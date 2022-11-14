- Home
- Youngstown
- Avalon Downtown
Avalon Downtown
No reviews yet
17 W. Federal Street
Youngstown, OH 44503
Daily Soups
Wedding Soup
Homemade chicken broth, chicken, vegetables, spinach, small meatballs, and egg croutons.
Ham And Bean
Homemade Ham stock, Great Northern Beans, ham, carrots and celery.
Greek Lemon Chicken
Homemade chicken stock, eggs, rice, and lemon juice.
Stuffed Pepper
Homemade tomato base, ground beef, white rice, sweet peppers, and onion.
Chicken Noodle
Beef Barley
Chicken Pastina
Homemade chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, and pastina.
Chili
Antipasto
Av Hot Pepper
Hot Hungarian peppers, fresh garlic and seasoning in oil served with bread.
Antipasto
Assorted imported meats, assorted cheeses, Avalon hot peppers, olives, and crackers.
Cheese & Fruit Platter
Assorted cheeses, apples, pears, mixed nuts, and crackers.
Fried Cheese
Hand breaded provolone cheese with marinara sauce.
Fried Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp
Hand breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce. Eight pieces per order.
Fried Butterfly Smelts
Hand breaded butterflied smelts with cocktail sauce.
Fried Zucchini Chips
Hand breaded seasoned zucchini slices with with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded fresh mushrooms with horseradish sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded Kosher dill pickle slices with ranch sauce.
Fried Calamari
Hand breaded domestic calamari with cocktail sauce.
Fried Clam Strips
Breaded clam strips with cocktail sauce.
Grilled Zucchini
Fresh cut zucchini grilled with seasoning.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Hand breaded homemade macaroni and cheese with choice of sauce on side.
Italian Fries
Fried Avalon dough topped with marinara sauce and imported Romano.
Onion Rings
Hand breaded onions with choice of sauce on the side.
AV Pizzas
8" Traditional Pizza
Tomato sauce and blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Brier Hill
Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.
8" White Pizza
Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Mad Greek Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.
8" Taste of Italy Pizza
Tomato sauce, capicola, Genoa salami, Margherita pepperoni, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Egg Pizza
Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Spinach Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Potato Spinach Pizza
Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
8" Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
8" Ranch Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
12" Traditional Pizza
Tomato sauce and blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
12" Brier Hill Pizza
Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.
12" White Pizza
Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
12" Mad Greek Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.
12" Taste of Italy Pizza
12" Egg Pizza
Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
12" Spinach Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
12" Potato Spinach Pizza
Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
12" Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
12" Ranch Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
14" Traditional Pizza
Tomato sauce, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Brier Hill
Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano.
14" White Pizza
Oil, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Mad Greek Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives and Feta.
14" Taste of Italy Pizza
Tomato sauce, capicola, Genoa salami, Margherita pepperoni, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Egg Pizza
Egg, parsley, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Spinach Pizza
Sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Potato Spinach Pizza
Potato, sauteed spinach, fresh garlic, imported Romano, blended Mozzarella and Provolone.
14" Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, cauliflower, fresh tomato, imported Romano, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
14" Ranch Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, ranch sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, and black olives with choice of homemade dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and Feta with choice of homemade dressing.
Albacore Tuna Salad
Tuna, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.
Spinning Bowl Salad
Iceberg lettuce, croutons, bleu cheese, crumbled hard boiled egg and special dressing.
Fried Fish Salad
Hand breaded fish, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.
Apple Pecan Salad
Fresh cut leaf lettuce, apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese with lemon honey dressing.
Mandarin Orange Salad
Fresh cut leaf lettuce, mandarin orange slices, pears, candied pecans with honey mustard dressing.
Grilled Steak Salad
Steak, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons finished with onion rings and choice of homemade dressing.
Signature Avalon Dishes
Fried Chicken Strips (3pc)
Choice of sauce on side.
Fried Chicken Strips (6pc)
Choice of sauce on side.
Fried Chicken Wings (6pc)
Choice of sauce on side.
Fried Chicken Wings (12pc)
Choice of sauce on side.
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, provolone cheese, and Avalon dough with marinara sauce.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Meatballs, melted Mozzerella and marinara sauce on homemade roll with pasta salad.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded fish, lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with side of coleslaw.
Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich
American, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheese on homemade bread with pasta salad.
Pasta Bowl with Meatballs
Cavatelli, two meatballs, marinara sauce and bread.
Tortellini Bowl
Tortellini, marinara sauce and bread.
Fried Egg with Peppers Sandwich
Fried eggs, your choice of hot or sweet peppers on grilled homemade bread with pasta salad.
Meatball Bowl
Four homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with pasta salad.
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Desserts
Fried Dough
Our very own dough tossed in sugar.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
The cookie of cookies. Made In house.
Vanilla Pizzelles
Locally made.
Anise Pizzelles
Locally made.
Chocolate Brownie
Made in house.
Cannoli
Mini cannoli shell stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mascarpone filling, mini chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar. Made in house.
Rice Pudding
Homemade Bread
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Torrone Candy
Pumpkin Roll
Apple Pie
Apple Cinnamon Cake
Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
Candy Almonds
Lorna Doone
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
NY Apple Crumb
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Extras
Hot Hungarian Peppers
Hot Hungarian peppers in oil with fresh garlic and seasoning. Assorted sizes available.
Pizza Sauce
Made in house, assorted sizes available.
Marinara Sauce
Made in house, assorted sizes available.
Ranch Dressing
Made in house, assorted sizes available.
Garlic Butter
Barbecue Sauce
Assorted sizes available.
Pasta Salad
Tri-color rotini pasta with black olives, tomotoes and cucumbers tossed in Italian dressing. Assorted sizes available.
Buffalo Sauce
Assorted sizes available.
Romano Cheese 2oz
Set Ups
Plates, napkins, utensils and cups per person.