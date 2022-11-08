Restaurant header imageView gallery

Automat Kitchen

24 Reviews

$$

525 Washington Blvd

Suite A

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Order Again

Popular Items

Premium Street Tacos
Chicken Pot Pie
Massaman Curry Pot Roast

Flatbreads & Tacos

We've upgraded Cheesesteak with Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Pastrami, melty Swiss, Grilled Onions and Peppers, and incredible finishing sauce.
Premium Street Tacos

Premium Street Tacos

$7.99

Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$4.99

A Texas breakfast in Jersey City. Two tacos on flour or corn tortilla, with sweet potato, egg, salsa ranchera on the side. Add chorizo, Beyond Meat crumbles, or cheese

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.49Out of stock

Light on fat, not on flavor. Hummus, kalamata olive, fresh cherub tomato, tabouleh, cucumber, feta cheese, sumac vinaigrette on toasted flatbread. Vegetarian.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.49

Deli done right. Sliced pastrami (Beef), swiss cheese, sauerkraut, whole grain mustard, house pickle spear on toasted flatbread.

Italian Cheese Flatbread

Italian Cheese Flatbread

$8.99

Our blend of four cheeses with homemade marinara on a crispy flatbread is the best around!

Spicy Asian Fusion Flatbread

Spicy Asian Fusion Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

This delicious Asian fusion flatbread combines your choice of protein with crispy vegetables, caramelized onion and a spicy peanut sauce.

Sandwiches

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

The king of all breakfast sandwiches. Delicious turkey sausage, fresh scrambled eggs between two sweet waffles. Maple syrup on the side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Great for adults and kids. A melted blend of cheese on buttery, toasted ciabatta. Served with Marinara sauce on the side

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

A thing of beauty. Pulled rotisserie chicken, marinara, mozzarella, toasted breadcrumbs, baby spinach, and fresh basil on toasted ciabatta.

Philly Trio

Philly Trio

$14.99

Crave-worthy lunch is here. The trio includes pulled chicken, beef barbacoa, and pastrami along with melted cheese, sautéed peppers, and onions. A drizzle of tangy sauce on toasted plain or sesame ciabatta.

Spicy Turkey Pita

Spicy Turkey Pita

$10.99Out of stock

Guilt free roasted turkey mixed in with crispy fresh vegetables and lettuce in a spicy aioli sauce stuffed into a warm Pita.

Traditional Turkey

Traditional Turkey

$10.99Out of stock

Seasoned roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy,lettuce, on a ciabatta hero.

Vegetarian

Signature Mac & Cheese

Signature Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Creamy and comforting. Mac and cheese, parmesan crisp, toasted breadcrumbs, scallion, and crema verde. Vegetarian.

Vegan Mac

Vegan Mac

$12.99Out of stock

As good as it gets, but dairy free. With Penne pasta, toasted breadcrumbs, and scallions.

Spice Roasted Cauliflower

Spice Roasted Cauliflower

$6.99

Bite-sized and eastern-influenced. Roasted cauliflower, turmeric, garam masala, sweet potato, cilantro. Vegan, gluten-free.

Miso Roasted Broccoli

Miso Roasted Broccoli

$6.99

A broccoli everyone can agree on. Perfectly charred with white miso and lemon zest. Vegan, gluten-free.

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$6.99

The new thing. Roasted spaghetti squash, marinara, spinach, parmesan. Vegetarian, gluten-free.

Grilled Veggie Bowl

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

The ultimate veggie Dish with roasted fresh zucchini, yellow squash, red & green peppers, spinach, portobello mushrooms with mozzarella, red pepper sauce, and mixed grains.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

A traditional Mexican favorite with chicken, in a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, chilies, epazote broth and corn tortilla chips.

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.99

A fall favorite with ripe tomatoes, served with croutons.

Seasonal Lentil Soup

Seasonal Lentil Soup

$4.99

A mix of four different lentils, with carrots, and onions - making it a savory, thicker soup.

Mighty Grains Bowl

Mighty Grains Bowl

$10.99

A power salad. Quinoa, steel cut oats, farro and brown rice with roasted sweet potato, chickpeas, charred broccoli, avocado, creamy red pepper dressing. Vegetarian, gluten-free.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.49Out of stock

Refreshing Mix of locally sourced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green peppers, lettuce, feta cheese, oregano, parsley, and our Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Great Ceaser Salad with Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, parmesan crisps, and our Croutons mixed with our fresh dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Soup & Half Sandwich

Chicken Tortilla Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

A traditional Mexican favorite with chicken, in a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, chilies, epazote broth and corn tortilla chips.

Creamy Tomato Soup & Half Sandwich

Creamy Tomato Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

A fall favorite with ripe tomatoes, vermicelli, vegetables, served with croutons and dollop of sour cream.

Seasonal Lentil Soup & Half Sandwich

Seasonal Lentil Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

A mix of four different lentils, with carrots, and onions - making it a savory, thicker soup.

Mean Greens & Half Sandwich

Mean Greens & Half Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Green is the new green. Avocado, mixed greens, flax seed, green herb dressing.

Mighty Grains & Half Sandwich

Mighty Grains & Half Sandwich

$11.99

A power salad. Quinoa, steel cut oats, farro and brown rice with roasted sweet potato, chickpeas, charred broccoli, avocado, creamy red pepper dressing. Vegetarian, gluten-free.

Mediterranean Salad & Half Sandwich

Mediterranean Salad & Half Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Refreshing Mix of locally sourced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green peppers, lettuce, feta cheese, oregano, parsley, and our Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad & Half Sandwich

Caesar Salad & Half Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Great Ceaser Salad with Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, parmesan crisps, and our Croutons mixed with our fresh dressing.

Big Plates

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$17.99Out of stock

Delicate and delicious. Seared Atlantic salmon, miso roasted broccoli, on a bed of grains. Gluten-free.

Massaman Curry Pot Roast

Massaman Curry Pot Roast

$14.99

Pot roast with a tasty twist. Braised beef in a red curry broth, sweet potato, cauliflower, carrots, and served with warm naan bread.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

The perfect plate. Half roasted chicken with black beans, brown rice and spicy sofrito sauce on the side. Gluten-free.

Grilled Shrimp on Cauliflower Puree

Grilled Shrimp on Cauliflower Puree

$15.99Out of stock

Asian spiced grilled shrimp on a bed of cauliflower puree and an array of fresh vegetables.

Dessert

Rocky Road Cookie

Rocky Road Cookie

$4.99

Delicious, soft cookie with chocolate chip, toasted almonds and fluffy marshmallows

Parfait

Parfait

$3.99Out of stock
Chocolate Overload Cake

Chocolate Overload Cake

$4.99Out of stock

The only thing better than chocolate cake is a chocolate overload cake - rich and delicious.

Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$4.99Out of stock

The perfect dessert for a true rainbow lover with buttercream frosting.

Sundae Waffles

Sundae Waffles

$8.49Out of stock

Sundae Waffles, with classic Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Apple Cream Icing, and candied pecans

Pull-apart Cinnamon Beignets

Pull-apart Cinnamon Beignets

$6.99Out of stock

Ooey gooey and easy to share. Beignets baked with cinnamon sugar and topped with apple cream cheese icing. Full sized pictured.

Drinks

Hulkster

Hulkster

$6.49

Kale, granny smith apple, avocado, spinach. Vegan.

Fruit Blast

Fruit Blast

$6.49

Orange, banana, pineapple, mango, seasonal berries. Vegan.

Monkey Nest

Monkey Nest

$8.99

Banana, cinnamon, brown rice protein, almond milk, raw cocoa. Vegan.

Muscleman

Muscleman

$8.99

Peanut butter, honey, green apple, celery, dates, ginger.

Fountain drink 16oz

Fountain drink 16oz

$2.99

Your choice of Boylan all-natural sodas and soft drinks.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.99

Cold brewed coffee. Smooth and enjoyable, all year long.

Merch

Automat Kitchen Apron

Automat Kitchen Apron

$20.00

Durable, red apron with the Automat Kitchen logo

Restaurant info

Comfort classics, reinvented. Made-to-order and made-to-go. Set your pickup time and be on your way.

Location

525 Washington Blvd, Suite A, Jersey City, NJ 07310

