Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avalon Theater

review star

No reviews yet

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!

Website

Location

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Avalon Theater image
Avalon Theater image
Avalon Theater image
Avalon Theater image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Busy Beestro
orange starNo Reviews
2378 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Cafe Corazon Bay View
orange star4.7 • 307
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Hue Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow MKE
orange star4.4 • 849
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
LuLu Café & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2265 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Odd Duck Milwaukee - 939 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
orange star4.7 • 1,499
939 S 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow MKE
orange star4.4 • 849
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
C-viche - Bay View
orange star4.6 • 781
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Goodkind
orange star4.5 • 587
2457 S. Wentworth Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Cafe Corazon Bay View
orange star4.7 • 307
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston