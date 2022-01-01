Aux Delices - Riverside
1075 East Putnam Ave
Riverside, CT 06878
Muffins & Scones
Hot Breakfast
Custom Made Breakfast Burrito
Custom Made Omelette
Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich
Two Eggs Any-Style
Avocado Toast
hard boiled egg, radish, avocado, sea salt, olive oil, toasted light multigrain bread.
1700 Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
Strata Vegetable 2 Pack
spinach, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, heavy cream, salt & pepper
Strata Meat 2 Pack
ham and cheddar cheese, heavy cream, salt & pepper
Breakfast
Parfait - Granola Vanilla Yogurt
low fat greek yogurt, oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds,brown sugar, orange zest, maple syrup, olive oil,dried cranberries, raisins, blueberries, strawberries.
Parfait - Yogurt & Quinoa
Quinoa, non-fat yogurt, currants and almonds.
Fruit Salad - Cup
Seasonal fruit, lavander syrup
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
Fage yogurt, sugar, heavy cream, honey, vanilla, gelatin, fresh berries.
Hard Boiled Eggs 2
Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats
oats, unsweetened almond milk, blueberries, coconut, cinnamon, maple syrup , chia seeds
Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats
oats, chia, maple syrup, vanilla extract, almond milk, strawberries and almonds
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
oats, unsweetened almond milk, greek yogurt, apples, cinnamon, honey, vanilla, salt
Beverages
Hot Coffee - Small
Hot Ginger Tea - Small
Hot Chocolate - Small
Hot Coffee - Medium
Hot Ginger Tea - Medium
Iced Drink - Small
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee. honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Hot Chocolate - Medium
Hot Coffee - Large
Hot Ginger Tea - Large
Iced Drink - Large
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee. honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Hot Choc - Large
Diet Coke - Can
Coca Cola 8oz. Can
Pellegrino Water Bottle (500ml)
Iced Chai - Small
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Iced Chai - Large
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Iced Matcha - Small
Iced Matcha - Large
Refresher - Small
Iced Miso Caramel - Small
Iced Miso Caramel - Large
Capp/Espresso
Latte - Small
12 oz cup, 2 shots of espresso.
Espresso
Deep and complex flavors with hints of dried fruit and chocolate. Smooth, wonderfully aromatic, full bodied richness.
Latte - Medium
16 oz cup, 3 shots of espresso.
Espresso - Double
Deep and complex flavors with hints of dried fruit and chocolate. Smooth, wonderfully aromatic, full bodied richness.
Latte - Large
20 oz cup, 4 shots of espresso.
Iced Cappucino - Large
Iced Cappucino - Small
Miso Caramel Latte - Small
Miso Caramel Latte - Large
Sandwiches Made To Order
#1 Sandwich - Avocado
Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts, cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.
#3 Sandwich - Green Goddess Chicken Salad
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
#5 Sandwich - Ham & Brie
Black forest ham & brie cheese with honey mustard, lettuce on french baguette.
#6 Sandwich - Roast Beef
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on pumpernickel bread .
#7 Sandwich - Tuna Salad
Tuna salad with capers, dill, red onion, celery, homemade mayo, lettuce, tomato, light multigrain bread.
#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey
Roasted turkey and swiss, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on light multigrain bread.
#14 Sandwich - Hummus & Avocado
Hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, arugula, cucumber, cheddar cheese on pumpernickel bread.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
#21 Sandwich - Tomato & Mozzarella
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fresh basil leaf on french baguette.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette
Bistro ham, cheddar cheese and butter on mini baguette.
Mini Tomato & Mozzarella Baguette
Tomato, mozzarella, basil oil and fresh basil leaf on mini baguette.
Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette
Roast Turkey, honey mustard, cheddar cheese on mini baguette
Custom Made Sandwich
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
**No Substitutions** Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#22 Rainbow Sandwich
harissa carrots, hummus, pickled cabbage, roasted red peppers, arugula on kneaded bread light multigrain
#34 Bang Bang Chicken Wrap
chicken, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, cilantro, lime, rice wine vinegar, mustard, sesame oil, sriracha, tamari, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, salt & pepper
#35 Harissa Roasted Chicken Sandwich
harissa honey roasted chicken breast, roasted red peppers, manchego cheese, preserved lemon, lettuce, harissa mayonnaise on kneaded bread light multigrain
Joe Classic Chip
Nantucket Crisps Sea Salt
Nantucket Crisps Sweet Onion
Nantucket Crisps Stuffing Terrific
Nantucket Beach BBQ
Panini
#12 Panini - Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, basil pesto and provolone cheese.***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
#27 Panini - Cubano
Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan
Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf.
HOT Sandwiches
Roasted Chicken Melt
shredded roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, balsamic onions, housemade dijonaise on country white bread ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
Roasted Mushroom Melt
wild mushrooms, gruyere cheese, arugula, housemade dijonaise on demi baguette ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
CBC Melt
roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, housemade spicy mayonnaise on demi baguette ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
Classic Grilled Cheese
american cheese, butter on white country bread
Grilled Cheese With Bacon
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomato on country white bread ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
Weekly Salads
Case - Egg Salad
eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.
Case - Brussels Sprout Salad
shaved Brussels sprouts, apple, Parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Case - Flank Steak Salad
Grape tomatoes, baby spinach, black beans, diced avocado, chipotle vinaigrette (olive oil, honey, chipotle, lime juice, dijon mustard, champagne vinaigrette, garlic, salt, pepper).
Case - Gloria's Chicken Salad
lettuce, jalapeno, tomatoes, breaded chicken, avocado, red onions, cumin sriracha, lime, olive oil, salt and pepper
Case - Kale Salad
kale, fennel, sliced almonds, lemon vinaigrette, salt & pepper
Case - Orzo Salad
dried apricots, cilantro, scallions, roasted pistachios, ginger oil, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper
Case - Spa Salad
zucchini, squash, orange peppers, celery, tomato, parsley, avocado, champagne vinaigrette
Case - Tuna Salad
“America Tuna”, Homemade mayonnaise, capers, dill, red onion, capers, celery, lemon juice, salt & pepper
Case - Raw Broccoli Salad
chickpeas, feta cheese, currants, red onion, peppers, feta yogurt dressing, salt & pepper
Case - Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, celery, seedless red grapes, green apples, walnuts, housemade mayonnaise (pasteurized eggs yolks, canola oil, extra virgin oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper )
Case - Cauliflower Cous Cous
Cauliflower, mango, corn, zucchini, red peppers,lime & lemon juice, agave syrup, red curry paste, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic & canola oil
PS - Cobb Salad
bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese & white balsamic vinaigrette.
PS - Greek Salad
feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives & red wine vinaigrette.
PS - Baby Arugula
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
PS - Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.
PS - Grilled Chicken Caesar
romaine, croutons, chicken, garlic. caesar dressing, balsamic, olive oil & parmesan cheese.
PS - Asian Chicken Salad
Napa cabbage, red cabbage, peppers, sesame seeds, carrots, peanut dressing.
PS - The Vermonter
Mesclun, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges, walnuts, blue cheese and maple syrup vinaigrette.
PS - Salmon & Mango Salad
roasted salmon, sesame seeds, quinoa, mango, brown rice, currants, shredded carrots,red cabbage, avocado, spinach, soy miso vinaigrette(egg yolk, ginger, garlic, soy, lime juice, rice wine, shiracha, miso paste, oil, honey)
PS - Harissa Chicken Salad
baby spinach, harissa roasted chicken, feta, roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, dried apricots, harissa paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper
Farro Salad 1 Lb
farro, roasted squash, cranberries, parsley, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper
Quinoa Salad 1 Lb
Quinoa, sweet potato, kale, currants, pumpkin seed oil, apple cider, olive oil, honey, all spice, salt and pepper
Shaker - Chicken Cranberry
Wild rice, grilled chicken breast, apples, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, scallions, coarse grain mustard, shallots, champagne vinegar, olive oil, sage.
Shaker - Moroccan
Chicken, napa cabbage, chick peas, cous cous, tomato, green olives, shaved dates, lime juice, agave syrup, red curry paste, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic & canola oil.
Shaker - Tofu Edamame
Black barley, tofu, edamame, baby spinach, carrots, garlic and soy dressing.
Orzo Side Salad Side
orzo, pistachios, apricots, ginger oil, scallions, coriander, cilantro, salt & pepper
Egg Salad Side
eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.
Tuna Salad Side
American pole caught tuna, capers, red onion, dill, celery, homemade mayo, salt & pepper
White Meat Chicken Salad Side
grilled chicken, red onion, green goddess dressing, chives, dill, tarragon, watercress, celery, oil, pasteurized egg yolk, salt & pepper
Elbow Pasta With Tuna Side Salad
macaroni, American pole caught tuna, celery, mayonnaise, salt and pepper
Orzo Salad 1 lb
apricots, postachios, ginger oil, coriander, scallions, cilantro, salt & pepper
Chickpea Side Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Roquefort, olive oil, sherry vinegar, shallots, salt & pepper
Meals
Bento Box - Chicken
brussels sprouts, quinoa salad. rosemary, lemon, garlic, mango salsa(mango, red onion, red pepper, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple). quinoa, kale, sweet potato, lemon, currants, brussels sprouts, apple, parmesan cheese, salt & pepper
Bento Box - Salmon
corn, black bean, chipotle vinaigrette(chipotle, lime juice, champagne vinegar, mustard, olive oil, garlic, canola oil,).Shaved Brussels sprouts, apple, Parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette, salt & pepper
Bento Box - Grilled Flank Steak
Chipotle marinated flank steak, chimichurri (cilantro, jalapeño, olive oil, garlic, lime juice) cherry tomato, olives, onion, celery, sherry vin, shallots. Quinoa Salad, roasted carrots, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, parsley, lemon vin.
Sliced Cold Cuts
Desserts
Auxdels - Individual
eggs, butter, sugar, cake flour, cocoa, crisco, milk, salt, vanilla extract, white chocolate, pate glacer chocolate
Choc Peanut Butter Energy Bites
oats, peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips, whey protein, flax seeds, chia, seeds, vanilla & cinnamon. Keep Refrigerated
Chocolate Chip Cookie Large
butter, sugar, light brown sugar, eggs, ap flour, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips, vanilla extract
Cookie Dough - Tollhouse
eggs, butter, sugar (white and brown), chocolate chips, flour, baking soda, vanilla, salt
Grab & Go - Carrot Cake Slice
butter, cream cheese, corn, canola oil, sugar, eggs, carrots, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, mace, ginger, cloves, vanilla extract
Grab & Go Choc. Homestyle.
butter, light brown sugar, sugar, eggs, gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca starch, and xantham gum), baking powder, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips, vanilla extract and xantham gum
Oatmeal Cookie Large
oatmeal, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, raisins
Chewy Ginger Cookie
flour, butter, sugar, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cocoa, baking soda
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough
oatmeal, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, raisins
Parfait - Choc. Mousse
chocolate, eggs, sugar, heavy cream
Parfait - Rice Pudding
milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer
Parfait - Tiramisu
mascarpone, heavy cream, kahlua, sugar, eggs, coffee, flour, butter, baking soda, baking powder, salt, vanilla, buttermilk, gelatin
Rice Krispy Treat
rice krispy, marshmallow, butter
Apple Crostada - Individual
Monkey Muffin 4 Pack
Granola & Nuts
AD Granola
oats, pistachios, almonds, pecans, coconut, sunflower seeds & honey
Chocolate Ginger Trail Mix
dried cranberries, candied ginger, peanuts, almonds, dark chocolate chunks
M&M Trail Mix
peanuts, M&M's, sunflower seeds, raisins, golden raisins
Orange Cranberry Granola
oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, orange zest, maple syrup, olive oil, dried cranberries, currants, cinnamon, salt
Entrees/ Sides
Chicken Empanadas 3 Pack
Chicken, peppers, onions, garlic, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper. Microwave for 2-3 minutes or until hot
Chicken Tenders Pack
All natural panko crusted chicken tender, flour, wheat flour, egg whites, yeast, sugar, salt & pepper, honey mustard sauce. Microwave for 3 minutes or until hot
Wagyu Hamburger Sliders 1/2 Dozen
Angus beef, cheddar cheese, onions, cornichons & ketchup. Microwave on a safe plate covered for 1.45 minutes for all or 30 seconds for 1 at a time
Meal - Chicken Francaise
all natural chicken, flour, egg, Parmesan cheese, chicken stock, lemon, cream, white wine, butter, parsley salt & pepper Heat in Microwave uncovered for 3-4 minutes or until hot.
Meal - Chicken Parmesan
all natural panko chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, marinara sauce, tomato, garlic, Parmesan cheese, scallions, herbs, butter, salt & pepper. Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes or until hot
Meal - Chicken Parmesan Serves 4
all natural panko chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, marinara sauce, tomato, garlic, Parmesan cheese, scallions, herbs, butter, salt & pepper. Microwave on high for 5-6 minutes or until hot
Meal - Chicken Pot Pie - Individual
Chicken, chicken stock, carrots, celery, potato, onion, peas, butter, flour, puff pastry. Pre-heat oven 350° oven for 30-35 minutes
Meal - Eggplant Parmesan - Individual
Eggplant, flour, egg whites, milk, breadcrumbs, marinara sauce, tomato, onions, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, Parmesan cheese, butter Microwave covered for 3-4 minutes or until hot
Meal - Lasagna Bolognese
beef, pork, veal, tomato, onion, celery, mozzarella, eggs, flour, port wine, milk, garlic, olive oil, butter, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, parmesan, red peppers flakes, salt & pepper
Meal - Macaroni & Cheese - Individual
Elbow macaroni, cheddar cheese, butter, flour, milk, salt & pepper. Microwave 3-4 minutes or until hot
Meal - Ravioli With Vodka Sauce
Ravioli: ricotta, parmesan, fontina, semolina, eggs, water Sauce: olive oil, onions, garlic, heavy cream, tomato, vodka, salt & pepper Microwave 2-3 minutes or until hot
Turkey Burger Serves 2
Turkey, ketchup, brown sugar, dijon, molasses, onion, celery, bacon, garlic powder, hickory smoke, salt & pepper. Pre-heat oven 350° oven for 15 minutes or until hot
Veggie Burgers Serves 2
zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrot, onions, brown rice, oats, chick peas, eggs, parsley, salt & pepper. Heat in microwave uncovered for 3 minutes or until hot
Meal - Grilled Chicken Breast
All natural grilled chicken breast with mango salsa
Harvest Chili
beef, butternut squash, zucchini, bell peppers, pumpkin,red onion, tomato, beans, garlic, chili powder,cumin, pumpkin spice, cayenne pepper, salt & pepper Heat in sauce pan until hot
Vegetarian Chili
squash, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, red beans, cheddar, scallions, cumin, cayenne, salt & pepper
Turkey Chili
Turkey, red beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, scallions, cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt & pepper
Spanish Rice
rice, peppers, tomato, cilantro, garlic, chipotle, peas, scallions, salt & pepper
Chicken Enchiladas
chicken, tomato, onion, peppers, egg, cilantro, cream cheese, chipotle, garlic, cheddar cheese, cumin, lime, flour tortilla, salt and pepper
Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower
cauliflower, onions, turmeric powder, corriander, cumin, fennel, garlic, curry powder, fenugreek, bay leaf, salt & pepper
Organic Roasted Sweet Potatoes
organic yams, lime, honey, cider vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper
Paella
shrimp, rice, chorizo, chicken thighs, peppers, peppers, garlic, saffron, smoked paprika, chicken stock
Meal - Rigatoni With Vodka Sauce
rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil
Meatball Marinara 6 Pack
beef, pork, veal, chicken, onions, marinara sauce, peppers, bread, eggs, parmesan cheese, cream, rosemary, thyme, olive oil, garlic, butter, salt and pepper
Meal - Turkey Bolognese Spaghetti Squash
all natural turkey, onions, garlic, port, tomato, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil, celery, carrot, spaghetti squash, olive oil, parsley, butter, salt and pepper
Meal - Beef Bourguignon
beef, carrots, celery, onions, red wine, flour, butter, bacon, veal stock, tomato, salt and pepper
Meal - Turkey Meatloaf
All natural turkey, carrots, celery, onion, ketchup, bread crumbs, eggs, worshestier, garlic, thyme, cumin, salt and pepper
Whipped Potato 1 Lb
Idaho potatoes, heavy cream, butter, salt and pepper
Soup/Sauces/Dips
Bone Broth QT
Boost Your Immune System! Nutrients & mineral dense, easily absorbed, contains amino acids, collagen, proline, glicyne & glutamine. Reduces joint & respiratory inflammation, promotes probioticbalance. Improves brain function. Beef, duck & chicken bones, celery, carrots, onions, salt
Guacamole (1/2 pint)
Avocados, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, tomatoes, salt & pepper.
Hummus (1/2 pint)
Chick peas, tahini, lemon, garlic, olive oil, cumin, cayenne, salt& pepper.
Sauce - Bolognese (pint)
Beef, pork, veal, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, port wine, Parmesan cheese, butter, salt & pepper
Sauce - Marinara (pint)
Tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, scallions, Parmesan cheese, butter
Sauce - Vodka (pint)
Tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese.
Soup - Chicken Noodle - Quart
Chicken, broth, carrots, onions, celery, chicken and egg noodle salt
Tomato Salsa (1/2 pint)
Tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, salt & pepper.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
1075 East Putnam Ave, Riverside, CT 06878