Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avalon Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

17 W. Federal Street

Youngstown, OH 44503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Traditional Pizza
12" Traditional Pizza
12" Brier Hill Pizza

Daily Soups

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.00+

Homemade chicken broth, chicken, vegetables, spinach, small meatballs, and egg croutons.

Ham And Bean

$4.00+

Homemade Ham stock, Great Northern Beans, ham, carrots and celery.

Greek Lemon Chicken

Greek Lemon Chicken

$4.00+Out of stock

Homemade chicken stock, eggs, rice, and lemon juice.

Stuffed Pepper

$4.00+Out of stock

Homemade tomato base, ground beef, white rice, sweet peppers, and onion.

Chicken Noodle

$4.00Out of stock

Beef Barley

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Pastina

$4.00+Out of stock

Homemade chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, and pastina.

Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Antipasto

Av Hot Pepper

Av Hot Pepper

$6.00

Hot Hungarian peppers, fresh garlic and seasoning in oil served with bread.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.00

Assorted imported meats, assorted cheeses, Avalon hot peppers, olives, and crackers.

Cheese & Fruit Platter

Cheese & Fruit Platter

$8.00

Assorted cheeses, apples, pears, mixed nuts, and crackers.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$7.00

Hand breaded provolone cheese with marinara sauce.

Fried Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

$8.00

Hand breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce. Eight pieces per order.

Fried Butterfly Smelts

Fried Butterfly Smelts

$8.50

Hand breaded butterflied smelts with cocktail sauce.

Fried Zucchini Chips

Fried Zucchini Chips

$7.00

Hand breaded seasoned zucchini slices with with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Hand breaded fresh mushrooms with horseradish sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand breaded Kosher dill pickle slices with ranch sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Hand breaded domestic calamari with cocktail sauce.

Fried Clam Strips

Fried Clam Strips

$6.00

Breaded clam strips with cocktail sauce.

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

Fresh cut zucchini grilled with seasoning.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Hand breaded homemade macaroni and cheese with choice of sauce on side.

Italian Fries

Italian Fries

$6.00

Fried Avalon dough topped with marinara sauce and imported Romano.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand breaded onions with choice of sauce on the side.

AV Pizzas

8" Traditional Pizza

8" Traditional Pizza

$7.00

Tomato sauce and blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Brier Hill

8" Brier Hill

$7.00

Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.

8" White Pizza

8" White Pizza

$7.00

Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Mad Greek Pizza

8" Mad Greek Pizza

$7.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.

8" Taste of Italy Pizza

8" Taste of Italy Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, capicola, Genoa salami, Margherita pepperoni, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Egg Pizza

8" Egg Pizza

$7.00

Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Spinach Pizza

8" Spinach Pizza

$7.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Potato Spinach Pizza

8" Potato Spinach Pizza

$7.00

Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

8" Vegetable Pizza

8" Vegetable Pizza

$7.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$7.00

Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

8" Ranch Chicken Pizza

8" Ranch Chicken Pizza

$7.00

Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.00

Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

12" Traditional Pizza

12" Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce and blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

12" Brier Hill Pizza

12" Brier Hill Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$12.00

Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

12" Mad Greek Pizza

12" Mad Greek Pizza

$13.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.

12" Taste of Italy Pizza

$15.00
12" Egg Pizza

12" Egg Pizza

$12.00

Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

12" Spinach Pizza

12" Spinach Pizza

$13.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

12" Potato Spinach Pizza

12" Potato Spinach Pizza

$13.00

Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

12" Vegetable Pizza

12" Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

12" Ranch Chicken Pizza

12" Ranch Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

14" Traditional Pizza

14" Traditional Pizza

$15.75

Tomato sauce, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Brier Hill

14" Brier Hill

$15.75

Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.

14" White Pizza

14" White Pizza

$15.50

Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Mad Greek Pizza

14" Mad Greek Pizza

$16.50

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.

14" Taste of Italy Pizza

14" Taste of Italy Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, capicola, Genoa salami, Margherita pepperoni, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Egg Pizza

14" Egg Pizza

$16.00

Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Spinach Pizza

14" Spinach Pizza

$16.50

Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Potato Spinach Pizza

14" Potato Spinach Pizza

$16.50

Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.

14" Vegetable Pizza

14" Vegetable Pizza

$16.50

Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

14" Ranch Chicken Pizza

14" Ranch Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, and black olives with choice of homemade dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy chicken, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and Feta with choice of homemade dressing.

Albacore Tuna Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$10.00

Tuna, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.

Spinning Bowl Salad

Spinning Bowl Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, croutons, bleu cheese, crumbled hard boiled egg and special dressing.

Fried Fish Salad

Fried Fish Salad

$10.00

Hand breaded fish, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$10.00

Fresh cut leaf lettuce, apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese with lemon honey dressing.

Mandarin Orange Salad

Mandarin Orange Salad

$10.00

Fresh cut leaf lettuce, mandarin orange slices, pears, candied pecans with honey mustard dressing.

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.00

Steak, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons finished with onion rings and choice of homemade dressing.

Signature Avalon Dishes

Steak with Provolone, lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce on a homemade roll with pasta salad
Fried Chicken Strips (3pc)

Fried Chicken Strips (3pc)

$6.00

Choice of sauce on side.

Fried Chicken Strips (6pc)

Fried Chicken Strips (6pc)

$11.00

Choice of sauce on side.

Fried Chicken Wings (6pc)

Fried Chicken Wings (6pc)

$9.00

Choice of sauce on side.

Fried Chicken Wings (12pc)

Fried Chicken Wings (12pc)

$17.00

Choice of sauce on side.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$7.00

Pepperoni, provolone cheese, and Avalon dough with marinara sauce.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Meatballs, melted Mozzerella and marinara sauce on homemade roll with pasta salad.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Hand breaded fish, lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with side of coleslaw.

Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

American, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheese on homemade bread with pasta salad.

Pasta Bowl with Meatballs

Pasta Bowl with Meatballs

$8.00

Cavatelli, two meatballs, marinara sauce and bread.

Tortellini Bowl

Tortellini Bowl

$7.00

Tortellini, marinara sauce and bread.

Fried Egg with Peppers Sandwich

Fried Egg with Peppers Sandwich

$7.00

Fried eggs, your choice of hot or sweet peppers on grilled homemade bread with pasta salad.

Meatball Bowl

Meatball Bowl

$6.00

Four homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with pasta salad.

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Desserts

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$5.00

Our very own dough tossed in sugar.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$1.50

The cookie of cookies. Made In house.

Vanilla Pizzelles

Vanilla Pizzelles

$3.00

Locally made.

Anise Pizzelles

Anise Pizzelles

$3.00

Locally made.

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Made in house.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.00+

Mini cannoli shell stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mascarpone filling, mini chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar. Made in house.

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Homemade Bread

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Torrone Candy

$1.00

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00

Apple Cinnamon Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

$20.00

Candy Almonds

$1.00Out of stock

Lorna Doone

$1.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.00

NY Apple Crumb

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$6.00

Extras

Hot Hungarian Peppers

Hot Hungarian Peppers

$2.00+

Hot Hungarian peppers in oil with fresh garlic and seasoning. Assorted sizes available.

Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$1.50+

Made in house, assorted sizes available.

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.50+

Made in house, assorted sizes available.

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Made in house, assorted sizes available.

Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.75
Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Sauce

$0.75+

Assorted sizes available.

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$1.50+

Tri-color rotini pasta with black olives, tomotoes and cucumbers tossed in Italian dressing. Assorted sizes available.

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75+

Assorted sizes available.

Romano Cheese 2oz

Romano Cheese 2oz

$1.00
Set Ups

Set Ups

$1.50

Plates, napkins, utensils and cups per person.

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

20oz Bottled Soda

20oz Coke Bottle

20oz Coke Bottle

$2.50
20oz Diet Coke Bottle

20oz Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50
20oz Cherry Coke Bottle

20oz Cherry Coke Bottle

$2.50
20oz Sprite Bottle

20oz Sprite Bottle

$2.50
20oz Coke Zero Bottle

20oz Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50
20oz Gingerale

20oz Gingerale

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

Bottled Water 16oz

Bottled Water 16oz

$1.50
Aqua Panna 16oz Plastic

Aqua Panna 16oz Plastic

$2.25
Aqua Panna 1L Glass

Aqua Panna 1L Glass

$3.00
Aqua Panna 6 Pack Plastic

Aqua Panna 6 Pack Plastic

$5.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
San Pellegrino 6 Pack

San Pellegrino 6 Pack

$6.99

Can Soda

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Gingerale Can

Gingerale Can

$1.50
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$1.50
Squirt Can

Squirt Can

$1.50
Club Soda

Club Soda

$1.00
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Juices & Milk

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$1.75
Glass Of Milk

Glass Of Milk

$2.00

Mexican Soda

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

IBC Soda

IBC Soda

IBC Soda

$2.75
4 Pack IBC

4 Pack IBC

$5.99

Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.75
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.75

Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

2L Soda

2L Coke

2L Coke

$3.50
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.50
2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$3.50

Stewart’s Soda

Stewart’s Soda

Stewart’s Soda

$2.25
Stewart’a Soda 4 Pack

Stewart’a Soda 4 Pack

$5.99

Baseball Hats

AV Hat Demin

AV Hat Demin

$30.00

AV Hat Green

$30.00
AV Hat Tan

AV Hat Tan

$30.00
Av Hat Red

Av Hat Red

$30.00

Baseball Shirts

Small Baseball Shirt

Small Baseball Shirt

$30.00
Medium Baseball Shirt

Medium Baseball Shirt

$30.00
Large Baseball Shirt

Large Baseball Shirt

$30.00
Extra Large Baseball Shirt

Extra Large Baseball Shirt

$30.00
2XL Baseball Shirt

2XL Baseball Shirt

$30.00

Avalon Shirt

Small Avalon Shirt

Small Avalon Shirt

$30.00
Medium Avalon Shirt

Medium Avalon Shirt

$30.00