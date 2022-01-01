Seafood
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
4,036 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
PATIO DINING AND TAKE AWAY Nightly Dinner and Weekend Brunch, visit website for reservations!
Location
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N Roll Sushi (Downtown/UAB)
No Reviews
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurant
More near Birmingham