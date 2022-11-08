Automat Kitchen
24 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Comfort classics, reinvented. Made-to-order and made-to-go. Set your pickup time and be on your way.
Location
525 Washington Blvd, Suite A, Jersey City, NJ 07310
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City