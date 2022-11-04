Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion 13 Division Street

review star

No reviews yet

15 Division Street

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BEER

Beer Bottle

$7.00

White Claws

$7.00

modelo Negra bottle

$7.00

Fish dog IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negro

$8.00

BlueMoon

$8.00

St Laurence

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Beverage

Coca Cola

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

BOTTLES

Champagne Bottle

$0.00

Tequila

Vodka

Cognac

Scotch Whiskey

Cocktails

Cucumber Rush

$16.00

Ava sunrise

$16.00

Classico fashion

$16.00

Lemon drop

$18.00

Moscow mule

$16.00

Lychee me martini

$17.00

Passionate sunrise

$16.00

Gin fusion

$16.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Don Julio Candy

$16.00

mojito glass

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$17.00

Henny sidecar

$16.00

Henny Punch

$15.00

ava RUM punch

$13.00

Sangria red

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Apple Martini

$17.00

Lavender Dream

$17.00

LIQUOR

Shot Top Shelf

$12.00

Shot Bottom Shelf

$8.00

1942 Shot/Neat

$35.00

Clase Azul Shot/Neat

$35.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00

Bronson Neat

$25.00

Well Vodka - Single

$8.00

Absolut - Single

$8.00

Belvedere - Single

$12.00

Chopin - Single

Ciroc - Single

$15.00

Firefly - Single

Grey Goose - Single

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron - Single

$12.00

Jeremiah Weed - Single

Ketel One - Single

$15.00

Tito's - Single

$15.00

Stoli - Single

$12.00

Well Vodka - Double

$12.00

Absolut - Double

$12.00

Belvedere - Double

$15.00

Chopin - Double

Ciroc - Double

$17.00

Firefly - Double

Grey Goose - Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron - Double

$14.00

Jeremiah Weed - Double

Ketel One - Double

$17.00

Tito's - Double

$17.00

Stoli - Double

$14.00

Well Gin - Single

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire - Single

$12.00

Hendricks - Single

$15.00

Tanqueray - Single

$12.00

Well Gin - Double

$12.00

Beefeater - Double

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire - Double

$15.00

Gordons - Double

$18.00

Hendricks - Double

$18.00

Tanqueray - Double

$15.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Wray & Nephew

$12.00

1900 Silver

$13.00

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

ClaseAzul

$35.00

Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Espolon

$13.00

Ollitas Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Volcon

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Bullet Broubon

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Henny

$15.00

HennyVSOP

$16.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

RemyVSOP

$15.00

Dusse - Single

$16.00

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

PITCHER

Big Margarita Strawberry

$45.00

Big Sangria

$45.00

Rum punch

$45.00

Punch mix nonalcoholic

$25.00

Rum Punch

Rum Punch

$13.00

WINE

cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.00

Merlot Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Malbec Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

shiraz Glass

$12.00

pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Chardoney Glass

$12.00

white Zinfandel Glass

$12.00

Wine BY Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir - Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$35.00

Chardonnay - Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$40.00

Table Rose - Glass

$8.00

Table Rose - Bottle

House Champagne - Glass

$7.00

House Champagne - Bottle

$47.00

Frozen nonalcoholic

Margarita

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Pina colada

$9.00

AVAS TAPAS

AVAS TAPAS CHICKEN

$14.00

Platano Tapa , Red Onions, Cotija Cheese & Chimichurri Drizzled with Ava Aioli

AVAS TAPAS PERNIL

$15.00

AVAS TAPAS SHRIMP

$18.00

CRISPY CALAMARIS

CALAMARIS 10oz

$16.00

CALAMARIS 24oz

$32.00

CALAMARIS 40oz

$50.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$10.00

QUESADILLA JERK CHICKEN

$14.00

QUESADILLA GUAVA PERNIL

$16.00

QUESADILLA GARLIC SHRIMP

$18.00

PAPAS LOCA

PAPAS LOCA CHEESE

$12.00

PAPAS LOCA BACON LOVE

$15.00

PAPAS LOCA GUAVA JERK CHICKEN

$16.00

PAPAS LOCA MACBURGER

$17.00

AVA WINGS

WINGS

$15.00

WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$15.00

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS CHEESE

$6.00

EMPANADAS CHICKEN

$8.00

EMPANADAS JERK CHICKEN

$8.00

COCONUT SHRIMPS

COCONUT SHRIMPS

$18.00

QUESO STICKS

QUESO STICKS

$7.00

LAND

AVA MOJO CHICKEN

$20.00

CITRUS GARLIC ROAST CHICKEN COVERED WITH STIR FRY ONIONS & PEPPOERS FINISHED WITH MOJITO

TERIYAKI PINA JERK

$22.00

Chopped Roasted Deboned Jerk Chicken infused with Asian flavors & Grilled Pineapple

OCEAN

COQUITO SHRIMP FETTUCINE

$26.00

Fried Shrimp Covered in our creaming coconut, Alfredo Sauce over Garlic Herb Fettuccine

CURRY SHRIMP

$24.00

SPECIALTY

CHURRASCO

$38.00

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK TOPPED WITH CHIMICHURRI WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

VEGAN

CURRY CHICKPEAS

$18.00

HAND HELD

DELUXE BURGER

$15.00

12 OZ Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ava Aioli on Brioche Bread

SMASH BURGER

$15.00

Smashed Chickpeas with Aromatics and Spices, Drizzled with Vegan Aioli & Brioche Bun (VEGAN)

JERK QUESO BURGER

$17.00

CANOAS BURRITO CHICHARRON

$20.00

CANOAS BURRITO JERK CHICKEN

$22.00

CANOAS BURRITO BEEF

$23.00

CANOAS BURRITO PERNIL

$24.00

CRISPY AVA BRIOCHE

$15.00

SALADS

CUCUMBER

$11.00

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cilantro tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette

ENSALADA VERDE

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes Wedges, Cucumber and Shredded Carrots dressed in Dressing of choice

RASTASITA

$19.00

Tossed Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Scallions, Tomatoes , Cucumber, Cotija Cheese & Jerk Chicken dressed in Jerk Blue Cheese

SIDES

RICE & BEANS

$6.00

MASH POTATOES

$6.00

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

MADUROS

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN & CHIPS

$12.00

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$10.00

WINGS & FRIES

$10.00

DESSERTS

RUM RAISIN PUDDING

$12.00

PLATTERS

LARGE PLATTER 4 + 3 SPECIAL OPTIONS (10 - 12 GUEST)

$120.00

MEDIUM PLATTER 4 + 2 SPECIAL (6 - 8 GUEST)

$95.00

ALL DRAFT BEERS

DRAFT BEER

$5.00

BEER - HAPPY HOUR

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo negra

$5.00

Miller light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Fish dog IPA - HH

$6.00

Modelo Especial - HH

$6.00

Modelo Negro - HH

$6.00

BlueMoon - HH

$6.00

St Laurence - HH

$6.00

White Claw - HH

$4.00

Coors Lite - HH

$4.00

Corona - HH

$5.00

Stella - HH

$5.00

Amstel Light - HH

$5.00

Heineken - HH

$5.00

Heineken Light - HH

$5.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR BOTTLE

HENNESSY

$125.00

PREMIUM BOTTLE

$150.00

MOET

$125.00

BELAIRE

$100.00

LIQUOR - HAPPY HOUR

Apple Martini

$10.00

AVA Sunrise

$10.00

Cotton Candy

$10.00

Gin Fusion

$10.00

Green Tea Shots

$7.00

Henny punch

$10.00

Henny Side Car

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lychee Me

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Passionate Sunset

$10.00

RUM PUNCH

$10.00

Well Vodka - HH Single

$6.00

Absolut - HH Single

$6.00

Belvedere - HH Single

$10.00

Chopin - HH Single

Ciroc - HH Single

$10.00

Firefly - HH Single

Grey Goose - HH Single

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron - HH Single

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed - HH Single

Ketel One - HH Single

$10.00

Tito's - HH Single

$10.00

Stoli - HH Single

$10.00

Well Gin - HH Single

$6.00

Beefeater - HH Single

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire - HH Single

$10.00

Gordons - HH Single

$10.00

Hendricks - HH Single

$10.00

Tanqueray - HH Single

$10.00

Well Rum - HH Single

$6.00

Admiral Nelson - HH Single

$10.00

Bacardi - HH Single

$10.00

Bacardi Limon - HH Single

$10.00

Captain Morgan - HH Single

$10.00

Gosling's - HH Single

$10.00

Meyers - HH Single

$10.00

Meyers Silver - HH Single

$10.00

Mount Gay - HH Single

$10.00

Well Tequila - HH Single

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco - HH Single

$10.00

Casa Noble - HH Single

$10.00

Corazon Reposado - HH Single

$10.00

Cuervo Silver - HH Single

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo - HH Single

$10.00

Patron Anejo - HH Single

$10.00

Patron Café - HH Single

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum - HH Single

$17.00

Patron Reposado - HH Single

$10.00

Patron Silver - HH Single

$10.00

Patron XO Café - HH Single

$17.00

Casamigo Blanco - HH Single

$10.00

Casamigo Reposado - HH Single

$16.00

Cuervo Gold - HH Single

$10.00

Don Julio 1942 - HH Single

$35.00

ClaseAzul - HH Single

$35.00

Well Tequila - HH Margarita

Cabo Wabo Blanco - HH Margarita

Casa Noble - HH Margarita

Corazon Reposado - HH Margarita

Cuervo Silver - HH Margarita

Don Julio Anejo - HH Margarita

Patron Anejo - HH Margarita

Patron Café - HH Margarita

Patron Gran Platinum - HH Margarita

Patron Reposado - HH Margarita

Patron Silver - HH Margarita

Patron XO Café - HH Margarita

Casamigo Blanco - HH Margarita

Casamigo Reposado - HH Margarita

Cuervo Gold - HH Margarita

Well Whiskey - HH Single

$10.00

Angels Envy - HH Single

Basil Hayden - HH Single

Bulliet Rye - HH Single

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey - HH Single

$10.00

Jack Daniels - HH Single

$10.00

Jim Beam - HH Single

$10.00

Knob Creek - HH Single

$10.00

Makers 46 - HH Single

$16.00

Makers Mark - HH Single

$10.00

Wild Turkey - HH Single

$10.00

Woodford Reserve - HH Single

$15.00

Fireball - HH Single

$10.00

Well Scotch - HH Single

Chivas Regal - HH Single

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr - HH Single

$15.00

Dewars - HH Single

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr - HH Single

$15.00

J & B - HH Single

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black - HH Single

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red - HH Single

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno - HH Single

$10.00

Aperol - HH Single

$10.00

Campari - HH Single

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green - HH Single

Cointreau - HH Single

$10.00

Drambuie - HH Single

Frangelico - HH Single

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate - HH Single

$10.00

Grand Marnier - HH Single

$10.00

Irish Mist - HH Single

Jagermeister - HH Single

$10.00

Kahlua - HH Single

$10.00

Lemoncello - HH Single

$10.00

Licor 43 - HH Single

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis - HH Single

Molly's Irish Cream - HH Single

$10.00

Henny - HH Single

$10.00

HennyVSOP - HH Single

RemyVSOP - HH Single

SIGNATURE DRINKS

RUM PUNCH

$5.00

HENNY PUNCH

$10.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$10.00

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

HENNY SIDE CAR

$10.00

GIN FUSION

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

COTTON CANDY

$10.00

AVA SUNRISE

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

LYCHEE ME

$10.00

POSSIONATE SUNSET

$10.00

WHITE & RED WINE

WINE

$8.00

WINE - HAPPY HOUR

Red Sangria

$7.00

Malbec

$8.00

Pinor

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Pinot Noir - HH Glass

$5.00

Chardonnay - HH Glass

$7.00

Table Rose - HH Glass

$5.00

House Champagne - HH Glass

$5.00

BEER SPECIALS

MODELO NEGRA

$4.00

GUINNESS EXTRA STOUT

$4.00

CUSQUENA GOLDEN LAGER

$3.00

CRISTAL IMPORTED CERVEZA

$3.00

WHITE CLAW HARD SELZTER

$3.00

CHAMPAGNE

BELAIRE LUXE

$150.00

BELAIRE ROSE

$150.00

MOET IMPERIAL

$175.00

MOET ICE

$200.00

MOET NECTAR

$225.00

ACE OF SPADES

$750.00

TEQUILA

1942

$600.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$275.00

CASAMIGOS

$250.00

CLASE AZUL

$625.00

DON JULIO

$225.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$275.00

JOSE CUERVO

$175.00

PATRON

$225.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$275.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$175.00

TITO'S

$175.00

CIROC

$175.00

KETTLE ONE

$175.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$185.00

DUSSE

$225.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$250.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$300.00

SCOTCH WHISKEY

FIREBALL

$150.00

JACK DANIEL'S HONEY

$175.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$175.00

JAMESON

$175.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$185.00

BUCHANANS

$200.00

CHAMPAGNE (Brunch)

Brut

$49.99

Rose

$49.99

Bottle Special

HENNESSY

$150.00

GREY GOOSE

$150.00

JOSE CUERVO

$150.00

CATERING

Wings half tray

$90.00

Wings full tray

$175.00

White rice half tray w/ beans

$80.00

White rice full tray w/ beans

$155.00

Roasted pork half tray

$110.00

Roasted pork full tray

$210.00

Chicharron de pollo half tray

$85.00

Chicharron de pollo full tray

$165.00

Mojo chicken half tray

$105.00

Mojo chicken full tray

$200.00

Garden salad half tray

$40.00

Garden salad full tray

$75.00

Fried calamari half tray

$120.00

Fried calamari full tray

$230.00

Maduros half tray

$40.00

Maduros full tray

$75.00

Coconut Shrimp Half Tray

$95.00

Coconut Shrimp Full Tray

$190.00

Empandas Half Tray

$60.00

Empandas Full Tray

$115.00

French Fries Half Tray

$35.00

French Fries Full Tray

$65.00

HALLOWEEN EVENT

ADULT

$20.00

CHILD

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Division Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Social Restaurant - 215-01 73rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
215-01 73 Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
View restaurantnext
Queens Bully
orange starNo Reviews
113-30 Queens Boulevard Queens, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
J.P. Doyle's
orange starNo Reviews
48 Beekman Ave Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Village Saloon - 82-11 Eliot Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
82-11 Eliot Avenue Queens, NY 11379
View restaurantnext
Back Home Eats
orange starNo Reviews
8 New Hyde Park Road Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Rosina's - 230 Mill Street
orange starNo Reviews
230 Mill Street Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Rochelle

Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
AJ's Burgers - Homemade Experience with Passion & Love
orange star4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - New Rochelle
orange star5.0 • 62
77 Quaker Ridge Road #3 New Rochelle, NY 10804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Rochelle
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston