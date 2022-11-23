Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach

review star

No reviews yet

29 Baltimore

Rehoboth, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boardwalk Pizza
Margherita (Red)
Detroit Pepperoni

Signature items everyone orders

Ma's Meatball (S)

Ma's Meatball (S)

$5.00

topped with fresh grated parmesan

Beignets + Dip Trio

Beignets + Dip Trio

$10.00

eastern shore style beignets, berry coulis & chocolate

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

eastern shore style, powdered sugar

Starters

Ma Meatballs (3)

$14.00
French Fries, Route 33

French Fries, Route 33

$7.00

choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese

House Made Potato Chips, Fresh

House Made Potato Chips, Fresh

$6.00

house made, choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese

Ma's Meatball (S)

Ma's Meatball (S)

$5.00

topped with fresh grated parmesan

Ma's Meatball Sliders (3)

Ma's Meatball Sliders (3)

$17.00

house-made mozzarella on our artisan bread

Mozzarella Plate

Mozzarella Plate

$13.00

house made mozzarella, cherry tomato, artichoke, balsamic, artisan bread

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

rich, a little spicy, bread for soppin’ up

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

finished with basil oil, parmesan

Greenery

all togo salads come with dressing on side
Market Salad - Rehoboth

Market Salad - Rehoboth

$11.00

Roasted beet salad, red and golden beets on top of spring mix and arugula and honey balsamic with goat cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm

Wedge

Wedge

$12.00

true classic, crisp iceberg, bacon, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing

Fennel & Arugula

Fennel & Arugula

$9.00

creamy goat cheese, lemon oil vinaigrette

Green Bean & Prosciutto

Green Bean & Prosciutto

$13.00

parmesan, emulsified ponzu, balsamic and basil oil

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

grilled chicken, house-made dressing and croutons, topped with parm

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, avocado ranch drizzle

Chicken Paillard Salad

Chicken Paillard Salad

$16.00

arugula, fennel, goat cheese, tomato, lemon oil vinaigrette

Brick Oven Pizza

all pies 12" cut into six slices
Bianca (White)

Bianca (White)

$14.00

hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, olive oil, seasoning

Margherita (Red)

Margherita (Red)

$14.00

hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection

Boardwalk Pizza

Boardwalk Pizza

$12.00

blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite

Pizza Caprese (White)

Pizza Caprese (White)

$15.00

hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

Specialty Pies

carefully crafted for the fussiest of palates, all pies 12"

Featured Pizza - Rehoboth

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken Pie: white pie with boardwalk blend, fresh mozz, buffalo sauce and chicken

Chef's Favorite

Chef's Favorite

$18.00

perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto house-made mozzarella, arugula, balsamic reduction

Onion Tart

Onion Tart

$16.00

equally creamy and sharp topped with caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, crème fraîche

Meatball Breeze

Meatball Breeze

$19.00

complimentary flavors starting with a white pizza base topped with fire roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, Ma’s meatballs

Mediterranean Pie

Mediterranean Pie

$18.00

straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil

Meat, Meat, Meat

Meat, Meat, Meat

$20.00

as delicious as it sounds, charred pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ma’s meatballs

Detroit Deep Dish

Sicilian style but light and crisp. Cooked in a steel pan made from old cars manufactured in Detroit.
Detroit Cheese

Detroit Cheese

$15.00

classic and deliciously topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone **Please limit yourself to 4 toppings so we can cook it right.**

Detroit Pepperoni

Detroit Pepperoni

$17.00

a crowd favorite, charred pepperoni, cooked under the cheese, then sauced

Detroit Mediterranean

Detroit Mediterranean

$20.00

thicker version of our med speciality pie, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil

Detroit Pizza Caprese

Detroit Pizza Caprese

$16.00

house-made mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

Entrees & Pasta

Ava's Seared Short Rib

$29.00Out of stock

Red wine braised short rib, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, A jus overtop

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

marsala wine reduction a la' minute chicken, baby bella mushrooms, sautéed spinach, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

fred's favorite, house-made mozzarella and spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

lemons, capers, sautéed spinach, pasta

Entree Feature- Rehoboth

$20.00Out of stock
Papardelle Bolognese

Papardelle Bolognese

$22.00

kitchen classic, rich, hearty, old school

Pasta Feature - Rehoboth

$21.00

Orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, sausage, red pepper flakes with butter and parmesan

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

kale, cherry tomato, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, garlic, red wine vinegar

Shrimp Fradiavolo

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$23.00

a little more heat, tomato, capers, papardelle

Spaghetti & Ma's Meatballs

Spaghetti & Ma's Meatballs

$19.00

delightful dish, three Ma's meatballs, Sunday's tomato gravy

Veggie Bolo

$22.00
“Whole 29” Garlic Shrimp

“Whole 29” Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

a little heat, spinach, roasted garlic

Desserts

Beignets + Dip Trio

Beignets + Dip Trio

$10.00

eastern shore style beignets, berry coulis & chocolate

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

eastern shore style, powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

FINS Fish House and Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
243 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston