Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Aux Delices - Darien

review star

No reviews yet

25 Old Kings Highway North

Darien, CT 06820

Popular Items

PS - The Vermonter
Custom Made Sandwich
Blueberry Muffin

Muffins & Scones

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.39
Ginger Scone

Ginger Scone

$3.39
Croissant - Plain

Croissant - Plain

$3.39
Croissant - Chocolate

Croissant - Chocolate

$3.39

Hot Breakfast

Custom Made Breakfast Burrito

Custom Made Breakfast Burrito

$5.29
Custom Made Omelette

Custom Made Omelette

$6.99
Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich

Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Two Eggs Any-Style

$3.99
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.99

hard boiled egg, radish, avocado, sea salt, olive oil, toasted light multigrain bread.

1700 Breakfast Sandwich

1700 Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.

Strata Vegetable 2 Pack

Strata Vegetable 2 Pack

$9.99

spinach, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, heavy cream, salt & pepper

Strata Meat 2 Pack

Strata Meat 2 Pack

$9.99

ham and cheddar cheese, heavy cream, salt & pepper

Breakfast

Parfait - Granola Vanilla Yogurt

Parfait - Granola Vanilla Yogurt

$4.99

low fat greek yogurt, oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds,brown sugar, orange zest, maple syrup, olive oil,dried cranberries, raisins, blueberries, strawberries.

Parfait - Yogurt & Quinoa

Parfait - Yogurt & Quinoa

$4.99

Quinoa, non-fat yogurt, currants and almonds.

Fruit Salad - Cup

Fruit Salad - Cup

$4.50

Seasonal fruit, lavander syrup

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

$4.99

Fage yogurt, sugar, heavy cream, honey, vanilla, gelatin, fresh berries.

Hard Boiled Eggs 2

Hard Boiled Eggs 2

$2.99
Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats

Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats

$5.99

oats, unsweetened almond milk, blueberries, coconut, cinnamon, maple syrup , chia seeds

Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats

Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats

$5.99

oats, chia, maple syrup, vanilla extract, almond milk, strawberries and almonds

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$5.99

oats, unsweetened almond milk, greek yogurt, apples, cinnamon, honey, vanilla, salt

Bread

French Baguette

French Baguette

$4.99

Freshly baked every day!

Beverages

Hot Coffee - Small

Hot Coffee - Small

$2.59
Hot Ginger Tea - Small

Hot Ginger Tea - Small

$2.59
Hot Chocolate - Small

Hot Chocolate - Small

$3.59
Hot Coffee - Medium

Hot Coffee - Medium

$2.99
Hot Ginger Tea - Medium

Hot Ginger Tea - Medium

$2.99
Iced Drink - Small

Iced Drink - Small

$3.59

unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee. honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.

Hot Chocolate - Medium

Hot Chocolate - Medium

$4.29
Hot Coffee - Large

Hot Coffee - Large

$3.59
Hot Ginger Tea - Large

Hot Ginger Tea - Large

$3.59
Iced Drink - Large

Iced Drink - Large

$4.39

unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee. honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.

Hot Choc - Large

Hot Choc - Large

$4.79
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$1.99
Coca Cola 8oz. Can

Coca Cola 8oz. Can

$1.99

Pellegrino Water Bottle (500ml)

$2.49
Iced Chai - Small

Iced Chai - Small

$5.49

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Iced Chai - Large

Iced Chai - Large

$5.99

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Iced Matcha - Small

Iced Matcha - Small

$5.49
Iced Matcha - Large

Iced Matcha - Large

$5.99

Refresher - Small

$5.99

Iced Miso Caramel - Small

$5.49

Iced Miso Caramel - Large

$5.99

Capp/Espresso

Latte - Small

Latte - Small

$4.29

12 oz cup, 2 shots of espresso.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

Deep and complex flavors with hints of dried fruit and chocolate. Smooth, wonderfully aromatic, full bodied richness.

Latte - Medium

Latte - Medium

$4.69

16 oz cup, 3 shots of espresso.

Espresso - Double

Espresso - Double

$3.49

Deep and complex flavors with hints of dried fruit and chocolate. Smooth, wonderfully aromatic, full bodied richness.

Latte - Large

Latte - Large

$4.99

20 oz cup, 4 shots of espresso.

Iced Cappucino - Large

Iced Cappucino - Large

$5.29
Iced Cappucino - Small

Iced Cappucino - Small

$4.59

Miso Caramel Latte - Small

$5.29

Miso Caramel Latte - Large

$6.29

Sandwiches Made To Order

#1 Sandwich - Avocado

#1 Sandwich - Avocado

$11.59

Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts, cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.

#3 Sandwich - Green Goddess Chicken Salad

#3 Sandwich - Green Goddess Chicken Salad

$11.59

All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.

#5 Sandwich - Ham & Brie

#5 Sandwich - Ham & Brie

$11.59

Black forest ham & brie cheese with honey mustard, lettuce on french baguette.

#6 Sandwich - Roast Beef

#6 Sandwich - Roast Beef

$11.99

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on pumpernickel bread .

#7 Sandwich - Tuna Salad

#7 Sandwich - Tuna Salad

$11.59

Tuna salad with capers, dill, red onion, celery, homemade mayo, lettuce, tomato, light multigrain bread.

#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey

#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey

$12.59

Roasted turkey and swiss, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on light multigrain bread.

#14 Sandwich - Hummus & Avocado

#14 Sandwich - Hummus & Avocado

$11.59

Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, arugula, cucumber, cheddar cheese on pumpernickel bread.

#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado

#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado

$12.59

Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.

#21 Sandwich - Tomato & Mozzarella

#21 Sandwich - Tomato & Mozzarella

$10.59

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fresh basil leaf on french baguette.

#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado

#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado

$12.99

Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.

Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette

Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette

$5.99

Bistro ham, cheddar cheese and butter on mini baguette.

Mini Tomato & Mozzarella Baguette

Mini Tomato & Mozzarella Baguette

$5.99

Tomato, mozzarella, basil oil and fresh basil leaf on mini baguette.

Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette

Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette

$5.99

Roast Turkey, honey mustard, cheddar cheese on mini baguette

Custom Made Sandwich

Custom Made Sandwich

$11.59
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken

#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken

$11.59

**No Substitutions** Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.

#22 Rainbow Sandwich

#22 Rainbow Sandwich

$11.59

harissa carrots, hummus, pickled cabbage, roasted red peppers, arugula on kneaded bread light multigrain

#34 Bang Bang Chicken Wrap

#34 Bang Bang Chicken Wrap

$10.59

chicken, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, cilantro, lime, rice wine vinegar, mustard, sesame oil, sriracha, tamari, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, salt & pepper

#35 Harissa Roasted Chicken Sandwich

#35 Harissa Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

harissa honey roasted chicken breast, roasted red peppers, manchego cheese, preserved lemon, lettuce, harissa mayonnaise on kneaded bread light multigrain

Joe Classic Chip

Joe Classic Chip

$2.29
Nantucket Crisps Sea Salt

Nantucket Crisps Sea Salt

$3.00
Nantucket Crisps Sweet Onion

Nantucket Crisps Sweet Onion

$3.00
Nantucket Crisps Stuffing Terrific

Nantucket Crisps Stuffing Terrific

$3.00

Panini

#12 Panini - Grilled Chicken

#12 Panini - Grilled Chicken

$11.59

Grilled chicken, basil pesto and provolone cheese.***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

#27 Panini - Cubano

#27 Panini - Cubano

$11.59

Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan

#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan

$11.59

Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella

#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella

$11.59

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf.

HOT Sandwiches

Roasted Chicken Melt

Roasted Chicken Melt

$11.59

shredded roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, balsamic onions, housemade dijonaise on country white bread ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

Roasted Mushroom Melt

Roasted Mushroom Melt

$11.59

wild mushrooms, gruyere cheese, arugula, housemade dijonaise on demi baguette ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

CBC Melt

CBC Melt

$12.59

roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, housemade spicy mayonnaise on demi baguette ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.29

american cheese, butter on white country bread

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

$11.59

american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomato on country white bread ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***

Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette

Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette

$5.99

Bistro ham, cheddar cheese and butter on mini baguette.

Mini Tomato & Mozzarella Baguette

Mini Tomato & Mozzarella Baguette

$5.99

Tomato, mozzarella, basil oil and fresh basil leaf on mini baguette.

Lunch

Salad Sampler

Salad Sampler

$13.99

Try Our New Salad Sampler!!! Choose 4 Salads, including 2 protein salads. ***OPEN 10:30 am - 3:30 pm****

Weekly Salads

Case - Egg Salad

Case - Egg Salad

$9.99

eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.

Case - Brussels Sprout Salad

Case - Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.99

shaved Brussels sprouts, apple, Parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Case - Flank Steak Salad

Case - Flank Steak Salad

$18.99

Grape tomatoes, baby spinach, black beans, diced avocado, chipotle vinaigrette (olive oil, honey, chipotle, lime juice, dijon mustard, champagne vinaigrette, garlic, salt, pepper).

Case - Gloria's Chicken Salad

Case - Gloria's Chicken Salad

$13.99

lettuce, jalapeno, tomatoes, breaded chicken, avocado, red onions, cumin sriracha, lime, olive oil, salt and pepper

Case - Kale Salad

Case - Kale Salad

$14.99

kale, fennel, sliced almonds, lemon vinaigrette, salt & pepper

Case - Orzo Salad

Case - Orzo Salad

$11.99

dried apricots, cilantro, scallions, roasted pistachios, ginger oil, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper

Case - Spa Salad

Case - Spa Salad

$12.99

zucchini, squash, orange peppers, celery, tomato, parsley, avocado, champagne vinaigrette

Case - Tuna Salad

Case - Tuna Salad

$15.99

“America Tuna”, Homemade mayonnaise, capers, dill, red onion, capers, celery, lemon juice, salt & pepper

Case - Raw Broccoli Salad

Case - Raw Broccoli Salad

$10.99

chickpeas, feta cheese, currants, red onion, peppers, feta yogurt dressing, salt & pepper

Case - Chicken Salad

Case - Chicken Salad

$14.99

grilled chicken, celery, seedless red grapes, green apples, walnuts, housemade mayonnaise (pasteurized eggs yolks, canola oil, extra virgin oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper )

Case - Cauliflower Cous Cous

Case - Cauliflower Cous Cous

$12.99

Cauliflower, mango, corn, zucchini, red peppers,lime & lemon juice, agave syrup, red curry paste, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic & canola oil

~

PS - Cobb Salad

PS - Cobb Salad

$12.59

bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese & white balsamic vinaigrette.

PS - Greek Salad

PS - Greek Salad

$12.59

feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives & red wine vinaigrette.

PS - Baby Arugula

PS - Baby Arugula

$12.59

dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.

PS - Caesar Salad

PS - Caesar Salad

$11.54

romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.

PS - Grilled Chicken Caesar

PS - Grilled Chicken Caesar

$14.69

romaine, croutons, chicken, garlic. caesar dressing, balsamic, olive oil & parmesan cheese.

PS - Asian Chicken Salad

PS - Asian Chicken Salad

$12.59

Napa cabbage, red cabbage, peppers, sesame seeds, carrots, peanut dressing.

PS - The Vermonter

PS - The Vermonter

$12.59

Mesclun, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges, walnuts, blue cheese and maple syrup vinaigrette.

PS - Salmon & Mango Salad

PS - Salmon & Mango Salad

$15.74

roasted salmon, sesame seeds, quinoa, mango, brown rice, currants, shredded carrots,red cabbage, avocado, spinach, soy miso vinaigrette(egg yolk, ginger, garlic, soy, lime juice, rice wine, shiracha, miso paste, oil, honey)

PS - Harissa Chicken Salad

PS - Harissa Chicken Salad

$13.99

baby spinach, harissa roasted chicken, feta, roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, dried apricots, harissa paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Farro Salad 1 Lb

Farro Salad 1 Lb

$12.99

farro, roasted squash, cranberries, parsley, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper

Quinoa Salad 1 Lb

Quinoa Salad 1 Lb

$12.99

Quinoa, sweet potato, kale, currants, pumpkin seed oil, apple cider, olive oil, honey, all spice, salt and pepper

Shaker - Chicken Cranberry

Shaker - Chicken Cranberry

$11.59

Wild rice, grilled chicken breast, apples, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, scallions, coarse grain mustard, shallots, champagne vinegar, olive oil, sage.

Shaker - Moroccan

Shaker - Moroccan

$11.59

Chicken, napa cabbage, chick peas, cous cous, tomato, green olives, shaved dates, lime juice, agave syrup, red curry paste, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic & canola oil.

Shaker - Tofu Edamame

Shaker - Tofu Edamame

$11.59

Black barley, tofu, edamame, baby spinach, carrots, garlic and soy dressing.

Orzo Side Salad Side

Orzo Side Salad Side

$4.99

orzo, pistachios, apricots, ginger oil, scallions, coriander, cilantro, salt & pepper

Egg Salad Side

Egg Salad Side

$3.99

eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.

Tuna Salad Side

Tuna Salad Side

$7.99

American pole caught tuna, capers, red onion, dill, celery, homemade mayo, salt & pepper

White Meat Chicken Salad Side

White Meat Chicken Salad Side

$5.99

grilled chicken, red onion, green goddess dressing, chives, dill, tarragon, watercress, celery, oil, pasteurized egg yolk, salt & pepper

Elbow Pasta With Tuna Side Salad

Elbow Pasta With Tuna Side Salad

$4.99

macaroni, American pole caught tuna, celery, mayonnaise, salt and pepper

Orzo Salad 1 lb

Orzo Salad 1 lb

$11.99

apricots, postachios, ginger oil, coriander, scallions, cilantro, salt & pepper

Chickpea Side Salad

Chickpea Side Salad

$4.99

tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Roquefort, olive oil, sherry vinegar, shallots, salt & pepper

Meals

Bento Box - Chicken

Bento Box - Chicken

$11.99

brussels sprouts, quinoa salad. rosemary, lemon, garlic, mango salsa(mango, red onion, red pepper, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple). quinoa, kale, sweet potato, lemon, currants, brussels sprouts, apple, parmesan cheese, salt & pepper

Bento Box - Salmon

Bento Box - Salmon

$11.99

corn, black bean, chipotle vinaigrette(chipotle, lime juice, champagne vinegar, mustard, olive oil, garlic, canola oil,).Shaved Brussels sprouts, apple, Parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette, salt & pepper

Bento Box - Grilled Flank Steak

Bento Box - Grilled Flank Steak

$13.99

Chipotle marinated flank steak, chimichurri (cilantro, jalapeño, olive oil, garlic, lime juice) cherry tomato, olives, onion, celery, sherry vin, shallots. Quinoa Salad, roasted carrots, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, parsley, lemon vin.

Sliced Cold Cuts

Sliced Meats - Roast Beef

$14.99

3/4 pound

Sliced Meats - French Bistro Ham

$14.99

3/4 Pound

Sliced Meats - Roast Turkey

$14.99

3/4 Pound

Sliced White Cheddar

$9.99

3/4 Pound

Sliced Roasted Harissa Chicken

$14.99

3/4 Pound

Sliced Plainville Chicken

$14.99

3/4 Pound

Desserts

Auxdels - Individual

Auxdels - Individual

$2.99

eggs, butter, sugar, cake flour, cocoa, crisco, milk, salt, vanilla extract, white chocolate, pate glacer chocolate

Choc Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Choc Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$6.99

oats, peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips, whey protein, flax seeds, chia, seeds, vanilla & cinnamon. Keep Refrigerated

Chocolate Chip Cookie Large

Chocolate Chip Cookie Large

$2.99

butter, sugar, light brown sugar, eggs, ap flour, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips, vanilla extract

Cookie Dough - Tollhouse

Cookie Dough - Tollhouse

$8.99

eggs, butter, sugar (white and brown), chocolate chips, flour, baking soda, vanilla, salt

Grab & Go - Carrot Cake Slice

Grab & Go - Carrot Cake Slice

$3.99

butter, cream cheese, corn, canola oil, sugar, eggs, carrots, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, mace, ginger, cloves, vanilla extract

Grab & Go Choc. Homestyle.

Grab & Go Choc. Homestyle.

$4.29

butter, light brown sugar, sugar, eggs, gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca starch, and xantham gum), baking powder, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips, vanilla extract and xantham gum

Oatmeal Cookie Large

Oatmeal Cookie Large

$2.99

oatmeal, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, raisins

Chewy Ginger Cookie

Chewy Ginger Cookie

$2.29

flour, butter, sugar, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cocoa, baking soda

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

$8.99

oatmeal, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, raisins

Parfait - Choc. Mousse

Parfait - Choc. Mousse

$5.99

chocolate, eggs, sugar, heavy cream

Parfait - Rice Pudding

Parfait - Rice Pudding

$3.99

milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer

Parfait - Tiramisu

Parfait - Tiramisu

$5.99

mascarpone, heavy cream, kahlua, sugar, eggs, coffee, flour, butter, baking soda, baking powder, salt, vanilla, buttermilk, gelatin

Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.99

rice krispy, marshmallow, butter

Apple Crostada - Individual

Apple Crostada - Individual

$4.99

Monkey Muffin 4 Pack

$15.99

Granola & Nuts

AD Granola

AD Granola

$10.99

oats, pistachios, almonds, pecans, coconut, sunflower seeds & honey

Chocolate Ginger Trail Mix

Chocolate Ginger Trail Mix

$15.99

dried cranberries, candied ginger, peanuts, almonds, dark chocolate chunks

M&M Trail Mix

M&M Trail Mix

$15.99

peanuts, M&M's, sunflower seeds, raisins, golden raisins

Orange Cranberry Granola

Orange Cranberry Granola

$10.99

oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, orange zest, maple syrup, olive oil, dried cranberries, currants, cinnamon, salt

Entrees/ Sides

Chicken Empanadas 3 Pack

Chicken Empanadas 3 Pack

$13.99

Chicken, peppers, onions, garlic, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper. Microwave for 2-3 minutes or until hot

Chicken Tenders Pack

Chicken Tenders Pack

$14.99

All natural panko crusted chicken tender, flour, wheat flour, egg whites, yeast, sugar, salt & pepper, honey mustard sauce. Microwave for 3 minutes or until hot

Wagyu Hamburger Sliders 1/2 Dozen

Wagyu Hamburger Sliders 1/2 Dozen

$21.99

Angus beef, cheddar cheese, onions, cornichons & ketchup. Microwave on a safe plate covered for 1.45 minutes for all or 30 seconds for 1 at a time

Meal - Chicken Francaise

Meal - Chicken Francaise

$14.99

all natural chicken, flour, egg, Parmesan cheese, chicken stock, lemon, cream, white wine, butter, parsley salt & pepper Heat in Microwave uncovered for 3-4 minutes or until hot.

Meal - Chicken Parmesan

Meal - Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

all natural panko chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, marinara sauce, tomato, garlic, Parmesan cheese, scallions, herbs, butter, salt & pepper. Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes or until hot

Meal - Chicken Parmesan Serves 4

Meal - Chicken Parmesan Serves 4

$27.99

all natural panko chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, marinara sauce, tomato, garlic, Parmesan cheese, scallions, herbs, butter, salt & pepper. Microwave on high for 5-6 minutes or until hot

Meal - Chicken Pot Pie - Individual

Meal - Chicken Pot Pie - Individual

$10.99

Chicken, chicken stock, carrots, celery, potato, onion, peas, butter, flour, puff pastry. Pre-heat oven 350° oven for 30-35 minutes

Meal - Eggplant Parmesan - Individual

Meal - Eggplant Parmesan - Individual

$13.99

Eggplant, flour, egg whites, milk, breadcrumbs, marinara sauce, tomato, onions, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, Parmesan cheese, butter Microwave covered for 3-4 minutes or until hot

Meal - Lasagna Bolognese

Meal - Lasagna Bolognese

$14.99

beef, pork, veal, tomato, onion, celery, mozzarella, eggs, flour, port wine, milk, garlic, olive oil, butter, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, parmesan, red peppers flakes, salt & pepper

Meal - Macaroni & Cheese - Individual

Meal - Macaroni & Cheese - Individual

$10.99

Elbow macaroni, cheddar cheese, butter, flour, milk, salt & pepper. Microwave 3-4 minutes or until hot

Meal - Ravioli With Vodka Sauce

Meal - Ravioli With Vodka Sauce

$11.99

Ravioli: ricotta, parmesan, fontina, semolina, eggs, water Sauce: olive oil, onions, garlic, heavy cream, tomato, vodka, salt & pepper Microwave 2-3 minutes or until hot

Turkey Burger Serves 2

Turkey Burger Serves 2

$15.99

Turkey, ketchup, brown sugar, dijon, molasses, onion, celery, bacon, garlic powder, hickory smoke, salt & pepper. Pre-heat oven 350° oven for 15 minutes or until hot

Veggie Burgers Serves 2

Veggie Burgers Serves 2

$11.99

zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrot, onions, brown rice, oats, chick peas, eggs, parsley, salt & pepper. Heat in microwave uncovered for 3 minutes or until hot

Meal - Grilled Chicken Breast

Meal - Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

All natural grilled chicken breast with mango salsa

Harvest Chili

Harvest Chili

$13.99

beef, butternut squash, zucchini, bell peppers, pumpkin,red onion, tomato, beans, garlic, chili powder,cumin, pumpkin spice, cayenne pepper, salt & pepper Heat in sauce pan until hot

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili

$11.99

squash, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, red beans, cheddar, scallions, cumin, cayenne, salt & pepper

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$14.99

Turkey, red beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, scallions, cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt & pepper

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$9.99

rice, peppers, tomato, cilantro, garlic, chipotle, peas, scallions, salt & pepper

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

chicken, tomato, onion, peppers, egg, cilantro, cream cheese, chipotle, garlic, cheddar cheese, cumin, lime, flour tortilla, salt and pepper

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

$14.99

cauliflower, onions, turmeric powder, corriander, cumin, fennel, garlic, curry powder, fenugreek, bay leaf, salt & pepper

Organic Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Organic Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$15.99

organic yams, lime, honey, cider vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper

Paella

Paella

$15.99

shrimp, rice, chorizo, chicken thighs, peppers, peppers, garlic, saffron, smoked paprika, chicken stock

Meal - Rigatoni With Vodka Sauce

Meal - Rigatoni With Vodka Sauce

$15.99

rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil

Meatball Marinara 6 Pack

Meatball Marinara 6 Pack

$17.99

beef, pork, veal, chicken, onions, marinara sauce, peppers, bread, eggs, parmesan cheese, cream, rosemary, thyme, olive oil, garlic, butter, salt and pepper

Meal - Turkey Bolognese Spaghetti Squash

Meal - Turkey Bolognese Spaghetti Squash

$11.99

all natural turkey, onions, garlic, port, tomato, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil, celery, carrot, spaghetti squash, olive oil, parsley, butter, salt and pepper

Meal - Beef Bourguignon

Meal - Beef Bourguignon

$19.99

beef, carrots, celery, onions, red wine, flour, butter, bacon, veal stock, tomato, salt and pepper

Meal - Turkey Meatloaf

Meal - Turkey Meatloaf

$15.99

All natural turkey, carrots, celery, onion, ketchup, bread crumbs, eggs, worshestier, garlic, thyme, cumin, salt and pepper

Whipped Potato 1 Lb

Whipped Potato 1 Lb

$9.99

Idaho potatoes, heavy cream, butter, salt and pepper

Soup/Sauces/Dips

Bone Broth QT

Bone Broth QT

$12.99

Boost Your Immune System! Nutrients & mineral dense, easily absorbed, contains amino acids, collagen, proline, glicyne & glutamine. Reduces joint & respiratory inflammation, promotes probioticbalance. Improves brain function. Beef, duck & chicken bones, celery, carrots, onions, salt

Guacamole (1/2 pint)

Guacamole (1/2 pint)

$7.99

Avocados, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, tomatoes, salt & pepper.

Hummus (1/2 pint)

Hummus (1/2 pint)

$6.99

Chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, olive oil, cumin, cayenne, salt& pepper.

Sauce - Bolognese (pint)

Sauce - Bolognese (pint)

$10.99

Beef, pork, veal, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, port wine, Parmesan cheese, butter, salt & pepper

Sauce - Marinara (pint)

Sauce - Marinara (pint)

$5.99

Tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, Parmesan cheese, butter

Sauce - Vodka (pint)

Sauce - Vodka (pint)

$6.99

Tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese.

Soup - Chicken Noodle - Quart

Soup - Chicken Noodle - Quart

$11.99

Chicken, broth, carrots, onions, celery, chicken and egg noodle salt

Tomato Salsa (1/2 pint)

Tomato Salsa (1/2 pint)

$4.99

Tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, salt & pepper.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Location

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien, CT 06820

