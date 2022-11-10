Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Ava Street Cafe

737 Reviews

$$

5207 Essen Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Order Again

Popular Items

The Works Vermicelli
Steak Pho "tai"
Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Spring Rolls

Starters

Hanoi Spring Rolls

Hanoi Spring Rolls

$8.95

Poached shrimp and pork, vermicelli cucumbers, peanut-hoison, leaf lettuce

Poached Shrimp ONLY Springroll

$8.95

Poached Pork ONLY Springroll

$8.95
Grilled Pork Spring rolls

Grilled Pork Spring rolls

$8.95
Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Springrolls

$9.95
Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Spring Rolls

Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Spring Rolls

$8.95

**VEGAN**

Vegetable Springrolls

$5.95

Shrimp Eggrolls

$7.95

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$8.95
Saigon Eggrolls

Saigon Eggrolls

$6.95

Pork bean thread noodles, carrots, black fungus

Vegtable Eggrolls

Vegtable Eggrolls

$6.95

**VEGAN** 4pc - NEW RECIPE

Fried Rangoon

Fried Rangoon

$6.95

Cream Cheese, pineapple, scallions, crabmeat, plum.

Garlic Butter Edamame

Garlic Butter Edamame

$7.95
Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$6.95
Ragin Cajun Edamame

Ragin Cajun Edamame

$7.95
Kim Chi Fries w/ Pork

Kim Chi Fries w/ Pork

$10.95

Grilled pork, spicy mayo, cilantro, white scallions, wasabi cream

Kim Chi Fries w/ Chicken

$11.95

Kim Chi Fries w/ Shrimp

$11.95

Kim Chi Fries No Meat

$10.95
Pork Bao Steam Buns

Pork Bao Steam Buns

$8.95

Grilled pork, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Bao Steam Buns

Grilled Chicken Bao Steam Buns

$9.95

Grilled chicken, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Bao Steam Buns

$10.95

Grilled shrimp, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro

Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Bao Steam Buns

Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Bao Steam Buns

$8.95

Lemon Tofu Avacado, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro

Grilled Steak Steam Buns

$10.95
Harumaki

Harumaki

$9.95

Crab mix, avocado, shrimp, plum

Potstickers

Potstickers

$7.95

(Pan, fried, or steamed) ground pork, white scallions, chili oil, garlic sauce.

Korean Short Ribs (25 min)

Korean Short Ribs (25 min)

$13.95

Beef ribs, Korean marinade, cilantro, white scallions, Kim Chi.

Bird Nest

Bird Nest

$11.95

Baked avocado, crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Vietnamese style fried chicken with your choice of fish sauce, garlic butter, or cajun butter flavoring.

Onion Rings

$4.95Out of stock

Vermicelli Noodles(contains peanuts)

The Works Vermicelli

The Works Vermicelli

$14.95

Grilled pork, Grilled Shrimp, Saigon eggroll

Grilled Pork Vermicelli"Thit Nuong"

Grilled Pork Vermicelli"Thit Nuong"

$12.95
Grilled Steak Vermicelli "Bo Luc Lac"

Grilled Steak Vermicelli "Bo Luc Lac"

$14.95
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli "Tom"

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli "Tom"

$14.95
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli "Ga"

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli "Ga"

$13.95

Grilled Mixed Vegetables Vermicelli

$11.95

*Can be vegan if you ask for no garlic butter

Chargrilled Beef Shortribs Vermicelli (25 min)

Chargrilled Beef Shortribs Vermicelli (25 min)

$16.95
Saigon Eggrolls Vermicelli

Saigon Eggrolls Vermicelli

$11.95

Vegetable Eggroll Vermicelli

$11.95
225 Vegan Bowl Vermicelli

225 Vegan Bowl Vermicelli

$14.95

with Vegan Momma Sauce

Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

$11.95

with Vegan Momma Sauce

Grilled Salmon Vermicelli

$14.95Out of stock

Rice Plates "com"

The Works Rice Plates

The Works Rice Plates

$14.95

grilled pork, grilled shrimp, Saigon Eggroll

Grilled Pork Rice Plates "Thit Nuong"

Grilled Pork Rice Plates "Thit Nuong"

$12.95
Grilled Steak Rice Plates "Bo Luc Lac"

Grilled Steak Rice Plates "Bo Luc Lac"

$14.95
Chargrilled Beef Shortribs Rice Plates (25 min)

Chargrilled Beef Shortribs Rice Plates (25 min)

$16.95
Grilled Chicken Rice Plates

Grilled Chicken Rice Plates

$13.95
Grilled Shrimp Rice Plates

Grilled Shrimp Rice Plates

$14.95
Grilled Mixed Vegetables Rice Plates

Grilled Mixed Vegetables Rice Plates

$11.95

*Can be vegan if you ask for no garlic butter

Salmon Rice Place

$14.95Out of stock

Lemongrass Tofu Rice

$11.95

Pho Noodles

The Works Pho "Dac Biet"

The Works Pho "Dac Biet"

$14.95

Brisket, flank, meatballs, steak **GLUTEN FREE**

Steak Pho "tai"

Steak Pho "tai"

$13.95

Eye Round **GLUTEN FREE**

Chicken Pho "Ga"

Chicken Pho "Ga"

$13.95

*Can be gluten free if you ask for no fried onions

Filet Mignon Pho (tenderloin)

$17.95

*gluten free

Brisket Pho "chin"

$13.95

*gluten free

Flank Pho "nam dai"

$13.95

*gluten free

Meatballs Pho

$13.95

*gluten free

No Meat Pho

$11.95
Seafood Pho

Seafood Pho

$15.95

*Can be gluten free if you ask for no fried onions

Scallop Pho

$17.95

Seafood w/ Scallop Pho

$17.95

Shrimp Pho "tom"

$14.95

*Can be gluten free if you ask for no fried onions

Steak, beef tendon & tripe Pho

$14.95

*gluten free

Mixed Vegetables Pho

Mixed Vegetables Pho

$12.95

Lemongrass Tofu Pho

$12.95
Lemongrass Tofu Mixed Vegetables Pho

Lemongrass Tofu Mixed Vegetables Pho

$14.95

Vermicelli Noodle Soup

Steak Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

Brisket Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

Meatball Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

Tofu Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

Mixed Vegetable Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$8.95

No Meat Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$7.95

Shrimp Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$9.95

Salads

Grilled Chicken Ginger Salad

Grilled Chicken Ginger Salad

$10.95

Leaf lettuce, spring mix, grilled chicken, grape tomato, cucumber, ginger dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Grilled Pork Ginger Salad

$9.95

Grilled Steak Ginger Salad

$11.95

Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Salad

$9.95
Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$10.95

Crab, Cucumbers, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce **CAN BE GLUTEN FREE IF YOU ASK FOR NO EEL SAUCE**

House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix, tomatoes, ginger dressing

Squid/Seaweed Salad

Squid/Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Grape tomatoes, chili oil

Munchkins

Chicken nugget & fries

Chicken nugget & fries

$7.95

nuggets, seasoned fries & ketchup

Kids Rice Plate

Kids Vermicelli

Kids Baguettes

Baguettes

Grilled Pork Baguettes

Grilled Pork Baguettes

$9.95

Pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos

Grilled Chicken Baguettes

Grilled Chicken Baguettes

$10.95
Grilled Steak Baguettes

Grilled Steak Baguettes

$12.95
Grilled Shrimp Baguettes

Grilled Shrimp Baguettes

$11.95

Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Baguettes

$9.95

Desserts

Coconut Lemon Cake

Coconut Lemon Cake

$6.95
Fried Cheesecake with Coconut Cream

Fried Cheesecake with Coconut Cream

$6.95
Pudding Cinnamon French Bread

Pudding Cinnamon French Bread

$6.95
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$6.95

*Can be vegan if you ask for no condensed milk

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.95

LARGE Soda/Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.95

Fruity Jasmine Tea

$4.95

Fresh Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Fresh Limeade

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade/Limeade

$4.95
Thai Iced Tea with creme

Thai Iced Tea with creme

$4.95
Green Thai Tea-Iced with creme

Green Thai Tea-Iced with creme

$4.95
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coconut Juice

$5.95

Vietnamese Soymilk

$2.99

Salted Lemonade

$4.95

Wintermelon Juice

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

Gallery
Ava Street Cafe image
Ava Street Cafe image
Ava Street Cafe image

Map
