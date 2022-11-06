BG picView gallery

Auti Sushi

195 Reviews

$$

5943 El Cajon Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Miso Soup
Philadelphia Roll

Special Roll

Our special rolls that are more complex than the basic rolls. Most come with 8 pieces but a few of our thicker rolls come in 6 pieces.

858

$14.95
911

911

$15.95

In: Shrimp tempura, spicy crawfish and cream cheese. Top: Spicy tuna, crunch and Green onion.

Alaska

Alaska

$12.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon and masago.

Baked Zarigani

Baked Zarigani

$13.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Spicy crawfish and crunch. Baked

Blossom

Blossom

$14.95

In: Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado. Top: Salmon and fried onion.

Cali Burn

$10.95
Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$12.95

In: Krab and eel. Top: Avocado.

Ceviche Roll

Ceviche Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Escolar.

Da Bomb

Da Bomb

$14.95

In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Baked krab, baked scallop and jalapeno.

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Eel and Avocado.

Dynamite

Dynamite

$13.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish and masago. Baked.

Fire Fire

Fire Fire

$13.95

In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Baked salmon. Baked.

Garnet

Garnet

$13.95

In: Krab, eel and avocado. Top: Baked salmon. Baked.

Havana Pearl

Havana Pearl

$15.95

In: Assorted fish and krab. Top: Masago, soy paper and wrapped in cucumber.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$13.95

In: Spicy tuna, krab, and cream cheese. Top: Wrapped in jalapeno. Deep fried.

Hulk

Hulk

$12.95

Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.

Kimmy

Kimmy

$13.95

Spicy tuna and crawfish tempura. Top: Seared tuna and jalapeno.

Kryptonite

Kryptonite

$12.95

In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Albacore, seared tuna and lemon slices.

Lemon

Lemon

$12.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.

Motown Philly

$11.95

Ocean Beach

$13.95
Pink

Pink

$12.95

In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.

Popcorn Zarigani

Popcorn Zarigani

$13.95

In: Spicy tuna. Top: Tempura crawfish.

Poway

Poway

$14.95

In: Soft shell crab, krab, avocado and gobo. Top: Seared tuna and masago.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$11.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.

Red Dragon

$12.95
Shrimp Tempura Salmon

Shrimp Tempura Salmon

$12.95

In: Krab, avocado and shrimp tempura. Top: Salmon.

Soytein

Soytein

$17.95

In: Spicy tuna, krab, avocado and gobo. Top: Soy paper, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago and green onion.

Spicy Crispy

Spicy Crispy

$12.95

In: Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno and gobo. Deep fried.

Spicy Crunch

Spicy Crunch

$11.95

In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Crunch.

Spicy Zarigani Crunch

Spicy Zarigani Crunch

$11.95

In: Spicy zarigani and avocado. Top: Crunch.

Spider

Spider

$11.95

In: Soft shell crab, krab, avocado and gobo.

Tiger

Tiger

$13.95

In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Eel, shrimp and avocado.

Tommy

Tommy

$11.95

In: Spicy tuna. Top: Spicy albacore, jalapeno, green onion and red onion.

UFO

UFO

$14.95

In: Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, eel, seared tuna and shredded potato crunch.

Vegas

$11.95
Volcano

Volcano

$12.95

In: Krab and avocado. Top: Albacore, salmon and bonito flakes. Baked.

Yellow Sub

Yellow Sub

$14.95

In: Spicy yellowtail, avocado and gobo. Top: Yellowtail and green onion.

Basic Roll

Our basic rolls are great for patrons who are trying sushi for the first time or for people who just love the classics.

Albacore Roll

$6.50

Albacore, avocado and green onion on top.

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Avocado with rice inside.

Beach Boy

$9.50

Krab, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese and deep fried.

Calamari Roll

$9.50

Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.

California Roll

$6.50

Krab and avocado.

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Cucumber with rice inside.

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.50

Eel, avocado and krab.

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado.

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon with rice inside.

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Salmon skin, gobo and bonito flake on top.

Shrimp Tempura Crunch

$10.50

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado and crunch.

Spicy Albacore Roll

$6.50

Albacore, red onion, jalapeno and green onion on top.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy salmon.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.50

Spicy scallop.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna.

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna with rice inside.

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail with rice inside.

Sashimi

Freshly sliced raw fish for the healthy eater or sushi connoisseur.

Sashimi (6)

$15.95

Choose up to two different types of fish.

Sashimi (10)

$21.95

Choose up to two different types of fish.

Sashimi (20 Piece)

$36.95

Chef's choice.

Sashimi (40 Piece)

$66.95

Chef's choice.

Carpaccio

$18.95

Nigiri

Various kinds of raw fish over a seasoned ball of rice. Come in 2 pieces per order.

Albacore

$5.50

Eel

$5.95

Egg

$3.50

Mackerel

$4.95

Octopus

$5.50

Salmon

$5.95

Salmon - Garlic

$5.95

Salmon Belly

$6.50

Seared Tuna

$5.95

Shrimp

$4.95

Smelt Egg

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Spicy Scallop

$4.95

Squid

$4.95

Toro

$9.95

Tuna

$5.95

Yellowtail

$5.50

Yellowtail Belly

$6.50

Hand Rolls

Identical ingredients to the basic roll counterpart but in a cone shaped form with the seaweed (nori) on the outside to give it a different texture that gives it a distinct taste.

California Handroll

$5.00

Krab and avocado.

Eel Avocado Handroll

$7.00

Krab, avocado and eel.

Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$7.00

Salmon skin, gobo and bonito flakes on top.

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado.

Soft Shell Crab Handroll

$8.00

Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.

Spicy Albacore Handroll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Spicy salmon.

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$6.00

Spicy scallop.

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Spicy tuna.

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$6.00

Spicy yellowtail.

Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Yellowtail Handroll

$6.00

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried tofu.

Assorted Tempura

$8.95

2 shrimp and 5 assorted vegetable tempura.

Baked Green Mussels

$7.95

6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.

Chicken Fried Rice App

$6.95

Bowl of chicken fried rice.

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soy beans.

Edamame - Garlic

$5.95

Steamed soy beans with garlic butter.

Edamame - Spicy Garlic

$5.95

Spicy steamed soy beans with garlic butter

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$8.95

4 pieces shrimp wrapped with wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese.

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Deep fried calamari rings.

Beef Gyoza

$6.95

6 fried beef dumplings.

Hamachi Kama

$9.95

Deep fried yellowtail collar (15 minutes).

Krab Cheese Puffs

$7.95

Krab, cream cheese, green onion, wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.

Salmon Kama

$8.95

Shrimp Bombs

$8.95

4 pieces deep fried shrimp, cream cheese and krab.

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

4 shrimp tempura pieces.

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.

Steamed Rice

$3.95

Bowl of steamed rice.

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.

Poke Nachos

$9.00

7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.

Ceviche Tostada

$9.00

7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$4.50

Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.

House Salad

$5.50

House salad with ginger dressing.

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Cucumber, krab and seaweed.

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Seaweed and sesame seeds.

Sashimi Salad

$17.50

Choose from tuna, salmon albacore or mixed.

Entrees

Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and fresh vegetables grilled to perfection. Substitute chicken fried rice to any entree for $2.00.

Beef Teriyaki Entree

$17.95

New York steak with scallions and mushrooms and teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Katsu Entree

$15.95

Chicken breast tossed in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$14.95

Chicken breast with mushroom in our teriyaki sauce.

Pork Katsu Entree

$15.95

Pork covered in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$17.95

Salmon grilled in our teriyaki sauce.

Sesame Chicken Entree

$15.95

Sesame covered deep fried chicken with our teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Entree

$17.95

Shrimp sauteed in our teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Chicken Entree

$15.95

Deep fried chicken tossed in special spicy sauce.

Yakisoba

Served with miso soup and house salad.

Vegetable Yakisoba

$12.95

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.95

Beef Yakisoba

$16.95

Shrimp Yakisoba

$16.95

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$15.95

Chicken Fried Rice Entree

$12.95

Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Auti Fried Rice

$17.95

(Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Noodle Soup

Plain Ramen

$10.95

Regular, spicy and super spicy.

Chicken Ramen

$12.95

Regular, spicy and super spicy.

Pork Slice Ramen

$13.95

Regular, spicy and super spicy.

Shrimp Ramen

$13.95

Regular, spicy and super spicy.

Veggie Udon

$10.95

Enoki, zucchini, carrots, green onions and sansei mix.

Tempura Udon

$12.95

Seafood Udon

$12.95

Rice Bowls

Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.95

Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.

Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl

$12.95

Chicken breast deep fried with japanese bread crumb over rice.

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$10.95

Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.

Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.95

Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.

Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.

Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.95

Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.

Chirashi w/ Miso

$20.95

Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice, served with a side of miso soup.

Sauces and Sides

Extra Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Fresh Wasabi

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$0.25

Side Garlic Ponzu Sauce

$0.25

Side Ginger

$0.25

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.25

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Side Sriracha

$0.25

Side Tempura Sauce

$0.25

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Side Wasabi

$0.25

Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea - Green Tea (Sweetened)

$3.00

Iced Tea - Raspberry

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sole Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Dino Nuggets

$7.95

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Kid Beef Teriyaki

$7.95

Lunch Specials

Served with steamed rice, 3 pc beef gyoza, and a choice of miso soup or house salad.

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special

$11.95

Chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Chicken Lunch Special

$12.95

Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce.

Sesame Chicken Lunch Special

$12.95

Sesame covered, deep fried chicken with teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Katsu Lunch Special

$12.95

Chicken breast tossed in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.

Beef Teriyaki Lunch Special

$13.95

Beef strips with sauteed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Special

$13.95

Salmon with sauteed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce.

Pork Katsu Lunch Special

$12.95

Pork covered in japanese bread crumbs and deep fried.

Sushi Lunch Combo

Served with miso soup.

Sushi Combo A

$10.95

California roll, 4 pieces nigiri (chef's choice)

Sushi Combo B

$11.95

Spicy tuna roll, 4 pieces nigiri (chef's choice)

Sushi Combo C

$12.95

Philadelphia roll, 4 pieces nigiri (chef's choice)

Sushi Combo D

$12.95

Eel avocado roll, 4 pieces nigiri (chef's choice)

3 Item Combo

Served with miso soup.

3 Item Combo

$13.95

Choose any three items from the following.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tajima Ramen-College Heights
orange starNo Reviews
6061 El Cajon blvd #2 San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Scrimshaw Coffee
orange star4.5 • 258
5542 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Cali BBQ - - Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
The Radical Beet - Inside of The Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Just Sushi To Go
orange star4.5 • 752
5665 Lindo Paseo San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Gateway
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Corbin's Q - 6548 El Cajon Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,984
6548 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Just Sushi To Go
orange star4.5 • 752
5665 Lindo Paseo San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Scrimshaw Coffee
orange star4.5 • 258
5542 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - SDSU
orange star4.6 • 98
5842 Hardy Ave, San Diego, CA 92115 San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston