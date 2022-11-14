Restaurant header imageView gallery

Autobahn 101



No reviews yet

1512 SE Hwy 101

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Order Again

Appetizers

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Beer Cheese Spatzle with Mushrooms

$10.00

Pomme Frites (Fries)

$6.00

Hand Cut French Fries

Kase Pommes

$6.99

Beer Cheese Fries

Side Salad

$6.00

Tagessuppe

$5.50+

Soup of the day

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Served Hot or Cold

Potato Pancakes (2)

Potato Pancakes (2)

$8.00

Mashed & grated potatoes and spices. Topped with sour cream or applesauce

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

German Sausage Corndog Bites

$8.00
Brotchen

Brotchen

$3.25

Pretzel Bun

$3.25

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of Sauerkraut

$3.00

Side of Red Cabbage

$3.00

Side of White Gravy

$3.00

Side of Brown Gravy

$3.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Soup

$4.50+

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.50

Spätzle (German noodles)

$7.00+

Served with Cheddar, Swiss or Ham

Burgers

Basic Burger (build your own)

$14.00

1/3 lb Bavarian style burger. Garnished with mayo lettuce, tomato & onions

The Autobahn Burger

The Autobahn Burger

$17.00

Comes with Mayo, grilled onions, spinach, tomato, mama's peppers pickled in oil & melted swiss cheese

The Brat Burger

The Brat Burger

$16.00

1/3lb Bratwurst patty served on a homemade pretzel bun with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 island dressing

Sandwiches

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Schnitzel cordon blue on a brotchen or pretzel bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & swiss cheese

B.L.T.

$14.00

Bacon lettuce & Tomato served on a brotchen or pretzel bun

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef (6oz), Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marble rye bread

Schnitzel Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Breaded Pork or chicken schnitzel, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marble rye bread

Corned Beef Sandwich (Cold)

$11.00Out of stock

6oz of Corned beef with lettuce, tomato, onion & swiss cheese on a hoagie

Gyro

Gyro

$15.00

Seasoned beef with cucumber, red onion, tomato, lettuce, topped with tzatziki sauce & feta cheese in a warm greek-style pita. Served w/ Fries

Autobahn Specials and Salads

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls (Krautrouladen)

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls (Krautrouladen)

$24.00

Cabbage stuffed with sesoned mix of ground beef & pork sausage. Served with choice of spatzle, potato dumplings, or mashed potatoes & red cabbage

Frikadellen Dinner

Frikadellen Dinner

$24.00

Seasoned burger patties covered with brown mushroom gravy. Served with choice of spatzle, potato dumplings, or mashed potatoes & red cabbage

Meat Dinner Salad

$10.50

Chicken, wiener schnitzel or gyro meat

Vegetarian Dinner Salad

$12.00

Bauernpfanne

$13.25Out of stock

Pan fried wurst slices with eggs, red potatoes, onions, red peppers, tomatoes. Topped with spinach & melted swiss cheese

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell pepper, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing (olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano)

Wurst

German Sausage

German Sausage

$10.00

German sausage

Autobahn Brat

Autobahn Brat

$15.00

Bratwurst on a hoagie or brotchen with sauerkraut, ground mustard and Mama's peppers pickled in oil

1 sausage

$3.50

Kids menu (12 & under)

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

Strawberry or Grape

Kids Fries

$4.25

Small Spatzle

$7.00
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Small 3oz burger patty on a bun served with a small side of fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Served with fries

Cold Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Served with fries

Scooby Snacks

$8.00

Deep fried Wienerschnitzel strips served with a small side of fries and dipping sauce

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos (3)

Deep Fried Oreos (3)

$6.00
Apfelkuchle (Apple Fritters)

Apfelkuchle (Apple Fritters)

$7.00

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Cinnamon Pretzel

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family oriented restaurant serving up authentic traditional German food. Liquor, wine, ciders & beer including rare micros and German beers on tap.

Website

Location

1512 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Directions







