American
Breakfast & Brunch

AUTOMATIC SLIM'S Memphis TN automaticslimsmemphis.com

1,072 Reviews

$$

83 S 2nd St

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Grits
Small House Salad
K Tender

For The Band

Wickles Pickles

$12.00

Sausage Plate

$13.00

Coco Shrimp

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Eggrolls

$13.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Bread Service

$3.00

$1 Chips

$1.00

Togo Silverware

$1.00

Chef Special

$25.00

Johnsons Garden

Fried Salad

$18.00

Iceburge Wedge

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Small House Salad

$8.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Chorus

Brisket

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Redfish

$20.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Ribs

$28.00

Salmon Etouffee

$18.00

Shrimp And Grits

$17.00

Surf-N-Turf Filet

$27.00

Filet Special

$32.00

Sides/Kids

Sauted Spinach

$4.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

1 Shrimp

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Veggie Pack

$6.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

K Tender

$12.00

Kid Cheese

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

To Go Silverware

$1.00

Asparagus (3)

$5.00

Desserts/Retail

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Passion

$8.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cran

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$5.00

Grape Fruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

No Bev

Oj

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Martini

2nd Street

$12.00

Banana Foster

$12.00

Bubble Bath

$12.00

Butterfly

$12.00

Carribean

$12.00

Cosmoplitan

$12.00

Cran Lemon

$12.00

Flam Lily Pad

$12.00

Flirtini

$12.00

Georgia Peach

$12.00

1.25oz southern sun peach Oj, grenadine .25oz peach schnapps

Hibiscus Bloss

$12.00

Jack Be Sweet

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

King Of Cool

$12.00

Latin Lover

$12.00

Mamatini

$12.00

Mochatini

$12.00

Ms. Shayla

$12.00

Not So Cosmo

$12.00

Poma Tini

$12.00

Peartini

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Raz Drop

$12.00

Rhhd Bee Sting

$12.00

Slims Mojito

$12.00

Snickers

$12.00

Tn. Tini

$12.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Zen

$12.00

Martini of the Day

$12.00

Date Night

$15.00

Liquor

360 Vanilla

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel Citron

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Old Dom Citrus

$8.00

Old Dominick

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Western Peach

$7.00

Ketel Cucumber

$7.00

Ketel Peach

$7.00

Ketel Grapefruit

$7.00

151

$7.00

Admiral Nelson

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Gray Whale Gin

$9.00

The Botanist

$9.00

Am Born Reg

$7.00

Am Swt Tea

$7.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Booker

$18.00

Buff Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Coopers Craft

$8.00

Copper Dog Scotch

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Dominick Toddy

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Huling Station

$12.00

J.R. Ewig

$8.00

J.W. Red

$9.00

Jack

$9.00

Jack Bonded

$10.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jack Single

$12.00

Jack Triple Mash

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Mac 12

$18.00

Makers

$10.00

Oban

$18.00

Screwball Whiskey

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Old Dom Tenn

$9.00

Avion Anejo

$14.00

Avion Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Bailey

$8.00

Banana

$7.00

Butterscotch

$7.00

Cacao Dk

$7.00

Cacao Wht

$7.00

Coffie Liq

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hazelnut

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Liq 43

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Melon

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Razzmataz

$7.00

Rumple

$8.00

Sour Apple

$7.00

St Germain

$8.00

Cocktails

Absolute Mule

$9.00

Avion Blanco Marg

$14.00

Avion Anejo Marg

$16.00

Avion Blanco Sunrise

$14.00

Avion Anejo Sunrise

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Casey Jones

$12.00

Cran Mosa

$7.00

Dirty Mother

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Ice Pic

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

John Collins

$10.00

Kool Aid

$9.00

L Beatch Tea

$15.00

Leg Spreader

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$15.00

Lynchberg Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Ophelia

$12.00

Patron Marg

$15.00

Pinn Mosa

$7.00

Ripple

$12.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$900.00

Sex On Beach

$9.00

Singapore Sling

$9.00

St Germ Mosa

$9.00

Patron Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Zombie

$12.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

Shots

ALIEN SECRETION

$9.00

ALMOND JOY

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

BLOW JOB

$9.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$10.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$9.00

FIREBALL BRKFST SHOT

$9.00

GREEN TEA

$9.00

IRISH CARBOMB

$10.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$9.00

KAMAKAZIE

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

LEG SPREADER

$9.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$10.00

MELON BALL

$9.00

MIND ERASER

$12.00

OATMEAL

$9.00

OREO COOKIE

$9.00

PINK LEMON DROP

$9.00

POLAR BEAR

$10.00

PURPLE HEART

$9.00

QUALUDE

$9.00

RED HEADED SLUT!!

$9.00

RED SNAPPER

$9.00

SCREAMING ORGASM

$9.00

SEX ALLIGATOR

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

SLIPPERY NIPPLE

$9.00

STOLI SWEET TART

$10.00

STRAWBERRY LEM DROP

$10.00

SURFER ON ACID

$9.00

THREE WISE MAN

$12.00

TOOTSIE ROLL

$9.00

WATERMELON

$9.00

Elvis Shot

$9.00

Wine

GLS Cavit Miscoto

$8.00

GLS Cupcake Pino G.

$8.00

GLS Imagery Sauvig.

$10.00

GLS Murphys Chard.

$10.00

GLS Preseco

$8.00

GLS Peter Reisling

$8.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

Cavit Miscoto Btl

$30.00

Cupcake Grigio Btl

$30.00

Imagery Sauvig. Btl

$38.00

Murphys Chard. Btl

$38.00

Peter Reisling Btl

$30.00

Champagne Btl

$20.00

Moet Btl

$125.00

Pop Fee Btl

$20.00

GLS Estancia Merlot

$9.00

GLS Liberty School Cab.

$10.00

GLS Meiomi Nior

$12.00

GLS Coppola Claret

$10.00

Estancia Merlot Btl

$34.00

Liberty School Cab. Btl

$38.00

Meiomi Nior Btl

$46.00

Coppola Claret Btl

$38.00

Pop Fee Btl

$20.00

Specials

Tropical Teq Martini

$14.00

Titos and Bull

$14.00

Mon Dr Sp

$10.00

Tues Drink Special

$10.00

Wed Dr Special

$10.00

Thur. Dr Specail

$10.00

Friday Dr Specail

$10.00

Sat Dr Sp

$10.00

Sun Dr Sp

$10.00

DTD

DTD

$20.22

FIRST COURSE

SECOND COURSE

DESSERT

DESSERT 1

DESSERT 2

DRINKS

MARTINI OF THE DAY

$13.00

COCKTAIL OF THE DAY

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

83 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Automatic Slim's image
Automatic Slim's image

Map
More near Memphis
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
