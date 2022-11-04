- Home
- /
- New Rochelle
- /
- Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion - 13 Division Street
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion 13 Division Street
No reviews yet
15 Division Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BEER
Beverage
Cocktails
Cucumber Rush
$16.00
Ava sunrise
$16.00
Classico fashion
$16.00
Lemon drop
$18.00
Moscow mule
$16.00
Lychee me martini
$17.00
Passionate sunrise
$16.00
Gin fusion
$16.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Don Julio Candy
$16.00
mojito glass
$16.00
Margarita
$14.00
Spicy Margarita
$17.00
Henny sidecar
$16.00
Henny Punch
$15.00
ava RUM punch
$13.00
Sangria red
$14.00
Sangria
$14.00
Apple Martini
$17.00
Lavender Dream
$17.00
LIQUOR
Shot Top Shelf
$12.00
Shot Bottom Shelf
$8.00
1942 Shot/Neat
$35.00
Clase Azul Shot/Neat
$35.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$16.00
Bronson Neat
$25.00
Well Vodka - Single
$8.00
Absolut - Single
$8.00
Belvedere - Single
$12.00
Chopin - Single
Ciroc - Single
$15.00
Firefly - Single
Grey Goose - Single
$12.00
Grey Goose Citron - Single
$12.00
Jeremiah Weed - Single
Ketel One - Single
$15.00
Tito's - Single
$15.00
Stoli - Single
$12.00
Well Vodka - Double
$12.00
Absolut - Double
$12.00
Belvedere - Double
$15.00
Chopin - Double
Ciroc - Double
$17.00
Firefly - Double
Grey Goose - Double
$14.00
Grey Goose Citron - Double
$14.00
Jeremiah Weed - Double
Ketel One - Double
$17.00
Tito's - Double
$17.00
Stoli - Double
$14.00
Well Gin - Single
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire - Single
$12.00
Hendricks - Single
$15.00
Tanqueray - Single
$12.00
Well Gin - Double
$12.00
Beefeater - Double
$15.00
Bombay Sapphire - Double
$15.00
Gordons - Double
$18.00
Hendricks - Double
$18.00
Tanqueray - Double
$15.00
Bacardi
$12.00
Bacardi Gold
$12.00
Bacardi Limon
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Malibu
$12.00
Well Rum
$8.00
Wray & Nephew
$12.00
1900 Silver
$13.00
Casamigo Blanco
$15.00
Casamigo Reposado
$16.00
ClaseAzul
$35.00
Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Cuervo Silver
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Espolon
$13.00
Ollitas Silver
$13.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Volcon
$13.00
Well Tequila
$8.00
Bullet Broubon
$16.00
Bulliet Rye
$15.00
Crown Apple
$15.00
Fireball
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$12.00
Jameson
$13.00
Makers Mark
$15.00
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Green Tea Shot
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$12.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$15.00
Dewars
$12.00
Dewars 12Yr
$15.00
J & B
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$15.00
Well Scotch
$8.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
$10.00
Drambuie
Frangelico
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Henny
$15.00
HennyVSOP
$16.00
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Lemoncello
$10.00
Licor 43
$12.00
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
$12.00
RemyVSOP
$15.00
Dusse - Single
$16.00
Rum Punch
WINE
cabernet Sauvignon Glass
$12.00
Merlot Glass
$12.00
Pinot Noir Glass
$12.00
Malbec Glass
$12.00
Prosecco Glass
$12.00
shiraz Glass
$12.00
pinot Grigio Glass
$12.00
Chardoney Glass
$12.00
white Zinfandel Glass
$12.00
Wine BY Glass
$12.00
Pinot Noir - Glass
$8.00
Pinot Noir - Bottle
$35.00
Chardonnay - Glass
$9.00
Chardonnay - Bottle
$40.00
Table Rose - Glass
$8.00
Table Rose - Bottle
House Champagne - Glass
$7.00
House Champagne - Bottle
$47.00
Frozen nonalcoholic
AVAS TAPAS
CRISPY CALAMARIS
QUESADILLA
PAPAS LOCA
AVA WINGS
COCONUT SHRIMPS
QUESO STICKS
LAND
OCEAN
HAND HELD
DELUXE BURGER
$15.00
12 OZ Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ava Aioli on Brioche Bread
SMASH BURGER
$15.00
Smashed Chickpeas with Aromatics and Spices, Drizzled with Vegan Aioli & Brioche Bun (VEGAN)
JERK QUESO BURGER
$17.00
CANOAS BURRITO CHICHARRON
$20.00
CANOAS BURRITO JERK CHICKEN
$22.00
CANOAS BURRITO BEEF
$23.00
CANOAS BURRITO PERNIL
$24.00
CRISPY AVA BRIOCHE
$15.00
SALADS
CUCUMBER
$11.00
Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cilantro tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette
ENSALADA VERDE
$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes Wedges, Cucumber and Shredded Carrots dressed in Dressing of choice
RASTASITA
$19.00
Tossed Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Scallions, Tomatoes , Cucumber, Cotija Cheese & Jerk Chicken dressed in Jerk Blue Cheese
ALL DRAFT BEERS
BEER - HAPPY HOUR
Corona
$5.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Modelo negra
$5.00
Miller light
$5.00
Stella
$5.00
Blue moon
$5.00
Coors light
$5.00
Fish dog IPA - HH
$6.00
Modelo Especial - HH
$6.00
Modelo Negro - HH
$6.00
BlueMoon - HH
$6.00
St Laurence - HH
$6.00
White Claw - HH
$4.00
Coors Lite - HH
$4.00
Corona - HH
$5.00
Stella - HH
$5.00
Amstel Light - HH
$5.00
Heineken - HH
$5.00
Heineken Light - HH
$5.00
GREEN TEA SHOT
HAPPY HOUR BOTTLE
LIQUOR - HAPPY HOUR
Apple Martini
$10.00
AVA Sunrise
$10.00
Cotton Candy
$10.00
Gin Fusion
$10.00
Green Tea Shots
$7.00
Henny punch
$10.00
Henny Side Car
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Lychee Me
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Passionate Sunset
$10.00
RUM PUNCH
$10.00
Well Vodka - HH Single
$6.00
Absolut - HH Single
$6.00
Belvedere - HH Single
$10.00
Chopin - HH Single
Ciroc - HH Single
$10.00
Firefly - HH Single
Grey Goose - HH Single
$10.00
Grey Goose Citron - HH Single
$10.00
Jeremiah Weed - HH Single
Ketel One - HH Single
$10.00
Tito's - HH Single
$10.00
Stoli - HH Single
$10.00
Well Gin - HH Single
$6.00
Beefeater - HH Single
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire - HH Single
$10.00
Gordons - HH Single
$10.00
Hendricks - HH Single
$10.00
Tanqueray - HH Single
$10.00
Well Rum - HH Single
$6.00
Admiral Nelson - HH Single
$10.00
Bacardi - HH Single
$10.00
Bacardi Limon - HH Single
$10.00
Captain Morgan - HH Single
$10.00
Gosling's - HH Single
$10.00
Meyers - HH Single
$10.00
Meyers Silver - HH Single
$10.00
Mount Gay - HH Single
$10.00
Well Tequila - HH Single
$6.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco - HH Single
$10.00
Casa Noble - HH Single
$10.00
Corazon Reposado - HH Single
$10.00
Cuervo Silver - HH Single
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo - HH Single
$10.00
Patron Anejo - HH Single
$10.00
Patron Café - HH Single
$10.00
Patron Gran Platinum - HH Single
$17.00
Patron Reposado - HH Single
$10.00
Patron Silver - HH Single
$10.00
Patron XO Café - HH Single
$17.00
Casamigo Blanco - HH Single
$10.00
Casamigo Reposado - HH Single
$16.00
Cuervo Gold - HH Single
$10.00
Don Julio 1942 - HH Single
$35.00
ClaseAzul - HH Single
$35.00
Well Tequila - HH Margarita
Cabo Wabo Blanco - HH Margarita
Casa Noble - HH Margarita
Corazon Reposado - HH Margarita
Cuervo Silver - HH Margarita
Don Julio Anejo - HH Margarita
Patron Anejo - HH Margarita
Patron Café - HH Margarita
Patron Gran Platinum - HH Margarita
Patron Reposado - HH Margarita
Patron Silver - HH Margarita
Patron XO Café - HH Margarita
Casamigo Blanco - HH Margarita
Casamigo Reposado - HH Margarita
Cuervo Gold - HH Margarita
Well Whiskey - HH Single
$10.00
Angels Envy - HH Single
Basil Hayden - HH Single
Bulliet Rye - HH Single
$10.00
Jack Daniels Honey - HH Single
$10.00
Jack Daniels - HH Single
$10.00
Jim Beam - HH Single
$10.00
Knob Creek - HH Single
$10.00
Makers 46 - HH Single
$16.00
Makers Mark - HH Single
$10.00
Wild Turkey - HH Single
$10.00
Woodford Reserve - HH Single
$15.00
Fireball - HH Single
$10.00
Well Scotch - HH Single
Chivas Regal - HH Single
$10.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr - HH Single
$15.00
Dewars - HH Single
$10.00
Dewars 12Yr - HH Single
$15.00
J & B - HH Single
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black - HH Single
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red - HH Single
$10.00
Amaretto Di Saronno - HH Single
$10.00
Aperol - HH Single
$10.00
Campari - HH Single
$10.00
Chartreuse, Green - HH Single
Cointreau - HH Single
$10.00
Drambuie - HH Single
Frangelico - HH Single
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate - HH Single
$10.00
Grand Marnier - HH Single
$10.00
Irish Mist - HH Single
Jagermeister - HH Single
$10.00
Kahlua - HH Single
$10.00
Lemoncello - HH Single
$10.00
Licor 43 - HH Single
$10.00
Mathilde Cassis - HH Single
Molly's Irish Cream - HH Single
$10.00
Henny - HH Single
$10.00
HennyVSOP - HH Single
RemyVSOP - HH Single
SIGNATURE DRINKS
WHITE & RED WINE
WINE - HAPPY HOUR
CHAMPAGNE
TEQUILA
SCOTCH WHISKEY
CHAMPAGNE (Brunch)
CATERING
Wings half tray
$90.00
Wings full tray
$175.00
White rice half tray w/ beans
$80.00
White rice full tray w/ beans
$155.00
Roasted pork half tray
$110.00
Roasted pork full tray
$210.00
Chicharron de pollo half tray
$85.00
Chicharron de pollo full tray
$165.00
Mojo chicken half tray
$105.00
Mojo chicken full tray
$200.00
Garden salad half tray
$40.00
Garden salad full tray
$75.00
Fried calamari half tray
$120.00
Fried calamari full tray
$230.00
Maduros half tray
$40.00
Maduros full tray
$75.00
Coconut Shrimp Half Tray
$95.00
Coconut Shrimp Full Tray
$190.00
Empandas Half Tray
$60.00
Empandas Full Tray
$115.00
French Fries Half Tray
$35.00
French Fries Full Tray
$65.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15 Division Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Social Restaurant - 215-01 73rd Ave
No Reviews
215-01 73 Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Rochelle
AJ's Burgers - Homemade Experience with Passion & Love
4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurant
More near New Rochelle
Larchmont
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.