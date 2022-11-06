Auti Sushi
195 Reviews
$$
5943 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
Popular Items
Special Roll
858
911
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy crawfish and cream cheese. Top: Spicy tuna, crunch and Green onion.
Alaska
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon and masago.
Baked Zarigani
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Spicy crawfish and crunch. Baked
Blossom
In: Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado. Top: Salmon and fried onion.
Cali Burn
Caterpillar
In: Krab and eel. Top: Avocado.
Ceviche Roll
In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Escolar.
Da Bomb
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Baked krab, baked scallop and jalapeno.
Dragon
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Eel and Avocado.
Dynamite
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish and masago. Baked.
Fire Fire
In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Baked salmon. Baked.
Garnet
In: Krab, eel and avocado. Top: Baked salmon. Baked.
Havana Pearl
In: Assorted fish and krab. Top: Masago, soy paper and wrapped in cucumber.
Heart Attack
In: Spicy tuna, krab, and cream cheese. Top: Wrapped in jalapeno. Deep fried.
Hulk
Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.
Kimmy
Spicy tuna and crawfish tempura. Top: Seared tuna and jalapeno.
Kryptonite
In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Albacore, seared tuna and lemon slices.
Lemon
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
Motown Philly
Ocean Beach
Pink
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.
Popcorn Zarigani
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Tempura crawfish.
Poway
In: Soft shell crab, krab, avocado and gobo. Top: Seared tuna and masago.
Rainbow
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
Red Dragon
Shrimp Tempura Salmon
In: Krab, avocado and shrimp tempura. Top: Salmon.
Soytein
In: Spicy tuna, krab, avocado and gobo. Top: Soy paper, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago and green onion.
Spicy Crispy
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno and gobo. Deep fried.
Spicy Crunch
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Crunch.
Spicy Zarigani Crunch
In: Spicy zarigani and avocado. Top: Crunch.
Spider
In: Soft shell crab, krab, avocado and gobo.
Tiger
In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Eel, shrimp and avocado.
Tommy
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Spicy albacore, jalapeno, green onion and red onion.
UFO
In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, eel, seared tuna and shredded potato crunch.
Vegas
Volcano
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Albacore, salmon and bonito flakes. Baked.
Yellow Sub
In: Spicy yellowtail, avocado and gobo. Top: Yellowtail and green onion.
Basic Roll
Albacore Roll
Albacore, avocado and green onion on top.
Avocado Roll
Avocado with rice inside.
Beach Boy
Krab, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese and deep fried.
Calamari Roll
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
California Roll
Krab and avocado.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber with rice inside.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado and krab.
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado.
Salmon Roll
Salmon with rice inside.
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, gobo and bonito flake on top.
Shrimp Tempura Crunch
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado and crunch.
Spicy Albacore Roll
Albacore, red onion, jalapeno and green onion on top.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna.
Spicy Yellowtail
Tuna Roll
Tuna with rice inside.
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail with rice inside.
Sashimi
Nigiri
Hand Rolls
California Handroll
Krab and avocado.
Eel Avocado Handroll
Krab, avocado and eel.
Salmon Handroll
Salmon Skin Handroll
Salmon skin, gobo and bonito flakes on top.
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado.
Soft Shell Crab Handroll
Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.
Spicy Albacore Handroll
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy salmon.
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Spicy scallop.
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy tuna.
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Spicy yellowtail.
Tuna Handroll
Yellowtail Handroll
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu.
Assorted Tempura
2 shrimp and 5 assorted vegetable tempura.
Baked Green Mussels
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice App
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans.
Edamame - Garlic
Steamed soy beans with garlic butter.
Edamame - Spicy Garlic
Spicy steamed soy beans with garlic butter
Fire Cracker Shrimp
4 pieces shrimp wrapped with wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese.
Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari rings.
Beef Gyoza
6 fried beef dumplings.
Hamachi Kama
Deep fried yellowtail collar (15 minutes).
Krab Cheese Puffs
Krab, cream cheese, green onion, wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
Salmon Kama
Shrimp Bombs
4 pieces deep fried shrimp, cream cheese and krab.
Shrimp Tempura
4 shrimp tempura pieces.
Soft Shell Crab
2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.
Steamed Rice
Bowl of steamed rice.
Sushi Rice
Vegetable Tempura
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
Poke Nachos
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
Ceviche Tostada
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
Soup & Salad
Entrees
Beef Teriyaki Entree
New York steak with scallions and mushrooms and teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Katsu Entree
Chicken breast tossed in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.
Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Chicken breast with mushroom in our teriyaki sauce.
Pork Katsu Entree
Pork covered in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.
Salmon Teriyaki Entree
Salmon grilled in our teriyaki sauce.
Sesame Chicken Entree
Sesame covered deep fried chicken with our teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Entree
Shrimp sauteed in our teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Chicken Entree
Deep fried chicken tossed in special spicy sauce.
Yakisoba
Fried Rice
Noodle Soup
Plain Ramen
Regular, spicy and super spicy.
Chicken Ramen
Regular, spicy and super spicy.
Pork Slice Ramen
Regular, spicy and super spicy.
Shrimp Ramen
Regular, spicy and super spicy.
Veggie Udon
Enoki, zucchini, carrots, green onions and sansei mix.
Tempura Udon
Seafood Udon
Rice Bowls
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
Chicken breast deep fried with japanese bread crumb over rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl
Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl
Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.
Chirashi w/ Miso
Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice, served with a side of miso soup.
Sauces and Sides
Drinks
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch
Cranberry Juice
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Iced Tea - Green Tea (Sweetened)
Iced Tea - Raspberry
Iced Tea - Sweet Tea
Sprite
Lemonade
Lemonade - Strawberry
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Sole Bottled Water
Lunch Specials
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special
Chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Chicken Lunch Special
Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce.
Sesame Chicken Lunch Special
Sesame covered, deep fried chicken with teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Katsu Lunch Special
Chicken breast tossed in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.
Beef Teriyaki Lunch Special
Beef strips with sauteed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Special
Salmon with sauteed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce.
Pork Katsu Lunch Special
Pork covered in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.
Sushi Lunch Combo
3 Item Combo
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115