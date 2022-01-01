Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

4,036 Reviews

$$

2824 5th Ave South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Popular Items

Yeast Rolls
Fish and Chips
Spice Crusted Yellowfin Tuna

Nightly Dinner (5-10p)

Yeast Rolls

$6.00

four rolls served with eastaboga honey butter

Caesar

$11.00

garlic breadcrumb, lemon anchovy vinaigrette

Farm Spinach Salad

$12.00

apples, pickled raisins, ricotta, bacon-sherry vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce Salad

$11.00

satsuma, baby fennel, yuzu ginger vinaigrette

Marinated Gulf Crab Claws

$21.00

lime, cilantro, fish sauce

Speared Lionfish Crudo

$14.00

salsify mignonette

Octopus a La Plancha

$16.00

harissa, yogurt, crispy potato

Red Snapper Crudo

$12.00

persimmon, poblano, yuzu

Pork Belly

$14.00

persimmon jam, miso broccoli rabe

Sausage, Shrimp, and Crab Gumbo

$16.00

basmati, scallions

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

fresno, parsley, crackers

Crispy Fish Collar

$17.00

calabrian chili butter, lime, farm pickles

Grilled Oysters

$18.00

guajillo, garlic, pepitas

Gulf Shrimp Toast

$18.00Out of stock

ginger, sesame, chile jam

Steamed Florida Clams

$13.00Out of stock

benton's bacon, herbed garlic toast

Fried Oysters

$17.00

chorizo, aioli, chives

Roasted Spear Caught Red Snapper

$35.00

lemon, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Duck Fat Poached Swordfish

$35.00

roasted heirloom tomato, crispy ham, herbs

Grilled Grouper

$36.00

sweet potatoes, black garlic jus

Spice Crusted Yellowfin Tuna

$35.00

brussel sprouts, radish, dashi

Blackened Amberjack

$36.00

gulf crab, butternut squash, beurre blanc

Fish and Chips

$28.00

black drum, french fries, tartar sauce

Whole Lionfish

$48.00

sweet and sour jus, pickled farm vegetables, crispy brussels sprouts

Whole Flounder

$45.00

sweet and sour jus, pickled farm vegetables, crispy brussels sprouts

Seared New England Scallops

$36.00

beef belly, celery root puree, nardello pepper, apple salad

Coconut Curry Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

basmati rice, potatoes, onion, poblano peppers, kale, cabbage

Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00

wilted winter greens, turnips, mustard seeds

Vegetable Plate

$22.00

squash mole, tomatillo, delicata squash, farm bell pepper, masa fritta, pickled vegetables

NY Strip Steak

$40.00

potato puree, roasted mushrooms, garlic confit, bordelaise

Hushpuppies

$10.00

jalapeno, scallions, tartar sauce

Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

bay aioli, rosemary, pecorino

Bacon Braised Collard Greens

$10.00

farm pickles, herbs

Marinated Beets

$10.00

nori crunch, spiced yogurt

Brown Sugar Cake

$14.00

Apple butter, apple compote, earl grey ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

toasted meringue

Pumpkin Tea Cake

$14.00

pepitas, caramel, cheesecake ice cream

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$9.00Out of stock

candied hazelnuts

Weekend Brunch (10a-2p)

available 10a - 2pm

Lionfish Crudo

$16.00

ikura roe, daikon radish, satsuma and yuzu vinaigrette

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$16.00

potato crisps, farm egg yolk, white soy, chile

Donut Holes

$10.00

persimmon and saffron jelly filling, orange sugar

Almond and Coconut Granola

$12.00

caramelized banana, dried fruit, whipped vanilla bean yogurt, wildflower honey, nutmeg

Brioche French Toast

$17.00

apple compote, butter oat streusel, whipped lemon double cream, spiced caramel

ASO Big Breakfast

$18.00Out of stock

fried eggs, glazed thick cut bacon, hashbrowns, blistered shishito, sourdough

Foraged Chanterelles on Toast

$22.00

crispy ham, wilted greens, goats curd, seeds and grains, oil of parsley, poached egg, sourdough

Crab and Chile Soft Scrambled

$20.00

gulf crab, garlic chips, cilantro, mint, lime, sourdough

Smoked Red Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

pickled purple daikon, baby gem lettuce, horseradish aioli, poached egg, sourdough

Farm Green Salad

$16.00

squash ribbons, chanterelles, hazelnuts, ginger and honey vinaigrette

Blackened Drum Sandwich

$22.00

shaved gem lettuce, tartar, fries

Crumbed Swordfish Schnitzel

$24.00

celery root and fennel remoulade, herb salad, curry vinaigrette

Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

salted butter and wildflower honey

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Farm Eggs

$5.00

fried, scrambled, or poached

Side Farm Green Salad

$5.00

Potato Hashbrown

$5.00Out of stock

tomato relish

Kids Breakfast

$10.00

biscuit, bacon, egg

French Fries

$5.00
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

PATIO DINING AND TAKE AWAY Nightly Dinner and Weekend Brunch, visit website for reservations!

Website

Location

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

