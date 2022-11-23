Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches
Automat 1801 McAllister St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
INDULGENT AND CONVENIENT, Automat is an all day restaurant and bake shop with craveable takes on American classics and childhood memories. This is ambitious food that’s easy to love.
1801 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94115
