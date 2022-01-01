A map showing the location of Gorlami PizzaView gallery
Pizza

Gorlami Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Pecos Street

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
PEPPERONI
BOOMER

FEATURES AND FARM SPECIALS!

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$12.00Out of stock

Beef meatballs, red sauce, red onions, basil, chili flakes , whipped ricotta, toested bread

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Lemon zest, rosemary, chili flakes, pistachios, garlic, basil, and olive oil.

One Night in Bangkok - Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Shredded mozzarella, thai chicken peanut, pineapple, jalapeño, onion, cilantro

Pesto Tomato Burrata Toast

$15.00

Burratta,Tomatoes, Pesto,Walnuts,Micros,Balsamic Glaze, on Sourdough

Pesto Tomato Burrata Toast

$15.00

Burratta,Tomatoes, Pesto,Walnuts,Micros,Balsamic Glaze, on Sourdough

Pesto Tomato Burrata Toast

$15.00

Burratta,Tomatoes, Pesto,Walnuts,Micros,Balsamic Glaze, on Sourdough

Choripan Pizza

$17.00

Salads

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

romaine & arugula, pepperoni, provolone, olives, red onions, banana peppers, toasted pistachios, Italian vinaigrette

BABY ROMAINE SALAD

BABY ROMAINE SALAD

$11.00

honey mustard, Parmesan, basil, black pepper

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

$13.00

feta cheese, pistachios, pickled onions, arugula

Panzenella Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Valencia Salad

$15.00

Argula, Red Onion, Piquillo Peppers, Salami, Oranges, Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Citrus Vinegrette

Sandwiches

ITALIAN SANDWICH

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$14.00

PEPPERONI, TURKEY, PROVOLONE, RED ONIONS, BANANA PEPPERS, ROMAINE, SPECIAL SAUCE SIDE SALAD +4

MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$14.00Out of stock

red sauce, shredded mozz, meatballs (all beef), banana peppers, onion, provolone, sourdough bread

Plates

Pesto Tomato Burrata Toast

$15.00

Burratta,Tomatoes, Pesto,Walnuts,Micros,Balsamic Glaze, on Sourdough

AVOCADO & BURRATA TOAST

AVOCADO & BURRATA TOAST

$13.00

sesame, basil, olive oil

OLIVE OIL WHIPPED RICOTTA

OLIVE OIL WHIPPED RICOTTA

$13.00

served with sea salt flatbread crackers, & choose a topping:

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA HAM

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA HAM

$12.00

served with marinated olives

GABAGOOL [AKA CAPICOLA FROM RIVER BEAR AMERICAN MEATS]

GABAGOOL [AKA CAPICOLA FROM RIVER BEAR AMERICAN MEATS]

$13.00

served with marinated olives

THE BIG BIG BOARD

$26.00

MEAT & CHEESE COMBO - WITH SEA SALT FLATBREAD CRACKERS & PROSCIUTTO, GABAGOOL, PROVOLONE, MOZZARELLA, MARINATED OLIVES

CHEESY BREAD

$12.00

Six Different Cheeses stuffed between our house dough. So cheesy, so good!

Pizza

CRISPY SALAMI & PEPPERS

CRISPY SALAMI & PEPPERS

$16.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers (piquillo), crispy salami, fresh mozzarella

HOT CHICK

$17.00

shredded mozzarella, roasted chicken, jalapeno, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil

CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$17.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, onion, chicken, fresh mozzarella, red pepper flake

MEATBALL PIZZA

MEATBALL PIZZA

$17.00

Red sauce, shredded mozz, meatballs (all beef), , ricotta, banana peppers

HEAT

$15.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeno, calabrian chili

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$15.00Out of stock

pineapple jam, sausage, mozzarella, basil, chili

BROCK

BROCK

$14.00

baby broccoli, fresh mozzarella, chili, ricotta

BADA BING

BADA BING

$15.00Out of stock

red sauce, sausage, castelvetrano olives (green), mozzarella

CHARLIE BOY

CHARLIE BOY

$17.00Out of stock

red sauce, pepperoni cups & sausage, red onions, mozzarella

BOOMER

BOOMER

$15.00

mushrooms, oregano, fresh mozzarella, ricotta

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$15.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$14.00

red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil

Side Ranch or Side Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock
Ragazzo [KID’S PIZZA]

Ragazzo [KID’S PIZZA]

$11.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella

Sweets

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Drinks

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00
Sparkling

Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00
Pellegrino Clementina

Pellegrino Clementina

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

La Colombe Vanilla Latte

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Avanti Food & Beverage - Denver Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3200 N Pecos St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Well - LoHi Denver
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Wyandot St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Tony P's
orange starNo Reviews
2400 w. 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Osteria Marco
orange star4.2 • 2,355
1453 Larimer St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens - at Milepost Zero
orange starNo Reviews
1601 19th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Walnut Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston