onion Kulcha

$2.99

A light flat bread stuffed with fresh onions and green corianders

Malabhar Paratha 2 PCs

$3.99

Two layered flatbread, crispy and flaky bread made from wheat flour.

Roti

$2.49

Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven

Bullet Naan

$3.49

Authentikka basket

$10.99

Basket of butter naan,garlic naan,onion kulcha &roti

Authentikka Signature Special

Paneer Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Cubes of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.

Chicken Tandoori

$13.99

Chicken(w/bone) marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juice and cooked to tender perfection.

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Succulent cubes of boneless white chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices then roasted in clay oven.

Reshmi Kabab

$14.99

Marinated chicken pieces in Mint,coriander,spinach and methi leaves.

Lamb Sheek Kabob

$16.99

Kabobs made from minced lamb meat, slathered in a bowl of spices and grilled to perfection.

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in herbs and spices then roasted.

Tandoori Pomfret

$16.99

Marinated whole fish cooked in special earth oven.

House platter

$18.99

A combination of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Shrimp, Lamb Sheek Kabob with a butter or garlic naan.

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

$3.99

Gulab Jamun X 3

$3.99

Rasmalai

$4.49

Shahi Tukda

$4.49

Refreshments/Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Soda (Coke,Diet Coke,Sprite)

$2.00

Chikoo Shake

$3.99Out of stock

Sitaphal shake

$3.99Out of stock

Masala Soda

$3.99

Aam Panna

$4.99Out of stock

Masala Chai

$2.50Out of stock

Thumbs Up

$2.00

Sides

Papad

$1.99

Masala Papad

$3.99

Dahi (yogurt)

$1.99

Raita

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Indian Salad (onion,lime,chilli)

$1.99

Beers

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Flying Horse

$8.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Taj Large

$8.00

Taj Mahal SM

$5.00

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Spirits/ Liquors

1800 Silver

$6.00

Belvenie 12yrs

$11.00

Black Dog

$7.00

Black Label

$7.00

Blue Label

$25.00

Crown Royal

$4.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$3.00

Glenfiddich 12yrs

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yrs

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Macallan 12yrs

$11.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Punjabi Club

$6.00

Teacher's

$6.00

House Special Whisky

$3.00

H. S. Vodka

$2.00

H. S. Rum

$2.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Bengal Mocktail

$6.00

Kid's Menu

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings 6/8pcs

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets 6pcs

$6.99

Orange Chicken 8pcs

$8.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

42070 ford rd, Canton, MI 48187

Directions

Main pic

