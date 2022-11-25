  • Home
  Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar Tomball

review star

No reviews yet

8540 Creekside Forest Drive

Suite C-100

The Woodlands, TX 77389

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Pappardelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad

Apps

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Crispy Risotto balls, Fontina cheese, aged Pecorino, Pomodoro sauce, fresh herbs.

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Quartered Brussels sprouts fried golden brown, tossed with grated Parmesan and truffle oil.

Smoked Burrata

Smoked Burrata

$16.00

Hickory smoked Burrata cheese on a bed of arugula, heirloom tomatoes, smoked flake sea salt, extra virgin olive oil.

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Black pepper crusted beef carpaccio, shaved Parmesan, capers, Arugula salad, heirloom tomatoes and truffle aioli.

Mediterranean Calamari

Mediterranean Calamari

$16.00

Lightly dusted and fried, pepperoncini peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, capers, Italian olives, feta cheese and tossed in a lemon butter sauce.

Mussels In White Wine

Mussels In White Wine

$16.00

Steamed mussels, white wine, roasted garlic, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil.

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Prosciutto, Capicola, Parmesan cheese, Fontina, and truffle cheese, Marcona almonds, fig preserve, whole grain mustard, Italian olives, grapes, and house-made crostini.

Polpo

$21.00

Grilled octopus, arugula salad, baby heirloom tomatoes, watermelon radishes, salsa verde, and herb roasted red potatoes.

Grande Polpette

Grande Polpette

$12.00

Black angus chuck and pork meatball, grated Parmesan, Pomodoro sauce.

Soup & Salads

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Heirloom tomato, watermelon radish, toasted pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Della Casa Salad

$8.00

Artisan mix greens, carrot, cherry tomato, mandarin orange, aged Pecorino, house vinaigrette.

Zuppa della Nonna

Zuppa della Nonna

$13.00

Nonna's soup made with a rich chicken broth, chicken, Orzo pasta, carrots, chicken meatballs and spinach.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and Maldon salt.

Gorgonzola Wedge

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled Gorgonzola, crispy pancetta, and Gorgonzola dressing.

Chicken

Chicken Avanti

$22.00

Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, shallots, garlic, basil, capers, roasted tomatoes, white wine lemon-butter sauce, herb roasted red potatoes, & broccolini.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Sautéed chicken breast, linguini, cremini mushrooms, marsala wine demi glaze, fresh rosemary, fettucine pasta with cream sauce and fresh basil.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, Pomodoro sauce, Mozzarella, fettucine pasta with cream sauce, fresh basil.

Meat

Braised Beef Short Rib

Braised Beef Short Rib

$36.00

Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Grilled center cut 8 oz. filet mignon, Parmesan peppercorn truffle butter, herb roasted red potatoes, and broccolini.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$37.00

Slowly braised with white wine and fresh herbs, served with mushroom risotto, shaved parmesan cheese & Gremolata.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fig, Fontina & Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

EVOO and Basil pesto, fresh black mission figs, prosciutto, Fontina, and arugula.

Napolitana Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, capicola, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, and EVOO.

Four Cheese Pizza

$17.00

White wine cream sauce, Buffalo mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Truffle Pizza

$19.00

Truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Kids

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$19.00

Pappardelle pasta, black angus chuck and pork, Bolognese sauce, Parmesan, fresh basil.

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

House-made pockets of pasta filled with Ricotta, Parmesan, and spinach, topped with tomato vodka cream sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Spaghetti & Meatball

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta, black angus chuck and pork meatball, Pomodoro, Parmesan, fresh basil.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, fried, topped with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella cheese, with a side of fettucine Pomodoro.

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.00

House-made pasta layered with Bolognese sauce, Béchamel, Parmesan cheese, and Pomodoro Sauce.

Gnocchi & Italian Sausage

$21.00

House-made Ricotta dumplings, Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, white wine cream sauce, grated Parmesan, and parsley.

Rigatoni Pesto & Burrata

$18.00

Rigatoni pasta, house-made pesto, burrata cheese, Parmesan and fresh basil.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta, Pancetta, egg yolk, grated pecorino Romano cheese, parsley.

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$13.00

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Chicken Ravenna

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, baby spinach, oven roasted tomatoes, artichokes, spaghetti pasta, lemon butter sauce.

Seafood

Bucatini Fra Diavolo

$36.00

Bucatini pasta, spicy Pomodoro, shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, fennel, finished in a rich lobster broth and brandy.

Branzino

$33.00

Grilled Mediterranean Sea bass, artichokes, oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed baby spinach, Italian olives, crispy sunchokes, lemon butter sauce.

Linguini & Clams

$22.00

Linguine with fresh clams, garlic, roasted tomatoes, white wine, lemon butter sauce, and fresh basil.

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Arctic salmon, lemon butter sauce, roasted fennel, baby carrots, broccolini, Cipollini onion.

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Saffron risotto, scallops, shrimp, octopus, mussels, clams, English peas, fennel, roasted garlic, shaved Parmesan, fresh herbs.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sautéed jumbo gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, capers, roasted tomatoes, basil, and white wine, finished in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini.

Sides & Add Ons

Broccolini

$7.00

Sd Red Potatoes

$7.00

Small Pomo Sauce

$2.00

Large Pomo Sauce

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Sd Fries

$6.00

Small Bolo Sauce

$4.00

Large Bolo Sauce

$8.00

Sd Risotto

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Small Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Large Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Anchovies

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$12.00

Prosciutto

$9.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Polenta

$6.00

Pancetta

$7.00

Italian Olives

$10.00

Dessert

Amaretto Cake

$11.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

New York style cheesecake topped with strawberry sauce.

Cannoli

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone cheese; topped with an Italian cream and chocolate shavings.

Sorbet

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether it is enjoying a glass of wine on the patio watching the beautiful Piazza or an intimate, romantic dinner with a loved one in our Tuscan-inspired dining room, Avanti is ideal for any occasion.

Location

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, Suite C-100, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Directions

