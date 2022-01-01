Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avalena's Bar + Grill

review star

No reviews yet

36B/36C Milliston Rd

Millis, MA 02054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers and Sandwiches

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with our homemade marinara sauce & melted parmesan stacked in bulkie rolls with fries on the side (V)

AVALENA CHEDDAR BURGER

$17.00

Served on brioche bun with sharp cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, fried pickles & sauteed onions all smothered with tangy carolina sauce & topped with jalapenos served with fries (V)

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$13.00

Bulkie roll packed with roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, tomato, spring mix lettuce, avocado, banana peppers topped with our hummus spread & served with fries (V)

IN HOUSE

KENTUCKY BOURBON BURGER

$15.00

Handmade 1/2lb burger loaded with bbq bourbon sauce, bacon, sauteed mushrooms & onions topped with American cheese all served with fries (V)

CHICKEN BLT

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese served on bulkie roll with fries (V)

NEW ENGLAND HADDOCK MELT

$15.00

Fresh fried haddock served with spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickle, American cheese and tarter sauce on a bulkie roll served with fries

PUB BURGER

$12.00

1/2lb Hand packed burger with spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion topped with American cheese on a brioche bun served with fries (V)

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.00

THE SMASH BURGER

$13.00

BYOG

$12.00

Dressings

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Bourbon

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

General Tso

$0.75

Greek

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Rasberry Vin

$0.50

Reaper

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Tangy Carolina

$0.75

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.75

Zinfandel

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger Plate

$8.00

Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine w/ Meatballs

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ziti W/Butter

$5.00

Kids Fettuccine W/Butter

$5.00

Kids Ziti W/Sauce

$5.00

Kids Fettuccine W/Sauce

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

IN HOUSE

KIDS PLAIN PASTA ZITI

$5.00

KIDS PLAIN PASTA FETTUCINI

$5.00

KIDS DOG N FRIES

$5.00

Pizza

Arugula Special (V) (GF)

$23.00

Olive oil based lemon, garlic & parsley sauce brushed on dough with mozzarella & provolone cheeses and tomato slices baked crispy and sinished with a layer of arugula, balsamic glaze and parmesan sprinkle

Ava Special (V) (GF)

$21.00

House tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses with roasted red peppers, black olives, feta then baked to a cripy finish

BBQ Chicken (V) (GF)

$21.00

Fresh stretched dough smothered in bbq sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses baked crispy with chicken & onions

BLT PIZZA

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken (V) (GF)

$21.00

Fresh stretched dough smothered in buffalo sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses baked with chicken to a crispy finish with a blue cheese drizzle

Cheese (V) (GF)

$18.00

House tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses then baked to a crispy finish

Fenway Park (GF)

$21.00

House tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses with lightly sauteed peppers, onions and sausage cooked to a crispy finish

Hawaiian (GF)

$21.00

House tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses with ham and pineapple

IN HOUSE

Lena Special (GF)

$24.00

Olive oil and garlic brushed dough topped with shredded mozzarella and provolone cheeses with sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, fresh chopped parsley and lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Margherita (V) (GF)

$21.00

A touch of house tomato sauce and blended cheese topped with tomato slices & mozzarella chunks then baked to a crispy finish and sprinkled with fresh basil leaves

Meatball Ricotta (V) (GF)

$23.00

House tomato sauce topped with mozzarella & provolone cheeses with meatballs, ricotta chunks & jalapeno peppers cooked to a crispy finish

THE BRUIN (GF)

$25.00

House tomato sauce topped with mozzarella & provolone cheeses with hamburger, sausage, pepperoni & bacon then cooked to a crispy finish

THE GAAHDEN (V) (GF)

$23.00

House tomato sauce topped with mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with broccoli, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives then baked to a crispy finish

White pizza

$22.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$22.00

Cheese

$18.00

Arugula

$23.00

Ava Special

$21.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BLT Pizza

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Fenway Park

$21.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Lena

$21.00

White pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Meat Lovers

$25.00

Meatball Ricotta

$23.00

The Tailgate Special

$20.00

Veggie Lover

$23.00

Sides

Broccoli

$2.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

Fettuccine

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$4.25

guac

$0.75

GUACAMOLE

$1.00

meatball

$5.00

rice

$2.00

Salsa

$0.50

SD CAJUN FF

$3.75

SD OF MASHED

$5.00

SD ONION RINGS

$4.50

SD SWEET FF

$3.75

SIDE FF

$3.75

sour cream

$0.50

spinach

$2.00

ziti

$2.00

Soups & Salads

ANTIPASTO

$16.00

Crispy romaine & spring mix lettuce join house sliced capocollo, salami, pepperoni & prosciutto adorned with cherry tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese and of course....pepperoncinis

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine & grated parmesan tossed in our caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan & toasted croutons

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

Thick sliced tomatoes layered with sliced mozzarella on a bed of fresh cut romaine & spring mix lettuce topped with basil & garnished with roasted red peppers & kalamata olives all drizzled with balsamic glaze

CHILI

$8.00

Thick & chunky beef & bean chili topped with cheddar cheese...served with our house made toasted crostinis

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SOUP

$6.00

Hearty homemade soup with fresh chicken, celery, carrots & herbs simmered in our house stock....served with oyster crackers

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Crispy romaine & spring mix lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers topped with shredded cheddar cheese & crunchy croutons

IN HOUSE

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side Garden

$5.50

Starters

BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Crispy pepper, onion steak & cheese spring rolls served with our kickin cajun bayou sauce

Fry Basket

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS

$13.00

Two large homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara and shredded mozzarella provolone blend served with toasted crostinis

HOUSE BOARD

$26.00

Charcuterie board features brie, blue, feta & cheddar cheeses joined by sliced capocollo, salami, ham & prosciutto with mixed olives, banana peppers & grapes served with crispy flatbread crackers or crostinis and seasonal jam

IN HOUSE

LOTUS BITES

$15.00

LOADED DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

Fresh chilled deviled eggs topped with bacon, jalapeno & honey drizzle

MEDITERANIAN PLATE

$18.00

Creamy hummus surrounded by mixed olives, feta, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, celery sticks & herbs served with our home made toasted crostinis

PRETZEL

$11.00

Crispy 10oz Bavarian King crispy warm soft pretzel served with our warm beer cheese & spicy brown mustard

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

Enjoy 3-5 Jumbo Shrimp delightfully chilled with cocktail sauce & rimmed with our own crushed cracker bread crumbs

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

WINGS

$12.00

Choose winged or boneless chicken tossed in a variety of sauces & dry rubs.....Buffalo, Xtra Hot Buffalo, BBQ Bourbon, Tangy Carolina, General Tso, Teriyaki, Cajun & House Special Dry Rub

Chips n salsa

$4.00

tips for cooks

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy burgers, wings, pizzas & creative pub food cooked in our wood & coal fired brick oven! Craft beer growlers available to go.....Play keno & come listen to live music on the weekends!

Website

Location

36B/36C Milliston Rd, Millis, MA 02054

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Avalenas - Millis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twist Bakery and Cafe - Millis
orange star4.6 • 754
30 Milliston Rd Millis, MA 02054
View restaurantnext
7th Wave Brewing - 120 N Meadows Rd
orange starNo Reviews
120 N Meadows Rd Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext
Nosh & Grog Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
21 North St Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext
Basil Restaurant and Catering - 43 Frairy St - Medfield, MA 02052 - 508-359-4400
orange star4.0 • 247
43 Frairy St Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext
Rock & Roll Rib Joint - Medfield
orange starNo Reviews
14A North Meadows Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1184 - Medfield
orange star3.7 • 138
10 C North Meadows Road Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millis

Twist Bakery and Cafe - Millis
orange star4.6 • 754
30 Milliston Rd Millis, MA 02054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millis
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Natick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston