Avalon Theater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!
Location
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Milwaukee
Odd Duck Milwaukee - 939 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
4.7 • 1,499
939 S 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant