Automat 1801 McAllister St

Automatic Picnic

$70.00 Out of stock

The Automatic Picnic contains Automat bread with great accoutrements to round out your afternoon in the park, beach, or wherever you want to post up. Picnic bags are meant for 2-4 guests. All items are served chilled or ambient temperature and packaged conveniently in a canvas bag. Items included are: Automat Bread Slice of Market Focaccia Smoked Cod Dip White Bean 'Nduja' Apricot Mostarda Duck Rillette Summer Farro Salad Baker's Choice Cookies Chef's Favorite Pastry