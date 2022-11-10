  • Home
Avanti Restaurant & Catering 2728 E. Thomas Road

No reviews yet

2728 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Calamari
Spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizer

Bruschetta Toscana

$9.50

chopped tomato, basil & garlic

Smoked Salmon

$13.75
Beef Carpaccio

$14.95

Escargots De Bourgogne

$13.75

garlic butter & brandy

Calamari

$13.95

fried or florentine

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95
Crab Cake & Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Involtini of Eggplant

$13.50

filled with mozzarella &. Fontina, tomato/basil sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.75

stuffed with crab meat, scallops, spinach & cheese

Italian Antipasto for One

$14.50

an array of meats, cheeses and other Italian goodies

Mussels

$13.95

marinara, spicy or garlic with white wine sauce

Gnocchi & Meatball Marinara

$15.50

Fish Special

$37.95

Meat Special

$42.00

Pasta App

$14.00

Main Course

Wine Dinner

$125.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Pasta e Fagioli

$8.50

Minestrone

$8.50

Salad

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.95
Benito Salad

$13.50

mixed lettuce, tomatoes, shrimp, avacado with garlic basil dressing

Insalata Capricciosa

$8.00

baby greens, roasted garlic, balsomic vinegar topped with gargonzola cheese

Caesar Salad for One

$8.95

Lettuce Wedge

$8.00

with bacon, tomatoes & gargonzola or vinnaigrette dressing

Hold Salad

Pasta

Orecchiette w/ Rapini & Sausage

$19.50

ear shaped pasta with sausage, rapini, olive oil & garlic

Spaghetti

$19.50

with homemade meatballs, sausage and marinara sauce

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$23.50

red or white sauce

Linguine Carbonara

$19.95

pancetta, egg yolk, onions & peas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.50

Penne Al Forno

$19.95

with meatballs & fontina cheese topped with marinara sauce

Tortellini Portofino

$21.50

alfredo sauce

Cannelloni Fiorentina

$19.50

pasta crepe filled with chicken, veal, spinach & topped with bechamel sauce

Homemade Lasagna

$24.75

meat or vegetarian

Pappardelle

$26.50

with braised beef shank ragu

Risotto of the Day

$26.00

mushroom, chicken or vegetable

Seafood Risotto of the Day

$29.50

Pasta Combo

$25.95

Chef's special selection

Entrée

Fresh Fish of the Day

$38.00

MARKET PRICE

Salmon

$28.00

encrusted with herbed parmigiano cheese

Dover Sole Mariniere

$45.00

sauteed, lemon/butter sauce

Scampi and Scallops

$29.90

fra diavolo sauce on a bed of pasta

Cioppino Mediterraneo

$39.95

an assortment of fresh seafood with tomatoes on a bed of pasta

Chicken Breast Francese

$24.95

lemon sauce with capers and antichoke hearts

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.50

served with speghetti marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

served with speghetti marinara

Medallions of Pork

$29.00

with porcini mushrooms and marsala

Ossobuco Milanese

$39.95

braised veal shank with risotto

Veal Chop Milanese

$42.00

topped with tomatoes,onions, basil, arugula & extra virgin olive oil

Veal Specialty

$28.95

Piccata, Marsala or Parmigiana

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.95

with garlic and herbs

Filet alla Benito

$39.95

mushroom wine sauce

Double Pork Chop

$29.95

carmelized onions with balsamic/portabello mushroom sauce

Meat Special

$42.00

served on mashed potatoes

Lamb Shank

$29.95

Surf Turf

$58.00

Medallions Of Beef

$42.00

Pork Special

$34.95

Surf Turf

$55.00

Desserts

Amaretto Cheesecake

$8.50

Biscotti

$3.00

Cannoli

$8.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50
Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50
Crème Brulee

$8.50

Dessert Trio

$15.00
Flan

$8.50

Fresh Berries

$8.50

Tartufo Dark

$8.50

Tartufo White

$8.50
Tiramisu

$8.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Sole

$8.00

Still Water

$8.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

World Renowned and Award Winning Valley Tradition Since 1974

Website

Location

2728 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

