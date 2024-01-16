Authentikka Troy
5114 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Fun Finger: Veg
- Chilli Paneer
Marinated paneer cubes Sautee with onion, green pepper, garlic, soy sauce and chili sauce.$12.99
- Crispy sesame veg
Batter fried veggies sautéed with house made sauce and sesame seeds.$10.99
- Cut Mirchi
Chilli dipped in Indian batter and deep fried. Then these are stuffed with onions, tomatoes and spices.$7.99
- Gobi Manchurian
Batter fried cauliflower sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chili sauce.$11.99
- Samosa 2pcs
A fried pastry with a savoury filling, such as mildly spiced potatoes and peas$5.99
- Samosa Chat
A popular street food variation made by deep fried samosa, chat chutney's and chickpeas gravy$8.99
- Spinach Cashew Pakoda$7.99
- Veg Manchurian$11.99
Fun Finger: Non-Veg
- Butter Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp is dredged in flour and then batter, then fried and coated with a spicy mayo sauce$15.99
- Chicken Lollipops$12.99
- Chicken Roast
Chicken heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.$12.99
- Chilli Chicken
Chicken sautéed with peppers, onions, soy and chilli sauce$12.99
- Fish 65$14.99
- Goat Roast Fry
Goat heated on a wide stone on flame sauteed with chef special spices served with lime and onion.$15.99
- Grilled Masala Pomfret$15.99
- Hyderabad Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in Hyderabadi spices, sauteed with garlic curry leaves and chillis.$12.99
- Pepper Chicken Fry$12.99
Soup
Authentic Entrees - Veg
- Aloo Gobi Mutter
Traditional dish with cauliflower and potatoes stir fried with tomato based sauce$12.99
- Bagara Baingan
Egg plant and spices cooked in tamarind,cocunut,peanut and sesame gravy$11.99
- Baingan Bartha$12.99
- Chole Masala
Chick peas cooked in onion,tomatoes, ginger, garlic sauces with spices.$10.99
- Dal Makhani
Creamed black lentils cooked in spices and herbs.$10.99
- Malai Kofta
Mildly spiced vegetables and homemade cheese dumpling cooked in house gravy with a dash of cream$13.99
- Methi Malai Mutter Paneer
Peppers and spices cooked in tamarind,cocnut, peanut and sesame gravy$13.99
- Palak Paneer
Currey cooked in lightly seasoned chopped spinach with paneer pieces$13.99
- Tadka Dal
Yellow lentil cooked and tempered with special spices.$10.99
Authentic Entrees - Make Your Own Dish
- Butter Masala
Traditional exotic Indian spices & herbs cooked in a buttery creamy tomato based sauce.
- Tikka Masala
Combination of spices into creamy, onion & tomato based sauce is so perfect that makes your curry explode with flavor.
- Vindaloo
Tomato sauce spiked up with sautéed green chillies, potatoes, ginger, onions and such flavorful ingredients.
- Roganjosh
A palatable curry from north India cooked in a gravy of exotic Indian spices.
- Chettinad
Mouth watery Southern dish simmered in black pepper, curry leaves, tomato & dried red chillis.
- Kadai
Special combination of peppers, onions & tomatoes; tempered with ginger, garlic & green chillis.
- Korma
Biryani
- Boneless Chicken Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with boneless chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices$14.99
- Chicken Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices$13.99
- Chicken Tikka Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken Tikka, steamed rice and aromatic spices$14.99
- Egg w/Veggies Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with egg, steamed rice and aromatic spices$12.99
- Lamb/ Goat Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Lamb, steamed rice and aromatic spices$16.99
- Vegetable Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with steamed rice, veggies and aromatic spices$12.99
- Paneer w/veg Biryani
Dum flavorful biryani made with Paneer , Vegies, steamed rice and aromatic spices$13.99
- Family Chicken Pack
1/4 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert$54.99
- Family Mutton Pack$64.99
- Family Paneer Pack$54.99
- Family Veg Pack$49.99
- Guest Chicken Pack
1/2 Tray Dum flavorful biryani made with Chicken, steamed rice and aromatic spices. Come with Chicken 65 and Dessert$74.99
- Guest Goat Pack$95.99
- Guest Veg Pack$69.99
- Guest Paneer Pack$74.99
Rice & Noodle:
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken pieces tossed with basmati rice.$12.99
- Chicken Hakka Noodles
Chicken pieces and hakka noodles sauteed with soy sauce.$12.99
- Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$12.99
- Chicken Schezwan Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Egg Fried Rice
Egg and vegetables tossed with basmati rice.$11.99
- Egg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables and egg.$11.99
- Egg Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
- Egg Schezwan Hakka Noodles$11.99
- Shrimp Fried rice
Shrimp pieces tossed with basmati rice$14.99
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with shrimp$14.99
- Shrimp Schezwan Fried Rice$14.99
- Shrimp Schezwan Hakka Noodles$14.99
- Veg Fried Rice
Long grain basmati rice tossed with assorted vegetables.$11.99
- Veg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with mix vegetables.$11.99
- Veg Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
- Veg Schezwan Hakka Noodles$11.99
Authentikka Signature Special
- Paneer Tikka Kabob
Cubes of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.$13.99
- Chicken Tandoori
Chicken(w/bone) marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juice and cooked to tender perfection.$13.99
- Chicken Tikka Kabob
Succulent cubes of boneless white chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices then roasted in clay oven.$14.99
- Haryali Murgh Kabab$14.99
- Tandoori Wings$13.99
- House platter
A combination of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Shrimp, Lamb Sheek Kabob with a butter or garlic naan.$19.99
- Lamb Sheek Kabob
Kabobs made from minced lamb meat, slathered in a bowl of spices and grilled to perfection.$16.99
- Tandoori Pomfret
Marinated whole fish cooked in special earth oven.$16.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in herbs and spices then roasted.$16.99
Bread
- Plain Naan$2.49
- Butter Naan
Soft flour bread with butter on top.$2.49
- Garlic Naan
Soft flour bread stuffed with fresh garlic.$2.99
- Onion Kulcha
A light flat bread stuffed with fresh onions and green corianders$2.99
- Malabhar Paratha 2 PCs
Two layered flatbread, crispy and flaky bread made from wheat flour.$3.99
- Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven$2.49
- Bullet Naan$2.99
- Authentikka basket
Basket of butter naan,garlic naan,onion kulcha &roti$10.99
Refreshments/Drinks
Beers
Spirits/ Liquors
- 1800 Silver$6.00
- Belvenie 12yrs$12.00
- Black Dog$7.00
- Black Label$7.00
- Blue Label$25.00
- Crown Royal$4.00
- Fireball Cinnamon$3.00
- Glenfiddich 12yrs$9.00
- Glenlivet 12yrs$9.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Macallan 12yrs$11.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Teacher's$6.00
- Tito's Vodka$7.00
- Varchas Bourbon Whisky$11.00
Cocktails
Sides
Friday Special
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
5114 Rochester Road, Troy, MI 48085