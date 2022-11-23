Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Automat 1801 McAllister St

No reviews yet

1801 McAllister St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Zadie's Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sando

Coffee

Andytown Shore Leave Hook Blend made your way.
12oz Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Andytown Shore Leaf Hook

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Black and White Coffee Roaster

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Black and White Coffee Roaster and Straus Dairy

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Black and White Coffee Roaster and Straus Dairy

12oz Flash Brew

12oz Flash Brew

$4.00

Black and White Coffee Roaster

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Tap Twice Tea

Hojicha

Hojicha

$4.00

A roasted Japanese green tea believed to have been developed in Kyoto in the 1920’s. Made from Bancha. Tasting notes: buttered toast, baked plums, caramel, toasted rice.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Golden monkey black tea

Jasmine Pearls

Jasmine Pearls

$4.00

Tasting notes: fresh blooming jasmine flowers, with notes of savory green tea.

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$4.00

Handpicked Golden Monkey contains only the bud (which turn gold from oxidation) and first leaf (dark brown) resulting in an elegant, flavorful, smooth black tea with little or no astringency. Tasting Notes: honey, sweet potato, dried peaches, dark chocolate.

Hi Pu'er

Hi Pu'er

$4.00

Hai Fo Shou Pu'er harvested and processed in the early 2000’s in southwest Yunnan Province near the Burmese border. Tasting notes: Dark chocolate, crisp volcanic earth, wood char, malt.

Adaptogen Tonic

Adaptogen Tonic

$4.00

caffeine free. ashwagandha, cinnamon, eleuthero root, licorice root, nettle leaf, orange peel, schizandra berries, tulsi.

N/A Drinks

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$5.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Virgil's Root Beer

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00
Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Smoked cheddar, dill, pepper.

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Brioche, orange-cinnamon, vanilla cream cheese glaze.

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Scone

$5.00Out of stock

White nectarine, toasted almond, cinnamon.

Pineapple scone

$6.00Out of stock

Marble Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Brittle brownie

$5.00Out of stock
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Herbed pimento cheese, breakfast sausage, omelette egg on toasted Wondermat bread.

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, hot maple crunch, seaweed aioli, slaw on our milk bun.

Cheezy Buddy

Cheezy Buddy

$17.00

Double smashburger, dill-pickled onions, garlicky cheddar on our milk bun.

Zadie's Sandwich

Zadie's Sandwich

$9.00

Fried egg, melty cheese on our milk bun.

Smoked trout mousse Tartine

Smoked trout mousse Tartine

$16.00

Smoked trout mousse spread, crispy shallots, dill pickle spice, cured trout roe on everything bagel sourdough.

Frankie's Fries

$6.00

Handcut with Automac sauce.

Matwich

$14.00

Sloppy joe lentils, cabbage slaw, potato chips, milk bun

Bowls

Herbed buttermilk salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, herbed buttermilk dressing, sprouted lentils, puffed wild rice.

Fig newton granola

$10.00

Greek yogurt, fig jam, granola, streusel, figs

Fall Escalope salad

$18.00

Bread

Everything Bagel Sourdough

Everything Bagel Sourdough

$12.00

Naturally leavened organic sourdough with "everything bagel" seasoning.

Garlicky Pretzel Focaccia

Garlicky Pretzel Focaccia

$12.00Out of stock

Pretzel focaccia topped with garlicky herb butter.

Baker Street Sourdough

Baker Street Sourdough

$9.00

3 day leavened sourdough

Automatic Picnic

Automatic Picnic

Automatic Picnic

$70.00Out of stock

The Automatic Picnic contains Automat bread with great accoutrements to round out your afternoon in the park, beach, or wherever you want to post up. Picnic bags are meant for 2-4 guests. All items are served chilled or ambient temperature and packaged conveniently in a canvas bag. Items included are: Automat Bread Slice of Market Focaccia Smoked Cod Dip White Bean 'Nduja' Apricot Mostarda Duck Rillette Summer Farro Salad Baker's Choice Cookies Chef's Favorite Pastry

Macon Chardonnay Retail

$38.00

White Wines

GLS Javali

$17.00

GLS Cava

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Red Wines

GLS Malbec

$14.00

GLS Cab Franc

$17.00Out of stock

Beer

Ghost Town IPA

Ghost Town IPA

$11.00
Harmonic Kolsch

Harmonic Kolsch

$10.00

Lightish West Coast style IPA with a slight hoppy finish

Original Pattern Session IPA

Original Pattern Session IPA

$11.00

Lower, 4.7% ABV, drinkable IPA on draft

16 oz Temescal '49 mile' pilsner

$11.00

Standard Deviant Cuatro Mexican Lager

$10.00Out of stock

Untitled Art NA IPA

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

INDULGENT AND CONVENIENT, Automat is an all day restaurant and bake shop with craveable takes on American classics and childhood memories. This is ambitious food that’s easy to love.

Website

Location

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Automat image

